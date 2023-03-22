Round 4 team lists Late Mail: Kaufusi, Hughes fail at judiciary, Milf a chance, Tigers hit panic button, Hynes returns

Dolphins star Felise Kaufusi has failed in his bid to have a dangerous contact charge downgraded at the judiciary on Tuesday night and will be rubbed out for four matches after losing his all-or-nothing bid to play on Friday.

Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes also took his chances at the judiciary later in the night and lost, copping a two-game ban.

Kaufusi was denied a downgrade which would have resulted in him copping a fine and playing in the showdown with the Broncos but after failing to convince the panel that he should get a more lenient charge, his three-week ban has become four as it is his third offence.

“Not at all,” Kaufusi replied, when asked if his reputation had influenced the panel’s verdict. “It’ll take some time for this to sink in, I’m pretty disappointed with the verdict. I thought we had good grounds to fight the downgrade, but I guess the panel didn’t see it that way.”

He was supported by Dolphins assistant coach Kristian Woolf and represented by lawyer Nick Ghabar at the hearing. But Ghabar’s argument didn’t wash with panel members Bob Lindner and Paul Simpkins, who upheld the match review committee’s verdict after a 30-minute deliberation.

The veteran forward, who has inspired the undefeated Dolphins with his uncompromising defence in the opening three rounds, was pinged by the match review committee with a grade-two charge for a late hit on Jackson Hastings in Friday’s 36-20 win over Newcastle.

He had been copping some ribbing from his teammates earlier in the day with prop Mark Nicholls telling reporters that Kaufusi was confident of clearing his name. “He’s talking himself up as the next lawyer. Went home, watched Suits and wants to defend himself. Luckily the club’s employed an actual lawyer to do that for him.”

The @dolphinsnrl Kaufusi is confident he'll get off at the #NRL judiciary to face Broncs…

Mark Nicholls today: "He's talking himself up as the next lawyer. Went home, watched Suits and wants to defend himself. Luckily the club's employed an actual lawyer to do that for him." — Murray Wenzel (@wenzel87) March 21, 2023

Anthony Milford could be a late Dolphins inclusion, with the former Broncos playmaker training with the main squad on Tuesday as teenage first-choice Isaiya Katoa nursed a sore elbow.

Hughes, like Kaufusi, rolled the dice on Tuesday in the hope he could be free to face the Tigers. He copped a dangerous contact charge for a tackle on Tanah Boyd in Saturday’s 38-34 defeat to the Titans.

But Ghabar’s argument – centred on claiming Hughes was bracing to avoid getting kicked in the face – held no sway with Lindner and Simpkins, who again backed up the match review committee’s original sanction.

Hughes’ suspension could not have come at a worst time for the Storm, as they desperately seek to bounce back from losses to Canterbury and the Gold Coast in successive weeks.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have hit the panic button, overhauling their spine in a bid to bring their NRL losing streak to a halt.

Adam Doueihi will shift from five-eighth to fullback, Brandon Wakeham from the bench to five-eighth and Daine Laurie from the casualty ward to the bench as they look to kickstart their faltering attack and prevent a 0-4 start to 2023. Premiership-winner Charlie Staines moves to the wing to accommodate Doueihi at fullback, pushing David Nofoaluma to the reserves.

The Tigers had scored only five tries in 210 minutes of football this season before making similar changes mid-game against Canterbury on Sunday.

Cowboys forward Jeremiah Nanai could have faced two weeks out if he chose to contest his dangerous contact charge, but has taken the $3000 fine.

Dally M Medal winner Nicho Hynes (calf) is back for the Sharks while Eels star Ryan Matterson (suspension) is also making his first appearance for 2023.

“Matto brings a lot of experience, he’ll be a big lift to the team,” Eels coach Brad Arthur said.

“With that experience, he’ll bring that calmness in our defence. We’ve probably been lacking a little bit of pressure defensively from our edges.”

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary on Wednesday confirmed halves Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary would be good to go after resting minor foot injuries last week with the bye.

Roosters centre Joey Manu has copped a one-game suspension after being charged for a grade two careless high tackle in the Sydney Roosters’ 20-18 win over South Sydney on Friday night.

Manu collected Isaiah Tass in the 77th minute as the Rabbitohs centre neared the tryline with the Roosters clinging on for a drama-charged derby win.

The Roosters have a bye in round four before a game against Parramatta next Thursday. Manu elected not to contest the charge which could have doubled his suspension.

Souths prop Tevita Tatola has been ruled out for a month with a knee injury, bench forward Shaquai Mitchell is likely to miss eight weeks with a foot problem while Maroons representative Jai Arrow is not ready to return from a hamstring strain this round.

Hame Sele was already out of this Saturday’s stoush with the Sea Eagles due to a concussion.

Raiders hooker Danny Levi has been ruled out for at least eight weeks after breaking his jaw in the side’s first win of the season. The hooker will not be back before round 12 and joins regular first-graders Jordan Rapana (suspension), Nick Cotric (hamstring) and Xavier Savage (jaw) in the casualty ward.

Levi suffered his injury in a tackle on Sharks forward Teig Wilton in the opening minute of the Raiders’ 24-20 win at Canberra on Sunday afternoon. The hit left NRL officials searching the field for Levi’s missing teeth at half-time.

Round 4 teams

Eels vs Panthers, at CommBank Stadium – 8pm, Thursday, March 23

Eels: 1. Clint Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Waqa Blake 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Junior Paulo 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Ryan Matterson 13. J’maine Hopgood 14. Matt Doorey 15. Brendan Hands 16. Wiremu Greig 17. Makahesi Makatoa 18. Jakob Arthur 19. Jirah Momoisea 20. Ofahiki Ogden 21. Toni Mataele 22. Haze Dunster

Matt Doorey injured his knee and Jack Murchie suffered a concussion in the loss to Manly. Doorey is set to be sidelined for several weeks.

Ryan Matterson replaces Doorey in the second row, making his first appearance for the club this year after he controversially accepted a three-week ban from last year’s Grand Final instead of paying a $4000 fine.

Young hooker Brendan Hands will make his debut from the interchange.

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To’o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Soni Luke 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon 18. Matt Eisenhuth 19. Zac Hosking 20. Tyrone Peachey 21. Jack Cogger 22. Thomas Jenkins

Scott Sorensen (concussion), who was replaced by Matt Eisenhuth against Souths in Round 2, is right to face Parramatta. Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai had minor foot concerns but will also be fine for the Grand Final rematch.

Storm vs Tigers, at AAMI Park – 6pm, Friday, March 24

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tariq Sims 17. Bronson Garlick 18. Tom Eisenhuth 19. Grant Anderson 20. Aaron Pene 21. Sualauvi Faalogo 22. Jonah Pezet

Jahrome Hughes lost at the judiciary in his bid to play in Melbourne’s clash with the Wests Tigers after copping a dangerous contact charge for a tackle on Tanah Boyd in Saturday’s 38-34 defeat to the Titans. He has been outed for two matches.

Cameron Munster (finger) has been named to play while young five-eighth Jonah Pezet, who made his NRL debut against the Gold Coast, could take over at halfback now that Hughes is out after being named on the bench.

Tigers: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. Charlie Staines 3. Brent Naden 4. Asu Kepaoa 5. Junior Tupou 6. Brandon Wakeham 7. Luke Brooks 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali’i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole 14. Daine Laurie 15. Alex Twal 16. Shawn Blore 17. Alex Seyfarth 18. Starford To’a 19. Joe Ofahengaue 20. Justin Matamua 21. David Nofoaluma 22. Jake Simpkin

Tim Sheens has switched Adam Doueihi to fullback and Charlie Staines to the wing ahead of David Nofoaluma after doing so midway through the second half of the loss to Canterbury, meaning Brandon Wakeham will start in the halves alongside Luke Brooks.

Regular fullback Daine Laurie (knee), Jake Simpkin (concussion) and Isaiah Papali’i (suspension) are returning although Simpkin has been listed in the reserves. Young centre Tommy Talau (nose) is out again.

Dolphins vs Broncos, at Suncorp Stadium – 8pm, Friday, March 24

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Brenko Lee 5. Tesi Niu 6. Isaiya Katoa 7. Sean O’Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Kodi Nikorima 10. Kenny Bromwich 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Tom Gilbert 14. Jarrod Wallace 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ray Stone 17. Mason Teague 18. Poasa Faamausili 19. Kurt Donoghoe 20. JJ Collins 21. Anthony Milford 22. Robert Jennings

Jeremy Marshall-King is serving the second match of his two-game ban for a hip-drop tackle.

Anthony Milford could be a late inclusion, with the former Broncos playmaker training with the main squad on Tuesday as teenage first-choice Isaiya Katoa nursed a sore elbow.

Felise Kaufusi has been pinged with a grade-two charge for dangerous contact on Jackson Hastings in Friday’s 36-20 win over Newcastle.

Kaufusi tried to get his three-game suspension reduced to a fine but has been outed for four weeks by the judiciary panel on Tuesday night. Ray Stone is likely to come into the run-on side at second row for Kaufusi.

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Cory Paix 15. Keenan Palasia 16. Corey Jensen 17. Martin Taupau 18. Deine Mariner 19. Brendan Piakura 20. Kobe Hetherington 21. Jock Madden 22. Xavier Willison

Kevin Walters’ undefeated side is unchanged for their sold-out clash with their new rivals. Ezra Mam copped a bump to his knee in the win over the Dragons but should be fine.

Kobe Hetherington (bicep) is listed in the reserves as he nears a return.

Cowboys vs Titans, at QCB Stadium – 5.30pm, Saturday, March 25

Cowboys: 1. Tom Chester 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Griffin Neame 11. Coen Hess 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo 14. Jake Granville 15. Heilum Luki 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. James Tamou 18. Brendan Elliot 19. Riley Price 20. Mitchell Dunn 21. Laitia Moceidreke 22. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Scott Drinkwater and Peta Hiku are still out with their respective suspensions so debutant fullback Tom Chester and centre Gehamat Shibasaki keep their spots. Griffin Neame has been elevated to prop with Reuben Cotter out 2-4 weeks with a meniscus injury.

Jeremiah Nanai could have faced two weeks out if he chose to contest his dangerous contact charge, but has taken the $3000 fine.

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Aaron Schoupp 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Jo Vuna 16. Erin Clark 17. Iszac Fa’asumaleaui 18. Klese Haas 19. Sam McIntyre 20. Toby Sexton 21. Keano Kini 22. Treymain Spry

Hooker Sam Verrills is set to miss a couple of months with his broken collarbone so Chris Randall will get an extended run at rake.

More bad news for Sam Verrills, who will require surgery on his collarbone fracture. Titans expect him to miss “a few months”. Surgery to insert plate + screws usually comes with around a 6-10 week return to play period pic.twitter.com/XtwpjjtdIw — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 19, 2023

Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles, at Accor Stadium – 7.35pm, Saturday, March 25

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray 14. Blake Taaffe 15. Michael Chee Kam 16. Davvy Moale 17. Jed Cartwright 18. Ben Lovett 19. Dean Hawkins 20. Tallis Duncan 21. Taane Milne 22. Peter Mamouzelos

Jai Arrow won’t make a return from his hamstring problem. Hame Sele suffered a Category 1 concussion in the loss to the Roosters so he will be stood down this round while Shaquai Mitchell (foot) is out for eight weeks and fellow prop Tevita Tatola will miss a month with a knee complaint.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Jacob Host and Blake Taaffe have been elevated to replace the injured trio.

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Brad Parker 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Josh Schuster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Jake Trbojevic 11. Haumole Olakau’atu 12. Kelma Tuilagi 13. Josh Aloiai 14. Kaeo Weekes 15. Ben Trbojevic 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Sean Keppie 18. Toafofoa Sipley 19. Cooper Johns 20. Morgan Harper 21. Karl Lawton 22. Ben Condon

No changes for Manly – forwards Josh Aloiai and Taniela Paseka paid fines after dangerous tackles on the weekend.

Warriors vs Bulldogs, at Mt Smart Stadium – 2pm, Sunday, March 26

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Edward Kosi 3. Viliami Vailea 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris 14. Dylan Walker 15. Bayley Sironen 16. Jazz Tevaga 17. Tom Ale 18. Josh Curran 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Rocco Berry 23. Demitric Sifakula

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (concussion) will replace Taine Tuaupiki after he made his NRL debut at fullback in the win over the Cowboys. Jackson Ford was also ruled out with a concussion and is set to play in the second row.

Mitch Barnett’s neck injury is not serious but he will not suit up against the Dogs while Wayde Egan (concussion) will also sit this one out with Freddy Lussick starting at hooker.

Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Ryan Sutton 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 14. Jayden Okunbor 15. Corey Waddell 16. Jayden Tanner 17. Fa’amanu Brown 19. Braidon Burns 20. Josh Reynolds 21. Karl Oloapu 22. Jackson Topine 23. Kurtis Morrin

Tevita Pangai jnr is closing in on a return from his calf strain but next round is more likely. The Dogs are unchanged.

Knights vs Raiders, at McDonald Jones Stadium – 4.05pm, Sunday, March 26

Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller 2. Hymel Hunt 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Brodie Jones 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Kurt Mann 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Jack Hetherington 16. Mathew Croker 17. Jack Johns 18. Dylan Lucas 19. Adam Clune 20. Thomas Cant 21. Enari Tuala 22. Tyson Frizell

Jayden Brailey (concussion) returns at hooker while Tyson Frizell is trying to return from his ankle problem but has been named in the reserves.

Adam Elliott (groin), Kurt Mann (calf), Simi Sasagi (shoulder) and Krystian Mapapalangi (shoulder) are also sidelined, as is suspended prop Jacob Saifiti.

Fellow prop Daniel Saifiti (shoulder) could also be out this week but has been named.

Dominic Young has been dropped after an error-filled performance in the loss to the Dolphins, replaced on the wing by Greg Marzhew.

Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. James Schiller 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Harley Smith-Shields 5. Albert Hopoate 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali’i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Harawira-Naera 14. Tom Starling 15. Pasami Saulo 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Emre Guler 18. Matt Frawley 19. Brad Schneider 20. Trey Mooney 21. Semi Valemei 22. Peter Hola

Danny Levi suffered a broken jaw so Zac Woolford joins Tom Starling in the dummy-half rotation. Winger Nick Cotric (hamstring) missed the match and could be out for another couple of weeks.

Josh Papalii is back in the front row after overcoming his calf problem.

Dragons vs Sharks, at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium – 6.15pm, Sunday, March 26

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Moses Mbye 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Ben Murdoch-Masila 12. Jaydn Su’A 13. Jack Bird 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Zane Musgrove 16. Toby Couchman 17. Josh Kerr 18. Michael Molo 19. Max Feagai 20. Jaiyden Hunt 21. Talatau Amone 22. Aaron Woods

Jack de Belin (calf) is still not fit to make his first appearance for 2023. Rookie forward Toby Couchman returns from a one-week concussion layoff with Michael Molo out.

Sharks: 1. Will Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Royce Hunt 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Braydon Trindall 18. Jack Williams 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Thomas Hazelton 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Connor Tracey

Nicho Hynes (calf) will be good to go while his replacement for the opening three rounds, Braydon Trindall, is in doubt with an ankle injury. He has been named on the interchange.

Bye – Roosters

New recruit Nathan Brown (hamstring) will not play for another few weeks.

Roosters centre Joey Manu has taken a one-game suspension after being charged for a grade-two careless high tackle in the 20-18 win over South Sydney on Friday night. If Manu contested the charge and was found guilty, he would have been slapped with a two-game suspension.