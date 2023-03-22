SRP Round 5 teams: Brumbies rest FIVE Wallabies for Crusaders clash as Waratahs suffer injury crisis

Round five kicks off with a blockbuster between the unbeaten Brumbies and the champions Crusaders, led by All Blacks coach in waiting, Scott Robertson.

Later on Friday the Waratahs are looking to bounce back with a tough battle against the unbeaten Chiefs.

Here is all the team news as it lands.

(All game times AEDT)

Friday

Crusaders vs Brumbies, 5.05pm

The Brumbies have had a perfect start from the opening four rounds but have had to rest some Wallabies big guns for this clash.

Rugby Australia’s World Cup resting policy means James Slipper, Rob Valetini, Pete Samu, Nic White and Tom Wright are out of the Brumbies first trans-Tasman trip this season, with Len Ikitau and Darcy Swain also ruled out through injury.

Stephen Larkham has made seven changes to his starting team, with the returning coach not being able to play some of his stars for more than five games in a row.

As such, Larkham has opted to rest a number of his stars for the Crusaders away match rather than next week’s local derby against the Waratahs in Canberra.

It’s not all bad news though, with regular captain Allan Alaalatoa returning via the bench with Sefo Kautai starting at tighthead.

Loosehead Blake Schoupp will start with Test hooker Connal McInerney retaining the number two jersey.

Canberra local Jack Wright earns his his first Super Rugby start alongside Cadeyrn Neville.

Rory Scott comes back into the starting lineup to partner with openside Luke Reimer who was named player of the match in last week’s 62-36 win over Moana Pasifika.

Charlie Cale backs up his ACT debut last week with a start against the Crusaders, with Cale, Reimer and Scott forming a new backrow combination.

Ryan Lonergan will captain the side from halfback with Noah Lolesio at 10.

Tamati Tua and Ollie Sapsford combine in the centres, with Corey Toole continuing on the left wing. Wright’s absence sees Andy Muirhead shift to fullback, with Ben O’Donnell getting a crack in the run on team for the first time.

In the finishers, Wallabies rake Lachlan Lonergan will finish the game at hooker with Fred Kaihea coming on with Alaalatoa at prop.

Nick Frost will add plenty of value in the second row, with backrower Jahrome Brown fit to make his first appearance of the year.

Almost 10 years after arriving in Canberra, 33-year-old Argentine scrumhalf Pedro Rolando is set for his ACT Brumbies debut.

“We’ve laid a good foundation for the season in the first couple of weeks and we’re excited to get back to New Zealand as a group and take on this challenge against a side we have a lot of respect for,” said Larkham.

“We’ve had to rotate in a few areas, but we’ve backed our depth and our connection as a squad from the start and every player who gets on the plane knows the responsibility that comes with the jersey.”

Crusaders have been hit by injuries and will be missing Sam Whitelock with a broken hand, while Sevu Reece has a suspected season-ending knee injury.

Zach Gallagher will start alongside captain Scott Barrett in place of Whitelock, while Pepesana Patafilo will replace Reece in the No 14 jersey.

Uncapped utility back Will Gaulter was named on the bench.

“It’s been a hell of a run, but next man will step up,” said Robertson.

Whitelock and Reece join a list of injured Crusaders including All Blacks David Havili (shoulder), Jack Goodhue (groin), Fletcher Newell (foot) and Will Jordan (migraine related condition).

Newell, lock Mitchell Dunshea (chest) and hooker George Bell (foot) have been scratched for the season, while Cullen Grace (shoulder), Quinten Strange (hamstring), Finlay Brewis (shoulder) and Taha Kemara (broken hand) are also rehabbing injuries.

Brumbies (1-15): Blake Schoupp, Connal McInerney, Sefo Kautai, Jack Wright, Cadeyrn Neville, Rory Scott, Luke Reimer, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Ollie Sapsford, Ben O’Donnell, Andy Muirhead. Canberra Royals

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Fred Kaihea, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Jahrome Brown, Pedro Rolando, Jack Debreczeni, Declan Meredith.

Crusaders (1-15): Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Zach Gallagher, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Sione Havili Talitui, Mitchell Drummond, Richie Mo’unga, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Enner, Pepesana Patafilo, Fergus Burke.

Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, George Bower, Dominic Gardiner, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Will Gaulter, Chay Fihaki.

Referee: Brendon Pickerill

Waratahs vs Chiefs, 7.35pm

As the Chiefs welcome back three of their rested All Blacks, the Waratahs are in crisis mode after a number of injuries during the loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington last weekend.

In total, there are eight changes to the starting side with all but three injury related.

Loose-head prop Tom Lambert has been rotated back to the bench with Te Tera Faulkner returning, while Wallabies Dave Porecki returns to bolster the front-row after missing the past two weeks.

Wallabies utility forward Jed Holloway returns to the second-row to partner Ned Hanigan, who made his return last weekend. Saleni Seu drops back to the bench.

The back-row has been hit hard with injury, with Charlie Gamble (shoulder) and Langi Gleeson (calf) ruled out. As such, Lachie Swinton returns at blindside flanker while Will Harris returns to the back of the scrum.

The halves pairing remains the same, but the midfield has had a tweak following Lalakai Foketi’s shoulder injury which sees Joey Walton make a long-awaited return at inside centre.

Max Jorgensen’s shoulder complaint sees Ben Dowling start for the first time, while Dylan Pietsch, who was firing for the Waratahs last year, makes a welcomed return after missing the opening month due a quad injury.

Tolu Latu remains on the bench as hooker replacement. Seu offers some strength in the second-row stocks while back-rower Zac Von Appen and utility back Harry Wilson are in-line to make their Super Rugby debuts.

“Coming off a disappointing loss in Wellington, we’ve sustained a significant number of injuries, but the beauty of our squad this year is our depth and we’re still able to name a very strong XV with some talent and impact coming off the bench,” Waratahs coach Darren Coleman said.

“We’re especially excited for the potential new debutants and it’s great to see Joey Walton back, fit, and ready to go.

“The team has been disappointed in its performances over the past two weeks and can’t wait to get back to our house and put in a performance that our fans will be proud of.”

The Chiefs welcome back three of their rested All Blacks, while Damian McKenzie returns to fullback in his 100th Super Rugby match.

Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane and Brad Weber are all back for the clash in Sydney after being rested against the Rebels.

McKenzie replaces Shaun Stevenson, who drops to the bench after playing the full 80 minutes in all four games.

All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho meanwhile gives the Chiefs some power in the second half.

Waratahs: Te Tera Faulkner, Dave Porecki, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Ned Hanigan, Lachie Swinton, Michael Hooper, Will Harris, Jake Gordon (c), Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Joey Walton, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Ben Dowling

Replacements: Tolu Latu, Tom Lambert, Daniel Botha, Taleni Seu, Zac Von Appen, Harrison Goddard, Harry WIlson, Nemani Nadolo

Chiefs (1-15): Aidan Ross, Bradley Slater, John Ryan, Brodie Retallick, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Samipeni Finau, Sam Cane, Pita Gus Sowakula, Brad Weber, Bryn Gatland, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Alex Nankivell, Emoni Narawa, Damian McKenzie (99)

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Cortez Ratima, Daniel Rona, Shaun Stevenson.

Referee: Jordan Way.

Saturday

Highlanders vs Fijian Drua, 2.35pm

Highlanders: TBC

Drua: TBC

Referee: Paul Williams

Moana Pasifika vs Hurricanes, 5.05pm

Moana Pasifika: TBC

Hurricanes: TBC

Referee: Reuben Keane

Rebels vs Reds, 7.35pm

Rebels: TBC

Reds: TBC

Referee: Graham Cooper

Sunday

Blues vs Force, 1.35pm

Blues: TBC

Force: TBC

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe