The $6 million man: Moses makes call on long-term playing future after Eels vs Tigers bidding war

Eels halfback Mitchell Moses will remain with the club after agreeing to terms on a $6 million deal over five years to finish his career in the blue and gold.

The star playmaker was signed until the end of next year but has had his 2024 contract upgraded and four more years on top of that at a reported $1.2m per season to make him one of the highest-paid players in the NRL.

Moses had received an even more lucrative offer to return to the Wests Tigers but the 28-year-old Lebanon international has said throughout the negotiating process that his decision would be based on where he could see himself winning a premiership.

Parramatta went close last year but lost in their first Grand Final appearance since 2009 to Penrith and have kicked off this season with three narrow defeats to Melbourne, Cronulla and Manly.

The Eels are yet to officially announce the new deal as they gear up for Thursday night’s rematch with the Panthers at CommBank Stadium.

Moses made the call hours out from the grand final rematch against Penrith and a month after the round-one deadline he had set himself in the off-season. But coach Brad Arthur was still in the dark before the Panthers game, saying he and the team had yet to be informed of the decision.

“Unless Mitch has got news for us later in the team meeting, we haven’t been told that yet,” he said.

The Sydney Roosters were forced to deny speculation this week they were interested in the playmaker, while Canterbury were at one stage another potential suitor.

At different stages Moses also hit back at suggestions he was greedy or handing too much power to his management, as Parramatta slipped to an 0-3 start. But Moses decided to stay loyal to the Eels.

His signature comes after five-eighth Dylan Brown signed a new deal with the NRL club in January, locking him in until 2025 with an option in the playmaker’s favour to extend it to 2031.

Fullback Clint Gutherson and coach Brad Arthur are also with the Eels until the end of 2025.

With Moses as their halfback, Parramatta have won 76 of 134 games since his mid-season arrival from the Tigers in 2017, with the high point being last year’s grand-final appearance.

Moses had starred on the run to that decider, including missing the birth of his first child to play in the preliminary-final win over North Queensland.

History is against Parramatta’s hopes of going one better this season – they have a one in 115 chance of being crowned NRL premiers in 2023.

In 115 previous seasons of Australian first-grade rugby league, only once has a side bounced back from a 0-4 start and gone on to win the premiership. And that was 90 years ago.

Like this year’s Eels, the Newtown Jets struggled to overcome a tough draw early in the 1933 season, falling to the top three teams from the previous year inside three weeks.

After one more loss to easybeats Sydney University, the Jets won 10 of their next 11 games to qualify for the grand final, which they won after a tight first half against St George.

But working in the 1933 Jets’ favour was the fact Kangaroos representatives set sail for a tour of England four weeks into the season, decimating Newtown’s rivals on the road to the grand final.

To date, the 1933 Jets are the only rugby league premiers who needed to recover from a winless opening four weeks in order to taste grand final glory.

Just one other side has started the season 0-4 and qualified for the top four – the 2021 Manly Sea Eagles, who rocketed up the ladder after Tom Trbojevic returned from injury and enjoyed one of the best individual seasons in recent memory.

Even if they are able to upset the Panthers, the Eels’ outlook is far from rosy – only two other sides have started the season at 0-3 and won the grand final – South Sydney in 1953 and North Queensland in 2015.

“Obviously their back probably feels up against the wall a bit,” Panthers second-rower Luke Garner said of Parramatta. They’re as dangerous as ever. They’ve got some great new additions to their team and Matto (Ryan Matterson) coming back (from suspension) and whatnot. We expect them to be a strong side.”

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary looked forward to another chance to come up against the Eels, who are one of only two NRL sides to have scored multiple wins over the Panthers since their rich vein of form began at the start of 2020.

“I just think there’s a lot of history there,” Cleary said of the western Sydney rivalry.

“We’ve had some good battles over the last few years. They’re a great club, they’ve got some great players in that team.”