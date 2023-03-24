'Disappointing': All Blacks star's double ends Brumbies' unbeaten start as Razor's wonderful week continues

The Brumbies’ unbeaten streak has come to an end, as Scott Robertson’s Crusaders took their chances at the back of each half to seal a convincing 35-17 victory in Christchurch.

Codie Taylor’s try three minutes into stoppage time of the first-half was the turning point.

The Brumbies rolled the dice and kicked for the corner, but the rolling maul was shut down and soon after they were held up over the line.

It gave the Brumbies one more chance to post points before the half-time break, but the Brumbies were steamrolled at the breakdown not once but twice and it allowed the home side a chance to kick for the corner themselves.

Not needing a second invitation, Taylor got on the end of the maul and the Crusaders opened up a 21-3 lead.

Deputising captain Ryan Lonergan scored early in the second half with a clever snipe under advantage, but Leicester Fainga’anuku’s second try after 57 minutes – the winger’s second from a set-piece play from a lineout – effectively killed off the visitors’ hopes of staging a second half comeback.

A scrumptious ball from Rory Scott sent Corey Toole over out wide in the 69th minute, but Christian Lio-Willie’s try two minutes from full-time sealed a bonus-point victory.

Lonergan lamented his side’s inability to take their chances, particularly at the end of the first-half.

“With the new hold-up rules and then the Crusaders go the length,” he said.

“They’re good enough to score at the of those halves. We saw it at the end of the second half as well. We’ve got to be better there, we’ve got to be able to finish. It’s disappointing.”

His counterpart Scott Barrett, meanwhile, spoke of the importance of striking in the seconds before half-time.

“Potentially we overplayed a little bit with the wind at our back. We could have used the wind more with our kicking game,” he said.

“But we managed, particularly right before half-time, to get down there and get some points which was quite crucial.”

Both sides were undermanned, with the All Blacks stars Sam Whitelock and Sevu Reece adding to the injury woes.

The Brumbies, meanwhile, went into the match without six Wallabies regulars, with James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Pete Samu, Rob Valetini, Nic White and Tom Wright left out to adhere to Rugby Australia policy in the World Cup year.

While Stephen Larkham wasn’t crying about it during the week, the lack of class, particularly in the forward pack, meant the Brumbies were always going to be up against it against Robertson’s Crusaders, who have won six titles on the bounce.

The visitors found some punch through Tamati Tua, who often got over the advantage line. Indeed, his power laid the platform for the Brumbies to play off quickly for Toole’s second-half try.

Charlie Cale, starting for the first time at No.8, also had some strong moments on both sides of the ball.

While Noah Lolesio carried the ball regularly and put in a strong 60-minute shift before being replaced by Jack Debreczeni. Former Australian sevens star Ben O’Donnell was another to impress on his debut start.

But ill-discipline and an ability to take their chances meant they couldn’t quite ever put the Crusaders under enough pressure.

“We couldn’t really get our game going at all,” Lonergan said.

“The Crusaders had great pressure at our breakdown and they really slowed our game down. We didn’t really get to play much at all tonight.”

Lonergan banged over the opening points of the night, but their early lead didn’t last long as Fainga’anuku burst through the Brumbies’ defensive line from an inside ball from Codie Taylor after wrapping round his own lineout ball.

It was poor defence and it was a sign of things to come.

Some brilliant counter-attacking from the Crusaders made it 14-3 as Braydon Ennor showed the speed and fight to get to the ball ahead of Andy Muirhead after winger Pepesana Patafilo toed ahead.

Taylor’s try on half-time was a killer blow to open the lead right up.

While Lonergan hit back, Fainga’anuku’s try meant the Brumbies would never recover.

“Big, strong, powerful, brushing defenders aside,” former All Blacks captain Justin Marshall said in commentary for Sky Sport.

The victory gave Robertson the perfect end to the week, which started when he was named the All Blacks coach for 2024.