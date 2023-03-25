ANALYSIS: Brimson and Foran limp off as Titans lose to Cowboys, Nanai binned and faces ban

North Queensland got back to winning ways with a 24-12 victory over the Titans, who lost both AJ Brimson and Kieran Foran to injury in the first half.

Though they fought on and put in a creditable performance, it leaves Justin Holbrook staring down a crucial set of fixtures without his side’s best two offensive talents.

Brimson’s injury, which appeared to be a hamstring, will be of particular concern given the difficulties of rehabbing and the dangers of returning too soon.

Foran was back on the sideline not long after departing with a calf complaint, and though he was seen on the exercise bike, he did not reappear on the field.

The Cowboys were again scratchy, but always had the scoreboard pressure on their side and were able to ice their chances to gain a much-needed win after consecutive defeats to the Warriors and Broncos.

They may also lose Jeremiah Nanai after the backrower was binned for a spear tackle and will front the judiciary in the week.

The Titans could be in big trouble

It’s been a good start to the season for the Titans, with wins over the Tigers and Storm, but all of their best stuff has been inspired by AJ Brimson – and now he’s gone down with a hamstring injury that could rule him out for several weeks.

Kieran Foran also departed and, though his calf injury isn’t likely to be as serious, the veteran playmaker has a long history of lower leg problems behind him.

Throw in the injury to Sam Verrils and you’re looking at three of their best spine on the sidelines and it’s only Round 4.

It’s doubly disturbing as, for a decent stint of this, the Titans looked pretty decent. David Fifita was as big a threat on the edge as he has looked in a long time, and outside of him, Alofiana Khan-Pereira is proving that his tryscoring feats in the Q Cup can be transitioned into the big league.

The defence, too, has gone up a notch in 2023 – albeit, admittedly, from a very low base last year. The end scoreline was a little harsh on the Gold Coast, who competed in metres and possession terms, but the loss of their best two creative players stunted their ability to turn that position and possession into points.

The bye next week can’t come quickly enough, and there’s a huge trot to follow: spoon favourites St George-Illawarra at home, followed by consecutive Queensland derbies with the Broncos and Dolphins. It’s a season-defining run of fixtures and they need to have their best back on deck.

The Cowboys’ attack is way off it

North Queensland are yet to hit their straps in 2023 – and it’s their attack that is letting them down. The first half was painful to watch at times as the Cowboys piled pressure on the Titans line without genuinely threatening to breach it.

It did eventually kick into gear, with Tom Dearden and Chad Townsend finding form as the game wore on, but for plenty of this, they were side to side and listless.

This was where the Cowboys ultimately fell over in 2023: when they needed to create against the very best sides, they struggled. The spine is perfectly serviceable but not elite and doesn’t seem to have improved in the off-season.

Of course, it’s early on and of course, things will get better as more footy is played, but signs aren’t great so far. Though they were worth four tries, that included an interception, a fluke bounce and a bargeover from James Tamou.

Beyond that, it was scant stuff from a side that had more than enough opportunity.

The good news is that the defence is going nowhere. In a game where the Titans threw plenty at them, to exit with the two points and only two tries against is a big wrap.