'I didn’t really know how to celebrate': How 'clutch' Ilias held his nerve to end Souths' Golden Point field goal nightmare

It was a moment that has been over a decade in the making. South Sydney, emotionally charged after the passing of John Sattler in the week, finally slotted a field goal to win in Golden Point, with halfback Lachlan Ilias the man with the golden boot.

It ended an amazing record for the Bunnies, who last won a game with an extra time field goal in May 2012, when Adam Reynolds slotted against St George Illawarra.

Though Souths did win a Golden Point game in 2021 thanks to a Tom Burgess try against the Wests Tigers, they had lost six times in overtime, including five times to field goals, before last night.

Famously, Latrell Mitchell missed four attempts last year against the Sharks in a game eventually iced by Nicho Hynes, and Mitchell again missed in regulation last night before Ilias got his shot.

“I just told Cookie at the start of golden point that I will be ready because I know they are going to rush Trell,” said the halfback in the sheds.

“Trell is the first option, of course, but I just told him I would be ready if he wanted to make that call.

I knew they (defenders) were going to go to Trell. I just told Cookie I’m going to be ready, I told Trell as well, I just said I’m going to be ready so give me the ball.

“Cookie is going to pass it to either person, but he could probably feel the markers edging towards Trell’s side and I just told him I would be on his right, and the ball came to me.”

Latrell is the undoubted leader of the Bunnies, especially in big moments, but Ilias revealed that he keeps up with the star fullback in training every week and knew he could do it if the opportunity arose.

“It is something we work on every week at training,” he said. “Me and Trell always do that, and we have some challenges against each, but it is just cool to get the win.

“I think we just composed ourselves. Trell was ready and I was ready, so I think everyone was just on the same page.

“Cookie threw me a good pass and lucky it went through. It was pretty surreal when it went over. I didn’t really know how to celebrate and all the boys got around me and I was chuffed to be honest.

Ilias, who spoke as teammates shouted ‘clutch’ behind him, had some experience having kicked field goals in the junior ranks, but never in the big leagues.

“It was my first field goal in the NRL, so I didn’t really know how to celebrate,” he joked. “It was pretty special.

“I’ve done a couple in under 20s but to do my first one in such a special game, and a pretty emotional week, was pretty cool.

“I hit it pretty well, to be honest. It was pretty surreal when it went over. I didn’t really know how to celebrate and all the boys got around me and I was chuffed to be honest.”