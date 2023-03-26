The curious case of Cameron McInnes

As the Dragons and Sharks look to do battle once again in their famous derby, one star who has played for both teams is in quite an unusual position of silently fading into the background without a notable drop in form or many explanations as to why.

Cameron McInnes is one of the most consistent and intelligent players you are likely to find on the rugby league field (he was almost dux of his school and had an ATAR of 94), and yet ever since his surprising move across town to the sharks, his output has been significantly reduced.

While he was at the Dragons, everything seemed great for McInnes. He had developed from a fringe first grader at Souths to an out-and-out elite hooker, routinely making 50 tackles a game with an efficiency rating of over 95 per cent, as well as accurate service and few errors.

He led the competition in tackles in 2017, and in each of his years at the Dragons, he was at least in the top three. He also began to add a running game to his repertoire, going from a paltry 24 metres per game in 2017 to 58 in 2018. Combine that with good service, the captaincy of the Dragons and being on the cusp of Origin; it seemed like McInnes had nowhere to go but up.

Then, just like a jump scare in a cheesy horror movie, McInnes announced out of nowhere that he would be leaving the club at the end of 2021 to join their arch nemesis, the Sharks. If reports were to be believed, McInnes was signed on a $600,000-a-year deal, which is a steal considering his statistics and future potential. There was just one obvious question: where would he play?

While he had recently moved to lock at the Dragons in a phase where they were experimenting with their spine, his statistics were not impressive. Not bad, just not outstanding by any measure. Yet the Sharks had Blayke Brailey, a more than respectable young hooker who they were keen to invest in long term. So, in 2022, McInnes begins as a lock, alternating between the interchange and the starting squad.

So far in 2023, all of his games have been off the bench, with Dale Finucane replacing him as starting lock entirely.

While it is true that McInnes suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2021 before a ball had even been kicked off a lime-green tee, speed and agility were never two of his strengths to begin with.

He can tackle all day, he makes great defensive reads, and he hits the line hard when he does run.

He hasn’t had any major injuries since his ACL, and yet he has largely faded from prominence due to his switch to lock and then the bench. The last time he got a lot of attention was his, frankly hilarious, diving attempt at tackling Cameron Munster.

Being an interchange lock or makeshift second-rower is quite a fall from grace when considering where McInnes was just a few years ago, with the Dragons captaincy and potential representative honours around the corner. He is not a bad player now by any measure, but it does beg the question, why has he settled for this position?

There are a lot of clubs that could still use his presence at hooker (including St George Illawarra, who have never found a replacement close to his quality), and some for a much larger contract than he is currently on. Yet there has been no agitating from him, and by all accounts, he seems happy at the Sharks.

Perhaps McInnes is satisfied taking on a reduced role for a good contract instead of putting his body on the line in the much more demanding role of an 80-minute hooker. Maybe he realises his mistake but is honouring his contract without complaints because of his loyal character. Perhaps he just enjoys living in Cronulla!

The only thing for sure is that Cameron McInnes really is a curious case in the NRL, where he has faded from prominence, not due to his reduced skill or old age, but some other unforeseen factors.