Kevin Walters is the Ted Lasso of the NRL

All-American, always upbeat! Ted Lasso has become an icon for the power of positive thinking, and it seems like he might have a fan in the NRL coach Kevin Walters’ kill-them-with-kindness attitude which is paying off at the Broncos.

Walters’ side remains undefeated with an 18-12 win in the inaugural Brisbane derby over Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins.

If you’re not acquainted with the TV show’s premise, an American football coach is hired by a fictional Premier League football team, AFC Richmond. The manager gets the best out of his team and colleagues with an always cheery attitude and always looking for the good in the player, colleague or opponent.

Walters’ Lasso-like persona shone through in the Broncos’ post-match press conference after their Round 3 win over the St George Dragons. Accompanied by captain Adam Reynolds, “Kevy”, as the reporters called him, managed to use the initial few questions to reflect back on the players’ exceptional leadership.

A coach praising the player sitting next to him in a press conference is nothing special. Attributing the game-winning decision to get Thomas Flegler on the field to Reynolds is less common. Walters has exorcised any negativity that surrounded the squad following their ninth-placed finish last season.

The coach has got the Broncos wearing blinkers. They’re blocking out any external distractions and only focusing on their own game, another specialty of Lasso’s. Any mention of a rivalry between the two Brisbane teams was quickly shut down by the coach, who preferred to focus on the positive result at hand.

“We’re not rivals of the Dolphins, we’re the Broncos,” Walters said.

“That’s where our mindset is, we’re the Broncos.”

Just like Ted Lasso, “Kevy” doesn’t just have respect for his players, he’s also spreading the positive vibes out to the media. It’s obvious he’s got a keen interest in their lives outside of the press room as he congratulated Ben Dobbin on the birth of his child as the conference came to an end.

It’d be fair to say Bennett didn’t take the same interest in the journalists posing him questions at Suncorp on Thursday.

The question that remained on the scribes’ minds was what the Dolphins’ coach thought of the judiciary’s decision to extend Felise Kaufusi’s suspension for a high tackle (which many agree wasn’t high) after a failed plea.

“Surely you’ve got an opinion of that,” said one reporter eager to get Bennett to take a swing at the governing board.

“Well, I’ve got an opinion about a lot of things,” Bennett replied in the stern and blunt tone he’s so well known for, “but I don’t want to share them all with you.”

The Super Coach once again drew the spotlight off his players and onto himself with his classic press conference antics. Coming into the Dolphins’ biggest game of the season so far, it was Wayne against the Broncos. That’s led to their brilliant games to this point, but it’ll be interesting to see if they bounce back quickly.

This win does pose challenges for Walters and the Broncos. Being overly confident and keeping positivity in check will be key to the team’s future success. They will go into their next three games against the Tigers, Raiders, and Titans as clear favourites. The Broncos have an outside chance of going into a Round 8 clash against the Parramatta still undefeated.

It’ll be an all-new challenge for Walters to manage inflated egos and keep players inwardly focused as the whispers turn to screams that they’re already title contenders. Ted Lasso hasn’t faced this challenge yet at AFC Richmond, so if Walters has been taking inspiration, he’s got to write his own story from here on out.