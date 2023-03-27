Top five Australian Grands Prix: What year takes out pole?

It’s always fun to take a trip down memory lane and go over some classic sporting moments, and before each race of the 2023 F1 season, I’ll be doing exactly that by re-visiting the five best races that have been produced from each Grand Prix.

Ahead of this weekend’s race in Melbourne, I’m heading through the archives for the top five Australian Grand Prix. First appearing in 1985 as an official World Championship round in Adelaide, it has since been held every year, moving from Adelaide to Melbourne in 2006.

And while it has traditionally been either the season ending race with Adelaide or the season opening race with Melbourne, recent times have seen it shift a couple of rounds into the season instead.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

There have definitely been some memorable moments at both Adelaide and Albert Park, but which races have been the standouts?

Let’s find out.

5. 2002 – Winner: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

Many Australian fans will have fond memories of the 2002 race due to the sensational performance of home town hero Mark Webber on his Grand Prix debut. Webber finished an incredible fifth in his Minardi after a high race of attrition saw only eight cars see the chequered flag.

Much like they had done so in the previous two seasons, Ferrari came to Australia to kick the 2002 season off in dominant fashion. Rubens Barrichello would upstage his World Champion teammate Michael Schumacher by leading a Ferrari 1-2 on the Saturday in a rain-affected session. Webber qualified an impressive 18th on debut, ahead of both Jaguars.

Advertisement

Come race day, Ralf Schumacher made a fast getaway from third, passing his brother and challenging pole sitter Barrichello as they headed towards Turn 1. Fans will recall what happened next: Schumacher completely missed his braking point and clammed into the back of Barrichello, launching his Williams skyward in sickening flight and directly into the barriers.

Behind him there was chaos as a pile-up ensued in the midfield, with eight cars retiring on the spot. Schumacher avoided all the trouble and dominated the race up front, leaving Juan Pablo Montoya and Kimi Raikkonen to stage an entertaining scrap for second place, but it was the battle for fifth that captured the attention of the home fans.

Webber was hanging on to the position but struggling to keep pace after suffering a broken differential early in the race. Leading Toyota’s maiden Grand Prix charge, Mika Salo was closing fast and it looked only a matter of time before the Finn would overhaul the slower Minardi. But with only a lap to go Salo spun his car, causing the crowd to erupt and giving Webber the breather to finish with a precious two points on his race debut.

Post-race Webber was allowed onto the podium to celebrate after the official race proceedings, partying the night away with his Aussie team owner Paul Stoddart.

4. 2003 – Winner: David Coulthard (McLaren)

The following season saw another dramatic race around the streets of Albert Park. A fresh batch of rule changes were introduced to the sport to try and bring back exciting racing after the dominance of Ferrari the previous season. Points finishers down to eighth were introduced, and a new one-lap qualifying format was also brought in.

Advertisement

It appeared as though the new rules had done nothing to stop the dominance of Ferrari, with Michael Schumacher taking a dominant pole from teammate Rubens Barrichello. A rain-affected session helped Heinz-Harald Frentzen and Olivier Panis impress for Sauber and Toyota respectively, with the McLarens of David Coulthard and Kimi Raikkonen both struggling down the field in 11th and 15th.

On race day, more changeable conditions caused drama at the start saw several teams opting to start on intermediate tyres. Barrichello would jump the start as the lights went green, while Schumacher led away and looked set for another dominant race. With the threat of a certain penalty looming over him, Barrichello crashed heavily into the wall on lap 5, followed moments later by F1 newbie Ralph Firman crashing his Jordan in similar fashion to bring out the safety car.

Sports opinion delivered daily

Schumacher’s tyres began to go off and he was forced to pit, leaving the McLarens of Raikkonen and Coulthard at the front of the field ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya. Montoya would inherit the lead after the pit stops, while Raikkonen moved back into third after a great wheel-to-wheel battle with Schumacher.

Montoya looked set to claim his second career victory until, with eight laps to go, he clumsily outbraked himself at Turn 1 to give the lead to a disbelieving Coulthard. It would be the Scot’s final F1 career victory, while it was also the first time a Ferrari hadn’t been on the podium since the 1999 European Grand Prix.

3. 1991 – Winner: Ayrton Senna (McLaren)

Advertisement

Until the Belgian Grand Prix two years ago, this race held the record for the shortest Grand Prix in history. The 1991 race is remembered for the torrential rain that saw only 14 laps raced in atrocious conditions.

Ayrton Senna would cap of his final World Championship with victory, in what would be the last-ever Grand Prix for triple world champion Nelson Piquet. Qualifying was marred by a heavy accident to Aguri Suzuki, but pole position was taken by Senna from his teammate Gerhard Berger and the two Williams.

Race day saw torrential rain greet the cars for the race start, and it was Senna who led from Berger in the opening laps until Berger ran wide, allowing the Williams of Mansell past. Mansell began to close upon Senna to set up an exciting battle for the lead.

However, the incidents soon started to pile up as the conditions worsened, and this affected Manuel’s chase as the numerous yellow flags prevented him from being able to make a proper passing attempt on Senna. A spate of further incidents and a spin into the wall from Mansell himself led to the stewards calling the race off on lap 17, a lap after Senna furiously waved down the straight that the race should be stopped.

As the rain continued, there were numerous calls by officials to restart the race, however Senna and Riccardo Patrese protested and the race was eventually abandoned. In accordance with the rules, the results were counted back to the standings at the end of the 14th lap, with Senna declared the winner from Mansell and Berger.

2. 1986 – Winner: Alain Prost (McLaren)

Advertisement

In what would serve as one of the most dramatic championship deciders in history, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell and Alain Prost all headed to Adelaide with a chance to win the World Championship.

Mansell only needed to finish on the podium, with Piquet and Prost needing the Brit to finish fourth or lower and then win themselves to have any chance at victory. Prost was aiming to become the first driver since Jack Brabham in over 35 years to claim back-to-back Championships.

Mansell got off to the perfect start by taking pole on the Saturday ahead of Piquet, with Prost lining up fourth. Perhaps being a little circumspect at the start, Mansell was overtaken by the Lotus of Senna at Turn 1 before also being passed by Piquet and Keke Rosberg on the same lap. Piquet moved into the lead from Senna a lap later, before Rosberg took the lead on lap 7 and began to pull away from the Brazilian.

Things began to get more exciting on lap 23 as Piquet spun and dropped back into the field. This was followed by a tyre puncture to fellow championship contender Alain Prost a few laps later, who came out in fourth after his pit stop. Mansell was in second place at this stage and was passed by a resurgent Piquet on lap 44 but still remained in a championship-winning position just ahead of Prost in fourth.

All three moved up a position as Rosberg retired on lap 63 when his rear tyre delaminated, with Prost also passing Mansell to move into second position. Mansell didn’t resist as he knew he only needed to be in third to be crowned champion. However, his dreams would be destroyed a lap later, as a spectacular rear tyre explosion at close to 300 km/h on the Brabham Straight caused him to retire in the cruelest of fashions.

Fearing the same tyre troubles could hit Piquet as well, Williams called in the Brazilian from the lead, handing the race to Prost. Piquet would storm back up to the Frenchman but couldn’t catch him in time, and Prost claimed his second World Championship in the most disbelieving of fashions, with his fuel indicator having long since suggested he was out of petrol.

This would be the last time a Renault engine would appear on the grid until the 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix, and the last time a three-way battle for the Championship would occur until the 2007 Brazilian Grand Prix. This would be famously bettered in 2010, when an incredible four-way battle occurred at the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Advertisement

1. 1994 – Winner: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

The greatest Australian Grand Prix of all time is also one of the most talked about races in modern times. The 1994 race would be the penultimate time that Formula 1 would visit the streets of Adelaide, also marking the final time a World Championship would be decided on Australian shores.

Michael Schumacher took his Benetton into the race with a one-point advantage over the Williams of Damon Hill, in what had been a controversial and tragic season for the sport. Williams stand-in Nigel Mansell took pole position on Saturday, but wasn’t able to hold the lead for long on race day, with Schumacher taking the lead and Hill also getting by.

Schumacher held a slight advantage of Hill for 36 laps, maintaining a gap that would see him do enough to claim his first World Championship. However, Schumacher soon suffered an understeer moment at the East Terrace corner, going off track and colliding with the wall before returning to the road. Hill quickly caught Schumacher who covered him as they entered the Flinders Street Corner, Hill having the inside line with Schumacher ahead.

The two cars collided, sending Schumacher up on two wheels, into the wall and out of the race. Hill limped back to the pits with damaged suspension, and Schumacher watched from behind the guard fence to see if Hill would return. Despite the best efforts of his pit crew, Hill was forced to retire and Schumacher claimed his first Championship by a point.

Nigel Mansell won the race, but was overshadowed by the incident between Hill and Schumacher. The stewards declared it a racing incident and Schumacher escaped punishment. Many Formula One experts blamed Schumacher for the crash, and it’s still a hotly debated topic to this day as to whether or not the move was a racing incident or whether or not Schumacher deliberately turned in on the Brit.

Schumacher would go on to win the Championship the following year for Benetton and a further five for Ferrari in the early 2000s, while Damon Hill would claim the Championship for Williams in 1996.

Advertisement

Do you agree with this list? Which Australian Grand Prix is your favourite? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below!