As Mason Cox raises the bat, there's more to come from the big Texan

Everything’s bigger in Texas.

In this case we should replace bigger with taller, because I am discussing 6 foot 11 inch (or is it 6 foot 10 based on Mason’s social media accounts) / 211-centimetre Collingwood ruck/forward Mason Cox. This week Cox is set to play his 100th AFL game.

Cox’s milestone will be overshadowed by Steele Sidebottom’s 300th game, which is understandable given Sidebottom is set to be only the fourth Pies player to reach 300 games (Gordon Coventry, Tony Shaw and Scott Pendlebury were the first three). But Cox’s achievement should not be ignored.

When you think of players from overseas to play in the AFL, a whole host of Irish players probably spring to mind. Players who became stars of the game like Jim Stynes, Tadhg Kennelly, Zach Tuohy, Pearce Hanley and Sean Wight. There have been a number of Irish AFLW players including Sarah Rowe, Aishling Sheridan, Cora Staunton and Ailish Considine.

Or you might think of former Canadian rugby player and Sydney Swans premiership player Mike Pyke.

In terms of other Americans to play AFL, Jason Holmes played five games with St Kilda, while Seamus McNamara and Dwayne Armstrong had stints with Collingwood and Essendon respectively but never played a senior game.

Don Pyke and Sanford Wheeler were also born in America but moved to Australia in their early childhood, while Danielle Marshall has played 21 AFLW games with the Western Bulldogs and Essendon.

Cox made his debut on Anzac Day in 2016 against Essendon, kicking one goal. He is averaging 1.07 goals per game, with 106 in his 99 games so far. Cox has kicked two or more goals on more than 30 occasions.

His most famous performance came in the 2018 preliminary final, where he helped Collingwood stop defending premiers Richmond’s effort to go back-to-back (at that stage). Cox had 15 possessions, 11 marks and kicked three goals. But despite what some footy fans may believe Cox is no one-hit wonder.

As recently as two weeks ago the Texan received the maximum 10 votes from the coaches for his 19 disposals, nine marks, 24 hitouts and two goals against the Giants.

Cox has also had some good performances on what was previously the Queen’s Birthday holiday against Melbourne. Last season, he was arguably best on ground, with 21 possessions and eight marks (where he also received 10 votes from the coaches). In 2018 on the same day, Cox had 16 disposals, eight marks, nine hit outs and kicked five goals.

Cox also kicked four goals against the Brisbane Lions in 2016, three goals in the first week of the 2020 finals against West Coast and two goals in the 2018 Grand Final, also against the Eagles.

He has always been important to Collingwood’s structure. Even when he hasn’t been kicking goals or gaining a lot of possessions, he has created contests for the ball, brought the ball to ground and has even tapped the ball to unmarked teammates to create goal scoring opportunities. These sorts of efforts don’t show on the stat sheet but are still important to the team as a whole.

I never thought I would hear the USA chant at an AFL game, but it now brings a smile to my face, because it usually means Cox is having an impact on the game.

Not only has Cox had to travel to the other side of the world and start a new game to reach this milestone, he has also overcome other obstacles. He underwent numerous medical procedures, when he had detached retinas in both eyes. As part of his recovery, Cox lay in a dark room for about two weeks. When Cox returned to the AFL he wore his now customary goggles.

Earlier this season, Cox also suffered a haematoma and a lacerated spleen.

Congratulations, Mason on this milestone. You deserve every accolade you receive this week. May there be many more games in the Black and White jumper.

U – S – A, U – S – A, U – S – A.