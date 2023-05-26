NRL News: Haas in Origin doubt after limping out of training, JWH & Tupou extend at Roosters

NSW are sweating on the fitness of one of their key players after prop Payne Haas limped out of training at Coogee Oval on Friday morning.

The early mail is that the Broncos enforcer rolled an ankle and was removed as a precaution, with Haas seen with his foot elevated and an ice pack applied.

“It’s precautionary,” said Greg Alexander, one of Brad Fittler’s assistants with the Blues.

“It’s an ankle sprain. He just trod on the boot of someone as he was running backwards and he’s just gone over on the ankle.”

Brandy insisted that Haas would complete NSW’s final session before departing for Game 1 in Adelaide.

“He’ll be right Sunday,” he said. “He’ll train on Sunday. There’s not a history (of ankle injuries). It’s just an ankle sprain that need icing at the moment. He’s training Sunday. Today is Friday. Day of rest tomorrow but he’ll be right for Sunday.”

Should Haas be unavailable, the next man up would be Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu, would would make his debut at Origin level.

Roosters extend veteran stars

The Roosters have announced contract extensions for two of their veteran stars, with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Daniel Tupou set to stay at the club for another year.

Both had been rumoured to exit, with the Catalans Dragons in Super League a potential landing spot, but now will go around again at Allianz Stadium.

It opens the possibility that JWH could overtake Mitchell Aubusson as the most-capped Rooster ever: the Kiwi is on 287 NRL games, of which all but six have been for the Tricolours, and should he remain injury and suspension-free, he could reach Aubusson’s total of 306 by the end of next year.

Tupou will almost certainly also become a record-breaker for the club, as he currently stands just three tries behind Anthony Minichiello on 139 for the club. The Tonga and NSW winger is currently injured, having torn a hamstring in the Anzac Day game, but is expected back before the end of the year.

“Daniel and Jared have each been a big part of our team for a number of years now, and they are highly respected for their strong work ethics and for being good people,” said coach Trent Robinson. “I love coaching them and it’s great that they will continue to play their roles at the Roosters.”