SRP Round 14 teams: Wallabies boost as Rodda returns, Test prop's ACL blow, Reds boost as Kiwi star ruled out

The battle for home finals heats up this week in the penultimate round of Super Rugby Pacific. See the teams as they’re released.

(All times are AEST)

Friday

Highlanders vs Reds, 5.05pm

Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn has made six changes to the starting XV who lost to the Blues, with James O’Connor set to return from concussion at No.12 in Dunedin.

Hunter Paisami will return to the Queensland side via the bench after recovering from a knee injury suffered in Round 5.

Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler and Zane Nonggorr also return to the starting side in a new-look front row combination, while Angus Blyth and Connor Vest start as locks for the third straight match.

After featuring off the bench in Queensland’s last two fixtures, Harry Wilson is back in the starting side with Seru Uru to provide strike as a finisher.

Wilson will reprise his combination with co-captain Liam Wright and Fraser McReight in the backrow.

Tom Lynagh runs on at flyhalf for the first time since Round 3 and will partner co-captain Tate McDermott as Lawson Creighton drops to the bench.

O’Connor and Josh Flook, who made a successful return from injury last week, start in the centres, while winger Mac Grealy comes into the run-on side for the fifth time in his career with Filipo Daugunu ruled out with a foot injury.

Jock Campbell and Suliasi Vunivalu both retain their positions in the back three as Queensland look to claim victory at Forsyth Barr Stadium for the first time since 2013.

Paisami is set to play his first game since recovering from a medial ligament injury alongside the likes of Sef Fa’agase and Kalani Thomas as a finisher.

Jake Upfield also comes onto the bench with Ryan Smith ruled out with a calf injury.

There were also unconfirmed reports that Thomas Umaga-Jensen has succumbed to a calf injury and been replaced in the No.13 jersey by Matt Whaanga.

It will be an emotional night for Highlanders fans and players as they farewell Aaron Smith after 12 years service.

Smith was a key figure in their Super Rugby title in 2015 and is the team’s most capped player – with the Reds clash being his 184th appearance.

The ninth-placed Highlanders face a battle to make the top eight, with the Force only three points ahead in eighth and the Reds another point above in seventh.

“It’s sad but it’s exciting as well with the opportunity we have as a team,” Smith said. “I owe this place a lot. I owe Dunedin a lot. I owe the Highlanders a lot. I’ve got a lot of special moments on this field.

“I would just love nothing more than just a win this weekend, to be honest.”

Highlanders (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Andrew Makalio, Jermaine Ainsley, Pari Pari Parkinson, Max Hicks, Shannon Frizell, Billy Harmon (c), Hugh Renton, Aaron Smith, Freddie Burns, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Matt Whaanga, Jonah Lowe, Mitch Hunt.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Connor Garden-Bachop, Scott Gregory.

Reds (1-15): Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Angus Blyth, Connor Vest, Liam Wright, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott, Tom Lynagh, Mac Grealy, James O’Connor, Josh Flook, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell.

Replacements: Richie Asiata, Dane Zander, Sef Fa’agase, Jake Upfield, Seru Uru, Kalani Thomas, Lawson Creighton, Hunter Paisami.

Referee: Brendon Pickerill

Rebels vs Force, 7.35pm

Simon Cron has made four changes to his match-day 23, including the long-awaited inclusion of Wallabies lock Izack Rodda off the bench.

The 34-capped Wallaby re-joins the team after injuring his foot in the pre-season match against Fijian Drua.

Standing at 202cm, Rodda’s physicality will be welcomed against an impressive Rebels forward pack. He will come on in the second-row, where, ever consistent Jeremy Williams and dominant ball runner Felix Kalapu start the match.

The front-row makeup is 21-year-old Siosifa Amone, who starts at tighthead prop, alongside Angus Wagner and Folau Fainga’a at hooker.

But the Force have suffered a major blow with the loss of Test prop Tom Robertson to an ACL injury. The Wallabies’ stocks are already low with the injury to Angus Bell, and Robertson was ranked second only to James Slipper on The Roar’s most recent Wallabies power rankings.

Tom Robertson’s World Cup hopes are over. ACL injury. Devastating for him. Can play both sides of the scrum. https://t.co/FJVTSUdxLr — Christy Doran (@ChristypDoran) May 24, 2023

Melbourne Rebels head coach Kevin Foote has made six changes for the Round 14 clash, in the home side’s final match at AAMI Park for 2023.

Star flyhalf Carter Gordon returns for his 12th match of the season after overcoming a knee bruise, while milestone man Reece Hodge shifts back to 12 after covering in Gordon’s absence last week.

Workhorse Josh Kemeny has also been recalled for his first match since Round 11, named alongside captain Brad Wilkin and Richard Hardwick in the back row, while Vaiolini Ekuasi will provide valuable second-half impact.

Rising hooker Theo Fourie, has been named to make his Super Rugby debut.

After arriving at the club in 2020, Fourie has worked closely under the guidance of capped internationals Jordan Uelese and Rebels alumni James Hanson, and looms as a player to watch for the crucial clash.

Rebel Sam Talakai, said the players were focused on putting in a strong performance for their loyal fans and celebrating teammate Reece Hodge’s spectacular achievement.

“Last week was really tough for us, but we reviewed hard and we’re now focused on this week and being composed in the big moments and turning those tight losses into wins,” said Talakai.

“The Force present a really tough opposition for us, especially defensively, so for us we’ve got to narrow the focus and bring what we have to the last home game and put on a good performance for ourselves, our family and friends, and for our awesome members and supporters.

“It’s a big occasion for the club with Hodgey as well. Reece is a special part of this group, and brings a wealth of experience. How he conducts himself day to day – he’s the ultimate professional and for us, we want to make the night extra special for him.”

Rebels (1-15): Matt Gibbon, Jordan Uelese, Sam Talakai, Josh Canham, Matt Philip, Josh Kemeny, Brad Wilkin (c), Richard Hardwick, Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Monty Ioane, Reece Hodge, Lukas Ripley Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: Theo Fourie, Isaac Aedo Kailea, Pone Fa’amausili, Trevor Hosea, Vaiolini Ekuasi, James Tuttle, Nick Jooste, Joe Pincus.

Force (1-15): Angus Warner, Folau Fainga’a, Siosifa Amone, Felix Kalapu, Jeremy Williams, Michael Wells (c), Carlo Tizzano, Rahboni Vosayaco, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Manasa Mataele, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Zach Kibirge, Chase Tiatia.

Replacements: Tom Horton, Marley Pearce, Bo Abra, Izack Rodda, Tim Anstee, Isi Naisarani, Ian Prior, George Poolman.

Referee: Dan Waenga

Saturday

Fijian Drua vs Moana Pasifika, 12.05pm

Fiji coach Mick Byrne has brought back halves Frank Lomani and Tela Tela for their must-win clash against the winless Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park on Saturday afternoon.

The duo missed their clash against the Waratahs, where a poor final 20 minutes saw them lose 32-18. They replace Peni Matawalu and Caleb Muntz.

Otherwise the Drua have named a strong side, with Meli Derenalagi captaining the side and well supported by Tevita Ikanivere.

Moana Pasifikia, whose coach Aaron Mauger will stand down at season’s end after their winless season to date, has welcomed back Michael Curry and Mike McKee after their late withdrawals last week.

Former Reds and Force centre Henry Taefu meanwhile starts at inside centre alongside Crusaders-bound Levi Aumua.

Drua (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Joseva Tamani, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi (c), Frank Lomani, Tela Tela, Eroni Sau, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese.

Replacements: Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Samuela Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Michael Naitokani.

Moana Pasifika (1-15): Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Luteru Tolai, Sosefo ‘Apikotoa, Michael Curry, Mike McKee, Penitoa Finau, Alamanda Motuga, Solomone Funaki (c), Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Lealiifano, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Henry Taefu, Levi Aumua, Tima Fainga’anuku, William Havili

Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Mahonri Ngakuru, Miracle Faiilagi, Ereatara Enari, Fine Inisi. Jonah Mau’u.

Referee: Jordan Way

Crusaders vs Waratahs, 2.35pm

Despite toying with resting a number of players, Waratahs coach Darren Coleman has named a strong side to head across the ditch to take on the Crusaders in Christchurch.

After the Waratahs’ win over the Fiji Drua in Sydney last Saturday, Coleman said his side were “a bit cooked” and indicated he would manage his squad over the next fortnight with the franchise’s position in the top six all but sealed.

But wanting to keep the momentum going, Coleman has made just three changes to his starting side.

Wallabies star Michael Hooper has been kept on ice, while Izaia Perese, who suffered a back spasm in the second half, has been forced out.

Perese has been replaced by Mosese Tuipulotu at inside centre in a rare start for the rising midfielder.

In better news, Taleni Seu returns after a minor injury at blindside flanker to see Will Harris drop to the bench.

The Crusaders, meanwhile, has welcomed back Sam Whitelock after an Achilles issue.

He partners Quinten Strange in the second-row, with regular captain Scott Barrett given a breather.

All Blacks fullback Will Jordan and centre Jack Goodhue have also been given a spell.

But the Crusaders do have some firepower returning, with Richie Mo’unga, Leicester Fainga’anuku, David Havili, Braydon Ennor and Codie Taylor all return to the starting side after sitting out last week’s game against Moana Pasifika.

Crusaders (1-15): Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Codie Taylor (c), Tamaiti Williams, Quinten Strange, Sam Whitelock, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Mitchell Drummond, Richie Mo’unga, Leicester Fainga’anuku, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Dallan McLeod, Fergus Blake

Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Seb Cader. Reuben O’Neill, Zach Gallagher, Sione Havili Talitui, Noah Hotham, Chay Fiahki, Will Gualter.

Waratahs (1-15): Te Tera Faulkner, Dave Porecki, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Taleni Seu, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Mosese Tuipulotu, Joey Walton, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Max Jorgensen.

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Nephi Leatigaga, Tom Lambert, Ned Hanigan, Will Harris, Harrison Goddard, Tane Edmed, Harry Wilson.

Referee: James Doleman

Blues vs Hurricanes, 5.05pm

Harry Plummer will wear the No.10 jersey against the Hurricanes after Beauden Barrett was given a breather.

Needing to miss one of the next two weeks because of the All Blacks’ workload management, the Blues opted to leave out Barrett after he cut his heel last week during the side’s win over the Reds in Brisbane.

But the Blues do have some heavy-hitters returning, with prop Ofa Tuungafasi, halfback Finlay Christie, centre Rieko Ioane and winger Caleb Clarke returning. Fellow Test prop Nepo Laulala starts at tight-head prop, too.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes too have brought back some of their stars with prop Tyrel Lomax, hooker Asafo Aumua, back-rower Ardie Savea and inside centre Jordie Barrett returning.

Blues (1-15): Ofa Tuungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Nepo Laulala, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Cameron Suafoa, Akira Ioane, Adrian Choat, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, Mark Telea, Zarn Sullivan

Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, James Tucker, Anton Segner, Sam Nock; Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam/Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Hurricanes (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, James Blackwell, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Caleb Delany, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Ardie Savea, Cam Roigard, Aidan Morgan, Kini Naholo, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Julian Savea, Josh Moorby.

Replacements: Hame Faiva, Tevita Mafileo, Owen Franks, Justin Sangster, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Brett Cameron, Salesi Rayasi.

Brumbies vs Chiefs, 7.35pm

After last week’s decision to backfire frontliners against the Force backfired badly, the Brumbies are back near full strength to host top of the table Chiefs. The Canberrans slipped to third with the loss in Perth and could well front up against the Chiefs in a semi final later this campaign.

James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Len Ikitau and Tom Wright return to the Brumbies matchday squad, with Nic White and Cadeyrn Neville missing out through injury. Both are expected to be fit for the Brumbies’ final regular season game against the Rebels.

Slipper, Lonergan and Alaalatoa form the front row, with Alaalatoa leading the team for the 47th time, drawing level with George Gregan as the club’s third-most-capped captain.

Frost will combine with Tom Hooper in the second row, with Valetini, Jahrome Brown and Pete Samu starting in the backrow.

Ryan Lonergan will partner Noah Lolesio in the halves, with Tamati Tua bringing punch in the midfield inside Ikitau at 13.

Wright’s return sees Muirhead shift back to the right wing with Corey Toole on the left.

Connal McInerney, Blake Schoupp and Sefo Kautai will come on in the front row, with Darcy Swain covering lock and Luke Reimer the the backrow.

Klayton Thorn continues as the finishing halfback having made his Super Rugby Pacific debut against the Force last week, with Jack Debreczeni adding experience as the flyhalf cover.

Ollie Sapsford completes the Brumbies squad.

ACT Brumbies head coach, Stephen Larkham said: “Regardless of the changes, last week was disappointing for the group and we’ve worked hard this week to make sure we’re prepared to perform Saturday night.

“It’s obviously pleasing to bring the boys that were rested back in and it’s another great opportunity for Klayton to contribute to the team after his debut last week.

“We have a lot of respect for the Chiefs, there’s a lot of history there. These are the games as a professional that you prepare all year for and we’re excited for the challenge.”

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have moved Damian McKenzie to fullback, with Shaun Stevenson – one of the form players of the competition – dropping to the bench.

McKenzie’s move to fullback sees talented playmaker Josh Ioane get a rare opportunity in the No.10 jersey.

All Blacks duo Tupou Vaa’i and Anton Lienert-Brown have been given a spell, replaced by Laghlan McWhannell and Rameka Pouhipi respectively.

“It’s an important game for us against the Brumbies. They gave us a real lesson last year and are particularly tough at home in Canberra where their tactical kicking game and maul are real weapons,” Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said.

“We have selected a largely stable team, with Tupou Vaa’i and Anton Lienert-Brown the obvious absentees as they sit out their last All Blacks rest weeks.”

Brumbies (1-15): James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Jahrome Brown, Pete Samu, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright.

Replacements: Connal McInerney, Blake Schoupp, Sefo Kautai, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Jack Debreczeni, Ollie Sapsford.

Chiefs (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Brodie Retallick, Laghlan McWhannell, Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane (co-c), Luke Jacobson, Brad Weber (co-c), Josh Ioane, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Alex Nankivell, Emoni Narawa, Damian McKenzie

Replacements: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Daniel Rona, Shaun Stevenson.

Referee: Nic Berry