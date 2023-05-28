Minnows complete crazy $300m EPL rise, skipper celebrates wildly from hospital bed, after dramatic Wembley shootout

Luton Town will become the 51st different team to play in the English Premier League after a sudden-death penalty shootout victory against Coventry at Wembley.

Just nine years on from ending their five-season stretch in the fifth tier, the Hatters are celebrating returning to the top-flight for the first time since 1992 – the season before the EPL began.

Previous point deductions and disappointments were left in the rear-view mirror at Wembley, where Jordan Clark’s opener was cancelled out by Coventry favourite Gustavo Hamer.

Financial experts estimate promotion to world football’s most watched league to be worth around £170 million ($A322 million) for a club that have been through turmoil since they last played in the top flight 31 years ago.

The match finished 1-1 after extra-time and Fankaty Dabo’s penalty miss meant a famous 6-5 sudden-death shootout victory for jubilant Luton.

It was a cruel way for the season to end – both clubs have gone through the mill during their decades away from the big time.

These teams were promoted from League Two together in 2018 and Luton went into half-time ahead, Clark scoring a deserved opened for the dominant Hatters.

Rob Edwards’ side rallied impressively after captain Tom Lockyer’s early collapse to the turf – he was taken to hospital where he later posted pictures of jubilation.

Luton thought they had won it in the 116th minute through Joe Taylor, only for the VAR to find the youngster had handled when dispossessing Jonathan Panzo.

So promotion went down to penalties and Coventry substitute Dabo was the first to miss, securing Luton’s promotion to the Premier League.

The players held up Lockyer’s shirt as they celebrated in front of their fans.

“It feels incredible,” said Luton manager Rob Edwards, who a year ago led Forest Green Rovers from League Two to League One. He moved to Watford but was sacked after 10 league games.

“I’ve got to be honest, the only thing I’m thinking about now is Tom Lockyer… Health is the most important thing, more important than football.”

Luton will join Burnley and Sheffield United in next season’s Premier League.

Their tiny, antiquated Kenilworth Road stadium, which has a capacity of just 10,300, will host top-flight soccer for the first time since 1992.