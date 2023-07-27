Matildas on brink of World Cup elimination after horror loss to Nigeria

The Matildas’ World Cup hopes are in tatters after a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Nigeria in front of over 48,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium.

Australia scored first through Emily van Egmond in a first half that saw 12 attempts on goal, but conceded just five minutes later thanks to a bad bounce before copping another two poor goals in the space of seven second-half minutes.

Failure to deal with a regulation corner and a terrible mix-up between Alanna Kennedy and Mackenzie Arnold sunk Tony Gustavsson’s side in a horror second-half showing.

Kennedy got one back deep into injury time but it was mere consolation for the Matildas.

Australia will likely need to win against Canada – almost certainly without Sam Kerr – on Monday to qualify for the knockout rounds as they drop down to third place in Group B after tonight’s loss.

Already bereft of Kerr’s presence, Gustavsson also lost attacker Mary Fowler to a concussion in training on Wednesday, allowing veteran Van Egmond to come into the starting 11. Gustavsson’s starting side from the triumph over Ireland was otherwise unchanged.

Steph Catley was left in plenty of space in the penalty area after a corner but couldn’t get enough on her strike in Australia’s best opportunity of the opening stages.

The plucky Nigerian side found it difficult to play through thanks to the Matildas’ coordinated press, with passing moves often breaking down in the middle third for the Super Falcons.

Caitlin Foord couldn’t trouble goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after being found by Kyra Cooney-Cross with a training ground move from a set-piece, and she was offside in any case.

Despite all of the Matildas’ possession Nnadozie had precious little to do as Gustavsson’s side continued to look sluggish going forward.

New Real Madrid signing Hayley Raso had a golden chance when she met Catley’s excellent corner but dragged her shot wide with the goalkeeper beaten by the delivery.

The ball sat up well for Van Egmond on the edge of the area after some chaos in the box but the midfielder couldn’t capitalise on the opportunity.

Just as it seemed the Matildas would go one and a half matches without scoring from open play, Foord squared for Van Egmond who made no mistake from the centre of the area after a deft first-time pass from Katrina Gorry had started the move straight from a Nigeria goal-kick.

EMILY VAN EGMONDDDDDD!!!



Matildas hit the front and what a finish it is ????



Cool as you like and she runs straight to Sam Kerr in celebration!



Watch LIVE | https://t.co/nfA1fSVPk2#FIFAWWC #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/Msvk8OJhK4 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 27, 2023

Van Egmond had not scored at a World Cup since the 2011 edition.

The stubborn Nigeria had finally broken down as the Matildas went straight back on the attack, looking for a two-goal cushion at half-time.

Australia’s celebrations wouldn’t last long, however, with the Super Falcons levelling within minutes.

Nigeria transitioned after a sloppy Matildas turnover in the centre of the park before a deflected cross fell into the path of Uchenna Kanu who made no mistake with a close-range finish past Mackenzie Arnold.

Nigeria hit straight back on the stroke of half time ????



It’s the Super Falcons’ first goal at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™.



Game on.



Watch LIVE | https://t.co/nfA1fSVPk2#FIFAWWC #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/Xl6pEsO6p4 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 27, 2023

A quiet start had given way to plenty of action at the end of the first half with two goals in five minutes, the Matildas copping a body blow immediately before the sides headed to the dressing rooms.

After the restart Raso went down in the penalty area but the free-kick went Nigeria’s way.

Australia again were in complete control of possession and progressed through midfield well until that final pass or cross in the attacking third continued to let Gustavsson’s side down.

Cooney-Cross made a yard of space on the edge of the penalty area but sent her strike well wide of Nnadozie’s upright.

Despite the weight of possession Australia had not capitalised and the Super Falcons would soon make them pay.

After the Matildas failed to clear a corner, Rasheedat Ajibade’s header was parried by Arnold but only into the path of Osinachi Ohale who tapped in from inches out.

Osinachi Ohale gives Nigeria the lead! ????



The Nigerian sneaks in at the back post and catches Australia out.



Matildas with work to do, now.



Watch LIVE | https://t.co/nfA1fSVPk2#FIFAWWC #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/SWGFd7TZM4 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 27, 2023

Ohale copped Alanna Kennedy’s strong boot to the stomach and stayed down for a few minutes to recover.

Not long after Nigeria would double their advantage over the shell-shocked hosts as substitute Asisat Oshoala took advantage of a mix-up between Kennedy and Arnold at the back from an innocuous ball over the top, rounding Arnold easily and finishing into an empty net.

Oshoala wheeled away in celebration, receiving a yellow cad for removing her jersey in the jubilation.

Australia would have just 18 minutes to turn the tide but with only one goal from open play in 162 minutes in the tournament so far that prospect did not seem especially plausible.

Gustavsson cut an absolutely bewildered figure in the technical area, struggling to comprehend just what had transpired, the Matildas conceding two soft goals in a seven-minute period that could spell the end of their home World Cup campaign.

The Swede turned to his bench to change Australia’s fortunes, bringing on Alex Chidiac and Clare Polkinghorne.

Eleven minutes was added on for injury-time, giving the Matildas a sliver of hope.

Foord had another chance from a metre out but could not get her header past the well-positioned Nnadozie.

Kennedy, who was now deployed as a striker, rose highest from a corner and scored with a well-placed header to bring Australia with one goal.

Ellie Carpenter had one final chance but Nnadozie was once again equal to the challenge.

Attention now turns to the Matildas’ final group stage fixture against Canada at AAMI Park on Monday, where all three points will be required to qualify for the round of 16 should Nigeria defeat Ireland.