NRL Transfer Centre: Martin extends at Panthers, Sele swaps Souths for Dragons, Sami signs new Titans deal
2 hours ago
Penrith have announced a bumper new deal for Test backrower Liam Martin that will lock him down until the end of the 2027 season.

He is one of the key three who had been available to speak to other clubs at the end of this year, but will now stay at the foot of the mountains.

Dylan Edwards is expected to extend too, leaving only Jarome Luai as still in doubt, with the Bulldogs and others sniffing around.

“I’m really excited to stay at the club that gave me my first opportunity,” said Martin.

“I think the culture we’re building at the club is something special and something I want to be a part of.”

South Sydney are failed to hang on to one of their forwards, however, with Hame Sele set to leave at the end of this year to join St George Illawarra.

Sele is a Dragons junior and came through at the Kingsgrove Colts, making his NRL debut with the club in 2017 before moving to Penrith and then the Bunnies.

Phillip Sami is the first re-signing at the Titans for incoming coach Des Hasler, with the versatile outside back extending his stay until the end of 2026.

The 25-year-old was on the Titans’ books until the end of 2024 and has agreed to terms on a two-year extension. 

Off-contract centre Brian Kelly is also on the cusp of being re-signed by the Titans. “Hopefully I’ll sort something out,” Kelly said. 

Souths front-rower Tevita Tatola will remain with the Rabbitohs until the end of 2028 after agreeing to a four-year extension. 

The 26-year-old has appeared 132 times at NRL level for South Sydney and was close to NSW Origin selection this year. 

Mavrik Geyer

Mavrik Geyer is following in his dad Mark’s footsteps. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

The Panthers have re-signed young forward Mavrik Geyer until the end of 2025. As part of the upgraded deal, the 22-year-old will be promoted to the NRL squad.

Warriors centre Adam Pompey has inked a new two-year deal while fellow outside back Viliami Vailea will join the Cowboys.

Canterbury have added Souths prop Liam Knight, effective immediately, while Parramatta have confirmed the signing of Joey Lussick from St Helens, with the hooker coming straight into the line-up to cover for the injured Josh Hodgson.

Lussick was able to join immediately as Saints could find an immediate replacement in Moses Mbye, who has been granted a release from the Dragons.

The Dolphins have announced the extension of Tom Gilbert, one of their breakout stars of 2023. The Maroons enforcer has been tied down until 2028, allowing Redcliffe to build their pack around the 22-year-old.

“I am very happy to have my long-term future locked in with the Dolphins,” he said.

“As a Brisbane boy, it has been a great experience to see an NRL team flourish in the region I grew up in. It’s also been a privilege to do it alongside this group of players and with my family right by my side.”

Daine Laurie will rejoin the Penrith Panthers for 2024 after inking a one-year deal with the reigning champions. The Wests Tigers fullback came through the grades at Penrith and made his debut there in 2020 before leaving due to lack of opportunities.

Alex Young, brother of current NRL leading tryscorer Dom Young, is set to link up with his sibling at the Roosters from 2024.

Dom will move down from Newcastle – as will Alex, who has been playing on Tyneside with second division outfit Newcastle Thunder while studying for a law degree.

CLICK HERE for a seven-day free trial for your favourite sport on KAYO

NRL Transfer Centre

Team by team, here’s how each club’s roster is shaping up. PO denotes player option, CO club option and MO mutual option.

Brisbane Broncos

Adam Reynolds20232024 
Billy Walters20232024 
Blake Mozer202320242025
Brendan Piakura20232024 
Corey Jensen2023  
Corey Oates2023POPO
Cory Paix20232024 2025
Deine Mariner202320242025
Delouise Hoeter20232024 
Fletcher Baker2024 2025 
Ezra Mam20232024 
Herbie Farnworth2023  
Jesse Arthars20232024 2025 2026
Jock Madden20232024 
Jordan Pereira2023  
Jordan Riki20232024 
Keenan Palasia2023  
Kobe Hetherington202320242025
Kotoni Staggs202320242025
Kurt Capewell20232024 
Logan Bayliss2023  
Martin Taupau20232024
Patrick Carrigan202320242025202620272028
Payne Haas20232024 
Reece Walsh202320242025
Selwyn Cobbo202320242025
TC RobatiReleased 
Thomas Flegler2023  
Tristan Sailor202320242025
Xavier Willison20232024 2025

2023 recruits

Reece Walsh (Warriors), Jesse Arthars (via loan deal with Warriors), Jock Madden (Tigers), Martin Taupau (Sea Eagles), Tristan Sailor (ex-Dragons).

2023 departures

Brenko Lee (Dolphins), David Mead (retired), Te Maire Martin (Warriors), Tyson Gamble (Knights), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), Ryan James, Tyrone Roberts (retired), Zac Hosking (Panthers), Jake Turpin (Roosters), Albert Kelly (unsigned), Tesi Niu (Dolphins), Karl Oloapu (Bulldogs)

2024 recruits

Fletcher Baker (Roosters)

2024 departures

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

Canberra Raiders

Adrian Trevilyan2023     
Albert Hopoate202320242025    
Ata Mariota20232024    
Brad Schneider2023     
Brandon MorkosDev.2024    
Clay Webb2023     
Corey Horsburgh20232024MO   
Corey Harawira-Naera202320242025PO  
Danny Levi20232024
Ethan StrangeDev.20242025   
Elliott Whitehead20232024    
Emre Guler2023     
Harley Smith-Shields2023     
Hudson Young20232024    
Jack Wighton2023PO    
Jamal Fogarty20232024    
James Schiller20232024    
Jarrod Croker2023PO    
Jordan Rapana20232024     
Joseph Tapine20232024202520262027PO
Josh Papalii20232024MO   
Matthew Frawley2023     
Matthew Timoko202320242025   
Nik Cotric20232024    
Peter Hola2023MO    
Sebastian Kris20232024    
Tom Starling2023PO    
Trey Mooney20232024    
Xavier Savage202320242025   
Zachary Woolford20232024    
Zane DunfordDev.Dev.2025 

2023 recruits

Pasami Saulo (Knights), Danny Levi (Huddersfield).

2023 departures

Sam Williams (retired), Josh Hodgson (Eels), Ryan Sutton (Bulldogs), Adam Elliott (Knights), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Warriors), Harry Rushton (Huddersfield), Semi Valemei (Cowboys).

2024 departures

Jack Wighton (Rabbitohs).

Canterbury Bulldogs

Bailey Biondi-Odo2023   
Braidon Burns2023   
Brandon Clarke2023   
Chris Patolo2023 2024  
Corey Waddell2023   
Declan Casey2023   
Franklin Pele20232024  
Hayze Perham20232024  
Isaac Matalavea-BoothDev.20242025 
Iverson MataiDev.2024  
Jackson Topine20232024  
Jacob Kiraz20232024  
Jacob Preston20232024  
Jake Averillo2023   
Jayden Okunbor2023   
Jeral Skelton20232024  
Jordan SamraniDev.20242025 
Josh Addo-Carr202320242025 
Josh Reynolds2023
Karl Oloapau2023202420252026
Kyle Flanagan2023   
Luke Thompson2023   
Matt Burton202320242025 2026 
Max King20232024  
Paul Alamoti20232024  
Raymond Faitala-Mariner202320242025 
Reed Mahoney2023202420252026
Ryan Sutton202320242025 
Samuel Hughes2023   
Stephen Crichton2024202520262027
Tevita Pangai Junior20232024  
Toby Sexton20232024
Viliame Kikau2023202420252026

2023 recruits

Viliame Kikau (Panthers), Ryan Sutton (Raiders), Reed Mahoney (Eels), Franklin Pele (Sharks), Hayze Perham (Eels), Karl Oloapu (Broncos), Toby Sexton (Titans)

2023 departures

Jack Hetherington (Knights), Jeremy Marshall-King (Dolphins), Paul Vaughan (Warrington), Matt Dufty (Warrington), Josh Jackson (retired), Aaron Schoupp (Titans), Matt Doorey (Eels), Joe Stimson (Titans), Aaron Schoupp (Titans), Ava Seumanufagai (released), Josh Cook, (unsigned), Reece Hoffman (unsigned) Tui Katoa, (unsigned) Brandon Wakeham, (unsigned), Corey Allan (Roosters), Andrew Davey (Eels).

2024 recruits

Stephen Crichton (Panthers)

2024 departures

Jake Averillo (Dolphins)

Cronulla Sharks

Blayke Brailey2023202420252026
Braden Hamlin-Uele20232024  
Braydon Trindall202320242025 
Briton Nikora202320242025 
Cameron McInnes202320242024 
Connor Tracey20232024  
Dale Finucane202320242025 
Daniel Atkinson202320242025
Jack Williams20232024  
Jayden Berrell2023   
Jesse Colquhoun20232024  
Jesse Ramien2023   
Kade Dykes20232024  
Kayal IroDev.2024  
Matthew Ikuvalu2023   
Matthew Moylan20232024  
Mawene Hiroti2023   
Nicho Hynes2023202420252026 202720282029
Oregon Kaufusi20232024MO 
Ronaldo Mulitalo202320242025 
Royce Hunt202320242025  
Sione Katoa202320242025 2026 
Siosifa Talakai2023 20242025 2026
Siteni Taukamo20232024  
Teig Wilton20232024 2025  
Thomas Hazelton20232024CO 
Toby Rudolf20232024  
Tuku Hau Tapuha 20232024
Wade Graham2023   
Will Kennedy202320242025  

2023 recruits

Oregon Kaufusi (Eels), Tuku Hau Tapuha (Roosters).

2023 departures

Luke Metcalf (Warriors), Aiden Tolman, Andrew Fifita (retired), Franklin Pele (Bulldogs), Lachlan Miller (Knights).

The Dolphins

Anthony Milford20232024 
Brenko Lee20232024 
Connelly Lemuelu202320242025 
Max Plath202320242025
Edrick Lee20232024 
Euan Aitken20232024 
Felise Kaufusi202320242025
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow20232024202520262027
Harrison GrahamDev.20242025
Herbie Farnworth202420252026
Thomas Flegler 202420252026
Herman Ese’ese2023PO 
Isaiya Katoa202320242025
Jack BostockDev.20242025
Jake Averillo202420252026
Jamayne Isaako202320242025
Jarrod Wallace20232024 
Jeremy Marshall-King20232024 2025
Jesse Bromwich20232024 
JJ Collins2023  
Josh Kerr202320242025
Kenny Bromwich202320242025
Kodi Nikorima20232024 
Mark Nicholls20232024 
Mason Teague20232024MO
Oliver Gildart2023  
Poasa Faamausili2023  
Ray Stone20232024 
Robert Jennings20232024MO
Sean O’Sullivan202320242025
Thomas Gilbert202320242025
Tesi Niu20232024
Valynce Te Whare20232024 

2023 mid-season recruits

Josh Kerr (Dragons).

2024 recruits

Herbie Farnworth (Broncos), Tom Flegler (Broncos), Jake Averillo (Bulldogs).

Gold Coast Titans

Aaron Schoupp202320242025 
AJ Brimson2023202420252026
Alofi’ana Khan-Pereira202320242025 2026 
Beau Fermor2023202420252026
Brian Kelly2023   
David Fifita20232024 2025 2026 
Erin Clark202320242025 
Chris Randall2023   
Isaac Liu20232024  
Iszac Fa’asuamaleauiDev.20242025 
Jacob Alick2023CO  
Jaimin Jollife20232024  
Jayden Campbell202320242025  
Joe Stimson20232024  
Jojo Fifita202320242025 
Joseph Vuna2023   
Kruise Leeming2023 
Ken Maumalo20232024
Kieran Foran20232024  
Klese Haas20232024  
Moeaki Fotuaika20232024  
Paul Turner2023   
Phillip Sami20232024  
Sam Verrills20232024  
Tanah Boyd20232024  
Thomas Weaver20232024  
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui20232024MOMO
Thomas Mikaele2023 
 

2023 recruits

Kieran Foran (Sea Eagles), Sam Verrills (Roosters), Joe Stimson, Aaron Schoupp (Bulldogs), Chris Randall (Knights), Ken Maumalo (Tigers), Kruise Leeming (Leeds), Thomas Mikaele (Warrington).

2023 departures

Jarrod Wallace (Dolphins), Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins), Will Smith (released), Kevin Proctor (released), Corey Thompson (retired), Sam Lisone (Leeds), Herman Ese’ese (Dolphins), Esan Marsters (Huddersfield), Greg Marzhew (Knights), Patrick Herbert (released), Sam McIntyre (Cowboys), Toby Sexton (Bulldogs).

2024 departures

Kruise Leeming (Wigan).

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Aaron Woods2023    
Ben Trbojevic20232024    
Ben Condon202320242025  
Brad Parker2023    
Christian Tuipulotu202320242025  
Cooper Johns2023    
Daly Cherry-Evans202320242025  
Ethan Bullemor2023    
Haumole Olakau’atu202320242025  
Jake Trbojevic2023202420252026 
Jake Arthur20232024
Jason Saab2023202420252026 
Jaxson Paulo202420252026
Josh Aloiai2023    
Josh Schuster202320242025 2026 2027 
Kaeo Weekes2023    
Karl Lawton20232024   
Kelma Tuilagi202320242025  
Lachlan Croker20232024   
Luke Brooks2024202520262027
Morgan Boyle2023    
Morgan Harper2023    
Raymond Vaega2023    
Reuben Garrick20232024202520262027
Sean Keppie2023202420252026 
Taniela Paseka20232024   
Tom Trbojevic2023202420252026 
Toafofoa Sipley2023    
Tolutau Koula202320242025 2026 2027 
Tommy Talau20242025
Zac Fulton20232024   

2023 recruits

Kelma Tuilagi (Wests Tigers), Ben Condon (Cowboys), Cooper Johns (Storm), Aaron Woods (Dragons), Jake Arthur (Eels).

2023 departures

Kieran Foran (Titans), Dylan Walker (Warriors), Andrew Davey (Bulldogs), Martin Taupau (Broncos), Viliami Fifita, Alec Tuitavake (Dragons).

2024 departures

Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Tigers)

Melbourne Storm

Aaron Pene20232024   
Alec MacDonald202320242025  
Cameron Munster2023 2024202520262027
Christian Welch202320242025MO 
Dean Ieremia2023    
Eliesa Katoa20232024   
George Jennings2023    
Harry Grant202320242025PO 
Jack Howarth20232024202520262027
Jahrome Hughes20232024202520262027
Jayden Nikorima2023    
Joe Chan20232024MO  
Jonah Pezet2023    
Jordan Grant2023    
 Josh King20232024 2025   
Justin Olam2023202420252026 
Marion Seve20232024   
Nelson Asofa-Solomona202320242025 2026 2027 
Nick Meaney20232024   
Reimis Smith20232024   
Ryan Papenhuyzen202320242025  
Tariq Sims2023    
Tepai Moeroa2023    
Tom Eisenhuth2023CO   
Trent Loiero202320242025  
Tui Kamikamica2023    
Tyran Wishart2023    
William Warbrick20232024 2025 2026  
Xavier Coates2023202420252026
2023 recruits

Eliesa Katoa (Warriors), Tariq Sims (Dragons), Joe Chan (Catalans), Aaron Pene (Warriors).

2023 departures

Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins), Brandon Smith (Roosters), Jesse Bromwich (Dolphins), Kenny Bromwich (Dolphins), David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers, returning from loan), Cooper Johns (Sea Eagles) Chris Lewis (unsigned).

Newcastle Knights

Adam Elliott202320242025  
Adam Clune2023    
Bailey Hodgson2023    
Bradman Best20232024   
Brodie Jones2023    
Greg Marzhew2023    
Dane Gagai20232024   
Daniel Saifiti2023202420252026 
Dominic Young2023    
Dylan Lucas2023PO   
Enari Tuala2023    
Hymel Hunt2023    
Jack Johns2023    
Jack Hetherington202320242025  
Jacob Saifiti20232024   
Jackson Hastings202320242025  
Jayden Brailey202320242025  
Kalyn Ponga20232024202520262027
Krystian Mapapalangi20232024   
Kurt Mann2023    
Lachlan Fitzgibbon2023    
Leo Thompson202320242025  
Mathew Croker20232024   
Phoenix Crossland20232024   
Simi Sasagi20232024   
Tyson Gamble20232024   
Tyson Frizell

Lachlan Miller		2023

2023

2024 

2025 

2023 recruits

Adam Elliott (Raiders), Jack Hetherington (Bulldogs), Tyson Gamble (Broncos), Jackson Hastings (Tigers), Greg Marzhew (Titans), Lachlan Miller (Sharks).

2023 departures

Mitchell Barnett (Warriors), Edrick Lee (Dolphins), Jirah Momoisea (Eels), Tex Hoy (Hull FC), Anthony Milford (Dolphins), Sauaso Sue (Hull KR), Pasami Saulo (Raiders), Jake Clifford (Hull FC), David Klemmer (Knights), Brayden Musgrove (unsigned), Chris Randall (Titans).

2024 departures

Dominic Young (Roosters), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington)

NZ Warriors

Adam Pompey2023   
Addin Fonua-Blake2023202420252026
Bayley Sironen2023   
Braydon Wiliame20232024  
Bunty Afoa20232024 2025  
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad202320242025 
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak20232024  
Dylan Walker202320242025 
Edward Kosi2023   
Freddy Lussick20232024  
Jackson Ford20232024  
Jazz Tevaga20232024  
Josh Curran20232024  
Luke Metcalf20232024  
Marata Niukore2023202420252026
Marcelo Montoya20232024 2025  
Mitchell Barnett202320242025 
Otukinekina Kepu20232024  
Rocco Berry20232024  
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck202420252026
Ronald Volkman202320242025 
Shaun Johnson20232024  
Taniela Otukolo2023   
Te Maire Martin202320242025 
Tohu Harris20232024  
Tom Ale20232024 2025 
Valingi Kepu20232024  
Viliami Vailea202320242025 
Wayde Egan20232024  
2023 recruits

Marata Niukore (Eels), Luke Metcalf (Sharks), Dylan Walker (Sea Eagles), Mitchell Barnett (Knights), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Raiders), Te Maire Martin (Broncos), Jackson Ford (Dragons), Braydon Wiliame (Perpignan).

2023 departures

Euan Aitken (Dolphins), Reece Walsh (Broncos), Eliesa Katoa (Storm), Jack Murchie (Eels), Aaron Pene (Storm), Daejarn Asi (Eels), Pride Petterson-Robati (unsigned) Iliesa Ratuva, (unsigned).

2024 recruits

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (All Blacks), Chanel Harris-Tavita.

North Queensland Cowboys

Ben Hampton2023    
Brendan Elliot2023    
Chad Townsend20232024   
Coen Hess20232024   
Gehamat Shibasaki2023    
Griffin Neame202320242025  
Helium Luki20232024PO  
Jeremiah Nanai2023202420252026 2027
Jack Gosiewski202320242025   
Jake Bourke2023    
Jake Granville20232024    
Jamayne Taunoa-Brown20232024    
James Tamou2023    
Jason Taumalolo20232024202520262027
Jordan McLean2023    
Semi Valemei2023    
Kyle Feldt20232024   
Laitia Moceidreke2023    
Luciano Leilua202320242025  
Mitch Dunn2023    
Murray Taulagi2023202420252026 
Peta Hiku2023    
Reece Robson202320242025  
Reuben Cotter202320242025  
Riley Price2023    
Scott Drinkwater20232024202520262027
Sam McIntyre2023    
Thomas Dearden20232024   
Tom Chester20232024   
Valentine Holmes202320242025 

2023 recruits

Jack Gosiewski (Dragons), James Tamou (Tigers), Gehamat Shibasaki (Mackay Cutters), Sam McIntyre (Titans), Semi Valemei (Raiders).

2023 departures

Connelly Lemuelu, Tom Gilbert, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), Ben Condon (Sea Eagles), Kane Bradley (unsigned) Emry Pere (unsigned).

Parramatta Eels

Bailey Simonsson20232024  
Bryce Cartwright2023   
Clint Gutherson202320242025 
Dylan Brown202320242025 PO
Haze Dunster20232024MO 
Jack Murchie20232024  
Jirah Momoisea20232024  
J’maine Hopgood202320242025  
Josh Hodgson20232024  
Junior Paulo2023202420252026
Ky Rodwell20232024  
Maika Sivo202320242025  
Makahesi Makatoa20232024  
Matt Doorey202320242025 
Mitchell Moses202320242025 2026 20272028
Mitch Rein2023   
Ofahiki Ogden2023CO  
Reagan Campbell-Gillard202320242025 
Ryan Matterson202320242025PO
Daejarn Asi20232024   
Sean Russell202320242025  
Shaun Lane202320252025MO
Brendan Hands202320242025 
Waqa Blake2023   
Will Penisini202320242025  
Wiremu Greig

Andrew Davey

Joe Ofahengaue		2023

2023

2023		.

2024 

2024		 




2023 recruits

Josh Hodgson (Raiders), J’maine Hopgood (Panthers), Jirah Momoisea (Knights), Jack Murchie (Warriors), Matt Doorey (Bulldogs), Joe Ofahengaue (Tigers), Daejarn Asi (Warriors).

2023 departures

Marata Niukore (Warriors), Isaiah Papali’i (Wests Tigers), Oregon Kaufusi (Sharks), Ray Stone (Dolphins), Tom Opacic (Hull KR), Reed Mahoney (Bulldogs), Hayze Perham (Bulldogs), Solomone Naiduki (unsigned), David Hollis (released), Jake Arthur (Sea Eagles).

Penrith Panthers

Ativalu LisatiDev.2024   
Brian To’o2023    
Chris Smith2023    
Dylan Edwards20232024   
Eddie Blacker2023    
Isaah Yeo202320242025 2026 2027 
Izack Tago202320242025  
Jack Cogger2023    
James Fisher-Harris2023202420252026 
Jarome Luai2023 2024   
Liam HenryDev.2024   
Liam Martin20232024   
Lindsay Smith20232024   
Luke Garner20232024   
Matt Eisenhuth20232024   
Mitch Kenny20232024   
Moses Leota202320242025 2026 2027 
Nathan Cleary20232024202520262027
Scott Sorensen2023202420252026  
Soni Luke2023 20242025  
Spencer Leniu2023    
Stephen Crichton2023     
Sunia Turuva20232024   
Taylan May20232024   
Thomas Jenkins2023    
Tyrone Peachey2023    
Zac Hosking20232024 

2023 recruits

Tyrone Peachey, (Wests Tigers), Luke Garner (Wests Tigers), Zac Hosking (Broncos), Jack Cogger (Huddersfield).

2023 departures

Charlie Staines (Wests Tigers), Api Koroisau (Wests Tigers), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Robert Jennings (Dolphins), J’maine Hopgood (Eels), Sean O’Sullivan (Dolphins), Viliame Kikau (Bulldogs), Christian Crichton (unsigned), Jaeman Salmon (unsigned).

2024 departures

Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs)

St George Illawarra Dragons

Billy Burns2023  
Ben Hunt202320242025 
Blake Lawrie2023202420252026 
Cody Ramsey20232024  
Francis Molo20232024  
Jack De Belin2023PO  
Jack Bird20232024MO 
Jacob Liddle2023   
Jaiyden Hunt20232024  
Jayden Sullivan202320242025 
Jaydn Su’A20232024  
Zane Musgrove20232024   
Mathew Feagai20232024  
Max Feagai20232024  
Michael Molo2023MO  
Mikaele Ravalawa2023PO  
Moses Mbye2023   
Moses Suli20232024  
Nick Lui Toso2023   
Talatau Amone20232024  
Tautau Moga2023   
Tyrell Fuimaono2023   
Tyrell Sloan20232024  
Viliame Fifita20232024 2025  
Zac Lomax2023202420252026
 
2023 recruits

Jacob Liddle (Tigers), Zane Musgrove (Tigers), Nick Lui Toso (Northern Pride), Ben Murdoch-Masila (Warriors), Alec Tuitavake, Viliami Fifita (Sea Eagles).

2023 departures

Tariq Sims (Storm), Josh McGuire (Warrington), Jackson Ford (Warriors), Poasa Faamausili (Dolphins), George Burgess (released), Jack Gosiewski (Cowboys), Andrew McCullough (retired), Josh Kerr (Dolphins).

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Alex Johnston202320242025
Benjamin Lovett20232024 
Blake Taaffe2023  
Cameron Murray202320242025
Campbell Graham202320242025 20262027
Cody Walker2023 20242025
Damien Cook20232024 2025 
Daniel Suluka-Fifita202320242025
Davvy Moale202320242025
Dean Hawkins2023  
Hame Sele2023  
Isaiah Taas20232024 
Izaac Thompson20232024 
Jack Wighton2024202520262027
Jacob Host20232024 2025 
Jai Arrow20232024 
Jed Cartwright2023  
Josiah Karapani20232024 
Keaon Koloamatangi20232024 
Lachlan Ilias202320242025
Latrell Mitchell202320242025
Leon Te Hau20232024 
Liam Knight2023  
Michael Chee Kam2023  
Peter Mamouzelos20232024 
Shaquai Mitchell20232024 
Siliva Havili2023  
Taane Milne20232024 
Tallis DuncanDev.20242025
Terrell Kalo Kalo2023  
Tevita Tatola20232024 
Thomas Burgess20232024 
Tyrone MunroDev.20242025

2023 recruits

Nil.

2023 departures

Mark Nicholls (Dolphins), Kodi Nikorima (Dolphins), Jaxson Paulo (Roosters), Josh Mansour (unsigned).

2024 recruits

Jack Wighton (Raiders).

Sydney Roosters

Corey Allan2023
Angus Crichton20232024  
Brandon Smith20232024PO 
Billy Smith2023   
Connor Watson2023   
Daniel Tupou20232024   
Dominic Young2024202520262027
Drew Hutchison2023   
Egan Butcher20232024 2025  
Fletcher Baker2023   
Jake Turpin2023   
James Tedesco20232024 2025 
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves20232024   
Jaxson Paulo2023PO  
Joseph Manu20232024  
Joseph Suaalii2023PO  
Joshua Wong20232024  
Lewis Murphy2024
Lindsay Collins2023 202420252026
Luke Keary20232024  
Matt Lodge2023
Nathan Brown2023
Naufau Whyte20232024  
Nat Butcher20232024  
Nathan Brown2023
Paul Momirovski20232024  
Renouf Atoni2023   
Robert Toia202320242025 
Sam Walker202320242025 
Sitili Tupouniua20232024  
Terrell May20232024  
Victor Radley2023 2024 20252026
2023 recruits

Brandon Smith (Storm), Jake Turpin (Broncos), Jaxson Paulo (Rabbitohs), Corey Allan (Bulldogs), Nathan Brown (Eels).

2023 departures

Sam Verrills (Titans), Siosiua Taukeiaho (Catalans Dragons), Daniel Suluka-Fifita (Rabbitohs), Oliver Gildart (Dolphins via Wests Tigers – after loan stint) Kevin Naiqama (Huddersfield), Adam Keighran (Catalans), Tuku Hau Tapuha (Sharks).

2024 recruits

Dominic Young (Knights), Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity)

Wests Tigers

Adam Doueihi20232024   
Alex Twal20232024  
Alex Seyfarth2023   
Apisai Koroisau20232024MO 
Apisalome Saukuru2023   
Asu Kepaoa20232024  
Brandon Tumeth20232024PO 
Brandon Wakeham2023
Brent Naden202320242025 
Charlie Staines2023   
Daine Laurie2023   
David Klemmer202320242025MO
David Nofoaluma202320242025 
Fonua Pole202320242025 
Isaiah Papali’i202320242025 
Jake Simpkin20232024  
Tukimihia Simpkins2023 
John Bateman2023202420252026
Josh FeledyDev.20242025 
Junior Tupou20232024  
Justin MatamuaDev.2024CO 
Luke Brooks2023   
Rua Ngatikaura20232024  
Shawn Blore20232024  
Sione Fainu20232024  
Starford To’a20232024  
Stefano Utoikamanu20232024MO 
Tommy Talau2023   
Triston Reilly20232024  
Latu Fainu2024202520262027
Samuela Fainu2024 2025 20262027

2023 recruits

Charlie Staines, Apisai Koroisau (Panthers), Isaiah Papali’i (Eels), Triston Reilly (rugby union, Waratahs), David Nofoaluma (Storm – return from loan), David Klemmer (Knights), John Bateman (Wigan), Brandon Wakeham (Bulldogs)

2023 departures

Luke Garner, Tyrone Peachey (Panthers), Kelma Tuilagi (Sea Eagles), Thomas Mikaele (Warrington), Jock Madden (Broncos), Jacob Liddle (Dragons), Zane Musgrove (Dragons), James Roberts (retired), James Tamou (Cowboys), Jock Madden (Broncos), Oliver Gildart (Dolphins), Jackson Hastings (Knights), William Kei (unsigned), Henry O’Kane, (unsigned), Ken Maumalo (Titans), Joe Ofahengaue (Eels).

2024 recruits

Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Sea Eagles)

