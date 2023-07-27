NRL Transfer Centre: Martin extends at Panthers, Sele swaps Souths for Dragons, Sami signs new Titans deal

Join The Roar
Become a member to join in Australia's biggest sporting debate, submit articles, receive updates straight to your inbox and keep up with your favourite teams and authors.
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
By joining The Roar you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions
Login and get Roaring
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
Penrith have announced a bumper new deal for Test backrower Liam Martin that will lock him down until the end of the 2027 season.
He is one of the key three who had been available to speak to other clubs at the end of this year, but will now stay at the foot of the mountains.
Dylan Edwards is expected to extend too, leaving only Jarome Luai as still in doubt, with the Bulldogs and others sniffing around.
“I’m really excited to stay at the club that gave me my first opportunity,” said Martin.
“I think the culture we’re building at the club is something special and something I want to be a part of.”
South Sydney are failed to hang on to one of their forwards, however, with Hame Sele set to leave at the end of this year to join St George Illawarra.
Sele is a Dragons junior and came through at the Kingsgrove Colts, making his NRL debut with the club in 2017 before moving to Penrith and then the Bunnies.
Phillip Sami is the first re-signing at the Titans for incoming coach Des Hasler, with the versatile outside back extending his stay until the end of 2026.
The 25-year-old was on the Titans’ books until the end of 2024 and has agreed to terms on a two-year extension.
Off-contract centre Brian Kelly is also on the cusp of being re-signed by the Titans. “Hopefully I’ll sort something out,” Kelly said.
Souths front-rower Tevita Tatola will remain with the Rabbitohs until the end of 2028 after agreeing to a four-year extension.
The 26-year-old has appeared 132 times at NRL level for South Sydney and was close to NSW Origin selection this year.
The Panthers have re-signed young forward Mavrik Geyer until the end of 2025. As part of the upgraded deal, the 22-year-old will be promoted to the NRL squad.
Warriors centre Adam Pompey has inked a new two-year deal while fellow outside back Viliami Vailea will join the Cowboys.
Canterbury have added Souths prop Liam Knight, effective immediately, while Parramatta have confirmed the signing of Joey Lussick from St Helens, with the hooker coming straight into the line-up to cover for the injured Josh Hodgson.
Lussick was able to join immediately as Saints could find an immediate replacement in Moses Mbye, who has been granted a release from the Dragons.
The Dolphins have announced the extension of Tom Gilbert, one of their breakout stars of 2023. The Maroons enforcer has been tied down until 2028, allowing Redcliffe to build their pack around the 22-year-old.
“I am very happy to have my long-term future locked in with the Dolphins,” he said.
“As a Brisbane boy, it has been a great experience to see an NRL team flourish in the region I grew up in. It’s also been a privilege to do it alongside this group of players and with my family right by my side.”
Daine Laurie will rejoin the Penrith Panthers for 2024 after inking a one-year deal with the reigning champions. The Wests Tigers fullback came through the grades at Penrith and made his debut there in 2020 before leaving due to lack of opportunities.
Alex Young, brother of current NRL leading tryscorer Dom Young, is set to link up with his sibling at the Roosters from 2024.
Dom will move down from Newcastle – as will Alex, who has been playing on Tyneside with second division outfit Newcastle Thunder while studying for a law degree.
CLICK HERE for a seven-day free trial for your favourite sport on KAYO
Team by team, here’s how each club’s roster is shaping up. PO denotes player option, CO club option and MO mutual option.
|Adam Reynolds
|2023
|2024
|Billy Walters
|2023
|2024
|Blake Mozer
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Brendan Piakura
|2023
|2024
|Corey Jensen
|2023
|Corey Oates
|2023
|PO
|PO
|Cory Paix
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Deine Mariner
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Delouise Hoeter
|2023
|2024
|Fletcher Baker
|2024
|2025
|Ezra Mam
|2023
|2024
|Herbie Farnworth
|2023
|Jesse Arthars
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jock Madden
|2023
|2024
|Jordan Pereira
|2023
|Jordan Riki
|2023
|2024
|Keenan Palasia
|2023
|Kobe Hetherington
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Kotoni Staggs
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Kurt Capewell
|2023
|2024
|Logan Bayliss
|2023
|Martin Taupau
|2023
|2024
|Patrick Carrigan
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|Payne Haas
|2023
|2024
|Reece Walsh
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Selwyn Cobbo
|2023
|2024
|2025
|TC Robati
|Released
|Thomas Flegler
|2023
|Tristan Sailor
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Xavier Willison
|2023
|2024
|2025
Reece Walsh (Warriors), Jesse Arthars (via loan deal with Warriors), Jock Madden (Tigers), Martin Taupau (Sea Eagles), Tristan Sailor (ex-Dragons).
Brenko Lee (Dolphins), David Mead (retired), Te Maire Martin (Warriors), Tyson Gamble (Knights), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), Ryan James, Tyrone Roberts (retired), Zac Hosking (Panthers), Jake Turpin (Roosters), Albert Kelly (unsigned), Tesi Niu (Dolphins), Karl Oloapu (Bulldogs)
Fletcher Baker (Roosters)
Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)
|Adrian Trevilyan
|2023
|Albert Hopoate
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Ata Mariota
|2023
|2024
|Brad Schneider
|2023
|Brandon Morkos
|Dev.
|2024
|Clay Webb
|2023
|Corey Horsburgh
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|2023
|2024
|2025
|PO
|Danny Levi
|2023
|2024
|Ethan Strange
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Elliott Whitehead
|2023
|2024
|Emre Guler
|2023
|Harley Smith-Shields
|2023
|Hudson Young
|2023
|2024
|Jack Wighton
|2023
|PO
|Jamal Fogarty
|2023
|2024
|James Schiller
|2023
|2024
|Jarrod Croker
|2023
|PO
|Jordan Rapana
|2023
|2024
|Joseph Tapine
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|PO
|Josh Papalii
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Matthew Frawley
|2023
|Matthew Timoko
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Nik Cotric
|2023
|2024
|Peter Hola
|2023
|MO
|Sebastian Kris
|2023
|2024
|Tom Starling
|2023
|PO
|Trey Mooney
|2023
|2024
|Xavier Savage
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Zachary Woolford
|2023
|2024
|Zane Dunford
|Dev.
|Dev.
|2025
Pasami Saulo (Knights), Danny Levi (Huddersfield).
Sam Williams (retired), Josh Hodgson (Eels), Ryan Sutton (Bulldogs), Adam Elliott (Knights), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Warriors), Harry Rushton (Huddersfield), Semi Valemei (Cowboys).
Jack Wighton (Rabbitohs).
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|2023
|Braidon Burns
|2023
|Brandon Clarke
|2023
|Chris Patolo
|2023
|2024
|Corey Waddell
|2023
|Declan Casey
|2023
|Franklin Pele
|2023
|2024
|Hayze Perham
|2023
|2024
|Isaac Matalavea-Booth
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Iverson Matai
|Dev.
|2024
|Jackson Topine
|2023
|2024
|Jacob Kiraz
|2023
|2024
|Jacob Preston
|2023
|2024
|Jake Averillo
|2023
|Jayden Okunbor
|2023
|Jeral Skelton
|2023
|2024
|Jordan Samrani
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Josh Addo-Carr
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Josh Reynolds
|2023
|Karl Oloapau
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Kyle Flanagan
|2023
|Luke Thompson
|2023
|Matt Burton
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Max King
|2023
|2024
|Paul Alamoti
|2023
|2024
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Reed Mahoney
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Ryan Sutton
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Samuel Hughes
|2023
|Stephen Crichton
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|2023
|2024
|Toby Sexton
|2023
|2024
|Viliame Kikau
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
Viliame Kikau (Panthers), Ryan Sutton (Raiders), Reed Mahoney (Eels), Franklin Pele (Sharks), Hayze Perham (Eels), Karl Oloapu (Broncos), Toby Sexton (Titans)
Jack Hetherington (Knights), Jeremy Marshall-King (Dolphins), Paul Vaughan (Warrington), Matt Dufty (Warrington), Josh Jackson (retired), Aaron Schoupp (Titans), Matt Doorey (Eels), Joe Stimson (Titans), Aaron Schoupp (Titans), Ava Seumanufagai (released), Josh Cook, (unsigned), Reece Hoffman (unsigned) Tui Katoa, (unsigned) Brandon Wakeham, (unsigned), Corey Allan (Roosters), Andrew Davey (Eels).
Stephen Crichton (Panthers)
Jake Averillo (Dolphins)
|Blayke Brailey
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|2023
|2024
|Braydon Trindall
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Briton Nikora
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Cameron McInnes
|2023
|2024
|2024
|Connor Tracey
|2023
|2024
|Dale Finucane
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Daniel Atkinson
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jack Williams
|2023
|2024
|Jayden Berrell
|2023
|Jesse Colquhoun
|2023
|2024
|Jesse Ramien
|2023
|Kade Dykes
|2023
|2024
|Kayal Iro
|Dev.
|2024
|Matthew Ikuvalu
|2023
|Matthew Moylan
|2023
|2024
|Mawene Hiroti
|2023
|Nicho Hynes
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Oregon Kaufusi
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Royce Hunt
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Sione Katoa
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Siosifa Talakai
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Siteni Taukamo
|2023
|2024
|Teig Wilton
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Thomas Hazelton
|2023
|2024
|CO
|Toby Rudolf
|2023
|2024
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|2023
|2024
|Wade Graham
|2023
|Will Kennedy
|2023
|2024
|2025
Oregon Kaufusi (Eels), Tuku Hau Tapuha (Roosters).
Luke Metcalf (Warriors), Aiden Tolman, Andrew Fifita (retired), Franklin Pele (Bulldogs), Lachlan Miller (Knights).
|Anthony Milford
|2023
|2024
|Brenko Lee
|2023
|2024
|Connelly Lemuelu
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Max Plath
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Edrick Lee
|2023
|2024
|Euan Aitken
|2023
|2024
|Felise Kaufusi
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Harrison Graham
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Herbie Farnworth
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Thomas Flegler
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Herman Ese’ese
|2023
|PO
|Isaiya Katoa
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jack Bostock
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Jake Averillo
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jamayne Isaako
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jarrod Wallace
|2023
|2024
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jesse Bromwich
|2023
|2024
|JJ Collins
|2023
|Josh Kerr
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Kenny Bromwich
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Kodi Nikorima
|2023
|2024
|Mark Nicholls
|2023
|2024
|Mason Teague
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Oliver Gildart
|2023
|Poasa Faamausili
|2023
|Ray Stone
|2023
|2024
|Robert Jennings
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Sean O’Sullivan
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Thomas Gilbert
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Tesi Niu
|2023
|2024
|Valynce Te Whare
|2023
|2024
Josh Kerr (Dragons).
Herbie Farnworth (Broncos), Tom Flegler (Broncos), Jake Averillo (Bulldogs).
|Aaron Schoupp
|2023
|2024
|2025
|AJ Brimson
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Alofi’ana Khan-Pereira
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Beau Fermor
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Brian Kelly
|2023
|David Fifita
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Erin Clark
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Chris Randall
|2023
|Isaac Liu
|2023
|2024
|Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Jacob Alick
|2023
|CO
|Jaimin Jollife
|2023
|2024
|Jayden Campbell
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Joe Stimson
|2023
|2024
|Jojo Fifita
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Joseph Vuna
|2023
|Kruise Leeming
|2023
|Ken Maumalo
|2023
|2024
|Kieran Foran
|2023
|2024
|Klese Haas
|2023
|2024
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2023
|2024
|Paul Turner
|2023
|Phillip Sami
|2023
|2024
|Sam Verrills
|2023
|2024
|Tanah Boyd
|2023
|2024
|Thomas Weaver
|2023
|2024
|Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
|2023
|2024
|MO
|MO
|Thomas Mikaele
|2023
Kieran Foran (Sea Eagles), Sam Verrills (Roosters), Joe Stimson, Aaron Schoupp (Bulldogs), Chris Randall (Knights), Ken Maumalo (Tigers), Kruise Leeming (Leeds), Thomas Mikaele (Warrington).
Jarrod Wallace (Dolphins), Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins), Will Smith (released), Kevin Proctor (released), Corey Thompson (retired), Sam Lisone (Leeds), Herman Ese’ese (Dolphins), Esan Marsters (Huddersfield), Greg Marzhew (Knights), Patrick Herbert (released), Sam McIntyre (Cowboys), Toby Sexton (Bulldogs).
Kruise Leeming (Wigan).
|Aaron Woods
|2023
|Ben Trbojevic
|2023
|2024
|Ben Condon
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Brad Parker
|2023
|Christian Tuipulotu
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Cooper Johns
|2023
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Ethan Bullemor
|2023
|Haumole Olakau’atu
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jake Trbojevic
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jake Arthur
|2023
|2024
|Jason Saab
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jaxson Paulo
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Josh Aloiai
|2023
|Josh Schuster
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Kaeo Weekes
|2023
|Karl Lawton
|2023
|2024
|Kelma Tuilagi
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Lachlan Croker
|2023
|2024
|Luke Brooks
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Morgan Boyle
|2023
|Morgan Harper
|2023
|Raymond Vaega
|2023
|Reuben Garrick
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Sean Keppie
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Taniela Paseka
|2023
|2024
|Tom Trbojevic
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Toafofoa Sipley
|2023
|Tolutau Koula
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Tommy Talau
|2024
|2025
|Zac Fulton
|2023
|2024
Kelma Tuilagi (Wests Tigers), Ben Condon (Cowboys), Cooper Johns (Storm), Aaron Woods (Dragons), Jake Arthur (Eels).
Kieran Foran (Titans), Dylan Walker (Warriors), Andrew Davey (Bulldogs), Martin Taupau (Broncos), Viliami Fifita, Alec Tuitavake (Dragons).
Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Tigers)
|Aaron Pene
|2023
|2024
|Alec MacDonald
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Cameron Munster
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Christian Welch
|2023
|2024
|2025
|MO
|Dean Ieremia
|2023
|Eliesa Katoa
|2023
|2024
|George Jennings
|2023
|Harry Grant
|2023
|2024
|2025
|PO
|Jack Howarth
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jahrome Hughes
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jayden Nikorima
|2023
|Joe Chan
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Jonah Pezet
|2023
|Jordan Grant
|2023
|Josh King
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Justin Olam
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Marion Seve
|2023
|2024
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Nick Meaney
|2023
|2024
|Reimis Smith
|2023
|2024
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Tariq Sims
|2023
|Tepai Moeroa
|2023
|Tom Eisenhuth
|2023
|CO
|Trent Loiero
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Tui Kamikamica
|2023
|Tyran Wishart
|2023
|William Warbrick
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Xavier Coates
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
Eliesa Katoa (Warriors), Tariq Sims (Dragons), Joe Chan (Catalans), Aaron Pene (Warriors).
Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins), Brandon Smith (Roosters), Jesse Bromwich (Dolphins), Kenny Bromwich (Dolphins), David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers, returning from loan), Cooper Johns (Sea Eagles) Chris Lewis (unsigned).
|Adam Elliott
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Adam Clune
|2023
|Bailey Hodgson
|2023
|Bradman Best
|2023
|2024
|Brodie Jones
|2023
|Greg Marzhew
|2023
|Dane Gagai
|2023
|2024
|Daniel Saifiti
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Dominic Young
|2023
|Dylan Lucas
|2023
|PO
|Enari Tuala
|2023
|Hymel Hunt
|2023
|Jack Johns
|2023
|Jack Hetherington
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jacob Saifiti
|2023
|2024
|Jackson Hastings
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jayden Brailey
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Kalyn Ponga
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Krystian Mapapalangi
|2023
|2024
|Kurt Mann
|2023
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|2023
|Leo Thompson
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Mathew Croker
|2023
|2024
|Phoenix Crossland
|2023
|2024
|Simi Sasagi
|2023
|2024
|Tyson Gamble
|2023
|2024
|Tyson Frizell
Lachlan Miller
|2023
2023
2024
2025
Adam Elliott (Raiders), Jack Hetherington (Bulldogs), Tyson Gamble (Broncos), Jackson Hastings (Tigers), Greg Marzhew (Titans), Lachlan Miller (Sharks).
Mitchell Barnett (Warriors), Edrick Lee (Dolphins), Jirah Momoisea (Eels), Tex Hoy (Hull FC), Anthony Milford (Dolphins), Sauaso Sue (Hull KR), Pasami Saulo (Raiders), Jake Clifford (Hull FC), David Klemmer (Knights), Brayden Musgrove (unsigned), Chris Randall (Titans).
Dominic Young (Roosters), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington)
|Adam Pompey
|2023
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Bayley Sironen
|2023
|Braydon Wiliame
|2023
|2024
|Bunty Afoa
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|2023
|2024
|Dylan Walker
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Edward Kosi
|2023
|Freddy Lussick
|2023
|2024
|Jackson Ford
|2023
|2024
|Jazz Tevaga
|2023
|2024
|Josh Curran
|2023
|2024
|Luke Metcalf
|2023
|2024
|Marata Niukore
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Marcelo Montoya
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Mitchell Barnett
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Otukinekina Kepu
|2023
|2024
|Rocco Berry
|2023
|2024
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Ronald Volkman
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Shaun Johnson
|2023
|2024
|Taniela Otukolo
|2023
|Te Maire Martin
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Tohu Harris
|2023
|2024
|Tom Ale
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Valingi Kepu
|2023
|2024
|Viliami Vailea
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Wayde Egan
|2023
|2024
Marata Niukore (Eels), Luke Metcalf (Sharks), Dylan Walker (Sea Eagles), Mitchell Barnett (Knights), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Raiders), Te Maire Martin (Broncos), Jackson Ford (Dragons), Braydon Wiliame (Perpignan).
Euan Aitken (Dolphins), Reece Walsh (Broncos), Eliesa Katoa (Storm), Jack Murchie (Eels), Aaron Pene (Storm), Daejarn Asi (Eels), Pride Petterson-Robati (unsigned) Iliesa Ratuva, (unsigned).
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (All Blacks), Chanel Harris-Tavita.
|Ben Hampton
|2023
|Brendan Elliot
|2023
|Chad Townsend
|2023
|2024
|Coen Hess
|2023
|2024
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|2023
|Griffin Neame
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Helium Luki
|2023
|2024
|PO
|Jeremiah Nanai
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jack Gosiewski
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jake Bourke
|2023
|Jake Granville
|2023
|2024
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|2023
|2024
|James Tamou
|2023
|Jason Taumalolo
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jordan McLean
|2023
|Semi Valemei
|2023
|Kyle Feldt
|2023
|2024
|Laitia Moceidreke
|2023
|Luciano Leilua
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Mitch Dunn
|2023
|Murray Taulagi
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Peta Hiku
|2023
|Reece Robson
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Reuben Cotter
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Riley Price
|2023
|Scott Drinkwater
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Sam McIntyre
|2023
|Thomas Dearden
|2023
|2024
|Tom Chester
|2023
|2024
|Valentine Holmes
|2023
|2024
|2025
Jack Gosiewski (Dragons), James Tamou (Tigers), Gehamat Shibasaki (Mackay Cutters), Sam McIntyre (Titans), Semi Valemei (Raiders).
Connelly Lemuelu, Tom Gilbert, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), Ben Condon (Sea Eagles), Kane Bradley (unsigned) Emry Pere (unsigned).
|Bailey Simonsson
|2023
|2024
|Bryce Cartwright
|2023
|Clint Gutherson
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Dylan Brown
|2023
|2024
|2025
|PO
|Haze Dunster
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Jack Murchie
|2023
|2024
|Jirah Momoisea
|2023
|2024
|J’maine Hopgood
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Josh Hodgson
|2023
|2024
|Junior Paulo
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Ky Rodwell
|2023
|2024
|Maika Sivo
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Makahesi Makatoa
|2023
|2024
|Matt Doorey
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Mitchell Moses
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|Mitch Rein
|2023
|Ofahiki Ogden
|2023
|CO
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Ryan Matterson
|2023
|2024
|2025
|PO
|Daejarn Asi
|2023
|2024
|Sean Russell
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Shaun Lane
|2023
|2025
|2025
|MO
|Brendan Hands
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Waqa Blake
|2023
|Will Penisini
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Wiremu Greig
Andrew Davey
Joe Ofahengaue
|2023
2023
2023
|.
2024
2024
|
Josh Hodgson (Raiders), J’maine Hopgood (Panthers), Jirah Momoisea (Knights), Jack Murchie (Warriors), Matt Doorey (Bulldogs), Joe Ofahengaue (Tigers), Daejarn Asi (Warriors).
Marata Niukore (Warriors), Isaiah Papali’i (Wests Tigers), Oregon Kaufusi (Sharks), Ray Stone (Dolphins), Tom Opacic (Hull KR), Reed Mahoney (Bulldogs), Hayze Perham (Bulldogs), Solomone Naiduki (unsigned), David Hollis (released), Jake Arthur (Sea Eagles).
|Ativalu Lisati
|Dev.
|2024
|Brian To’o
|2023
|Chris Smith
|2023
|Dylan Edwards
|2023
|2024
|Eddie Blacker
|2023
|Isaah Yeo
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Izack Tago
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jack Cogger
|2023
|James Fisher-Harris
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jarome Luai
|2023
|2024
|Liam Henry
|Dev.
|2024
|Liam Martin
|2023
|2024
|Lindsay Smith
|2023
|2024
|Luke Garner
|2023
|2024
|Matt Eisenhuth
|2023
|2024
|Mitch Kenny
|2023
|2024
|Moses Leota
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Nathan Cleary
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Scott Sorensen
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Soni Luke
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Spencer Leniu
|2023
|Stephen Crichton
|2023
|Sunia Turuva
|2023
|2024
|Taylan May
|2023
|2024
|Thomas Jenkins
|2023
|Tyrone Peachey
|2023
|Zac Hosking
|2023
|2024
Tyrone Peachey, (Wests Tigers), Luke Garner (Wests Tigers), Zac Hosking (Broncos), Jack Cogger (Huddersfield).
Charlie Staines (Wests Tigers), Api Koroisau (Wests Tigers), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Robert Jennings (Dolphins), J’maine Hopgood (Eels), Sean O’Sullivan (Dolphins), Viliame Kikau (Bulldogs), Christian Crichton (unsigned), Jaeman Salmon (unsigned).
Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs)
|Billy Burns
|2023
|Ben Hunt
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Blake Lawrie
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Cody Ramsey
|2023
|2024
|Francis Molo
|2023
|2024
|Jack De Belin
|2023
|PO
|Jack Bird
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Jacob Liddle
|2023
|Jaiyden Hunt
|2023
|2024
|Jayden Sullivan
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jaydn Su’A
|2023
|2024
|Zane Musgrove
|2023
|2024
|Mathew Feagai
|2023
|2024
|Max Feagai
|2023
|2024
|Michael Molo
|2023
|MO
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|2023
|PO
|Moses Mbye
|2023
|Moses Suli
|2023
|2024
|Nick Lui Toso
|2023
|Talatau Amone
|2023
|2024
|Tautau Moga
|2023
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|2023
|Tyrell Sloan
|2023
|2024
|Viliame Fifita
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Zac Lomax
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
Jacob Liddle (Tigers), Zane Musgrove (Tigers), Nick Lui Toso (Northern Pride), Ben Murdoch-Masila (Warriors), Alec Tuitavake, Viliami Fifita (Sea Eagles).
Tariq Sims (Storm), Josh McGuire (Warrington), Jackson Ford (Warriors), Poasa Faamausili (Dolphins), George Burgess (released), Jack Gosiewski (Cowboys), Andrew McCullough (retired), Josh Kerr (Dolphins).
|Alex Johnston
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Benjamin Lovett
|2023
|2024
|Blake Taaffe
|2023
|Cameron Murray
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Campbell Graham
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Cody Walker
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Damien Cook
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Davvy Moale
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Dean Hawkins
|2023
|Hame Sele
|2023
|Isaiah Taas
|2023
|2024
|Izaac Thompson
|2023
|2024
|Jack Wighton
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jacob Host
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jai Arrow
|2023
|2024
|Jed Cartwright
|2023
|Josiah Karapani
|2023
|2024
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|2023
|2024
|Lachlan Ilias
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Latrell Mitchell
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Leon Te Hau
|2023
|2024
|Liam Knight
|2023
|Michael Chee Kam
|2023
|Peter Mamouzelos
|2023
|2024
|Shaquai Mitchell
|2023
|2024
|Siliva Havili
|2023
|Taane Milne
|2023
|2024
|Tallis Duncan
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Terrell Kalo Kalo
|2023
|Tevita Tatola
|2023
|2024
|Thomas Burgess
|2023
|2024
|Tyrone Munro
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
Nil.
Mark Nicholls (Dolphins), Kodi Nikorima (Dolphins), Jaxson Paulo (Roosters), Josh Mansour (unsigned).
Jack Wighton (Raiders).
|Corey Allan
|2023
|Angus Crichton
|2023
|2024
|Brandon Smith
|2023
|2024
|PO
|Billy Smith
|2023
|Connor Watson
|2023
|Daniel Tupou
|2023
|2024
|Dominic Young
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Drew Hutchison
|2023
|Egan Butcher
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Fletcher Baker
|2023
|Jake Turpin
|2023
|James Tedesco
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|2023
|2024
|Jaxson Paulo
|2023
|PO
|Joseph Manu
|2023
|2024
|Joseph Suaalii
|2023
|PO
|Joshua Wong
|2023
|2024
|Lewis Murphy
|2024
|Lindsay Collins
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Luke Keary
|2023
|2024
|Matt Lodge
|2023
|Nathan Brown
|2023
|Naufau Whyte
|2023
|2024
|Nat Butcher
|2023
|2024
|Nathan Brown
|2023
|Paul Momirovski
|2023
|2024
|Renouf Atoni
|2023
|Robert Toia
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Sam Walker
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Sitili Tupouniua
|2023
|2024
|Terrell May
|2023
|2024
|Victor Radley
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
Brandon Smith (Storm), Jake Turpin (Broncos), Jaxson Paulo (Rabbitohs), Corey Allan (Bulldogs), Nathan Brown (Eels).
Sam Verrills (Titans), Siosiua Taukeiaho (Catalans Dragons), Daniel Suluka-Fifita (Rabbitohs), Oliver Gildart (Dolphins via Wests Tigers – after loan stint) Kevin Naiqama (Huddersfield), Adam Keighran (Catalans), Tuku Hau Tapuha (Sharks).
Dominic Young (Knights), Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity)
|Adam Doueihi
|2023
|2024
|Alex Twal
|2023
|2024
|Alex Seyfarth
|2023
|Apisai Koroisau
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Apisalome Saukuru
|2023
|Asu Kepaoa
|2023
|2024
|Brandon Tumeth
|2023
|2024
|PO
|Brandon Wakeham
|2023
|Brent Naden
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Charlie Staines
|2023
|Daine Laurie
|2023
|David Klemmer
|2023
|2024
|2025
|MO
|David Nofoaluma
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Fonua Pole
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Isaiah Papali’i
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jake Simpkin
|2023
|2024
|Tukimihia Simpkins
|2023
|John Bateman
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Josh Feledy
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Junior Tupou
|2023
|2024
|Justin Matamua
|Dev.
|2024
|CO
|Luke Brooks
|2023
|Rua Ngatikaura
|2023
|2024
|Shawn Blore
|2023
|2024
|Sione Fainu
|2023
|2024
|Starford To’a
|2023
|2024
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Tommy Talau
|2023
|Triston Reilly
|2023
|2024
|Latu Fainu
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Samuela Fainu
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
Charlie Staines, Apisai Koroisau (Panthers), Isaiah Papali’i (Eels), Triston Reilly (rugby union, Waratahs), David Nofoaluma (Storm – return from loan), David Klemmer (Knights), John Bateman (Wigan), Brandon Wakeham (Bulldogs)
Luke Garner, Tyrone Peachey (Panthers), Kelma Tuilagi (Sea Eagles), Thomas Mikaele (Warrington), Jock Madden (Broncos), Jacob Liddle (Dragons), Zane Musgrove (Dragons), James Roberts (retired), James Tamou (Cowboys), Jock Madden (Broncos), Oliver Gildart (Dolphins), Jackson Hastings (Knights), William Kei (unsigned), Henry O’Kane, (unsigned), Ken Maumalo (Titans), Joe Ofahengaue (Eels).
Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Sea Eagles)