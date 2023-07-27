NRL Transfer Centre: Martin extends at Panthers, Sele swaps Souths for Dragons, Sami signs new Titans deal

Penrith have announced a bumper new deal for Test backrower Liam Martin that will lock him down until the end of the 2027 season.

He is one of the key three who had been available to speak to other clubs at the end of this year, but will now stay at the foot of the mountains.

Dylan Edwards is expected to extend too, leaving only Jarome Luai as still in doubt, with the Bulldogs and others sniffing around.

“I’m really excited to stay at the club that gave me my first opportunity,” said Martin.

“I think the culture we’re building at the club is something special and something I want to be a part of.”

South Sydney are failed to hang on to one of their forwards, however, with Hame Sele set to leave at the end of this year to join St George Illawarra.

Sele is a Dragons junior and came through at the Kingsgrove Colts, making his NRL debut with the club in 2017 before moving to Penrith and then the Bunnies.

Phillip Sami is the first re-signing at the Titans for incoming coach Des Hasler, with the versatile outside back extending his stay until the end of 2026.

The 25-year-old was on the Titans’ books until the end of 2024 and has agreed to terms on a two-year extension.

Off-contract centre Brian Kelly is also on the cusp of being re-signed by the Titans. “Hopefully I’ll sort something out,” Kelly said.

Souths front-rower Tevita Tatola will remain with the Rabbitohs until the end of 2028 after agreeing to a four-year extension.

The 26-year-old has appeared 132 times at NRL level for South Sydney and was close to NSW Origin selection this year.

The Panthers have re-signed young forward Mavrik Geyer until the end of 2025. As part of the upgraded deal, the 22-year-old will be promoted to the NRL squad.

Warriors centre Adam Pompey has inked a new two-year deal while fellow outside back Viliami Vailea will join the Cowboys.

Canterbury have added Souths prop Liam Knight, effective immediately, while Parramatta have confirmed the signing of Joey Lussick from St Helens, with the hooker coming straight into the line-up to cover for the injured Josh Hodgson.

Lussick was able to join immediately as Saints could find an immediate replacement in Moses Mbye, who has been granted a release from the Dragons.

The Dolphins have announced the extension of Tom Gilbert, one of their breakout stars of 2023. The Maroons enforcer has been tied down until 2028, allowing Redcliffe to build their pack around the 22-year-old.

He's here to stay ✍️ pic.twitter.com/YcjNDA91jt — The Dolphins (@dolphinsnrl) July 25, 2023

“I am very happy to have my long-term future locked in with the Dolphins,” he said.



“As a Brisbane boy, it has been a great experience to see an NRL team flourish in the region I grew up in. It’s also been a privilege to do it alongside this group of players and with my family right by my side.”

Daine Laurie will rejoin the Penrith Panthers for 2024 after inking a one-year deal with the reigning champions. The Wests Tigers fullback came through the grades at Penrith and made his debut there in 2020 before leaving due to lack of opportunities.

Alex Young, brother of current NRL leading tryscorer Dom Young, is set to link up with his sibling at the Roosters from 2024.

Dom will move down from Newcastle – as will Alex, who has been playing on Tyneside with second division outfit Newcastle Thunder while studying for a law degree.

NRL Transfer Centre

Team by team, here’s how each club’s roster is shaping up. PO denotes player option, CO club option and MO mutual option.

Brisbane Broncos

Adam Reynolds 2023 2024 Billy Walters 2023 2024 Blake Mozer 2023 2024 2025 Brendan Piakura 2023 2024 Corey Jensen 2023 Corey Oates 2023 PO PO Cory Paix 2023 2024 2025 Deine Mariner 2023 2024 2025 Delouise Hoeter 2023 2024 Fletcher Baker 2024 2025 Ezra Mam 2023 2024 Herbie Farnworth 2023 Jesse Arthars 2023 2024 2025 2026 Jock Madden 2023 2024 Jordan Pereira 2023 Jordan Riki 2023 2024 Keenan Palasia 2023 Kobe Hetherington 2023 2024 2025 Kotoni Staggs 2023 2024 2025 Kurt Capewell 2023 2024 Logan Bayliss 2023 Martin Taupau 2023 2024 Patrick Carrigan 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Payne Haas 2023 2024 Reece Walsh 2023 2024 2025 Selwyn Cobbo 2023 2024 2025 TC Robati Released Thomas Flegler 2023 Tristan Sailor 2023 2024 2025 Xavier Willison 2023 2024 2025

2023 recruits

Reece Walsh (Warriors), Jesse Arthars (via loan deal with Warriors), Jock Madden (Tigers), Martin Taupau (Sea Eagles), Tristan Sailor (ex-Dragons).

2023 departures

Brenko Lee (Dolphins), David Mead (retired), Te Maire Martin (Warriors), Tyson Gamble (Knights), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), Ryan James, Tyrone Roberts (retired), Zac Hosking (Panthers), Jake Turpin (Roosters), Albert Kelly (unsigned), Tesi Niu (Dolphins), Karl Oloapu (Bulldogs)

2024 recruits

Fletcher Baker (Roosters)

2024 departures

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

Canberra Raiders

Adrian Trevilyan 2023 Albert Hopoate 2023 2024 2025 Ata Mariota 2023 2024 Brad Schneider 2023 Brandon Morkos Dev. 2024 Clay Webb 2023 Corey Horsburgh 2023 2024 MO Corey Harawira-Naera 2023 2024 2025 PO Danny Levi 2023 2024 Ethan Strange Dev. 2024 2025 Elliott Whitehead 2023 2024 Emre Guler 2023 Harley Smith-Shields 2023 Hudson Young 2023 2024 Jack Wighton 2023 PO Jamal Fogarty 2023 2024 James Schiller 2023 2024 Jarrod Croker 2023 PO Jordan Rapana 2023 2024 Joseph Tapine 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 PO Josh Papalii 2023 2024 MO Matthew Frawley 2023 Matthew Timoko 2023 2024 2025 Nik Cotric 2023 2024 Peter Hola 2023 MO Sebastian Kris 2023 2024 Tom Starling 2023 PO Trey Mooney 2023 2024 Xavier Savage 2023 2024 2025 Zachary Woolford 2023 2024 Zane Dunford Dev. Dev. 2025

2023 recruits

Pasami Saulo (Knights), Danny Levi (Huddersfield).

2023 departures

Sam Williams (retired), Josh Hodgson (Eels), Ryan Sutton (Bulldogs), Adam Elliott (Knights), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Warriors), Harry Rushton (Huddersfield), Semi Valemei (Cowboys).

2024 departures

Jack Wighton (Rabbitohs).

Canterbury Bulldogs

Bailey Biondi-Odo 2023 Braidon Burns 2023 Brandon Clarke 2023 Chris Patolo 2023 2024 Corey Waddell 2023 Declan Casey 2023 Franklin Pele 2023 2024 Hayze Perham 2023 2024 Isaac Matalavea-Booth Dev. 2024 2025 Iverson Matai Dev. 2024 Jackson Topine 2023 2024 Jacob Kiraz 2023 2024 Jacob Preston 2023 2024 Jake Averillo 2023 Jayden Okunbor 2023 Jeral Skelton 2023 2024 Jordan Samrani Dev. 2024 2025 Josh Addo-Carr 2023 2024 2025 Josh Reynolds 2023 Karl Oloapau 2023 2024 2025 2026 Kyle Flanagan 2023 Luke Thompson 2023 Matt Burton 2023 2024 2025 2026 Max King 2023 2024 Paul Alamoti 2023 2024 Raymond Faitala-Mariner 2023 2024 2025 Reed Mahoney 2023 2024 2025 2026 Ryan Sutton 2023 2024 2025 Samuel Hughes 2023 Stephen Crichton 2024 2025 2026 2027 Tevita Pangai Junior 2023 2024 Toby Sexton 2023 2024 Viliame Kikau 2023 2024 2025 2026

2023 recruits

Viliame Kikau (Panthers), Ryan Sutton (Raiders), Reed Mahoney (Eels), Franklin Pele (Sharks), Hayze Perham (Eels), Karl Oloapu (Broncos), Toby Sexton (Titans)

2023 departures

Jack Hetherington (Knights), Jeremy Marshall-King (Dolphins), Paul Vaughan (Warrington), Matt Dufty (Warrington), Josh Jackson (retired), Aaron Schoupp (Titans), Matt Doorey (Eels), Joe Stimson (Titans), Aaron Schoupp (Titans), Ava Seumanufagai (released), Josh Cook, (unsigned), Reece Hoffman (unsigned) Tui Katoa, (unsigned) Brandon Wakeham, (unsigned), Corey Allan (Roosters), Andrew Davey (Eels).

2024 recruits

Stephen Crichton (Panthers)

2024 departures

Jake Averillo (Dolphins)

Cronulla Sharks

Blayke Brailey 2023 2024 2025 2026 Braden Hamlin-Uele 2023 2024 Braydon Trindall 2023 2024 2025 Briton Nikora 2023 2024 2025 Cameron McInnes 2023 2024 2024 Connor Tracey 2023 2024 Dale Finucane 2023 2024 2025 Daniel Atkinson 2023 2024 2025 Jack Williams 2023 2024 Jayden Berrell 2023 Jesse Colquhoun 2023 2024 Jesse Ramien 2023 Kade Dykes 2023 2024 Kayal Iro Dev. 2024 Matthew Ikuvalu 2023 Matthew Moylan 2023 2024 Mawene Hiroti 2023 Nicho Hynes 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Oregon Kaufusi 2023 2024 MO Ronaldo Mulitalo 2023 2024 2025 Royce Hunt 2023 2024 2025 Sione Katoa 2023 2024 2025 2026 Siosifa Talakai 2023 2024 2025 2026 Siteni Taukamo 2023 2024 Teig Wilton 2023 2024 2025 Thomas Hazelton 2023 2024 CO Toby Rudolf 2023 2024 Tuku Hau Tapuha 2023 2024 Wade Graham 2023 Will Kennedy 2023 2024 2025

2023 recruits

Oregon Kaufusi (Eels), Tuku Hau Tapuha (Roosters).

2023 departures

Luke Metcalf (Warriors), Aiden Tolman, Andrew Fifita (retired), Franklin Pele (Bulldogs), Lachlan Miller (Knights).

The Dolphins

Anthony Milford 2023 2024 Brenko Lee 2023 2024 Connelly Lemuelu 2023 2024 2025 Max Plath 2023 2024 2025 Edrick Lee 2023 2024 Euan Aitken 2023 2024 Felise Kaufusi 2023 2024 2025 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Harrison Graham Dev. 2024 2025 Herbie Farnworth 2024 2025 2026 Thomas Flegler 2024 2025 2026 Herman Ese’ese 2023 PO Isaiya Katoa 2023 2024 2025 Jack Bostock Dev. 2024 2025 Jake Averillo 2024 2025 2026 Jamayne Isaako 2023 2024 2025 Jarrod Wallace 2023 2024 Jeremy Marshall-King 2023 2024 2025 Jesse Bromwich 2023 2024 JJ Collins 2023 Josh Kerr 2023 2024 2025 Kenny Bromwich 2023 2024 2025 Kodi Nikorima 2023 2024 Mark Nicholls 2023 2024 Mason Teague 2023 2024 MO Oliver Gildart 2023 Poasa Faamausili 2023 Ray Stone 2023 2024 Robert Jennings 2023 2024 MO Sean O’Sullivan 2023 2024 2025 Thomas Gilbert 2023 2024 2025 Tesi Niu 2023 2024 Valynce Te Whare 2023 2024

2023 mid-season recruits

Josh Kerr (Dragons).

2024 recruits

Herbie Farnworth (Broncos), Tom Flegler (Broncos), Jake Averillo (Bulldogs).

Gold Coast Titans

Aaron Schoupp 2023 2024 2025 AJ Brimson 2023 2024 2025 2026 Alofi’ana Khan-Pereira 2023 2024 2025 2026 Beau Fermor 2023 2024 2025 2026 Brian Kelly 2023 David Fifita 2023 2024 2025 2026 Erin Clark 2023 2024 2025 Chris Randall 2023 Isaac Liu 2023 2024 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui Dev. 2024 2025 Jacob Alick 2023 CO Jaimin Jollife 2023 2024 Jayden Campbell 2023 2024 2025 Joe Stimson 2023 2024 Jojo Fifita 2023 2024 2025 Joseph Vuna 2023 Kruise Leeming 2023 Ken Maumalo 2023 2024 Kieran Foran 2023 2024 Klese Haas 2023 2024 Moeaki Fotuaika 2023 2024 Paul Turner 2023 Phillip Sami 2023 2024 Sam Verrills 2023 2024 Tanah Boyd 2023 2024 Thomas Weaver 2023 2024 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 2023 2024 MO MO Thomas Mikaele 2023

2023 recruits

Kieran Foran (Sea Eagles), Sam Verrills (Roosters), Joe Stimson, Aaron Schoupp (Bulldogs), Chris Randall (Knights), Ken Maumalo (Tigers), Kruise Leeming (Leeds), Thomas Mikaele (Warrington).

2023 departures

Jarrod Wallace (Dolphins), Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins), Will Smith (released), Kevin Proctor (released), Corey Thompson (retired), Sam Lisone (Leeds), Herman Ese’ese (Dolphins), Esan Marsters (Huddersfield), Greg Marzhew (Knights), Patrick Herbert (released), Sam McIntyre (Cowboys), Toby Sexton (Bulldogs).

2024 departures

Kruise Leeming (Wigan).

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Aaron Woods 2023 Ben Trbojevic 2023 2024 Ben Condon 2023 2024 2025 Brad Parker 2023 Christian Tuipulotu 2023 2024 2025 Cooper Johns 2023 Daly Cherry-Evans 2023 2024 2025 Ethan Bullemor 2023 Haumole Olakau’atu 2023 2024 2025 Jake Trbojevic 2023 2024 2025 2026 Jake Arthur 2023 2024 Jason Saab 2023 2024 2025 2026 Jaxson Paulo 2024 2025 2026 Josh Aloiai 2023 Josh Schuster 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Kaeo Weekes 2023 Karl Lawton 2023 2024 Kelma Tuilagi 2023 2024 2025 Lachlan Croker 2023 2024 Luke Brooks 2024 2025 2026 2027 Morgan Boyle 2023 Morgan Harper 2023 Raymond Vaega 2023 Reuben Garrick 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Sean Keppie 2023 2024 2025 2026 Taniela Paseka 2023 2024 Tom Trbojevic 2023 2024 2025 2026 Toafofoa Sipley 2023 Tolutau Koula 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Tommy Talau 2024 2025 Zac Fulton 2023 2024

2023 recruits

Kelma Tuilagi (Wests Tigers), Ben Condon (Cowboys), Cooper Johns (Storm), Aaron Woods (Dragons), Jake Arthur (Eels).

2023 departures

Kieran Foran (Titans), Dylan Walker (Warriors), Andrew Davey (Bulldogs), Martin Taupau (Broncos), Viliami Fifita, Alec Tuitavake (Dragons).

2024 departures

Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Tigers)

Melbourne Storm

Aaron Pene 2023 2024 Alec MacDonald 2023 2024 2025 Cameron Munster 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Christian Welch 2023 2024 2025 MO Dean Ieremia 2023 Eliesa Katoa 2023 2024 George Jennings 2023 Harry Grant 2023 2024 2025 PO Jack Howarth 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Jahrome Hughes 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Jayden Nikorima 2023 Joe Chan 2023 2024 MO Jonah Pezet 2023 Jordan Grant 2023 Josh King 2023 2024 2025 Justin Olam 2023 2024 2025 2026 Marion Seve 2023 2024 Nelson Asofa-Solomona 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Nick Meaney 2023 2024 Reimis Smith 2023 2024 Ryan Papenhuyzen 2023 2024 2025 Tariq Sims 2023 Tepai Moeroa 2023 Tom Eisenhuth 2023 CO Trent Loiero 2023 2024 2025 Tui Kamikamica 2023 Tyran Wishart 2023 William Warbrick 2023 2024 2025 2026 Xavier Coates 2023 2024 2025 2026

2023 recruits

Eliesa Katoa (Warriors), Tariq Sims (Dragons), Joe Chan (Catalans), Aaron Pene (Warriors).

2023 departures

Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins), Brandon Smith (Roosters), Jesse Bromwich (Dolphins), Kenny Bromwich (Dolphins), David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers, returning from loan), Cooper Johns (Sea Eagles) Chris Lewis (unsigned).

Newcastle Knights

Adam Elliott 2023 2024 2025 Adam Clune 2023 Bailey Hodgson 2023 Bradman Best 2023 2024 Brodie Jones 2023 Greg Marzhew 2023 Dane Gagai 2023 2024 Daniel Saifiti 2023 2024 2025 2026 Dominic Young 2023 Dylan Lucas 2023 PO Enari Tuala 2023 Hymel Hunt 2023 Jack Johns 2023 Jack Hetherington 2023 2024 2025 Jacob Saifiti 2023 2024 Jackson Hastings 2023 2024 2025 Jayden Brailey 2023 2024 2025 Kalyn Ponga 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Krystian Mapapalangi 2023 2024 Kurt Mann 2023 Lachlan Fitzgibbon 2023 Leo Thompson 2023 2024 2025 Mathew Croker 2023 2024 Phoenix Crossland 2023 2024 Simi Sasagi 2023 2024 Tyson Gamble 2023 2024 Tyson Frizell



Lachlan Miller 2023



2023



2024



2025

2023 recruits

Adam Elliott (Raiders), Jack Hetherington (Bulldogs), Tyson Gamble (Broncos), Jackson Hastings (Tigers), Greg Marzhew (Titans), Lachlan Miller (Sharks).

2023 departures

Mitchell Barnett (Warriors), Edrick Lee (Dolphins), Jirah Momoisea (Eels), Tex Hoy (Hull FC), Anthony Milford (Dolphins), Sauaso Sue (Hull KR), Pasami Saulo (Raiders), Jake Clifford (Hull FC), David Klemmer (Knights), Brayden Musgrove (unsigned), Chris Randall (Titans).

2024 departures

Dominic Young (Roosters), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington)

NZ Warriors

Adam Pompey 2023 Addin Fonua-Blake 2023 2024 2025 2026 Bayley Sironen 2023 Braydon Wiliame 2023 2024 Bunty Afoa 2023 2024 2025 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2023 2024 2025 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2023 2024 Dylan Walker 2023 2024 2025 Edward Kosi 2023 Freddy Lussick 2023 2024 Jackson Ford 2023 2024 Jazz Tevaga 2023 2024 Josh Curran 2023 2024 Luke Metcalf 2023 2024 Marata Niukore 2023 2024 2025 2026 Marcelo Montoya 2023 2024 2025 Mitchell Barnett 2023 2024 2025 Otukinekina Kepu 2023 2024 Rocco Berry 2023 2024 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2024 2025 2026 Ronald Volkman 2023 2024 2025 Shaun Johnson 2023 2024 Taniela Otukolo 2023 Te Maire Martin 2023 2024 2025 Tohu Harris 2023 2024 Tom Ale 2023 2024 2025 Valingi Kepu 2023 2024 Viliami Vailea 2023 2024 2025 Wayde Egan 2023 2024

2023 recruits

Marata Niukore (Eels), Luke Metcalf (Sharks), Dylan Walker (Sea Eagles), Mitchell Barnett (Knights), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Raiders), Te Maire Martin (Broncos), Jackson Ford (Dragons), Braydon Wiliame (Perpignan).

2023 departures

Euan Aitken (Dolphins), Reece Walsh (Broncos), Eliesa Katoa (Storm), Jack Murchie (Eels), Aaron Pene (Storm), Daejarn Asi (Eels), Pride Petterson-Robati (unsigned) Iliesa Ratuva, (unsigned).

2024 recruits

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (All Blacks), Chanel Harris-Tavita.

North Queensland Cowboys

Ben Hampton 2023 Brendan Elliot 2023 Chad Townsend 2023 2024 Coen Hess 2023 2024 Gehamat Shibasaki 2023 Griffin Neame 2023 2024 2025 Helium Luki 2023 2024 PO Jeremiah Nanai 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Jack Gosiewski 2023 2024 2025 Jake Bourke 2023 Jake Granville 2023 2024 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 2023 2024 James Tamou 2023 Jason Taumalolo 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Jordan McLean 2023 Semi Valemei 2023 Kyle Feldt 2023 2024 Laitia Moceidreke 2023 Luciano Leilua 2023 2024 2025 Mitch Dunn 2023 Murray Taulagi 2023 2024 2025 2026 Peta Hiku 2023 Reece Robson 2023 2024 2025 Reuben Cotter 2023 2024 2025 Riley Price 2023 Scott Drinkwater 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Sam McIntyre 2023 Thomas Dearden 2023 2024 Tom Chester 2023 2024 Valentine Holmes 2023 2024 2025

2023 recruits

Jack Gosiewski (Dragons), James Tamou (Tigers), Gehamat Shibasaki (Mackay Cutters), Sam McIntyre (Titans), Semi Valemei (Raiders).

2023 departures

Connelly Lemuelu, Tom Gilbert, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), Ben Condon (Sea Eagles), Kane Bradley (unsigned) Emry Pere (unsigned).

Parramatta Eels

Bailey Simonsson 2023 2024 Bryce Cartwright 2023 Clint Gutherson 2023 2024 2025 Dylan Brown 2023 2024 2025 PO Haze Dunster 2023 2024 MO Jack Murchie 2023 2024 Jirah Momoisea 2023 2024 J’maine Hopgood 2023 2024 2025 Josh Hodgson 2023 2024 Junior Paulo 2023 2024 2025 2026 Ky Rodwell 2023 2024 Maika Sivo 2023 2024 2025 Makahesi Makatoa 2023 2024 Matt Doorey 2023 2024 2025 Mitchell Moses 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Mitch Rein 2023 Ofahiki Ogden 2023 CO Reagan Campbell-Gillard 2023 2024 2025 Ryan Matterson 2023 2024 2025 PO Daejarn Asi 2023 2024 Sean Russell 2023 2024 2025 Shaun Lane 2023 2025 2025 MO Brendan Hands 2023 2024 2025 Waqa Blake 2023 Will Penisini 2023 2024 2025 Wiremu Greig



Andrew Davey



Joe Ofahengaue 2023



2023



2023 .



2024



2024











2023 recruits

Josh Hodgson (Raiders), J’maine Hopgood (Panthers), Jirah Momoisea (Knights), Jack Murchie (Warriors), Matt Doorey (Bulldogs), Joe Ofahengaue (Tigers), Daejarn Asi (Warriors).

2023 departures

Marata Niukore (Warriors), Isaiah Papali’i (Wests Tigers), Oregon Kaufusi (Sharks), Ray Stone (Dolphins), Tom Opacic (Hull KR), Reed Mahoney (Bulldogs), Hayze Perham (Bulldogs), Solomone Naiduki (unsigned), David Hollis (released), Jake Arthur (Sea Eagles).

Penrith Panthers

Ativalu Lisati Dev. 2024 Brian To’o 2023 Chris Smith 2023 Dylan Edwards 2023 2024 Eddie Blacker 2023 Isaah Yeo 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Izack Tago 2023 2024 2025 Jack Cogger 2023 James Fisher-Harris 2023 2024 2025 2026 Jarome Luai 2023 2024 Liam Henry Dev. 2024 Liam Martin 2023 2024 Lindsay Smith 2023 2024 Luke Garner 2023 2024 Matt Eisenhuth 2023 2024 Mitch Kenny 2023 2024 Moses Leota 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Nathan Cleary 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Scott Sorensen 2023 2024 2025 2026 Soni Luke 2023 2024 2025 Spencer Leniu 2023 Stephen Crichton 2023 Sunia Turuva 2023 2024 Taylan May 2023 2024 Thomas Jenkins 2023 Tyrone Peachey 2023 Zac Hosking 2023 2024

2023 recruits

Tyrone Peachey, (Wests Tigers), Luke Garner (Wests Tigers), Zac Hosking (Broncos), Jack Cogger (Huddersfield).

2023 departures

Charlie Staines (Wests Tigers), Api Koroisau (Wests Tigers), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Robert Jennings (Dolphins), J’maine Hopgood (Eels), Sean O’Sullivan (Dolphins), Viliame Kikau (Bulldogs), Christian Crichton (unsigned), Jaeman Salmon (unsigned).

2024 departures

Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs)

St George Illawarra Dragons

Billy Burns 2023 Ben Hunt 2023 2024 2025 Blake Lawrie 2023 2024 2025 2026 Cody Ramsey 2023 2024 Francis Molo 2023 2024 Jack De Belin 2023 PO Jack Bird 2023 2024 MO Jacob Liddle 2023 Jaiyden Hunt 2023 2024 Jayden Sullivan 2023 2024 2025 Jaydn Su’A 2023 2024 Zane Musgrove 2023 2024 Mathew Feagai 2023 2024 Max Feagai 2023 2024 Michael Molo 2023 MO Mikaele Ravalawa 2023 PO Moses Mbye 2023 Moses Suli 2023 2024 Nick Lui Toso 2023 Talatau Amone 2023 2024 Tautau Moga 2023 Tyrell Fuimaono 2023 Tyrell Sloan 2023 2024 Viliame Fifita 2023 2024 2025 Zac Lomax 2023 2024 2025 2026

2023 recruits

Jacob Liddle (Tigers), Zane Musgrove (Tigers), Nick Lui Toso (Northern Pride), Ben Murdoch-Masila (Warriors), Alec Tuitavake, Viliami Fifita (Sea Eagles).

2023 departures

Tariq Sims (Storm), Josh McGuire (Warrington), Jackson Ford (Warriors), Poasa Faamausili (Dolphins), George Burgess (released), Jack Gosiewski (Cowboys), Andrew McCullough (retired), Josh Kerr (Dolphins).

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Alex Johnston 2023 2024 2025 Benjamin Lovett 2023 2024 Blake Taaffe 2023 Cameron Murray 2023 2024 2025 Campbell Graham 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Cody Walker 2023 2024 2025 Damien Cook 2023 2024 2025 Daniel Suluka-Fifita 2023 2024 2025 Davvy Moale 2023 2024 2025 Dean Hawkins 2023 Hame Sele 2023 Isaiah Taas 2023 2024 Izaac Thompson 2023 2024 Jack Wighton 2024 2025 2026 2027 Jacob Host 2023 2024 2025 Jai Arrow 2023 2024 Jed Cartwright 2023 Josiah Karapani 2023 2024 Keaon Koloamatangi 2023 2024 Lachlan Ilias 2023 2024 2025 Latrell Mitchell 2023 2024 2025 Leon Te Hau 2023 2024 Liam Knight 2023 Michael Chee Kam 2023 Peter Mamouzelos 2023 2024 Shaquai Mitchell 2023 2024 Siliva Havili 2023 Taane Milne 2023 2024 Tallis Duncan Dev. 2024 2025 Terrell Kalo Kalo 2023 Tevita Tatola 2023 2024 Thomas Burgess 2023 2024 Tyrone Munro Dev. 2024 2025

2023 recruits

Nil.

2023 departures

Mark Nicholls (Dolphins), Kodi Nikorima (Dolphins), Jaxson Paulo (Roosters), Josh Mansour (unsigned).

2024 recruits

Jack Wighton (Raiders).

Sydney Roosters

Corey Allan 2023 Angus Crichton 2023 2024 Brandon Smith 2023 2024 PO Billy Smith 2023 Connor Watson 2023 Daniel Tupou 2023 2024 Dominic Young 2024 2025 2026 2027 Drew Hutchison 2023 Egan Butcher 2023 2024 2025 Fletcher Baker 2023 Jake Turpin 2023 James Tedesco 2023 2024 2025 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 2023 2024 Jaxson Paulo 2023 PO Joseph Manu 2023 2024 Joseph Suaalii 2023 PO Joshua Wong 2023 2024 Lewis Murphy 2024 Lindsay Collins 2023 2024 2025 2026 Luke Keary 2023 2024 Matt Lodge 2023 Nathan Brown 2023 Naufau Whyte 2023 2024 Nat Butcher 2023 2024 Nathan Brown 2023 Paul Momirovski 2023 2024 Renouf Atoni 2023 Robert Toia 2023 2024 2025 Sam Walker 2023 2024 2025 Sitili Tupouniua 2023 2024 Terrell May 2023 2024 Victor Radley 2023 2024 2025 2026

2023 recruits

Brandon Smith (Storm), Jake Turpin (Broncos), Jaxson Paulo (Rabbitohs), Corey Allan (Bulldogs), Nathan Brown (Eels).

2023 departures

Sam Verrills (Titans), Siosiua Taukeiaho (Catalans Dragons), Daniel Suluka-Fifita (Rabbitohs), Oliver Gildart (Dolphins via Wests Tigers – after loan stint) Kevin Naiqama (Huddersfield), Adam Keighran (Catalans), Tuku Hau Tapuha (Sharks).

2024 recruits

Dominic Young (Knights), Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity)

Wests Tigers

Adam Doueihi 2023 2024 Alex Twal 2023 2024 Alex Seyfarth 2023 Apisai Koroisau 2023 2024 MO Apisalome Saukuru 2023 Asu Kepaoa 2023 2024 Brandon Tumeth 2023 2024 PO Brandon Wakeham 2023 Brent Naden 2023 2024 2025 Charlie Staines 2023 Daine Laurie 2023 David Klemmer 2023 2024 2025 MO David Nofoaluma 2023 2024 2025 Fonua Pole 2023 2024 2025 Isaiah Papali’i 2023 2024 2025 Jake Simpkin 2023 2024 Tukimihia Simpkins 2023 John Bateman 2023 2024 2025 2026 Josh Feledy Dev. 2024 2025 Junior Tupou 2023 2024 Justin Matamua Dev. 2024 CO Luke Brooks 2023 Rua Ngatikaura 2023 2024 Shawn Blore 2023 2024 Sione Fainu 2023 2024 Starford To’a 2023 2024 Stefano Utoikamanu 2023 2024 MO Tommy Talau 2023 Triston Reilly 2023 2024 Latu Fainu 2024 2025 2026 2027 Samuela Fainu 2024 2025 2026 2027

2023 recruits

Charlie Staines, Apisai Koroisau (Panthers), Isaiah Papali’i (Eels), Triston Reilly (rugby union, Waratahs), David Nofoaluma (Storm – return from loan), David Klemmer (Knights), John Bateman (Wigan), Brandon Wakeham (Bulldogs)

2023 departures

Luke Garner, Tyrone Peachey (Panthers), Kelma Tuilagi (Sea Eagles), Thomas Mikaele (Warrington), Jock Madden (Broncos), Jacob Liddle (Dragons), Zane Musgrove (Dragons), James Roberts (retired), James Tamou (Cowboys), Jock Madden (Broncos), Oliver Gildart (Dolphins), Jackson Hastings (Knights), William Kei (unsigned), Henry O’Kane, (unsigned), Ken Maumalo (Titans), Joe Ofahengaue (Eels).

2024 recruits

Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Sea Eagles)