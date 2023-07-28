Round 22 Team Lists Late Mail: Latrell could have returned 'weeks ago', Eels rush in recruit, Sea Eagles rocked by injuries

Latrell Mitchell has been cleared to finally return from his calf injury when the Rabbitohs take on the Tigers in Tamworth on Friday night.

The star fullback has been sidelined for more than two months with the injury which ruled him out of the State of Origin series and put a major dent in South Sydney’s finals hopes. They have slipped to ninth heading into the final six rounds of the season.

“We made the decision to make sure we got that extra load into him and that he’s firing on all cylinders,” coach Jason Demetriou said on Thursday. “He’s backed up a full week of training again and he came in on the weekend and did some extra work.

“The injury has been fine for a few weeks but we want him to be able to handle a whole 80 minutes and back up for another six, seven, eight weeks. I would’ve liked him back six weeks ago but he’s ready to go. We’ve missed the energy he brings around the place.”

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy will be without Nelson Asofa-Solomona as his side tries to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive. Off the back of an insipid defeat to Newcastle last week, Bellamy has been dealt a blow with the giant prop sidelined for Friday’s game against Parramatta with a dislocated finger.

Asofa-Solomona’s loss is compounded by the fact first-choice centre Reimis Smith has sustained a knee injury. Smith’s centre partner Justin Olam has also not been named, forcing Bellamy to turn to Young Tonumaipea and Marion Seve.

Manly props Taniela Paseka (knee) and Josh Aloiai (dislocated shoulder) will be out probably for the rest of the season but Jake Trbojevic (head knock) is right for this Saturday’s trip to Wollongong to face the Dragons.

Panthers prop Spencer Leniu (knee) and centre Izack Tago (leg) are under injury clouds while Eels forward Shaun Lane (elbow) and Cowboys second-rower Jeremiah Nanai (shoulder) will be missing time.

Nanai is likely to miss a month starting with this Sunday’s trip to the Gold Coast while Lane is unlikely to play again in the regular season.

With Josh Hodgson (neck) out for the rest of the year and may be forced into a medical retirement while Dylan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Maika Sivo are suspended, so Parra’s depth is being severely tested.

Eels coach Brad Arthur said midweek recruit Joey Lussick would rotate No.9 duties with Brendan Hands on Friday. “Joey was a good fit for us and when he left the club, we didn’t really want him to leave,” Arthur said.

“He didn’t really want to go either but financially it was a better situation for him to go overseas. He’s glad to be home and knows the style of footy of how we play and what we like and don’t like. He plays a pretty tough job and keeps it simple and his service is excellent.”

The Roosters won’t get Sam Walker back from his long-term knee injury for Thursday’s clash with the Broncos but the club has received good news with the young halfback expected to return to the playing field in the next couple of weeks.

Sharks star Nicho Hynes dodged a charge of contrary conduct but has been pinged for tripping in Sunday’s loss to Manly. Hynes will be free to play in Saturday’s crucial clash with Penrith after accepting a $1000 fine for his trip on Sea Eagles centre Tolu Koula in the 12th minute of the 30-26 loss.

The Dally M Medal winner was not charged with contrary conduct despite being warned by the referee for abusing a touch judge in the second half when a forward pass call went against Cronulla.

The NRL says it has no issue with Hynes getting angry at a touch judge and football boss Graham Annesley is confident players know their limits when it comes to questioning match officials.

“There was no evidence of anything untoward on the audio,” Annesley said. “Belinda Sharpe, in this occasion, did not feel that Nicho Hynes was in any way abusive or derogatory to her personally.”

Sharks forward Jesse Colquhoun was not so lucky and has been banned this round on a dangerous contact charge.

Manly second-rower Haumole Olakau’atu has been fined $3000 with an early guilty plea for a shoulder charge instead of risking a two-match ban if he challenged the judiciary.

Bulldogs forward Corey Waddell (dangerous contact) accepted the same scenario for an incident in the loss to Penrith.

Storm forward Tariq Sims has been outed for two games after being charged for two offences – a shoulder charge and high tackle – in Saturday night’s loss to Newcastle. He has copped a $3000 fine instead of a ban for the shoulder charge on Mat Croker while the high shot on Jackson Hastings has earned him a ban of two weeks.

Melbourne hooker Harry Grant ($1000 for dangerous contact), Knights veteran Adam Elliott ($1800 for a high tackle), Cowboys centre Valentine Holmes ($1800 for a high tackle), and Eels duo and Waqa Blake ($1500 for a shoulder charge) and Ryan Matterson ($3000 for dangerous contact) have avoided bans by paying a fine.

Matterson infamously opted to cop a ban instead of paying a fine for an incident in last year’s grand final so he has not made that mistake again.

"As soon as we saw the whiplash, it was all over."



Valentine Holmes was sent to the sin bin for this hit!



???? Watch #NRLCowboysEels on ch.502 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/JFFu9aqOLQ

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/DDiZlUfOqh

???? MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/9DnmraDAeJ pic.twitter.com/TaZbI8NIlZ — Fox League (@FOXNRL) July 22, 2023

Martin Taupau will miss the Broncos’ next three matches after the match review committee was unimpressed with his raised knee into Souths centre Campbell Graham.

Jesse Arthars was also sin-binned for a high shot on Blake Taaffe, which earned him a one-game suspension after he took the early guilty plea.

An $1800 contrary conduct fine was dished out to Canberra enforcer Corey Horsburgh after he was penalised for running in and sparking a brawl after a Josh Curran tackle in the loss to the Warriors.

Round 22 teams

Broncos vs Roosters, at The Gabba – 7.50pm, Thursday, July 27

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Deine Mariner 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Brendan Piakura 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Corey Jensen 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Keenan Palasia 18. Xavier Willison 19. Jock Madden 20. Tristan Sailor 21. Delouise Hoeter 22. Jordan Pereira

Maroons prop Tom Flegler (foot) will return but winger Jesse Arthars is suspended and Corey Oates (knee) a few weeks away so Deine Mariner has been called up. Veteran prop Martin Taupau has been banned for a fortnight for raising his foot in possession. Brendan Piakura takes his spot.

"That's ridiculous! There's no reason for him to do that!.



Martin Taupau was sent to the sin bin for dangerous play.



???? Watch #NRLSouthsBroncos on ch.502 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/JULPAvfN6c

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/VxHNAat0o5

???? MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/mqoU9rNRSW pic.twitter.com/61h50LkHGL — Fox League (@FOXNRL) July 21, 2023

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Egan Butcher 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley 14. Jake Turpin 15. Nathan Brown 16. Terrell May 17. Fletcher Baker 18. Corey Allan 19. Siua Wong 20. Drew Hutchison 21. Fetalaiga Pauga 22. Dylan Napa

Victor Radley should be right to go after he was ruled out of the win over the Titans late with hamstring tightness. Paul Momirovski (shoulder) and Connor Waston (knee) are potentially returning in the near future but Angus Crichton (knee), Naufahu Whyte (knee) and Sitili Tupouniua (neck) are unlikely to be sighted again this season.

Nathan Brown has been relegated to the bench while Brandon Smith will start ahead of Jake Turpin.

Tigers vs Rabbitohs, at Scully Park, Tamworth – 6pm, Friday, July 28

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Starford To’a 4. Junior Tupou 5. Charlie Staines 6. Daine Laurie 7. Luke Brooks 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali’i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole 14. Will Smith 15. Shawn Blore 16. Alex Twal 17. Aitasi James 18. Justin Matamua 19. Asu Kepaoa 20. Jake Simpkin 21. Tommy Talau 22. Tallyn Da Silva

Back-rower Shawn Blore is set to overcome a thigh strain while halfback Luke Brooks (hamstring) is returning a week early. Winger Charlie Staines is also back after his perforated bowel lengthy layoff.

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Jai Arrow 9. Damien Cook 10. Hame Sele 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray 14. Davvy Moale 15. Siliva Havili 16. Jed Cartwright 17. Thomas Burgess 18. Blake Taaffe 19. Shaquai Mitchell 20. Tallis Duncan 21. Peter Mamouzelos 22. Dean Hawkins

Latrell Mitchell is back from the calf injury which has kept him out of action since May in a major boost for the Bunnies. He was close to playing last week against Brisbane but was held back to ensure he was ready to go.

Jed Cartwright replaces rookie forward Tallis Duncan on the interchange.

Storm vs Eels, at Marvel Stadium – 8pm, Friday, July 28

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Marion Seve 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Tom Eisenhuth 13. Josh King 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Eliesa Katoa 17. Tyran Wishart 18. Grant Anderson 19. Chris Lewis 20. Tepai Moeroa 21. Aaron Pene 22. Jayden Nikorima

Veteran forward Tariq Sims has been hit with a two-week ban and $3000 fine due to his shoulder charge and high tackle offences in the loss to Newcastle while Reimis Smith (adductor) is out, along with Justin Olam. Young Tonumaipea and Marion Seve are the new centres.

Eliesa Katoa is back from an eye injury to offset the loss of Sims but Nelson Asofa-Solomna (finger) is out.

Eels: 1. Clint Gutherson 2. Waqa Blake 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Sean Russell 6. Daejarn Asi 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Ofahiki Ogden 9. Brendan Hands 10. Junior Paulo 11. Andrew Davey 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. J’maine Hopgood 14. Luca Moretti 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Joey Lussick 17. Ryan Matterson 18. Haze Dunster 19. Makahesi Makatoa 20. Wiremu Greig 21. Ky Rodwell 22. Jack Murchie

Shaun Lane is likely to miss the rest of the regular season with his elbow problem and with Josh Hodgson (neck) out for the rest of the year and Dylan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Maika Sivo suspended, Parra’s depth is being severely tested.

New recruit Joey Lussick has been brought straight onto the bench.

Raiders vs Knights, at GIO Stadium – 3pm, Saturday, July 29

Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali’i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Ata Mariota 18. Nick Cotric 19. Matt Frawley 20. Trey Mooney 21. Ethan Strange 22. Utuloa Asouma

No changes for Canberra after their narrow loss to the Warriors with Corey Horsburgh free to play after only being fined for contrary conduct.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Adam Elliott 14. Kurt Mann 15. Brodie Jones 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker 18. Dylan Lucas 19. Enari Tuala 20. Simi Sasagi 21. Lachlan Miller 22. Jack Johns

Veteran forward Adam Elliott has escaped with a fine despite being charged for a high tackle in the win over Melbourne.

Daniel Saifiti is out with a thigh problem, replaced by twin Jacob in the starting front row.

Dragons vs Sea Eagles, at WIN Stadium – 5.30pm, Saturday, July 29

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Billy Burns 12. Dan Russell 13. Jack de Belin 14. Connor Muhleisen 15. Michael Molo 16. Toby Couchman 17. Jack Bird 18. Zane Musgrove 19. Sione Finau 20. Ryan Couchman 21. Max Feagai 22. Jaiyden Hunt

Mathew Feagai and Jack de Belin copped fines for incidents in the win over the Tigers but are free to play while Ben Murdoch-Masila (hamstring) is unlikely to be right this round.

Connor Muhleisen will make his NRL debut on the bench after Moses Mbye left midweek to take up a Super League deal.

Sea Eagles: 1. Reuben Garrick 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Josh Schuster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Toafofoa Sipley 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Matthew Lodge 11. Haumole Olakau’atu 12. Kelma Tuilagi 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Dean Matterson 15. Aaron Woods 16. Sean Keppie 17. Ethan Bullemor 18. Kaeo Weekes 19. Ben Condon 20. Jakob Arthur 21. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

Taniela Paseka’s knee injury and Josh Aloiai suffering a dislocated shoulder depletes Manly’s pack with Ethan Bullemor and Toafofoa Sipley coming into the squad. Matt Lodge is in the starting side after making his club debut in the win over Cronulla.

Manly second-rower Haumole Olakau’atu was fined $3000 with an early guilty plea for a shoulder charge.

Sea Eagles skipper Daly Cherry-Evans will play his 300th NRL game.

Panthers vs Sharks, at BlueBet Stadium – 7.30pm, Saturday, July 29

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To’o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Matt Eisenhuth 17. Zac Hosking 18. Jack Cogger 19. Luke Garner 20. Jaeman Salmon 21. Thomas Jenkins 22. Liam Henry

Izack Tago and Spencer Leniu are battling leg injuries and have been rested. Matt Eisenhuth replaces Leniu in the pack while Tyrone Peachey again starts at centre for Tago.

Sharks: 1. Will Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Connor Tracey 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Jack Williams 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Thomas Hazelton 17. Royce Hunt 18. Matt Moylan 19. Kayal Iro 20. Braden Hamlin-Uele 21. Daniel Atkinson 22. Tuku Hau Tapuha

Jesse Colquhoun is out this week on a dangerous contact charge but Nicho Hynes has only been fined for his trip on Tolu Koula in the loss to Manly.

Wade Graham was rested due to a slight toe problem on the weekend so he has been recalled for the clash with his old club.

Dale Finucane suffered a biceps injury on Sunday so his season is over while Braden Hamlin Uele is on the extended reserves list as he continues his recovery from a lower leg problem.

Bulldogs vs Dolphins, at Salter Oval, Bundaberg – 2pm, Sunday, July 30

Bulldogs: 1. Jake Averillo 2. Blake Wilson 3. Jacob Kiraz 4. Braidon Burns 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 14. Kyle Flanagan 15. Kurtis Morrin 16. Corey Waddell 17. Samuel Hughes 19. Jayden Okunbor 20. Harrison Edwards 21. Ryan Sutton 22. Jeral Skelton 23. Liam Knight

Liam Knight has been rushed into the extended squad after a midweek switch from Souths while rep stars Josh Addo-Carr (hamstring) and Viliame Kikau (pectoral) should be right to return. Toby Sexton returns from a head knock at halfback.

Bulldogs forward Corey Waddell (dangerous contact) was fined $3000 to avoid a two-game dangerous contact ban.

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Valynce Te Whare 5. Tesi Niu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Sean O’Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Kenny Bromwich 14. Herman Ese’ese 15. Josh Kerr 16. Anthony Milford 17. Jarrod Wallace 18. Isaiya Katoa 19. Harrison Graham 20. Poasa Faamausili 21. Max Plath 22. Jack Bostock

Coming off the bye, the new club has a question mark over hooker Jeremy Marshall-King’s ongoing shoulder problem but he has been named to play.

Maroons star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is back at fullback after two games in the centres, forcing Kodi Nikorima to five-eighth and Anthony Milford to the bench. Valynce Te Whare has been recalled at centre.

Titans vs Cowboys, at Cbus Super Stadium – 4pm, Sunday, July 30

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Isaac Liu 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Erin Clark 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Chris Randall 16. Klese Haas 17. Iszac Fa’asumaleaui 18. Aaron Schoupp 19. Jacob Alick 20. Ken Maumalo 21. Kruise Leeming 22. Thomas Mikaele

The absence of Tino Fa’asuamaleaui to suspension was noticeable in the loss to the Roosters and the Gold Coast have another two weeks to get through without their best player.

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Semi Valemei 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Jake Granville 15. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 16. Jason Taumalolo 17. Sam McIntyre 18. Zac Laybutt 19. Kyle Feldt 20. Riley Price 21. Brendan Elliot 22. Mitchell Dunn

Jeremiah Nanai’s shoulder is Todd Payten’s main concern with the Maroons star out 4-6 weeks. Heilum Luke is not ready to return from his facial fracture to replace him so rookie Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is in at second row.

Bye – Warriors

with AAP