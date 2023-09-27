The Roar
How to live stream the NRL grand final overseas: Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos international broadcast, stream
4 hours ago
1
Join the conversation
Stuck overseas but want to watch the NRL grand final? We’ve got you covered. This is The Roar’s guide to live streaming the Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos grand final overseas, outside of Australia.

Kick-off for the decider is scheduled 7:30pm (AEDT) on Sunday, but we’ve got a chart down the bottom that will help you convert it to whatever timezone you’re in.

Follow the NRL grand final LIVE with The Roar’s live blog

As you’ve no doubt learned the hard way, most Australian live streaming options don’t work overseas, so this is how you can access one if you’re outside the country.

How to live stream the grand final overseas?

The simplest way to cop an overseas livestream is through Watch NRL – a website/app specifically designed for overseas NRL fans.

Watch NRL gives you access to every game of the NRL season, as well as a big range of NRL-related programming too.

A pricing structure can be found below.

Subscription AUD
12-month pass $229
Grand final pass $46
Finals series pass $94

How to watch the grand final on TV overseas

Obviously, this varies from country to country and there too many options to list here.

So, check out the official list of NRL overseas TV broadcasters here – it should have your region covered.

What time does the NRL grand final start in my area?

Here is a list of timezones.

City Start time
Auckland, New Zealand 9:30pm
Suva, Fiji 8:30pm
Tokyo, Japan 5:30pm
Beijing, China 4:30pm
New Dehli, India 2pm
Abu Dhabi, UAE 12:30pm
Moscow, Russia 11:30am
Athens, Greece 10:30am
Cairo, Egypt 10:30am
Johannesburg, South Africa 10:30am
Paris, France 9:30am
London, England 8:30am
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 5:30am
New York, USA 4:30am
Hawaii, USA 3:30pm, Sat
Los Angeles, USA 1:30am
Of course, The Roar will have you covered with a live blog of the action.

