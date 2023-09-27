How to live stream the NRL grand final overseas: Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos international broadcast, stream

Stuck overseas but want to watch the NRL grand final? We’ve got you covered. This is The Roar’s guide to live streaming the Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos grand final overseas, outside of Australia.

Kick-off for the decider is scheduled 7:30pm (AEDT) on Sunday, but we’ve got a chart down the bottom that will help you convert it to whatever timezone you’re in.

As you’ve no doubt learned the hard way, most Australian live streaming options don’t work overseas, so this is how you can access one if you’re outside the country.

How to live stream the grand final overseas?

The simplest way to cop an overseas livestream is through Watch NRL – a website/app specifically designed for overseas NRL fans.

Watch NRL gives you access to every game of the NRL season, as well as a big range of NRL-related programming too.

A pricing structure can be found below.

Subscription AUD 12-month pass $229 Grand final pass $46 Finals series pass $94

How to watch the grand final on TV overseas

Obviously, this varies from country to country and there too many options to list here.

So, check out the official list of NRL overseas TV broadcasters here – it should have your region covered.

What time does the NRL grand final start in my area?

Here is a list of timezones.

City Start time Auckland, New Zealand 9:30pm Suva, Fiji 8:30pm Tokyo, Japan 5:30pm Beijing, China 4:30pm New Dehli, India 2pm Abu Dhabi, UAE 12:30pm Moscow, Russia 11:30am Athens, Greece 10:30am Cairo, Egypt 10:30am Johannesburg, South Africa 10:30am Paris, France 9:30am London, England 8:30am Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 5:30am New York, USA 4:30am Hawaii, USA 3:30pm, Sat Los Angeles, USA 1:30am

Of course, The Roar will have you covered with a live blog of the action.