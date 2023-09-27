Three EPL clubs crash out of League Cup but Manchester United make Palace crumble

Seven months after lifting the trophy, Manchester United have made a successful start to their English League Cup defence by beating an understrength Crystal Palace 3-0 in an all-Premier League clash.

Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro fired the holders into a 2-0 first-half lead at Old Trafford and Anthony Martial added a third after the break in the third-round match.

It is now back-to-back wins for Erik ten Hag’s team, who have endured a disappointing start to the season, and they face Roy Hodgson’s side again in the league on Saturday.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

United are already nine points behind leaders Manchester City, and the League Cup may be their best chance for silverware again.

“It is a good night, I think we played quite well and we dominated the game. That was what we were looking for,” ten Hag said.

If you're good enough, you're old enough ????



Erik was impressed with several young Reds tonight ????#MUFC || #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 26, 2023



“We made a step forward at Burnley (a 1-0 weekend win) with how we defend and today, on the ball, we make another step and there is still a lot to come.

“The mood is always good, but of course when you are not winning at United there is disappointment, and there is frustration, but the togetherness is always there.”

Advertisement

Championship club Middlesbrough beat fourth-tier Bradford City 2-0 with Boro’s three Australians in Riley McGree, Sam Silvera and goalkeeper Tom Glover all starting.

Two other EPL clubs were also eliminated on Tuesday night.

League One’s Exeter City produced a shock 1-0 win against Luton Town, who made 10 changes from the team that picked up their first topflight point of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, but the result will still go down as a big upset.

Wolves were also eliminated after throwing away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Championship co-leaders Ipswich Town. Hwang Hee-Chan and Toti Gomes had seemingly put the visitors on course for the next round after goals inside the first 15 minutes. But Omari Hutchinson, Freddie Ladapo and Jack Taylor sealed a comeback win for Ipswich.

Massimo Luongo came on in the 82nd minute to see the Tractor Boys home, while fellow Socceroo Cameron Burgess was rested.

“It is 11 years since we beat a Premier League team so a good night for progress and the regrowth of this football club again, but it is a cup game,” Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said.

Advertisement

“The result tonight does not win us anything but it is really significant as a marker point for the development of the squad, so we’ll take it as that and enjoy it for a sign of progress.”

Burnley are still waiting for their first EPL win this season but are powering on in the cup after a 4-0 win against Salford City, the League Two strugglers co-owned by Manchester United greats including David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville.

Third-tier Port Vale won 2-1 against Sutton United of League Two and a brace from Jonson Clarke-Harris was not enough for League One’s Peterborough United, who were beaten on penalties by their fourth-tier hosts Mansfield Town after a 2-2 draw.

Aussie keeper Nicholas Bilokapic was in goals for Mansfield, who lost the shootout 3-1.

© AAP