League
What time does the NRL grand final start?
4 hours ago
The NRL grand final is the biggest match on the rugby league calendar, with the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos squaring off in a decider that promises to be epic.

NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and ACT shift their clocks forward due to daylight saving on Sunday morning, so viewers from other states will need to be aware of a slightly shifted time difference than normal.

The 2023 NRL grand final will start at 7:30pm (AEDT) on Sunday, October 1 at Accor Stadium, Homebush.

That makes it a 6:30pm (AEST) start time for local viewers in Brisbane; a 4:30pm (AWST) time in Perth and Western Australia; and a 7pm (ACST) time if you’re watching from South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Key NRL Grand Final 2022 game information: Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels

Date: Sunday October 1, 2023
Kick-off: 7:30pm (AEDT)
Venue: Accor Stadium Homebush
TV: Live, Channel 9
Online: Live, 9Now
Betting: Panthers $1.62, Broncos $3.20 (odds via PlayUp)

Broadcast information

Unlike the rest of the NRL season, there is only one way to watch the grand final on TV, as Channel 9 holds exclusive live television rights for the game.

Check out The Roar’s full guide for watching or streaming the grand final

If you’re unable to watch the big match live, The Roar has your back. With rolling coverage throughout the day including all the build-up, talking points, big moments and fallout, you won’t miss anything that happens.

