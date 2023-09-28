Rugby World Cup week 4 teams: Pollard's first Test in 13 months, big names return for All Blacks ahead of must-win clash

Australia is all but out of the World Cup with one game still to play against Portugal while there are still some important matches elsewehere to determine the make up of the quarterfinalists.

Eddie Jones will name his team Friday, around 6pm AEST, to play in Saint Etienne on Monday AEST.

While All Blacks coach Ian Foster has brought back several big names and included all three of his star playmakers in his side side to take on Italy in their must-win clash in Lyon.

Uruguay vs. Namibia, OL Stadium, Lyon (1.45am AEST, Thursday)

Uruguay coach Esteban Meneses has made four changes to his starting XV from their 38-17 loss against Italy, with two in the forward pack and two in the back-line.

Diego Arbelo replaces Ignacio Peculo in the front-row, Carlos Deus replaces Manuel Diana in the back-row and Bautista Basso replaces Gaston Mieres on the right wing, while Felipe Arcos Perez will make his RWC debut, replacing Tomas Inciarte in the centres.

Namibia coach Allister Coetzee has made seven personnel changes to his starting XV from their last game against France, with four in the forward pack and three in the back-line.

Johan Coetzee and Gerswin Mouton will be the only two players to have started all four matches at this tournament.

Uruguay (1-15): Mateo Sanguinetti, German Kessler, Diego Arbelo, Felipe Aliaga, Manuel Leindekar, Manuel Ardao, Santiago Civetta, Carlos Deus, Santiago Arata, Felipe Etcheverry, Nicolas Freitas, Andres Vilaseca (c), Felipe Arcos Perez, Bautista Basso, Baltazar Amaya.

Replacements: Guillermo Pujadas, Facundo Gattas, Reinaldo Piussi, Juan Manuel Rodríguez, Eric Dosantos, Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe Berchesi, Juan Manuel Alonso.

Namibia (1-15): Jason Benade, Torsten Van Jaarsveld, Johan Coetzee, Adriaan Ludick, Tiaan De Klerk, Prince Gaoseb, Tjiuee Uanivi, Richard Hardwick, Damian Stevens, Tiaan Swanepoel, JC Greyling, Danco Burger, Alcino Izaacs, Gerswin Mouton, Cliven Loubser.

Replacements: Louis van der Westhuizen, Desiderius Sethie, Haitembu Shifuka, PJ Van Lill, Max Katjijeko, Adriaan Booysen, Jacques Theron, Andre van der Bergh.

Japan vs. Samoa, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse (5am AEST, Friday)

Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua has made four changes to his side for their Pool D match against Japan, with Taleni Seu and Sa Jordan Taufua coming into the back-row, Ed Fidow starting on the right-wing and Alai D’Angelo Leuila coming in at centre.

Japan (1-15): Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Gu, Jack Cornelsen, Amato Fakatava, Michael Leitch, Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno (c), Yutaka Nagare, Rikiya Matsuda, Jone Naikabula, Ryoto Nakamura, Dylan Riley, Kotaro Matsushima, Lomano Lemeki.

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Kanji Shimokawa, Naoto Saito, Seungsin Lee.

23 Tomoki Osada.

Samoa (1-15): James Lay, Seilala Lam, Paul Alo-Emile, Chris Vui (c), Theo McFarland, Taleni Junior Agaese Seu, Fritz Lee, Sa Jordan Taufua, Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Leali’ifano, Ben Lam, Alai D’Angelo Leuila, Tumua Manu, Ed Fidow, Duncan Paia’aua.

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Michael Alaalatoa, Steven Luatua, Alamanda Motuga, Melani Matavao, Neria Fomai, Danny Toala.

New Zealand vs. Italy, OL Stadium, Lyon (5am AEST, Saturday)

The troops are back, with Ian Foster naming a strong side, including three playmakers in his matchday squad, to take on Italy at OL Stadium in Lyon on Friday.

Richie Mo’unga will start at fly-half, with Beauden Barrett once again named at fullback. Damian McKenzie will come off the bench.

Regular captain Sam Cane has been named on the bench, with Shannon Frizell, Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea to start in the back-row.

Brodie Retallick starts alongside Scott Barrett in the second-row, with Sam Whitelock offering experience off the bench.

Nepo Laulala starts at tight-head prop, with Tyrel Lomax making his return via the bench.

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has added Dino Lamb, Stephen Varney and Luca Morisi to his starting XV as he named his match-day 23 for the Pool A game against New Zealand

Niccolo Cannone moves to the bench with Alessandro Garbisi and Lorenzo Pani dropping out of the squad.

New Zealand: Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulaua, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea (c), Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Mark Telea, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan, Beauden Barrett

Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown

Italy (1-15): Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Riccioni, Dino Lamb, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (c), Lorenzo Cannone, Stephen Varney, Paolo Garbisi, Montanna Ioane, Luca Morisi, Juan Ignacio Brex, Ange Capuozzo, Tommaso Allan.

Replacements: Hame Faiva, Ivan Nemer, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi, Martin Page-Relo, Paolo Odogwu.

Argentina vs. Chile, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (11pm AEST, Saturday)

Fiji vs. Georgia, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux (1.45am AEST, Sunday)

Scotland vs. Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille (6am AEST, Sunday)

Australia vs. Portugal, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (2.45am AEDT, Monday)

South Africa vs. Tonga, Stade de Marseille, Marseille (6am AEDT, Monday)

Handré Pollard will play his first match for South Africa since the 25-17 defeat by Australia in Adelaide in August 2022, having missed their last 16 Tests. He comes into the side at the expense of Manie Libbok, who drops to the bench.

Pollard, 29, missed out on selection for the original RWC squad after picking up a calf injury in May but was called up as a replacement when hooker Malcolm Marx was injured.

The flyhalf, who kicked 22 points in the Rugby World Cup 2019 final win over England and is South Africa’s record RWC points scorer with 162, made a 30-minute comeback appearance for Leicester Tigers against Sale on 15 September.

Pollard’s inclusion is one of 12 changes to the Springboks’ starting line-up after their defeat by Ireland, with second-row Eben Etzebeth, captain Siya Kolisi and number eight Jasper Wiese the only players to retain their spots in the pack, while the whole backline has changed.

South Africa (1-15): Ox Nche, Deon Fourie, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie, Siya Kolisi (c), Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard, Makazole Mapimpi, Andre Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie, Grant Williams, Willie Le Roux.

Replacements: Marco van Staden, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel.

