The lessons of unity that Australian rugby should take from Fiji

For too long coaches, players and others have been thrown under the bus by Rugby Australia.

Loyal supporters know about the wasteland that is RA spending big on players and administration costs blown out with little to show in return, now with Eddie Jones with a winning record of 0% against tier one opponents who really is accountable?

Jones said about Australia winning the Bledisloe Cup and the RWC was what any professional coach or player expects, but reality always changes the equation.

Finishing last in the Rugby Championship with again a poor discipline record and a record of poor second half performances was telling.

If you look at the Fiji game, the Wallabies lacked a proper game plan based on the opposition. Fiji play differently to most other countries and their scrums are no longer a weakness, which the Drua showed.

Many will focus on Eddie Jones and so they should with his perplexing selections based on youth, leaving both Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper out cost the team with experience and players understanding the pressures especially around younger players.

Captaincy is another issue in regards to communication which is paramount followed by actions that pulls a team together when under pressure, and aside from the captain who are the leaders on field that players look up to?

Jones stated in the press conference after the game that experience was not important as these current players will gain that experience moving forward, but what are the mental scars for the young players heading into the future?

Many have rightly expressed their concerns over young players going offshore for further opportunities and development, this would suggest that coaching in Australia is a major source of concern.

Coaching has many factors from improving players and their understanding, through to improving them as an individual.

These are other factors but that is about another article altogether. The relevance is player development and individual worth, this comes from RA down to the coach/coaches.

My own opinion is do the current players feel worthy and ready for a tournament that makes or breaks players careers?

Are they getting the relevant support? Do they know that a genuine pathway is still there with proper nurturing?

The NRL and AFL are not perfect but they understand the importance valuing a young player, they put in place areas for players to develop with both financial and personal development.

The Wallabies have just been humiliated 40-6 against Wales who Fiji pushed, it was their biggest loss to Wales and in the RWC in their history.

This goes deeper than Eddie Jones and RA needs to be called out for their hypocrisy and incompetence for the last 20 years. A proper set up from community up is so obvious to those with both eyes wide open.

Laurie Fisher (the Lord) has both the passion for Australian Rugby and players while understanding the current game, he would be a worthy choice and would get the players onboard with his thinking.

But it feels that RA would feel threatened by his ideas. If so why would that be?

To be frank, RA will lose financially if and when the Wallabies drop out in the pool group. RA need a complete reset and a forensic investigation into their finances and the state of the game.

For a direct and honest question, how many world class coaches would come to take over the team with RA ruling over the roost?

RA have to answer many questions especially with a Lions Tour and a RWC coming to the shores, the supporters and players deserve honesty and positive actions.

For those fanatic supporters going to France to watch what unfolded I feel for the most. We have not heard from RA and what plans are in place to enhance the game.

This RWC has shown more than ever that changes needs to happen and now, not just for supporters but more importantly the players and the game itself.

Australian Rugby has an opportunity for genuine growth and change it is now time for RA to show that change needs to happen now. Rugby in Australia has been stagnant for far too long and so proper leadership needs to happen.

Eddie is a strong person and likes to impose himself just like RA, there has been a rift between coaches and RA for too long.

Australian rugby is too important for the sport to fail both in Australia and world wide. Hopefully egos can be put aside and RA can look at a team like Fiji and understand what they have done to become united and grown.

RA needs to bring everyone together and stop trying to play their own games. This RWC will only put pressure on the Australian SRP players and sides.



A Union will make mistakes but it is how they grow in a positive manner from it that counts – 20 years of no change is not positive and detrimental for all involved.

I feel for the players and all Australian fans especially, for the false positives splashed out. This rugby supporter wants Australia back to where they belong.

RA it is up to you to make the decision that is best for Australia and not just you. Provide a proper coaching system from ground roots up.



Provide the financial support to grow the sport along with education, and engage both children and their parents through not just advertising but face to face contact also.