It's the perfect time for Rugby Australia to try something different to solve their Wallabies malaise

There are a lot of interesting articles pointing at all the different problems with Australian Rugby at the moment but I think if you strip it all back, the main centralised issues are money and funding.

Now this issue presents itself in a number of different ways, from the lack of funding for junior and coaching pathways to the seemingly non-existent budget going into marketing to promote and grow the game to the masses, and all the way to the funding of Women’s Rugby.

There is never enough money to go around and even when there, is it’s often put into all the wrong places (potentially having to pay out two wallabies coaches spring to mind). But how do we fix it?

Outside of going back in time and accepting the $50 million from Andrew Forrest there is no clear answer, but perhaps one potential, albeit partial, solution is staring Rugby Australia in the face.

While there are a lot of different areas to look at I want to take a top down approach, looking at the professional game. In today’s day and age it is a bit bemusing to me we operate in a system that forces players to stay in Australia if they want to play for the national team.

Players want to maximise their earning potential in their relatively short careers and rightly so, everyone is only one serious injury away from hanging up the boots. Why do Rugby Australia feel the need to stop them?

These international clubs are paying the salaries, providing access to some of the best coaching and facilities in the world and giving them exposure to different styles and types of rugby. Look at the progress of the likes of Will Skeleton since leaving Australia, why is this something we are trying to actively discourage?

Rugby has a bit of an old school mind set around this, if you look at the likes of Soccer or Basketball it’s almost inconceivable that the Socceroos or Boomers would be made up of players from the domestic competition. Hell, even South Africa, who have a comparable smorgasbord of talent compared to Australia, did away with the requirements of playing in the domestic competition to great affect (see the 2019 World Cup.)

Now I know a lot of people are going to point to the fact that by letting players go overseas to ply their trade you are sacrificing the standard of Australian Super Rugby teams and honestly, that is probably fair. But realistically our north star should be Wallabies success, as that has the greatest propensity to move the needle in terms of making Rugby Union relevant again.

With the amount of competition for attention in a crowded winter sporting landscape the only real thing that sets Union apart from its oval balled brethren is international fixtures, the key to getting the casual fan to take notice.

It also gives us an opportunity to take a step back and look Super Rugby as a competition, is the current structure really working out for us, or are we better placed to go for a expanded domestic competition and then the top couple of teams play top couple of New Zealand, the Pacific and maybe even Japanese teams?

Are there ways we can make the current setup more engaging for fans through a draft? Does placing less emphasis on trying to compete with the New Zealand teams place and more emphasis on providing opportunities to young/club players ultimately generate better results? Does it bring more non-traditional rugby states into the fold? There is only one way to find out and if now seems like the perfect time to try something different.

While this is the obviously doesn’t solve a lot of the deep-seeded issues with rugby in Australia it hopefully is a precedent to start to challenge the ways of thinking a little bit, not just doing things because that is how they have always been done but actually starting to look outside of just the old boys club and take learnings from what is working elsewhere.