NRL Grand Final teams: How Panthers, Broncos will line up as they chase place in history

Penrith are shooting for a third straight premiership while Brisbane have got their sights set on breaking their title drought which stretches all the way back to 2006.

The Broncos are the underdogs in a Grand Final for the first time when they head to Accor Stadium for Sunday’s 7.30pm showdown with the Panthers.

Both teams are at full strength after Brisbane shook off a few injury scares earlier in the week involving Herbie Farnworth (thigh), Reece Walsh (hamstring) and Payne Haas (finger).

Adam Gee will referee his first NRL Grand Final after an impressive season to leapfrog Gerard Sutton and Ashley Klein to be the game’s top-rated whistleblower.

How they’ll line up

Penrith Panthers

Fullback: Dylan Edwards

Age: 27

NRL games: 130

No player is more important to the Panthers than their ever-reliable fullback. Penrith have won 16 of their last 17 games when Edwards has played and his kick returns, defensive resolve and roving presence in the red zone are all crucial. Won the Clive Churchill Medal for his pivotal role in Penrith’s 2022 grand final victory.

Wing: Sunia Turuva

Age: 21

NRL games: 28

The only member of the Panthers’ starting team not to have won a premiership already. Called into the side after Taylan May suffered a season-ending knee injury in February and hasn’t missed a beat. Became the first Panther since 1984 to win the Dally M rookie of the year.

Centre: Izack Tago

Age: 21

NRL games: 47

Injuries disrupted the back half of his season and he was caught out defensively for Melbourne’s only try in the preliminary final. But at his best, is among the most well-rounded centres in the NRL. Trained at right centre earlier in the week despite spending most of the season on the left.

On the cusp of our greatest test, we want more than victory, we're hunting history!#pantherpride ???? #huntinghistory pic.twitter.com/Xs6PkFB1Ox — Penrith Panthers ???????? (@PenrithPanthers) September 4, 2023

Centre: Stephen Crichton

Age: 23

NRL games: 99

The grand final will be his last game for his junior club before joining Canterbury on a long-term deal. Has developed a reputation as one of the NRL’s best big-game performers and could become only the second player in premiership history to score a try in four consecutive deciders.

Wing: Brian To’o

Age: 25

NRL games: 92

It’s hard to think of a winger more important to their team than To’o is to the Panthers. Has scored six tries across his last three games, taking his total to a career-best 21 for the year, and remains one of the NRL’s best players out of yardage.

Five-eighth: Jarome Luai

Age: 26

NRL games: 106

The flamboyant five-eighth has endured a tumultuous year, being cut from the NSW State of Origin side and dislocating his shoulder late in the regular season. Showed no signs of his injury on return last week and remains the Panthers’ most unpredictable man with the footy.

Halfback: Nathan Cleary (co-captain)

Age: 25

NRL games: 158

The Panthers’ game manager can etch his name among the all-time greats by becoming the first halfback since Peter Sterling to spearhead three consecutive premiership victories. Has been his usual self since returning from a hamstring injury in late July. His battle with fellow halfback Adam Reynolds will be must-watch rugby league.

Prop: Moses Leota

Age: 28

NRL games: 148

James Fisher-Harris’s co-pilot up front and a crucial cog in the middle machine. Was big for the Panthers in both previous meetings with Brisbane this year and must be at his best again if they’re to match it with the Broncos’ starting middle unit.

Hooker: Mitch Kenny

Age: 25

NRL games: 82

Once Api Koroisau’s deputy, Kenny has become the Panthers’ main man at dummy half this year. Like Tago, injury hampered the end of his season but he got through 80 minutes of work in the preliminary final and is likely to see lots of time again on Sunday.

Prop: James Fisher-Harris

Age: 27

NRL games: 179

Rival props Payne Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake have grabbed the headlines this year but Fisher-Harris remains vital to the Panthers’ hopes of winning the battle in the middle. His match-up with Haas will go a long way to deciding this game.

Second Row: Scott Sorensen

Age: 30

NRL games: 104

Has found a home on the left edge after two years almost exclusively coming off the bench. Was contemplating a move to England, or even dropping out of the game, at the end of 2020, but now has the chance to become a three-time premiership player.

Second Row: Liam Martin

Age: 26

NRL games: 103

The Panthers’ agitator-in-chief will relish the chance to mark up against ex-teammate Kurt Capewell. Has put his injury frustrations of earlier in the season behind him to reassert his status as one of the NRL’s best line-runners on an edge.

Lock: Isaah Yeo (co-captain)

Age: 28

NRL games: 219

The heart and soul of Penrith’s forward pack. Fit, powerful and skilful despite his size, Yeo was immense in the preliminary final defeat of Melbourne. The importance of his role as a link between the edges cannot be understated.

Interchange: Jack Cogger

Age: 26

NRL games: 54

Returned to the NRL after two years in England and slotted seamlessly into the back-up playmaker role previously filled by Sean O’Sullivan and Tyrone May. Joins Newcastle next year for a chance to lock down a starting spot in the halves.

Interchange: Lindsay Smith

Age: 23

NRL games: 26

After two years on the fringes of the NRL team, has finally become a mainstay in 2023 and has the chance to cap a breakout year with a premiership ring. Still hunting his first NRL try.

Interchange: Spencer Leniu

Age: 23

NRL games: 82

Another premiership-winning Panther preparing to farewell his teammates. Has relished his role as Penrith’s firecracker from the bench and is responsible for keeping the energy up when Fisher-Harris goes off for his first rest.

Interchange: Luke Garner

Age: 28

NRL games: 86

This ex-Tiger could go from wooden-spooner to premiership-winner in the space of a year. Has been in and out of the side but beats fellow recruit Zac Hosking and veteran Tyrone Peachey for a spot on the bench.

18th Player: Tyrone Peachey

Age: 32

NRL games: 207

Will only play in the event of multiple concussions, or if one is caused by an act of foul play that results in a sin-binning. It would be quite the story if he made it onto the field and capped off his first year back at the Panthers with a premiership ring.

Brisbane Broncos

Fullback: Reece Walsh

Age: 21

NRL games: 59

The whiz kid known as ‘Reece Lightning’ has taken the NRL by storm with his electric speed and flair. The quality work he does for those around him is reflected in his 35 line-break assists for the season.

Wing: Jesse Arthars

Age: 25

NRL games: 60

The Auckland-born flyer has enjoyed his best season, scoring nine tries and adding a steely approach to his carries and defence. Has kept veteran Corey Oates out of the side, a testament to the quality of his performances.

Centre: Kotoni Staggs

Age: 24

NRL games: 99

Dreamed of playing for the Broncos while growing up in country NSW, the rampaging centre prefers to run over people if he gets the chance. Finding more space thanks to quality ball from Walsh, he will be aiming to mark his milestone 100th game with a win.

Centre: Herbie Farnworth

Age: 23

NRL games: 78

Named in the Dally M team of the year, the England international is the very definition of a strike centre. His explosive speed, silky footwork and power can give any defensive line nightmares.

Wing: Selwyn Cobbo

Age: 21

NRL games: 48

The Cherbourg-raised flyer is a descendant of legendary Aboriginal fast bowler Eddie Gilbert. Plays with a giant smile on his face, particularly while scoring tries – at which he has proven adept with 37 to his credit, 20 of those this season.

Five-eighth: Ezra Mam

Age: 20

NRL games: 37

For such a young man the Goodna Eagles junior plays with the wisdom of a veteran. The light-stepping playmaker has speed and immaculate timing with his passes but is also a powerhouse defensively. Can razzle-dazzle with the best of them while also a strong decision maker.

Our 2023 Dally M @NRL Team of the Year reps ✨ pic.twitter.com/zJK6IP0lst — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) September 27, 2023

Halfback: Adam Reynolds (captain)

Age: 33

NRL games: 273

The master and commander of the Broncos outfit. When times are tough, it is the 2014 premiership winner’s calm head that reigns supreme. Has one of the best kicking games in the NRL and knows what it takes to win on the biggest stage.

Prop: Thomas Flegler

Age: 24

NRL games: 95

The powerhouse prop is heading to the Dolphins next year but wants to leave with a premiership ring. Hailing from a banana-farming family in far north Queensland, the Maroons warhorse has made giant strides with his discipline and effectiveness this season.

Hooker: Billy Walters

Age: 29

NRL games: 60

A late bloomer, the son of coach Kevin Walters has claims to being one of the most-improved players in the NRL this year. Formerly played in the halves but has made the hooking role his own by posing a threat out of dummy-half and adding grit to his defence.

Prop: Payne Haas

Age: 23

NRL games: 103

The leader of the forward pack and one of the best front-rowers in the game, the four-time Broncos player of the year churns out big minutes with maximum impact. The gap between his best and worst game is tiny and most of his performances put him in the man of the match conversation.

Second Row: Kurt Capewell

Age: 30

NRL games: 138

Won a premiership with Penrith in 2021 before re-joining the Broncos, where he started career in the under-20s. One of just two players in the team to have won a grand final, the big-game nous and work rate of the Charleville-born veteran will be vital.

Second Row: Jordan Riki

Age: 23

NRL games: 66

The jury was out on the quality of the strapping second-rower last year but the New Zealand-born forward has turned himself into a fearless performer. One of the best kick-chase exponents in the game and an outstanding line runner who poses a genuine attacking threat.

Lock: Pat Carrigan

Age: 25

NRL games: 82

Named the Dally M lock of the year, which was significant given he edged out one of his role models and his opposite number on Sunday, Isaah Yeo. A physiotherapist by trade, after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2021 he has re-emerged as the ultimate lock forward.

Interchange: Tyson Smoothy

Age: 24

NRL games: 16

One of the unsung heroes of the Broncos’ premiership quest, the former Melbourne rake’s job is to come on, tackle like a demon and provide silky service. He’s been doing that ever since breaking into the side in round 15.

Interchange: Brendan Piakura

Age: 21

NRL games: 14

Has made six line breaks in his 12 games this year, which is a tribute to his game sense and line running. Wiry but hard as nails in the defensive line.

Still got it ???? pic.twitter.com/124MEDVqEH — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) September 26, 2023

Interchange: Kobe Hetherington

Age: 24

NRL games: 54

Known as the resident ‘cattledog’ of the side, the son of 1995 Canterbury premiership winner Jason Hetherington is adept at cleaning up in the ruck and cutting ball runners in half.

Interchange: Keenan Palasia

Age: 26

NRL games: 52

Has fought back from multiple knee injuries early in his career to be one of the most effective bench props in the game. Comes on and gives the Broncos real momentum when the starting middles need a rest.

18th Player: Corey Oates

Age: 28

NRL games: 201

A season hampered by injury in the early rounds cost the veteran a spot in the 17 but the former Queensland winger is still a handful with his strong carries and huge frame.