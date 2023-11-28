The Roar
2024 NRL Transfer Centre: Dogs secure TENTH signing with Sharks swap, Roosters lock down tackle king
8 hours ago
5333 Reads
8 hours ago
Canterbury’s utility-heavy recruitment drive has continued with the addition of Connor Tracey from the Sharks on a three-year deal.

Tracey, a utility who has played across the backline, will join the Dogs immediately with multiple media outlets reporting that youngster Michael Gabrael, who is yet to debut in the NRL, will go the other way.

Tracey impressed late last season at fullback but is a way down the pecking order at Cronulla behind established 1 Will Kennedy and youngster Kade Dykes, who is back on deck after an ACL injury ruined his 2023.

Canterbury have gone utility crazy this season. Alongside Tracey, who has split his NRL time across every position between 1-7, as well as the bench, they have added Blake Taaffe, a fullback or half, Jaemon Salmon, a second rower or five eighth, Kurt Mann, a lock or back, and Drew Hutchison, a centre, half or hooker.

“I’ve always admired Connor as a footballer and I’m very excited he has joined our club,” said General Manager of Football, Phil Gould.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming him to the squad.”

The Sydney Roosters have further strengthened their backrow options with a three year extension for Nat Butcher.

The 2019 Premiership winner will remain with the club until 2027 at least, taking him close to his 30th birthday. He was the NRL’s top tackler in 2023, racking up 44.3 per game, and has been almost ever-present for Easts since making his breakthrough in first grade in 2019.

“I’ve been part of the Roosters since I was 17 and it’s my home,” he said.

“We’ve got a great crew here and I love that everyone in the building is committed to the same goal, so I’m stoked that I’ll continue to be part of this Club.”

The Titans have added to their outside back options with the signature of Harley Smith-Shields from the Canberra Raiders.

Smith-Shields has featured as a centre, wing and fullback in the capital across 15 NRL games, and was largely out of the Raiders’ team from the first 6 weeks onwards despite starting the season for Ricky Stuart’s men.

He had been a major standout at junior level and is still just 23, and will look to rebuild his career on the Gold Coast. Smith-Shield missed the entire 2022 season with an ACL injury sustained in a pre-season trial match.

“Harley has shown he has a high level of football IQ and is looking for an opportunity to take his game to the next level,” said Titans coach Des Hasler.

“He adds to our outside back stocks and I’m confident he will be pushing to be part of our first grade squad on a regular basis.

“We look forward to welcoming him to the Gold Coast and are excited to see where he can take his football at the Titans for 2024 and beyond.”

Brisbane have re-signed rising second-rower Jordan Riki for another three years, just two days after also keeping fellow back-rower Brendan Piakura at the club until the end of 2027.

It comes as Cronulla secured prop Toby Rudolf to a new two-year contract that ties him down through 2026.

The 23-year-old Riki had a breakout season in 2023 where he played 22 games and established himself as a strong ball runner and iron clad defender during the Broncos’ charge to the grand final.

Piakura, 21, had earlier inked his own three-year extension in a week where the Broncos also extended veteran winger Corey Oates for one year.

Riki made a name for himself in 2023 with the improvement in his kick-chase game which developed into one of the best of all NRL forwards.

He has now played 67 first grade games for the Broncos after making his debut in 2020 during the low point of the club securing a maiden wooden spoon.

Coach Kevin Walters said Riki was a key figure in the Broncos roster now and a vital cog in the squad he was building for the future.

“Jordan bought into what we are building here at the Broncos from the very start,” Walters said.

Brisbane have finalised a deal for veteran winger Corey Oates to remain at the club for 2024 while also adding Dragons forward Jaiyden Hunt on a two-year contract.

Rudolf has re-signed with the Sharks through to the end of 2026, having been an integral part of the club’s forward pack since his NRL debut in 2020.

A toe injury restricted him to only 15 appearances this season, but he averaged 108 metres and 30 tackles and was particularly strong to start the campaign.

“I’ve been here for my whole NRL career and I’m going to be here for a little bit more of it,” Rudolf said.

“If I can finish here that’d be the icing on top. It’s a special place and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile, the NRL has granted former representative centre Michael Jennings permission to be provisionally registered with the Roosters as he looks to make a comeback next year.

Jennings has not played since he was pulled from Parramatta’s line-up on the eve of the 2020 finals series for testing positive to a performance-enhancing drug.

He was subsequently banned for three years and has also faced court during his suspension where he was found guilty of assaulting his former wife.

The NRL issued a statement to say Jennings would be allowed to sign a train-and-trial deal with the Roosters.

“The NRL continues to liaise with the Roosters regarding the conditional registration of the player to a train and trial contract. The player will be provisionally registered subject to his acceptance of the specific conditions to be imposed on his registration.”

Jennings has played 298 NRL matches for Penrith, the Roosters and Parramatta, represented NSW, Australia and Tonga in a career which kicked off in 2007.

He was a part of the Roosters’ 2013 premiership-winning side during a three-year stint at the club.

The Roosters have boosted their pack with the re-signing of young forward Siua Wong until the end of the 2026 season.

“I’ve loved the Roosters since the day I joined the club as a young teenager,” said Wong, tipped to be a long-term star.

Meanwhile, Wests Tigers winger Charlie Staines has put an end to any uncertainty over his future, inking a fresh two-year deal to stay at the NRL club until the end of 2025.

Off contract at the end of last season, Staines has technically spent the past three weeks as an unsigned free agent with no contract for 2024. The preference was always for the 23-year-old to remain at the club, but the Tigers needed to release players from their squad to accomodate that.

That became possible on Tuesday, when Triston Reilly and Brandon Webster-Mansfield were let go from the Tigers’ top 30.

Cronulla have released veteran playmaker Matt Moylan to Super League club Leigh Leopards.

The 32-year-old playmaker, who played 102 NRL games for the Sharks after 89 with Penrith, lost his No.6 position to Braydon Trindall towards the end of the 2023 season.

Leigh, who won the 2023 Challenge Cup final under head coach Adrian Lam, have confirmed the signing of Moylan who is set to partner Lachlan Lam in the halves.

NRL Transfer Centre

Team by team, here’s how each club’s roster is shaping up. PO denotes player option, CO club option and MO mutual option.

Brisbane Broncos

Jesse Arthars202420252026
Fletcher Baker20242025
Kurt Capewell2024
Patrick Carrigan20242025202620272028
Selwyn Cobbo20242025
Payne Haas202420252026
Kobe Hetherington20242025
Delouise Hoeter2024
Jaiyden Hunt20242025
Corey Jensen20242025
Jock Madden202420252026
Ezra Mam2024
Deine Mariner2024202520262027
Blake Mozer20242025
Corey Oates2024
Cory Paix20242025
Brendan Piakura2024202520262027
Jordan Pereira2024
Adam Reynolds2024
Jordan Riki2024202520262027
Tristan Sailor20242025
Tyson Smoothy2024
Kotoni Staggs20242025
Martin Taupau2024
Ben Te Kura202420252026
Reece Walsh20242025
Billy Walters2024
Xavier Willison20242025

2024 recruits

Fletcher Baker (Roosters), Jaiyden Hunt (Dragons)

2024 departures

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Keenan Palasia (Titans), Tom Flegler (Dolphins), Logan Bayliss-Brow (unsigned)

Canberra Raiders

Nick Cotric2024
Jamal Fogarty20242025CO
Emre Guler20242025
Corey Harawira-Naera20242025PO
Peter Hola2024
Albert Hopoate20242025
Corey Horsburgh2024202520262027
Sebastian Kris2024202520262027
Danny Levi20242025
Ata Mariota2024
Trey Mooney2024
Brad Morkos2024
Josh Papali’i2024MO
Hohepa Puru2024MO
Jordan Rapana2024
Simi Sasagi20242025
Pasami Saulo2024
Xavier Savage20242025
James Schiller2024
Harley Smith-Shields2024
Morgan Smithies202420252026
Tom Starling20242025
Chevy Stewart202420252026MO
Ethan Strange20242025
Joseph Tapine2024202520262027PO
Matt Timoko20242025
Kaeo Weekes20242025
Elliott Whitehead2024
Zac Woolford2024
Hudson Young2024202520262027

2024 recruits

Simi Sasagi (Knights), Kaeo Weekes (Sea Eagles), Morgan Smithies (Wigan)

2024 departures

Jarrod Croker (retired), Clay Webb (unsigned), Jack Wighton (Rabbitohs), Matt Frawley (Leeds).

Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Addo-Carr20242025
Bailey Biondi-Odo2024
Matt Burton2024202520262027
Stephen Crichton2024202520262027
Josh Curran20242025
Raymond Faitala-Mariner20242025
Sam Hughes2024
Drew Hutchison20242025
Kitione Kautoga20242025
Viliame Kikau202420252026
Jacob Kiraz2024202520262027
Max King2024
Liam Knight2024
Reed Mahoney202420252026
Kurt Mann20242025
Zac Montgomery2024
Karl Oloapu202420252026
Chris Patolo2024
Hayze Perham2024
Jacob Preston2024202520262027
Jaeman Salmon20242025
Jordan Samrani20242025
Toby Sexton2024
Jeral Skelton2024
Ryan Sutton20242025
Blake Taaffe20242025
Jackson Topine2024
Jake Turpin20242025
Blake Wilson2024
Bronson Xerri20242025

2024 recruits

Stephen Crichton (Panthers), Blake Taaffe (Rabbitohs), Bronson Xerri (drugs ban), Stephen Crichton (Panthers), Jaeman Salmon (Panthers), Josh Curran (Warriors), Drew Hutchison (Roosters), Kurt Mann (Knights), Jake Turpin (Roosters), Poasa Faamausili (Dolphins)

2024 departures

Jake Averillo (Dolphins), Kyle Flanagan (Dragons), Tevita Pangai jnr (retired), Kyle Flanagan (Dragons), Paul Alamoti (Panthers), Luke Thompson (Wigan), Corey Waddell (Sea Eagles), Braidon Burns (unsigned), Declan Casey (unsigned)

Cronulla Sharks

Daniel Atkinson20242025
Jayden Berrell2024
Blayke Brailey202420252026
Jesse Colquhoun2024
Kade Dykes20242025
Dale Finucane20242025
Braden Hamlin-Uele2024
Tom Hazelton2024CO
Royce Hunt20242025
Nicho Hynes202420252026202720282029
Sione Katoa202420252026
Oregon Kaufusi2024MO
William Kennedy20242025
Kayal Iro2024
Cameron McInnes20242025
Ronaldo Mulitalo20242025
Briton Nikora20242025
Niwhai Puru2024
Jesse Ramien202420252026
Toby Rudolf202420252026
Sam Stonestreet20242025
Siosifa Talakai202420252026
Siteni Taukamo2024
Connor Tracey2024
Braydon Trindall20242025
Jack Williams2024
Teig Wilton20242025

2024 recruits

Nil

2024 departures

Wade Graham (retired), Jensen Taumoepeau (unsigned), Matt Moylan (Leigh)

The Dolphins

Euan Aitken2024
Jake Averillo202420252026
Jack Bostock20242025
Jesse Bromwich2024
Kenneath Bromwich20242025
Herbie Farnworth202420252026
Thomas Flegler2024202520262027
Tom Gilbert20242025202620272028
Harrison Graham20242025
Jamayne Isaako202420252026
Robert Jennings2024MO
Isaiya Katoa20242025
Felise Kaufusi20242025
Oryn Keeley202420252026
Josh Kerr20242025
Edrick Lee2024
Connelly Lemuelu20242025
Jeremy Marshall-King20242025
Anthony Milford2024
Mark Nicholls2024CO
Kodi Nikorima2024
Tesi Niu2024
Sean O’Sullivan20242025
Ray Stone2024
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow2024202520262027
Valynce Te Whare2024
Mason Teague2024MO
Jarrod Wallace2024
2024 recruits

Herbie Farnworth (Broncos), Tom Flegler (Broncos), Oryn Keely (Knights), Jake Averillo (Bulldogs)

2024 departures

Brenko Lee (retired), Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC), Poasa Faamausili (Bulldogs), JJ Collins (unsigned)

Gold Coast Titans

Tanah Boyd20242025
AJ Brimson202420252026
Jayden Campbell202420252026
Erin Clark20242025
Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui20242025
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui202420252026PO until 2033
Beau Fermor202420252026
David Fifita2024POPO
Jojo Fifita20242025
Kieran Foran2024
Ryan Foran20242025
Moeaki Fotuaika2024202520262027
Tony Francis20242025
Klese Haas2024
Jaimin Jolliffe202420252026
Brian Kelly202420252026
Alofiana Khan-Pereira202420252026
Keano Kini202420252026
Isaac Liu2024
Ken Maumalo20242025
Josiah Pahulu20242025
Keenan Palasia20242025
Chris Randall202420252026
Phillip Sami202420252026
Aaron Schoupp20242025
Treymain Spry2024
Joe Stimson2024
Sam Verrills202420252026
Thomas Weaver2024

2024 recruits

Keenan Palasia (Broncos)

2024 departures

Kruise Leeming (Wigan), Joe Vuna (unsigned).

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Josh Aloiai20242025
Jake Arthur20242025
Luke Brooks2024202520262027
Ethan Bullemor20242025
Gordon Chan Kum Tong2024
Daly Cherry-Evans20242025
Ben Condon20242025
Lachlan Croker202420252026
Zac Fulton2024
Reuben Garrick202420252026
Jamie Humphreys2024
Tolutau Koula202420252026PO
Karl Lawton2024
Matthew Lodge2024
Haumole Olakau’atu20242025
Brad Parker20242025
Taniela Paseka202420252026
Jaxson Paulo202420252026
Jason Saab202420252026
Josh Schuster2024202520262027
Toafofoa Sipley20242025
Tommy Talau20242025
Ben Trbojevic2024
Jake Trbojevic202420252026
Tom Trbojevic202420252026
Christian Tuipulotu20242025
Raymond Vaega2024
Corey Waddell2024

2024 recruits

Corey Waddell (Bulldogs), Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers), Tommy Talau (Wests Tigers), Jaxson Paulo (Roosters), Aitasi James (Wests Tigers)

2024 departures

Kelma Tuilagi (Eels), Morgan Harper (Eels), Kaeo Weekes (Raiders), Sean Keppie (Rabbitohs), Morgan Boyle (unsigned), Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Tigers)

Melbourne Storm

Nelson Asofa-Solomona2024202520262027MO
Joe Chan2024MO
Xavier Coates202420252026
Bronson Garlick20242025
Harry Grant20242025PO
Jack Howarth2024202520262027
Jahrome Hughes202420252026
Dean Ieremia2024
Tui Kamikamica20242025
Eliesa Katoa2024202520262027
Josh King20242025
Chris Lewis2024
Trent Loiero20242025
Alec MacDonald20242025
Nick Meaney2024
Tepai Moeroa2024
Cameron Munster2024202520262027
Justin Olam202420252026
Ryan Papenhuyzen20242025
Aaron Pene2024
Jonah Pezet20242025
Marion Seve2024
Reimis Smith2024
Young Tonumaipea2024
William Warbrick202420252026
Christian Welch20242025MO
Tyran Wishart20242025PO

2024 recruits

Nil

2024 departures

George Jennings (unsigned), Jordan Grant (unsigned), Tom Eisenhuth (unsigned), Tariq Sims (Catalans), Jayden Nikorima (Catalans),

Newcastle Knights

David Armstrong2024
Bradman Best2024
Jayden Brailey20242025
Paul Bryan20242025
Jed Cartwright20242025
Jack Cogger202420252026
Mathew Croker2024
Phoenix Crossland202420252026
Adam Elliott20242025
Tyson Frizell2024POMO
Dane Gagai2024
Tyson Gamble2024
Jackson Hastings20242025
Jack Hetherington20242025
Thomas Jenkins20242025
Brodie Jones2024
Riley Jones20242025
Dylan Lucas20242025
Krystian Mapapalangi2024
Myles Martin2024
Greg Marzhew202420252026
Kai Pearce-Paul20242025
Kalyn Ponga2024202520262027
Will Pryce20242025
Ryan Rivett2024
Daniel Saifiti202420252026
Jacob Saifiti2024
Leo Thompson20242025
Enari Tuala2024

2024 recruits

Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan), Will Pryce (Huddersfield), Tom Jenkins (Panthers), Jack Cogger (Panthers), Jed Cartwright (Rabbitohs)

2024 departures

Dominic Young (Roosters), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington), Adam Clune (Huddersfield), Simi Sasagi (Raiders), Lachlan Miller (Leeds), Fa’amanu Brown (Hull FC), Oryn Keeley (Dolphins), Kurt Mann (Bulldogs), Dane Aukafolau (unsigned), Hymel Hunt (unsigned), Jack Johns (unsigned)

NZ Warriors

Bunty Afoa20242025
Tom Ale20242025
Mitchell Barnett20242025
Rocco Berry2024
Wayde Egan20242025
Addin Fonua-Blake202420252026
Jackson Ford2024
Tohu Harris2024
Chanel Harris-Tavita20242025MO
Shaun Johnson2024
Edward Kosi20242025
Jacob Laban2024
Ali Leiataua20242025
Freddy Lussick2024
Zyon Maiu’u2024
Te Maire Martin20242025
Luke Metcalf2024
Marcelo Montoya20242025
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad20242025CO
Marata Niukore202420252026
Adam Pompey20242025
Demitric Sifakula20242025
Jazz Tevaga2024
Taine Tuaupiki20242025
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck202420252026
Ronald Volkman20242025
Dylan Walker20242025
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak20242025

2024 recruits

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (All Blacks), Chanel Harris-Tavita

2024 losses

Viliame Vailea (Cowboys), Bayley Sironen (Catalans), Brayden Wiliame (retired), Josh Curran (Bulldogs)

North Queensland Cowboys

Tom Chester2024
Jake Clifford2024
Reuben Cotter20242025
Tom Dearden2024
Robert Derby20242025
Scott Drinkwater2024202520262027
Thomas Duffy20242025
Kyle Feldt2024
Kulikefu Finefeuiaki2024
Jack Gosiewski20242025
Jake Granville2024
Coen Hess2024
Valentine Holmes20242025
Zac Laybutt2024
Luciano Leilua20242025
Helium Luki2024PO
Sam McIntyre2024
Jordan McLean2024
Jeremiah Nanai2024202520262027
Griffin Neame20242025
D’Jazirhae Pua’avase20242025
Reece Robson20242025
Murray Taulagi202420252026
Jason Taumalolo2024202520262027
Jamayne Taunoa-Brown2024
Chad Townsend2024
Viliami Vailea20242025
Semi Valemei2024

2024 recruits

Jake Clifford (Super League), Viliami Vailea (Warriors)

2024 departures

James Tamou (retired), Peta Hiku (Hull KR), Mitch Dunn (unsigned), Ben Hampton (unsigned), Gehamat Shibasaki (unsigned), Jake Bourke (unsigned), Brendan Elliot (unsigned), Riley Price (Panthers)

Parramatta Eels

Daejarn Asi2024
Dylan Brown20242025PO until 2031
Reagan Campbell-Gillard20242025
Bryce Cartwright20242025
Zac Cini2024
Matt Doorey20242025
Haze Dunster2024MO
Wiremu Greig20242025
Clint Gutherson20242025
Brendan Hands20242025
Morgan Harper2024
J’maine Hopgood20242025
Shaun Lane20242025MO
Joey Lussick20242025
Makahesi Makatoa2024
Uinitoni Mataele20242025
Ryan Matterson20242025PO
Jirah Momoisea2024
Mitchell Moses202420252026POPO
Joe Ofahengaue20242025
Ofahiki Ogden2024
Junior Paulo202420252026
Will Penisini20242025PO
Ky Rodwell2024
Sean Russell20242025
Bailey Simonsson2024
Maika Sivo20242025MOCO
Blaize Talagi2024PO
Tevita Taumoepenu2024
Kelma Tuilagi20242025

2024 gains

Kelma Tuilagi (Sea Eagles), Morgan Harper (Sea Eagles).

2024 departures

Josh Hodgson (retirement), Jack Murchie (Huddersfield), Andrew Davey (retirement), Waqa Blake (unsigned), Samuel Loizou (unsigned)

Penrith Panthers

Paul Alamoti2024
Nathan Cleary2024202520262027
Jack Cole202420252026
Dylan Edwards20242025202620272028
Matt Eisenhuth2024
James Fisher-Harris202420252026
Luke Garner2024
Mavrik Geyer20242025
Harrison Hassett20242025
Liam Henry202420252026
Zac Hosking2024
Mitch Kenny2024
Daine Laurie2024
Moses Leota2024202520262027
Ativalu Lisati2024
Jarome Luai2024
Soni Luke20242025
Liam Martin2024202520262027
Taylan May2024
Jesse McLean202420252026
Tyrone Peachey2024
Brad Schneider20242025
Lindsay Smith202420252026
Scott Sorensen202420252026
Brian To’o2024202520262027
Sunia Turuva2024
Izack Tago20242025
Isaah Yeo2024202520262027
2024 recruits

Daine Laurie (Wests Tigers), Brad Schneider (Hull KR), Paul Alamoti (Bulldogs)

2024 departures

Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs), Jack Cogger (Knights), Spencer Leniu (Roosters), Jaeman Salmon (Bulldogs), Tom Jenkins (Knights), Chris Smith (unsigned), Eddie Blacker (unsigned)

St George Illawarra Dragons

Corey Ackers20242025
Talatau Amone2024
Jack Bird2024MO
Josh Coric2024
Jack de Belin2024
Ryan Couchman20242025
Toby Couchman20242025
Mathew Feagai2024
Max Feagai2024
Viliami Fifita20242025
Sione Finau20242025
Kyle Flanagan20242025
Ben Hunt20242025
Zac Lomax202420252026
Francis Molo2024
Michael Molo2024
Ben Murdoch-Masila2024
Blake Lawrie202420252026
Jacob Liddle20242025MO
Cody Ramsey2024
Mikaele Ravalawa202420252026
Daniel Russell2024MO
Hame Sele202420252026
Tyrell Sloan2024
Jaydn Su’A2024
Moses Suli2024
Savelio Tamale2024
Paul Turner2024

2024 recruits

Hame Sele (Rabbitohs), Kyle Flanagan (Bulldogs)

2024 departures

Jayden Sullivan (Wests Tigers), Zane Musgrove (Warrington Wolves), Billy Burns (unsigned), Tyrell Fuimaono (unsigned), Jaiyden Hunt (Broncos), Nick Lui-Toso (unsigned), Tautau Moga (unsigned)

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jai Arrow2024202520262027
Tom Burgess2024
Michael Chee Kam2024
Damien Cook20242025
Tallis Duncan20242025
Campbell Graham2024202520262027
Jye Gray2024
Siliva Havili20242025
Dean Hawkins2024
Jacob Host20242025
Lachlan Ilias20242025
Alex Johnston20242025
Josiah Karapani2024
Sean Keppie202420252026
Keaon Koloamatangi202420252026
Ben Lovett2024
Peter Mamouzelos2024
Taane Milne2024
Latrell Mitchell2024202520262027
Shaquai Mitchell2024
Davvy Moale20242025
Tyrone Munro20242025
Cameron Murray20242025202620272028
Daniel Suluka Fifita20242025
Isaiah Taas2024
Tevita Tatola20242025202620272028
Leon Te Hau2024
Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson2024
Cody Walker20242025
Jack Wighton2024202520262027

2024 recruits

Jack Wighton (Raiders), Sean Keppie (Sea Eagles)

2024 departures

Blake Taaffe (Bulldogs), Hame Sele (Dragons), Jed Cartwright (Knights)

Sydney Roosters

Egan Butcher20242025
Nat Butcher2024
Lindsay Collins202420252026
Angus Crichton2024
Zach Dockar-Clay2024
Michael Jennings2024
Spencer Leniu20242025
Luke Keary2024
Joseph Manu2024
Terrell May2024
Tyler Moriarty2024
Junior Pauga20242025
Victor Radley2024202520262027
Billy Smith2024
Brandon Smith2024PO
Sandon Smith2024
Joseph Suaali’i2024
James Tedesco20242025
Robert Toia20242025
Daniel Tupou2024
Sitili Tupouniua2024
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves2024
Sam Walker20242025
Connor Watson20242025
Naufahu Whyte202420252026
Siua Wong202420252026
Dominic Young2024202520262027

2024 recruits

Dominic Young (Knights), Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity), Spencer Leniu (Panthers), Michael Jennings (drugs ban)

2024 departures

Fletcher Baker (Broncos), Jake Turpin (Bulldogs), Corey Allan (unsigned), Nathan Brown (unsigned), Paul Momirovski (unsigned), Ben Thomas (unsigned), Jaxson Paulo (Sea Eagles), Matt Lodge (Sea Eagles), Paul Momirovski (Leeds Rhinos), Drew Hutchison (Bulldogs)

Wests Tigers

John Bateman202420252026
Shawn Blore2024
Jahream Bula202420252026MO
Tallyn Da Silva202420252026
Adam Doueihi2024
Latu Fainu2024202520262027
Samuela Fainu2024202520262027
Sione Fainu2024
Josh Feledy20242025
Lachlan Galvin202420252026
Asu Kepaoa2024
David Klemmer20242025MO
Apisai Koroisau202420252026
Justin Matamua20242025
Jordan Miller202420252026
Brent Naden20242025
David Nofoaluma20242025
Isaiah Papali’i20242025
Fonua Pole20242025
Triston Reilly2024
Alex Seyfarth20242025
Aidan Sezer2024MO
Jake Simpkin2024
Charlie Staines20242025
Jayden Sullivan2024202520262027
Starford To’a202420252026
Brandon Tumeth2024PO
Junior Tupou2024
Alex Twal2024202520262027
Stefano Utoikamanu2024MO
Brandon Webster-Mansfield2024

2024 recruits

Jayden Sullivan (Dragons), Aidan Sezer (Leeds), Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Sea Eagles)

2024 departures

Tuki Simpkins (unsigned), Brandon Wakeham (unsigned), Luke Brooks (Sea Eagles), Tommy Talau (Sea Eagles), Daine Laurie (Panthers), Aitasi James (Sea Eagles), Rua Ngatikaura (unsigned)

