2024 NRL Transfer Centre: Dogs secure TENTH signing with Sharks swap, Roosters lock down tackle king

Canterbury’s utility-heavy recruitment drive has continued with the addition of Connor Tracey from the Sharks on a three-year deal.
Tracey, a utility who has played across the backline, will join the Dogs immediately with multiple media outlets reporting that youngster Michael Gabrael, who is yet to debut in the NRL, will go the other way.
Tracey impressed late last season at fullback but is a way down the pecking order at Cronulla behind established 1 Will Kennedy and youngster Kade Dykes, who is back on deck after an ACL injury ruined his 2023.
Canterbury have gone utility crazy this season. Alongside Tracey, who has split his NRL time across every position between 1-7, as well as the bench, they have added Blake Taaffe, a fullback or half, Jaemon Salmon, a second rower or five eighth, Kurt Mann, a lock or back, and Drew Hutchison, a centre, half or hooker.
“I’ve always admired Connor as a footballer and I’m very excited he has joined our club,” said General Manager of Football, Phil Gould.
“We are really looking forward to welcoming him to the squad.”
The Sydney Roosters have further strengthened their backrow options with a three year extension for Nat Butcher.
The 2019 Premiership winner will remain with the club until 2027 at least, taking him close to his 30th birthday. He was the NRL’s top tackler in 2023, racking up 44.3 per game, and has been almost ever-present for Easts since making his breakthrough in first grade in 2019.
“I’ve been part of the Roosters since I was 17 and it’s my home,” he said.
Advertisement
“We’ve got a great crew here and I love that everyone in the building is committed to the same goal, so I’m stoked that I’ll continue to be part of this Club.”
The Titans have added to their outside back options with the signature of Harley Smith-Shields from the Canberra Raiders.
Smith-Shields has featured as a centre, wing and fullback in the capital across 15 NRL games, and was largely out of the Raiders’ team from the first 6 weeks onwards despite starting the season for Ricky Stuart’s men.
He had been a major standout at junior level and is still just 23, and will look to rebuild his career on the Gold Coast. Smith-Shield missed the entire 2022 season with an ACL injury sustained in a pre-season trial match.
“Harley has shown he has a high level of football IQ and is looking for an opportunity to take his game to the next level,” said Titans coach Des Hasler.
“He adds to our outside back stocks and I’m confident he will be pushing to be part of our first grade squad on a regular basis.
“We look forward to welcoming him to the Gold Coast and are excited to see where he can take his football at the Titans for 2024 and beyond.”
Advertisement
Brisbane have re-signed rising second-rower Jordan Riki for another three years, just two days after also keeping fellow back-rower Brendan Piakura at the club until the end of 2027.
It comes as Cronulla secured prop Toby Rudolf to a new two-year contract that ties him down through 2026.
The 23-year-old Riki had a breakout season in 2023 where he played 22 games and established himself as a strong ball runner and iron clad defender during the Broncos’ charge to the grand final.
Piakura, 21, had earlier inked his own three-year extension in a week where the Broncos also extended veteran winger Corey Oates for one year.
Riki made a name for himself in 2023 with the improvement in his kick-chase game which developed into one of the best of all NRL forwards.
He has now played 67 first grade games for the Broncos after making his debut in 2020 during the low point of the club securing a maiden wooden spoon.
Advertisement
Coach Kevin Walters said Riki was a key figure in the Broncos roster now and a vital cog in the squad he was building for the future.
“Jordan bought into what we are building here at the Broncos from the very start,” Walters said.
Brisbane have finalised a deal for veteran winger Corey Oates to remain at the club for 2024 while also adding Dragons forward Jaiyden Hunt on a two-year contract.
Rudolf has re-signed with the Sharks through to the end of 2026, having been an integral part of the club’s forward pack since his NRL debut in 2020.
A toe injury restricted him to only 15 appearances this season, but he averaged 108 metres and 30 tackles and was particularly strong to start the campaign.
“I’ve been here for my whole NRL career and I’m going to be here for a little bit more of it,” Rudolf said.
“If I can finish here that’d be the icing on top. It’s a special place and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Advertisement
Meanwhile, the NRL has granted former representative centre Michael Jennings permission to be provisionally registered with the Roosters as he looks to make a comeback next year.
Jennings has not played since he was pulled from Parramatta’s line-up on the eve of the 2020 finals series for testing positive to a performance-enhancing drug.
He was subsequently banned for three years and has also faced court during his suspension where he was found guilty of assaulting his former wife.
The NRL issued a statement to say Jennings would be allowed to sign a train-and-trial deal with the Roosters.
“The NRL continues to liaise with the Roosters regarding the conditional registration of the player to a train and trial contract. The player will be provisionally registered subject to his acceptance of the specific conditions to be imposed on his registration.”
Jennings has played 298 NRL matches for Penrith, the Roosters and Parramatta, represented NSW, Australia and Tonga in a career which kicked off in 2007.
Advertisement
He was a part of the Roosters’ 2013 premiership-winning side during a three-year stint at the club.
The Roosters have boosted their pack with the re-signing of young forward Siua Wong until the end of the 2026 season.
“I’ve loved the Roosters since the day I joined the club as a young teenager,” said Wong, tipped to be a long-term star.
Meanwhile, Wests Tigers winger Charlie Staines has put an end to any uncertainty over his future, inking a fresh two-year deal to stay at the NRL club until the end of 2025.
Off contract at the end of last season, Staines has technically spent the past three weeks as an unsigned free agent with no contract for 2024. The preference was always for the 23-year-old to remain at the club, but the Tigers needed to release players from their squad to accomodate that.
Advertisement
That became possible on Tuesday, when Triston Reilly and Brandon Webster-Mansfield were let go from the Tigers’ top 30.
Cronulla have released veteran playmaker Matt Moylan to Super League club Leigh Leopards.
The 32-year-old playmaker, who played 102 NRL games for the Sharks after 89 with Penrith, lost his No.6 position to Braydon Trindall towards the end of the 2023 season.
Leigh, who won the 2023 Challenge Cup final under head coach Adrian Lam, have confirmed the signing of Moylan who is set to partner Lachlan Lam in the halves.
CLICK HERE for a seven-day free trial for your favourite sport on KAYO
NRL Transfer Centre
Team by team, here’s how each club’s roster is shaping up. PO denotes player option, CO club option and MO mutual option.
Brenko Lee (retired), Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC), Poasa Faamausili (Bulldogs), JJ Collins (unsigned)
Gold Coast Titans
Tanah Boyd
2024
2025
AJ Brimson
2024
2025
2026
Jayden Campbell
2024
2025
2026
Erin Clark
2024
2025
Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui
2024
2025
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
2024
2025
2026
PO until 2033
Beau Fermor
2024
2025
2026
David Fifita
2024
PO
PO
Jojo Fifita
2024
2025
Kieran Foran
2024
Ryan Foran
2024
2025
Moeaki Fotuaika
2024
2025
2026
2027
Tony Francis
2024
2025
Klese Haas
2024
Jaimin Jolliffe
2024
2025
2026
Brian Kelly
2024
2025
2026
Alofiana Khan-Pereira
2024
2025
2026
Keano Kini
2024
2025
2026
Isaac Liu
2024
Ken Maumalo
2024
2025
Josiah Pahulu
2024
2025
Keenan Palasia
2024
2025
Chris Randall
2024
2025
2026
Phillip Sami
2024
2025
2026
Aaron Schoupp
2024
2025
Treymain Spry
2024
Joe Stimson
2024
Sam Verrills
2024
2025
2026
Thomas Weaver
2024
2024 recruits
Advertisement
Keenan Palasia (Broncos)
2024 departures
Kruise Leeming (Wigan), Joe Vuna (unsigned).
Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles
Josh Aloiai
2024
2025
Jake Arthur
2024
2025
Luke Brooks
2024
2025
2026
2027
Ethan Bullemor
2024
2025
Gordon Chan Kum Tong
2024
Daly Cherry-Evans
2024
2025
Ben Condon
2024
2025
Lachlan Croker
2024
2025
2026
Zac Fulton
2024
Reuben Garrick
2024
2025
2026
Jamie Humphreys
2024
Tolutau Koula
2024
2025
2026
PO
Karl Lawton
2024
Matthew Lodge
2024
Haumole Olakau’atu
2024
2025
Brad Parker
2024
2025
Taniela Paseka
2024
2025
2026
Jaxson Paulo
2024
2025
2026
Jason Saab
2024
2025
2026
Josh Schuster
2024
2025
2026
2027
Toafofoa Sipley
2024
2025
Tommy Talau
2024
2025
Ben Trbojevic
2024
Jake Trbojevic
2024
2025
2026
Tom Trbojevic
2024
2025
2026
Christian Tuipulotu
2024
2025
Raymond Vaega
2024
Corey Waddell
2024
2024 recruits
Corey Waddell (Bulldogs), Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers), Tommy Talau (Wests Tigers), Jaxson Paulo (Roosters), Aitasi James (Wests Tigers)
Advertisement
2024 departures
Kelma Tuilagi (Eels), Morgan Harper (Eels), Kaeo Weekes (Raiders), Sean Keppie (Rabbitohs), Morgan Boyle (unsigned), Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Tigers)
Melbourne Storm
Nelson Asofa-Solomona
2024
2025
2026
2027
MO
Joe Chan
2024
MO
Xavier Coates
2024
2025
2026
Bronson Garlick
2024
2025
Harry Grant
2024
2025
PO
Jack Howarth
2024
2025
2026
2027
Jahrome Hughes
2024
2025
2026
Dean Ieremia
2024
Tui Kamikamica
2024
2025
Eliesa Katoa
2024
2025
2026
2027
Josh King
2024
2025
Chris Lewis
2024
Trent Loiero
2024
2025
Alec MacDonald
2024
2025
Nick Meaney
2024
Tepai Moeroa
2024
Cameron Munster
2024
2025
2026
2027
Justin Olam
2024
2025
2026
Ryan Papenhuyzen
2024
2025
Aaron Pene
2024
Jonah Pezet
2024
2025
Marion Seve
2024
Reimis Smith
2024
Young Tonumaipea
2024
William Warbrick
2024
2025
2026
Christian Welch
2024
2025
MO
Tyran Wishart
2024
2025
PO
2024 recruits
Nil
Advertisement
2024 departures
George Jennings (unsigned), Jordan Grant (unsigned), Tom Eisenhuth (unsigned), Tariq Sims (Catalans), Jayden Nikorima (Catalans),
Newcastle Knights
David Armstrong
2024
Bradman Best
2024
Jayden Brailey
2024
2025
Paul Bryan
2024
2025
Jed Cartwright
2024
2025
Jack Cogger
2024
2025
2026
Mathew Croker
2024
Phoenix Crossland
2024
2025
2026
Adam Elliott
2024
2025
Tyson Frizell
2024
PO
MO
Dane Gagai
2024
Tyson Gamble
2024
Jackson Hastings
2024
2025
Jack Hetherington
2024
2025
Thomas Jenkins
2024
2025
Brodie Jones
2024
Riley Jones
2024
2025
Dylan Lucas
2024
2025
Krystian Mapapalangi
2024
Myles Martin
2024
Greg Marzhew
2024
2025
2026
Kai Pearce-Paul
2024
2025
Kalyn Ponga
2024
2025
2026
2027
Will Pryce
2024
2025
Ryan Rivett
2024
Daniel Saifiti
2024
2025
2026
Jacob Saifiti
2024
Leo Thompson
2024
2025
Enari Tuala
2024
2024 recruits
Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan), Will Pryce (Huddersfield), Tom Jenkins (Panthers), Jack Cogger (Panthers), Jed Cartwright (Rabbitohs)
2024 departures
Advertisement
Dominic Young (Roosters), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington), Adam Clune (Huddersfield), Simi Sasagi (Raiders), Lachlan Miller (Leeds), Fa’amanu Brown (Hull FC), Oryn Keeley (Dolphins), Kurt Mann (Bulldogs), Dane Aukafolau (unsigned), Hymel Hunt (unsigned), Jack Johns (unsigned)
NZ Warriors
Bunty Afoa
2024
2025
Tom Ale
2024
2025
Mitchell Barnett
2024
2025
Rocco Berry
2024
Wayde Egan
2024
2025
Addin Fonua-Blake
2024
2025
2026
Jackson Ford
2024
Tohu Harris
2024
Chanel Harris-Tavita
2024
2025
MO
Shaun Johnson
2024
Edward Kosi
2024
2025
Jacob Laban
2024
Ali Leiataua
2024
2025
Freddy Lussick
2024
Zyon Maiu’u
2024
Te Maire Martin
2024
2025
Luke Metcalf
2024
Marcelo Montoya
2024
2025
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2024
2025
CO
Marata Niukore
2024
2025
2026
Adam Pompey
2024
2025
Demitric Sifakula
2024
2025
Jazz Tevaga
2024
Taine Tuaupiki
2024
2025
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
2024
2025
2026
Ronald Volkman
2024
2025
Dylan Walker
2024
2025
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
2024
2025
2024 recruits
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (All Blacks), Chanel Harris-Tavita
Dominic Young (Knights), Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity), Spencer Leniu (Panthers), Michael Jennings (drugs ban)
Advertisement
2024 departures
Fletcher Baker (Broncos), Jake Turpin (Bulldogs), Corey Allan (unsigned), Nathan Brown (unsigned), Paul Momirovski (unsigned), Ben Thomas (unsigned), Jaxson Paulo (Sea Eagles), Matt Lodge (Sea Eagles), Paul Momirovski (Leeds Rhinos), Drew Hutchison (Bulldogs)