2024 NRL Transfer Centre: Lomax drops Dragons bombshell, Young gun inks mammoth Phins deal

St George Illawarra have announced that star outside back Zac Lomax will depart the club at the end of the season, with several clubs now swirling to make the 24-year-old offers.
Lomax has been on the outer since new coach Shane Flanagan shifted him to the wing from his preferred centre role, and had asked for an immediate release from his deal, but instead agreed to stay until the end of this year.
“While Lomax will fulfill his contractual obligations with the Dragons for the 2024 season, his contracted years for 2025 and 2026 will be terminated with no financial contribution to be made by the club in these years, allowing him the freedom to explore opportunities with other clubs effective immediately,” said a statement from the club.
Dragons CEO Ryan Webb added that it gave security to both parties.
“By finalising this decision now, it provides both Zac and the club with clarity regarding the future, allowing us time to strategise for the upcoming seasons,” he said.
“This arrangement enables the Dragons to focus on refining our Top 30 roster and utilising additional cap space, while Zac can pursue his future endeavours with another club.”
The Dolphins have secured one of their brightest talents until 2028 with a new deal for 20-year-old half Isaiya Katoa.
The Tonga international had been one of the hottest properties on a sparse halves market, and with his former club Penrith looking for a Jarome Luai replacement, there had been plenty of chatter that a high profile return might have been on the cards.
Instead, the player will stay at Redcliffe for at least the next four seasons on a deal estimated to be worth $500,000 a year.
Brisbane are set to announce one of the biggest deals in their history with superstar fullback Reece Walsh to be given an upgrade that will see him become the best paid Bronco ever.
Walsh, who is currently injured after suffering a facial fracture in last week’s loss to Penrith, will land a mammoth $5.5m over five years, making him the first Brisbane player to top $1.1m in annual salary and tripling what he currently earns.
He was able to talk to rival clubs from November 1 of this year but after leaving Red Hill for the Warriors, then moving back last year, he had no interest in doing so and will ink his new deal imminently, according to the Courier-Mail.
He joins fellow half Ezra Mam in signing up long term at the Broncos, with the pair – both aged 21 – set to lead the club for the next five years at least.
Five-eighth Luke Metcalf has agreed to a new deal with the Warriors following a breakout 2023 season under Andrew Webster.
The Warriors announced on Monday that Metcalf will stay in Auckland until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.
The 25-year-old had struggled to make a breakthrough at previous clubs Manly and Cronulla, but contributed six tries in 12 NRL games en route to the Warriors reaching last year’s preliminary final.
“I always just wanted someone to show me a bit of love and back me as a player,” Metcalf said in a club statement.
“I have to put the hard work in myself but when ‘Webby’ had that chat with me and let me know, ‘Hey we want you here long term’, I knew in my heart extending here is what I wanted to do.
“I can’t wait to re-pay the faith they’ve shown in me. I grew up idolising Shaun Johnson and now he’s my teammate … We’re building something pretty special here.”
The Warriors have also extended hooker Freddy Lussick‘s deal until the end of 2026.
The Panthers have moved to extend one of their most promising local juniors with a three-year deal for centre Izack Tago.
The 21-year-old already has two premierships with Penrith and will now be signed up until the end of the 2028 season, locking him in as a key part of the club’s future.
“I’m extremely happy to re-sign with the club. Even though I was already signed here for a couple of years, it’s great to lock in my future at my home club for another few years,” he said.
“Most of the team are Panthers juniors and we’ve all got a special relationship, so for me to stay here for as long as I can is something I’m excited about.”
Canterbury have added to their forward stocks with the signing of veteran Zane Tetevano and fellow prop Daniel Suluka-Fifita, who has been released by the Rabbitohs while Max King has re-signed until the end of 2027.
CLICK HERE for a seven-day free trial for your favourite sport on KAYO
Team by team, here’s how each club’s roster is shaping up. PO denotes player option, CO club option and MO mutual option.
|Jesse Arthars
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Fletcher Baker
|2024
|2025
|Patrick Carrigan
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|Selwyn Cobbo
|2024
|2025
|Payne Haas
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Kobe Hetherington
|2024
|2025
|Delouise Hoeter
|2024
|Jaiyden Hunt
|2024
|2025
|Corey Jensen
|2024
|2025
|Jock Madden
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Ezra Mam
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Deine Mariner
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Blake Mozer
|2024
|2025
|Corey Oates
|2024
|Cory Paix
|2024
|2025
|Brendan Piakura
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jordan Pereira
|2024
|Adam Reynolds
|2024
|2025
|Jordan Riki
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Tristan Sailor
|2024
|2025
|Tyson Smoothy
|2024
|Kotoni Staggs
|2024
|2025
|Martin Taupau
|2024
|Ben Te Kura
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Reece Walsh
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|Billy Walters
|2024
|Xavier Willison
|2024
|2025
Fletcher Baker (Roosters), Jaiyden Hunt (Dragons), Kurt Capewell (Warriors)
Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Keenan Palasia (Titans), Tom Flegler (Dolphins), Logan Bayliss-Brow (unsigned), Kurt Capewell (Warriors)
|Nick Cotric
|2024
|Jamal Fogarty
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Emre Guler
|2024
|2025
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|2024
|2025
|PO
|Peter Hola
|2024
|Albert Hopoate
|2024
|2025
|Zac Hosking
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Corey Horsburgh
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Sebastian Kris
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Danny Levi
|2024
|2025
|Ata Mariota
|2024
|Trey Mooney
|2024
|Brad Morkos
|2024
|Josh Papali’i
|2024
|MO
|Hohepa Puru
|2024
|MO
|Jordan Rapana
|2024
|Simi Sasagi
|2024
|2025
|Pasami Saulo
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Xavier Savage
|2024
|2025
|James Schiller
|2024
|Morgan Smithies
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Tom Starling
|2024
|2025
|Chevy Stewart
|2024
|2025
|2026
|MO
|Ethan Strange
|2024
|2025
|Joseph Tapine
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|PO
|Matt Timoko
|2024
|2025
|Kaeo Weekes
|2024
|2025
|Elliott Whitehead
|2024
|Zac Woolford
|2024
|Hudson Young
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
Simi Sasagi (Knights), Kaeo Weekes (Sea Eagles), Morgan Smithies (Wigan), Zac Hosking (Panthers)
Jarrod Croker (retired), Clay Webb (unsigned), Jack Wighton (Rabbitohs), Matt Frawley (Leeds), Harley Smith-Shields (Titans)
|Josh Addo-Carr
|2024
|2025
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|2024
|Matt Burton
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Stephen Crichton
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Josh Curran
|2024
|2025
|Sam Hughes
|2024
|Drew Hutchison
|2024
|2025
|Kitione Kautoga
|2024
|2025
|Viliame Kikau
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jacob Kiraz
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Max King
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Liam Knight
|2024
|Reed Mahoney
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Kurt Mann
|2024
|2025
|Zac Montgomery
|2024
|Karl Oloapu
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Chris Patolo
|2024
|Hayze Perham
|2024
|Jacob Preston
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jaeman Salmon
|2024
|2025
|Jordan Samrani
|2024
|2025
|Toby Sexton
|2024
|Jeral Skelton
|2024
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|2024
|Ryan Sutton
|2024
|2025
|Blake Taaffe
|2024
|2025
|Zane Tetevano
|2024
|Jackson Topine
|2024
|Connor Tracey
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jake Turpin
|2024
|2025
|Blake Wilson
|2024
|Bronson Xerri
|2024
|2025
Stephen Crichton (Panthers), Blake Taaffe (Rabbitohs), Bronson Xerri (drugs ban), Stephen Crichton (Panthers), Jaeman Salmon (Panthers), Josh Curran (Warriors), Drew Hutchison (Roosters), Kurt Mann (Knights), Jake Turpin (Roosters), Poasa Faamausili (Dolphins), Connor Tracey (Sharks), Zane Tetevano (Leeds), Daniel Suluka-Fifita (Rabbitohs)
Jake Averillo (Dolphins), Raymond Faitala-Mariner (Dragons), Tevita Pangai jnr (retired), Kyle Flanagan (Dragons), Paul Alamoti (Panthers), Luke Thompson (Wigan), Corey Waddell (Sea Eagles), Braidon Burns (unsigned), Declan Casey (unsigned)
|Daniel Atkinson
|2024
|2025
|Jayden Berrell
|2024
|Blayke Brailey
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jesse Colquhoun
|2024
|Kade Dykes
|2024
|2025
|Dale Finucane
|2024
|2025
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Tom Hazelton
|2024
|CO
|Royce Hunt
|2024
|2025
|Nicho Hynes
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Sione Katoa
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Oregon Kaufusi
|2024
|MO
|William Kennedy
|2024
|2025
|Kayal Iro
|2024
|Cameron McInnes
|2024
|2025
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|2024
|2025
|Briton Nikora
|2024
|2025
|Niwhai Puru
|2024
|Jesse Ramien
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Toby Rudolf
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Sam Stonestreet
|2024
|2025
|Siosifa Talakai
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Siteni Taukamo
|2024
|Braydon Trindall
|2024
|2025
|Jack Williams
|2024
|Teig Wilton
|2024
|2025
Nil
Wade Graham (retired), Jensen Taumoepeau (unsigned), Matt Moylan (Leigh), Connor Tracey (Bulldogs)
|Euan Aitken
|2024
|Jake Averillo
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jack Bostock
|2024
|2025
|Jesse Bromwich
|2024
|Kenneath Bromwich
|2024
|2025
|Herbie Farnworth
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Thomas Flegler
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Tom Gilbert
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|Harrison Graham
|2024
|2025
|Jamayne Isaako
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Robert Jennings
|2024
|MO
|Isaiya Katoa
|2024
|2025
|Felise Kaufusi
|2024
|2025
|Oryn Keeley
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Josh Kerr
|2024
|2025
|Edrick Lee
|2024
|Connelly Lemuelu
|2024
|2025
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|2024
|2025
|Anthony Milford
|2024
|Mark Nicholls
|2024
|CO
|Kodi Nikorima
|2024
|Tesi Niu
|2024
|Sean O’Sullivan
|2024
|2025
|Ray Stone
|2024
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Valynce Te Whare
|2024
|Mason Teague
|2024
|MO
|Jarrod Wallace
|2024
Herbie Farnworth (Broncos), Tom Flegler (Broncos), Oryn Keely (Knights), Jake Averillo (Bulldogs)
Brenko Lee (retired), Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC), Poasa Faamausili (Bulldogs), JJ Collins (unsigned)
|Tanah Boyd
|2024
|2025
|AJ Brimson
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jayden Campbell
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Erin Clark
|2024
|2025
|Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui
|2024
|2025
|Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
|2024
|2025
|2026
|PO until 2033
|Beau Fermor
|2024
|2025
|2026
|David Fifita
|2024
|PO
|PO
|Jojo Fifita
|2024
|2025
|Kieran Foran
|2024
|Ryan Foran
|2024
|2025
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Tony Francis
|2024
|2025
|Klese Haas
|2024
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Brian Kelly
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Keano Kini
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Isaac Liu
|2024
|Ken Maumalo
|2024
|2025
|Josiah Pahulu
|2024
|2025
|Keenan Palasia
|2024
|2025
|Chris Randall
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Phillip Sami
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Aaron Schoupp
|2024
|2025
|Harley Smith-Shields
|2024
|2025
|Treymain Spry
|2024
|Joe Stimson
|2024
|Sam Verrills
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Thomas Weaver
|2024
Keenan Palasia (Broncos), Harley Smith-Shields (Raiders)
Kruise Leeming (Wigan), Joe Vuna (unsigned).
|Josh Aloiai
|2024
|2025
|Jake Arthur
|2024
|2025
|Luke Brooks
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Ethan Bullemor
|2024
|2025
|Gordon Chan Kum Tong
|2024
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|2024
|2025
|Ben Condon
|2024
|2025
|Lachlan Croker
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Reuben Garrick
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jamie Humphreys
|2024
|Tolutau Koula
|2024
|2025
|2026
|PO
|Karl Lawton
|2024
|Matthew Lodge
|2024
|Haumole Olakau’atu
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|2030
|2031
|Brad Parker
|2024
|2025
|Taniela Paseka
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jaxson Paulo
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jason Saab
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Josh Schuster
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Toafofoa Sipley
|2024
|2025
|Tommy Talau
|2024
|2025
|Ben Trbojevic
|2024
|Jake Trbojevic
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Tom Trbojevic
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Raymond Vaega
|2024
|Corey Waddell
|2024
Corey Waddell (Bulldogs), Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers), Tommy Talau (Wests Tigers), Jaxson Paulo (Roosters), Aitasi James (Wests Tigers)
Kelma Tuilagi (Eels), Morgan Harper (Eels), Kaeo Weekes (Raiders), Sean Keppie (Rabbitohs), Morgan Boyle (unsigned), Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Tigers) , Christian Tuipulotu (Dragons), Zac Fulton (Bradford)
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|MO
|Shawn Blore
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Joe Chan
|2024
|MO
|Xavier Coates
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Sua Fa’alogo
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Bronson Garlick
|2024
|2025
|Harry Grant
|2024
|2025
|PO
|Jack Howarth
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jahrome Hughes
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Dean Ieremia
|2024
|Tui Kamikamica
|2024
|2025
|Eliesa Katoa
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Josh King
|2024
|2025
|Chris Lewis
|2024
|Trent Loiero
|2024
|2025
|Alec MacDonald
|2024
|2025
|Nick Meaney
|2024
|Tepai Moeroa
|2024
|Cameron Munster
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|2024
|2025
|Aaron Pene
|2024
|Jonah Pezet
|2024
|2025
|Marion Seve
|2024
|Reimis Smith
|2024
|Young Tonumaipea
|2024
|William Warbrick
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Christian Welch
|2024
|2025
|MO
|Tyran Wishart
|2024
|2025
|PO
Shawn Blore (Tigers)
George Jennings (unsigned), Jordan Grant (unsigned), Tom Eisenhuth (unsigned), Tariq Sims (Catalans), Jayden Nikorima (Catalans), Justin Olam (Tigers)
|David Armstrong
|2024
|Bradman Best
|2024
|Jayden Brailey
|2024
|2025
|Paul Bryan
|2024
|2025
|Jed Cartwright
|2024
|2025
|Jack Cogger
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Mathew Croker
|2024
|Phoenix Crossland
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Adam Elliott
|2024
|2025
|Tyson Frizell
|2024
|PO
|MO
|Dane Gagai
|2024
|Tyson Gamble
|2024
|Jackson Hastings
|2024
|2025
|Jack Hetherington
|2024
|2025
|Thomas Jenkins
|2024
|2025
|Brodie Jones
|2024
|Riley Jones
|2024
|2025
|Dylan Lucas
|2024
|2025
|Krystian Mapapalangi
|2024
|Myles Martin
|2024
|Greg Marzhew
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|2024
|2025
|Kalyn Ponga
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Will Pryce
|2024
|2025
|Ryan Rivett
|2024
|Daniel Saifiti
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jacob Saifiti
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Leo Thompson
|2024
|2025
|Enari Tuala
|2024
Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan), Will Pryce (Huddersfield), Tom Jenkins (Panthers), Jack Cogger (Panthers), Jed Cartwright (Rabbitohs)
Dominic Young (Roosters), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington), Adam Clune (Huddersfield), Simi Sasagi (Raiders), Lachlan Miller (Leeds), Fa’amanu Brown (Hull FC), Oryn Keeley (Dolphins), Kurt Mann (Bulldogs), Dane Aukafolau (unsigned), Hymel Hunt (unsigned), Jack Johns (unsigned)
|Bunty Afoa
|2024
|2025
|Tom Ale
|2024
|2025
|Mitchell Barnett
|2024
|2025
|Rocco Berry
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Kurt Capewell
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Wayde Egan
|2024
|2025
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jackson Ford
|2024
|2025
|Tohu Harris
|2024
|2025
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|2024
|2025
|MO
|Shaun Johnson
|2024
|Edward Kosi
|2024
|2025
|Jacob Laban
|2024
|Ali Leiataua
|2024
|2025
|Freddy Lussick
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Zyon Maiu’u
|2024
|Te Maire Martin
|2024
|2025
|Luke Metcalf
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Marcelo Montoya
|2024
|2025
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|2024
|2025
|CO
|Marata Niukore
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Adam Pompey
|2024
|2025
|Demitric Sifakula
|2024
|2025
|Jazz Tevaga
|2024
|Taine Tuaupiki
|2024
|2025
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Ronald Volkman
|2024
|2025
|Dylan Walker
|2024
|2025
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|2024
|2025
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (All Blacks), Chanel Harris-Tavita (sabbatical), Kurt Capewell (Broncos)
Viliame Vailea (Cowboys), Bayley Sironen (Catalans), Brayden Wiliame (retired), Josh Curran (Bulldogs)
|Tom Chester
|2024
|Jake Clifford
|2024
|Reuben Cotter
|2024
|2025
|Tom Dearden
|2024
|Robert Derby
|2024
|2025
|Scott Drinkwater
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Thomas Duffy
|2024
|2025
|Kyle Feldt
|2024
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|2024
|Jack Gosiewski
|2024
|2025
|Jake Granville
|2024
|Coen Hess
|2024
|Valentine Holmes
|2024
|2025
|Zac Laybutt
|2024
|Luciano Leilua
|2024
|2025
|Helium Luki
|2024
|PO
|Sam McIntyre
|2024
|Jordan McLean
|2024
|Jeremiah Nanai
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Griffin Neame
|2024
|2025
|D’Jazirhae Pua’avase
|2024
|2025
|Reece Robson
|2024
|2025
|Murray Taulagi
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jason Taumalolo
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|2024
|Chad Townsend
|2024
|Viliami Vailea
|2024
|2025
|Semi Valemei
|2024
Jake Clifford (Super League), Viliami Vailea (Warriors)
James Tamou (retired), Peta Hiku (Hull KR), Mitch Dunn (unsigned), Ben Hampton (unsigned), Gehamat Shibasaki (unsigned), Jake Bourke (unsigned), Brendan Elliot (unsigned), Riley Price (Panthers)
|Daejarn Asi
|2024
|Dylan Brown
|2024
|2025
|PO until 2031
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|2024
|2025
|Bryce Cartwright
|2024
|2025
|Zac Cini
|2024
|Matt Doorey
|2024
|2025
|Haze Dunster
|2024
|MO
|Wiremu Greig
|2024
|2025
|Clint Gutherson
|2024
|2025
|Brendan Hands
|2024
|2025
|Morgan Harper
|2024
|J’maine Hopgood
|2024
|2025
|Shaun Lane
|2024
|2025
|MO
|Joey Lussick
|2024
|2025
|Makahesi Makatoa
|2024
|Uinitoni Mataele
|2024
|2025
|Ryan Matterson
|2024
|2025
|PO
|Jirah Momoisea
|2024
|Mitchell Moses
|2024
|2025
|2026
|PO
|PO
|Joe Ofahengaue
|2024
|2025
|Ofahiki Ogden
|2024
|Junior Paulo
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Will Penisini
|2024
|2025
|PO
|Ky Rodwell
|2024
|Sean Russell
|2024
|2025
|Bailey Simonsson
|2024
|Maika Sivo
|2024
|2025
|MO
|CO
|Blaize Talagi
|2024
|PO
|Tevita Taumoepenu
|2024
|Kelma Tuilagi
|2024
|2025
Kelma Tuilagi (Sea Eagles), Morgan Harper (Sea Eagles).
Josh Hodgson (retirement), Jack Murchie (Huddersfield), Andrew Davey (retirement), Waqa Blake (unsigned), Samuel Loizou (unsigned)
|Paul Alamoti
|2024
|Nathan Cleary
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jack Cole
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Dylan Edwards
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|Matt Eisenhuth
|2024
|James Fisher-Harris
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Luke Garner
|2024
|Mavrik Geyer
|2024
|2025
|Harrison Hassett
|2024
|2025
|Liam Henry
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Mitch Kenny
|2024
|Daine Laurie
|2024
|Moses Leota
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Ativalu Lisati
|2024
|Jarome Luai
|2024
|Soni Luke
|2024
|2025
|Liam Martin
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Taylan May
|2024
|Jesse McLean
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Tyrone Peachey
|2024
|Brad Schneider
|2024
|2025
|Lindsay Smith
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Scott Sorensen
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Brian To’o
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Sunia Turuva
|2024
|Izack Tago
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|Isaah Yeo
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
Daine Laurie (Wests Tigers), Brad Schneider (Hull KR), Paul Alamoti (Bulldogs)
Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs), Jack Cogger (Knights), Spencer Leniu (Roosters), Jaeman Salmon (Bulldogs), Tom Jenkins (Knights), Chris Smith (unsigned), Eddie Blacker (unsigned), Zac Hosking (Raiders)
|Corey Allen
|2024
|2025
|Jack Bird
|2024
|MO
|Josh Coric
|2024
|Jack de Belin
|2024
|Ryan Couchman
|2024
|2025
|Toby Couchman
|2024
|2025
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|2024
|2025
|Mathew Feagai
|2024
|Max Feagai
|2024
|Viliami Fifita
|2024
|2025
|Sione Finau
|2024
|2025
|Kyle Flanagan
|2024
|2025
|Ben Hunt
|2024
|2025
|Zac Lomax
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Francis Molo
|2024
|Michael Molo
|2024
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|2024
|Blake Lawrie
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jacob Liddle
|2024
|2025
|MO
|Cody Ramsey
|2024
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Daniel Russell
|2024
|MO
|Hame Sele
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Tyrell Sloan
|2024
|Jaydn Su’A
|2024
|Moses Suli
|2024
|Savelio Tamale
|2024
|Christian Tuipulotu
|2024
|2025
Hame Sele (Rabbitohs), Kyle Flanagan, Raymond Faitala-Mariner (Bulldogs), Corey Allan (Roosters), Christian Tuipulotu (Sea Eagles)
Jayden Sullivan (Wests Tigers), Zane Musgrove (Warrington Wolves), Billy Burns (unsigned), Tyrell Fuimaono (unsigned), Jaiyden Hunt (Broncos), Nick Lui-Toso (unsigned), Tautau Moga (unsigned), Junior Amone (deregistered), Paul Turner (Featherstone Rovers)
|Jai Arrow
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Tom Burgess
|2024
|Michael Chee Kam
|2024
|Damien Cook
|2024
|2025
|Tallis Duncan
|2024
|2025
|Campbell Graham
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jye Gray
|2024
|Siliva Havili
|2024
|2025
|Dean Hawkins
|2024
|Jacob Host
|2024
|2025
|Lachlan Ilias
|2024
|2025
|Alex Johnston
|2024
|2025
|Josiah Karapani
|2024
|Sean Keppie
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Ben Lovett
|2024
|Peter Mamouzelos
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Taane Milne
|2024
|Latrell Mitchell
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Shaquai Mitchell
|2024
|Davvy Moale
|2024
|2025
|Tyrone Munro
|2024
|2025
|Cameron Murray
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|Isaiah Taas
|2024
|Tevita Tatola
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|Leon Te Hau
|2024
|Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson
|2024
|Cody Walker
|2024
|2025
|Jack Wighton
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
Jack Wighton (Raiders), Sean Keppie (Sea Eagles)
Blake Taaffe (Bulldogs), Hame Sele (Dragons), Jed Cartwright (Knights), Daniel Suluka-Fifita (Bulldogs)
Thomas Burgess (Huddersfield)
|Egan Butcher
|2024
|2025
|Nat Butcher
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Lindsay Collins
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Angus Crichton
|2024
|Zach Dockar-Clay
|2024
|Michael Jennings
|2024
|Spencer Leniu
|2024
|2025
|Luke Keary
|2024
|2025
|Joseph Manu
|2024
|Terrell May
|2024
|Tyler Moriarty
|2024
|Junior Pauga
|2024
|2025
|Victor Radley
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Billy Smith
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Brandon Smith
|2024
|PO
|Sandon Smith
|2024
|Joseph Suaali’i
|2024
|James Tedesco
|2024
|2025
|Robert Toia
|2024
|2025
|Daniel Tupou
|2024
|Sitili Tupouniua
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|2024
|Sam Walker
|2024
|2025
|Connor Watson
|2024
|2025
|Naufahu Whyte
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Siua Wong
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Dominic Young
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
Dominic Young (Knights), Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity), Spencer Leniu (Panthers), Michael Jennings (drugs ban)
Fletcher Baker (Broncos), Jake Turpin (Bulldogs), Corey Allan (unsigned), Nathan Brown (unsigned), Paul Momirovski (unsigned), Ben Thomas (unsigned), Jaxson Paulo (Sea Eagles), Matt Lodge (Sea Eagles), Paul Momirovski (Leeds Rhinos), Drew Hutchison (Bulldogs)
Joseph Suaalii (rugby), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR)
|John Bateman
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jahream Bula
|2024
|2025
|2026
|MO
|Tallyn Da Silva
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Adam Doueihi
|2024
|Latu Fainu
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Samuela Fainu
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Sione Fainu
|2024
|Josh Feledy
|2024
|2025
|Lachlan Galvin
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Asu Kepaoa
|2024
|David Klemmer
|2024
|2025
|MO
|Apisai Koroisau
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Justin Matamua
|2024
|2025
|Jordan Miller
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Brent Naden
|2024
|2025
|Justin Olam
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Isaiah Papali’i
|2024
|2025
|Fonua Pole
|2024
|2025
|Triston Reilly
|2024
|Alex Seyfarth
|2024
|2025
|Aidan Sezer
|2024
|MO
|Jake Simpkin
|2024
|Charlie Staines
|2024
|2025
|Jayden Sullivan
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Starford To’a
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Brandon Tumeth
|2024
|PO
|Junior Tupou
|2024
|Alex Twal
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|2024
|MO
|Brandon Webster-Mansfield
|2024
Jayden Sullivan (Dragons), Aidan Sezer (Leeds), Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Sea Eagles), Justin Olam (Storm)
Shawn Blore (Storm), Tuki Simpkins (unsigned), Brandon Wakeham (unsigned), Luke Brooks (Sea Eagles), Tommy Talau (Sea Eagles), Daine Laurie (Panthers), Aitasi James (Sea Eagles), Rua Ngatikaura (unsigned), David Nofoaluma (Salford)