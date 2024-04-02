2024 NRL Transfer Centre: Lomax drops Dragons bombshell, Young gun inks mammoth Phins deal

St George Illawarra have announced that star outside back Zac Lomax will depart the club at the end of the season, with several clubs now swirling to make the 24-year-old offers.

Lomax has been on the outer since new coach Shane Flanagan shifted him to the wing from his preferred centre role, and had asked for an immediate release from his deal, but instead agreed to stay until the end of this year.

“While Lomax will fulfill his contractual obligations with the Dragons for the 2024 season, his contracted years for 2025 and 2026 will be terminated with no financial contribution to be made by the club in these years, allowing him the freedom to explore opportunities with other clubs effective immediately,” said a statement from the club.

Dragons CEO Ryan Webb added that it gave security to both parties.

“By finalising this decision now, it provides both Zac and the club with clarity regarding the future, allowing us time to strategise for the upcoming seasons,” he said.

“This arrangement enables the Dragons to focus on refining our Top 30 roster and utilising additional cap space, while Zac can pursue his future endeavours with another club.”

The Dolphins have secured one of their brightest talents until 2028 with a new deal for 20-year-old half Isaiya Katoa.

The Tonga international had been one of the hottest properties on a sparse halves market, and with his former club Penrith looking for a Jarome Luai replacement, there had been plenty of chatter that a high profile return might have been on the cards.

Instead, the player will stay at Redcliffe for at least the next four seasons on a deal estimated to be worth $500,000 a year.

Brisbane are set to announce one of the biggest deals in their history with superstar fullback Reece Walsh to be given an upgrade that will see him become the best paid Bronco ever.

Walsh, who is currently injured after suffering a facial fracture in last week’s loss to Penrith, will land a mammoth $5.5m over five years, making him the first Brisbane player to top $1.1m in annual salary and tripling what he currently earns.

He was able to talk to rival clubs from November 1 of this year but after leaving Red Hill for the Warriors, then moving back last year, he had no interest in doing so and will ink his new deal imminently, according to the Courier-Mail.

He joins fellow half Ezra Mam in signing up long term at the Broncos, with the pair – both aged 21 – set to lead the club for the next five years at least.

Five-eighth Luke Metcalf has agreed to a new deal with the Warriors following a breakout 2023 season under Andrew Webster.

The Warriors announced on Monday that Metcalf will stay in Auckland until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

The 25-year-old had struggled to make a breakthrough at previous clubs Manly and Cronulla, but contributed six tries in 12 NRL games en route to the Warriors reaching last year’s preliminary final.

“I always just wanted someone to show me a bit of love and back me as a player,” Metcalf said in a club statement.

“I have to put the hard work in myself but when ‘Webby’ had that chat with me and let me know, ‘Hey we want you here long term’, I knew in my heart extending here is what I wanted to do.

“I can’t wait to re-pay the faith they’ve shown in me. I grew up idolising Shaun Johnson and now he’s my teammate … We’re building something pretty special here.”

The Warriors have also extended hooker Freddy Lussick‘s deal until the end of 2026.

The Panthers have moved to extend one of their most promising local juniors with a three-year deal for centre Izack Tago.

The 21-year-old already has two premierships with Penrith and will now be signed up until the end of the 2028 season, locking him in as a key part of the club’s future.

“I’m extremely happy to re-sign with the club. Even though I was already signed here for a couple of years, it’s great to lock in my future at my home club for another few years,” he said.

“Most of the team are Panthers juniors and we’ve all got a special relationship, so for me to stay here for as long as I can is something I’m excited about.”

Canterbury have added to their forward stocks with the signing of veteran Zane Tetevano and fellow prop Daniel Suluka-Fifita, who has been released by the Rabbitohs while Max King has re-signed until the end of 2027.

NRL Transfer Centre

Team by team, here’s how each club’s roster is shaping up. PO denotes player option, CO club option and MO mutual option.

Brisbane Broncos

Jesse Arthars 2024 2025 2026 Fletcher Baker 2024 2025 Patrick Carrigan 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Selwyn Cobbo 2024 2025 Payne Haas 2024 2025 2026 Kobe Hetherington 2024 2025 Delouise Hoeter 2024 Jaiyden Hunt 2024 2025 Corey Jensen 2024 2025 Jock Madden 2024 2025 2026 Ezra Mam 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Deine Mariner 2024 2025 2026 2027 Blake Mozer 2024 2025 Corey Oates 2024 Cory Paix 2024 2025 Brendan Piakura 2024 2025 2026 2027 Jordan Pereira 2024 Adam Reynolds 2024 2025 Jordan Riki 2024 2025 2026 2027 Tristan Sailor 2024 2025 Tyson Smoothy 2024 Kotoni Staggs 2024 2025 Martin Taupau 2024 Ben Te Kura 2024 2025 2026 Reece Walsh 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Billy Walters 2024 Xavier Willison 2024 2025

2024 recruits

Fletcher Baker (Roosters), Jaiyden Hunt (Dragons), Kurt Capewell (Warriors)

2024 departures

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Keenan Palasia (Titans), Tom Flegler (Dolphins), Logan Bayliss-Brow (unsigned), Kurt Capewell (Warriors)

Canberra Raiders

Nick Cotric 2024 Jamal Fogarty 2024 2025 2026 Emre Guler 2024 2025 Corey Harawira-Naera 2024 2025 PO Peter Hola 2024 Albert Hopoate 2024 2025 Zac Hosking 2024 2025 2026 Corey Horsburgh 2024 2025 2026 2027 Sebastian Kris 2024 2025 2026 2027 Danny Levi 2024 2025 Ata Mariota 2024 Trey Mooney 2024 Brad Morkos 2024 Josh Papali’i 2024 MO Hohepa Puru 2024 MO Jordan Rapana 2024 Simi Sasagi 2024 2025 Pasami Saulo 2024 2025 2026 Xavier Savage 2024 2025 James Schiller 2024 Morgan Smithies 2024 2025 2026 Tom Starling 2024 2025 Chevy Stewart 2024 2025 2026 MO Ethan Strange 2024 2025 Joseph Tapine 2024 2025 2026 2027 PO Matt Timoko 2024 2025 Kaeo Weekes 2024 2025 Elliott Whitehead 2024 Zac Woolford 2024 Hudson Young 2024 2025 2026 2027

2024 recruits

Simi Sasagi (Knights), Kaeo Weekes (Sea Eagles), Morgan Smithies (Wigan), Zac Hosking (Panthers)

2024 departures

Jarrod Croker (retired), Clay Webb (unsigned), Jack Wighton (Rabbitohs), Matt Frawley (Leeds), Harley Smith-Shields (Titans)

Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Addo-Carr 2024 2025 Bailey Biondi-Odo 2024 Matt Burton 2024 2025 2026 2027 Stephen Crichton 2024 2025 2026 2027 Josh Curran 2024 2025 Sam Hughes 2024 Drew Hutchison 2024 2025 Kitione Kautoga 2024 2025 Viliame Kikau 2024 2025 2026 Jacob Kiraz 2024 2025 2026 2027 Max King 2024 2025 2026 2027 Liam Knight 2024 Reed Mahoney 2024 2025 2026 Kurt Mann 2024 2025 Zac Montgomery 2024 Karl Oloapu 2024 2025 2026 Chris Patolo 2024 Hayze Perham 2024 Jacob Preston 2024 2025 2026 2027 Jaeman Salmon 2024 2025 Jordan Samrani 2024 2025 Toby Sexton 2024 Jeral Skelton 2024 Daniel Suluka-Fifita 2024 Ryan Sutton 2024 2025 Blake Taaffe 2024 2025 Zane Tetevano 2024 Jackson Topine 2024 Connor Tracey 2024 2025 2026 Jake Turpin 2024 2025 Blake Wilson 2024 Bronson Xerri 2024 2025

2024 recruits

Stephen Crichton (Panthers), Blake Taaffe (Rabbitohs), Bronson Xerri (drugs ban), Stephen Crichton (Panthers), Jaeman Salmon (Panthers), Josh Curran (Warriors), Drew Hutchison (Roosters), Kurt Mann (Knights), Jake Turpin (Roosters), Poasa Faamausili (Dolphins), Connor Tracey (Sharks), Zane Tetevano (Leeds), Daniel Suluka-Fifita (Rabbitohs)

2024 departures

Jake Averillo (Dolphins), Raymond Faitala-Mariner (Dragons), Tevita Pangai jnr (retired), Kyle Flanagan (Dragons), Paul Alamoti (Panthers), Luke Thompson (Wigan), Corey Waddell (Sea Eagles), Braidon Burns (unsigned), Declan Casey (unsigned)

Cronulla Sharks

Daniel Atkinson 2024 2025 Jayden Berrell 2024 Blayke Brailey 2024 2025 2026 Jesse Colquhoun 2024 Kade Dykes 2024 2025 Dale Finucane 2024 2025 Braden Hamlin-Uele 2024 2025 2026 Tom Hazelton 2024 CO Royce Hunt 2024 2025 Nicho Hynes 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Sione Katoa 2024 2025 2026 Oregon Kaufusi 2024 MO William Kennedy 2024 2025 Kayal Iro 2024 Cameron McInnes 2024 2025 Ronaldo Mulitalo 2024 2025 Briton Nikora 2024 2025 Niwhai Puru 2024 Jesse Ramien 2024 2025 2026 Toby Rudolf 2024 2025 2026 Sam Stonestreet 2024 2025 Siosifa Talakai 2024 2025 2026 Siteni Taukamo 2024 Braydon Trindall 2024 2025 Jack Williams 2024 Teig Wilton 2024 2025

2024 recruits

Nil

2024 departures

Wade Graham (retired), Jensen Taumoepeau (unsigned), Matt Moylan (Leigh), Connor Tracey (Bulldogs)

The Dolphins

Euan Aitken 2024 Jake Averillo 2024 2025 2026 Jack Bostock 2024 2025 Jesse Bromwich 2024 Kenneath Bromwich 2024 2025 Herbie Farnworth 2024 2025 2026 Thomas Flegler 2024 2025 2026 2027 Tom Gilbert 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Harrison Graham 2024 2025 Jamayne Isaako 2024 2025 2026 Robert Jennings 2024 MO Isaiya Katoa 2024 2025 Felise Kaufusi 2024 2025 Oryn Keeley 2024 2025 2026 Josh Kerr 2024 2025 Edrick Lee 2024 Connelly Lemuelu 2024 2025 Jeremy Marshall-King 2024 2025 Anthony Milford 2024 Mark Nicholls 2024 CO Kodi Nikorima 2024 Tesi Niu 2024 Sean O’Sullivan 2024 2025 Ray Stone 2024 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2024 2025 2026 2027 Valynce Te Whare 2024 Mason Teague 2024 MO Jarrod Wallace 2024

2024 recruits

Herbie Farnworth (Broncos), Tom Flegler (Broncos), Oryn Keely (Knights), Jake Averillo (Bulldogs)

2024 departures

Brenko Lee (retired), Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC), Poasa Faamausili (Bulldogs), JJ Collins (unsigned)

Gold Coast Titans

Tanah Boyd 2024 2025 AJ Brimson 2024 2025 2026 Jayden Campbell 2024 2025 2026 Erin Clark 2024 2025 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui 2024 2025 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 2024 2025 2026 PO until 2033 Beau Fermor 2024 2025 2026 David Fifita 2024 PO PO Jojo Fifita 2024 2025 Kieran Foran 2024 Ryan Foran 2024 2025 Moeaki Fotuaika 2024 2025 2026 2027 Tony Francis 2024 2025 Klese Haas 2024 Jaimin Jolliffe 2024 2025 2026 Brian Kelly 2024 2025 2026 Alofiana Khan-Pereira 2024 2025 2026 Keano Kini 2024 2025 2026 Isaac Liu 2024 Ken Maumalo 2024 2025 Josiah Pahulu 2024 2025 Keenan Palasia 2024 2025 Chris Randall 2024 2025 2026 Phillip Sami 2024 2025 2026 Aaron Schoupp 2024 2025 Harley Smith-Shields 2024 2025 Treymain Spry 2024 Joe Stimson 2024 Sam Verrills 2024 2025 2026 Thomas Weaver 2024

2024 recruits

Keenan Palasia (Broncos), Harley Smith-Shields (Raiders)

2024 departures

Kruise Leeming (Wigan), Joe Vuna (unsigned).

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Josh Aloiai 2024 2025 Jake Arthur 2024 2025 Luke Brooks 2024 2025 2026 2027 Ethan Bullemor 2024 2025 Gordon Chan Kum Tong 2024 Daly Cherry-Evans 2024 2025 Ben Condon 2024 2025 Lachlan Croker 2024 2025 2026 Reuben Garrick 2024 2025 2026 Jamie Humphreys 2024 Tolutau Koula 2024 2025 2026 PO Karl Lawton 2024 Matthew Lodge 2024 Haumole Olakau’atu 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Brad Parker 2024 2025 Taniela Paseka 2024 2025 2026 Jaxson Paulo 2024 2025 2026 Jason Saab 2024 2025 2026 Josh Schuster 2024 2025 2026 2027 Toafofoa Sipley 2024 2025 Tommy Talau 2024 2025 Ben Trbojevic 2024 Jake Trbojevic 2024 2025 2026 Tom Trbojevic 2024 2025 2026 Raymond Vaega 2024 Corey Waddell 2024

2024 recruits

Corey Waddell (Bulldogs), Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers), Tommy Talau (Wests Tigers), Jaxson Paulo (Roosters), Aitasi James (Wests Tigers)

2024 departures

Kelma Tuilagi (Eels), Morgan Harper (Eels), Kaeo Weekes (Raiders), Sean Keppie (Rabbitohs), Morgan Boyle (unsigned), Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Tigers) , Christian Tuipulotu (Dragons), Zac Fulton (Bradford)

Melbourne Storm

Nelson Asofa-Solomona 2024 2025 2026 2027 MO Shawn Blore 2024 2025 2026 Joe Chan 2024 MO Xavier Coates 2024 2025 2026 Sua Fa’alogo 2024 2025 2026 2027 Bronson Garlick 2024 2025 Harry Grant 2024 2025 PO Jack Howarth 2024 2025 2026 2027 Jahrome Hughes 2024 2025 2026 Dean Ieremia 2024 Tui Kamikamica 2024 2025 Eliesa Katoa 2024 2025 2026 2027 Josh King 2024 2025 Chris Lewis 2024 Trent Loiero 2024 2025 Alec MacDonald 2024 2025 Nick Meaney 2024 Tepai Moeroa 2024 Cameron Munster 2024 2025 2026 2027 Ryan Papenhuyzen 2024 2025 Aaron Pene 2024 Jonah Pezet 2024 2025 Marion Seve 2024 Reimis Smith 2024 Young Tonumaipea 2024 William Warbrick 2024 2025 2026 Christian Welch 2024 2025 MO Tyran Wishart 2024 2025 PO

2024 recruits

Shawn Blore (Tigers)

2024 departures

George Jennings (unsigned), Jordan Grant (unsigned), Tom Eisenhuth (unsigned), Tariq Sims (Catalans), Jayden Nikorima (Catalans), Justin Olam (Tigers)

Newcastle Knights

David Armstrong 2024 Bradman Best 2024 Jayden Brailey 2024 2025 Paul Bryan 2024 2025 Jed Cartwright 2024 2025 Jack Cogger 2024 2025 2026 Mathew Croker 2024 Phoenix Crossland 2024 2025 2026 Adam Elliott 2024 2025 Tyson Frizell 2024 PO MO Dane Gagai 2024 Tyson Gamble 2024 Jackson Hastings 2024 2025 Jack Hetherington 2024 2025 Thomas Jenkins 2024 2025 Brodie Jones 2024 Riley Jones 2024 2025 Dylan Lucas 2024 2025 Krystian Mapapalangi 2024 Myles Martin 2024 Greg Marzhew 2024 2025 2026 Kai Pearce-Paul 2024 2025 Kalyn Ponga 2024 2025 2026 2027 Will Pryce 2024 2025 Ryan Rivett 2024 Daniel Saifiti 2024 2025 2026 Jacob Saifiti 2024 2025 2026 2027 Leo Thompson 2024 2025 Enari Tuala 2024

2024 recruits

Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan), Will Pryce (Huddersfield), Tom Jenkins (Panthers), Jack Cogger (Panthers), Jed Cartwright (Rabbitohs)

2024 departures

Dominic Young (Roosters), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington), Adam Clune (Huddersfield), Simi Sasagi (Raiders), Lachlan Miller (Leeds), Fa’amanu Brown (Hull FC), Oryn Keeley (Dolphins), Kurt Mann (Bulldogs), Dane Aukafolau (unsigned), Hymel Hunt (unsigned), Jack Johns (unsigned)

NZ Warriors

Bunty Afoa 2024 2025 Tom Ale 2024 2025 Mitchell Barnett 2024 2025 Rocco Berry 2024 2025 2026 Kurt Capewell 2024 2025 2026 Wayde Egan 2024 2025 Addin Fonua-Blake 2024 2025 2026 Jackson Ford 2024 2025 Tohu Harris 2024 2025 Chanel Harris-Tavita 2024 2025 MO Shaun Johnson 2024 Edward Kosi 2024 2025 Jacob Laban 2024 Ali Leiataua 2024 2025 Freddy Lussick 2024 2025 2026 Zyon Maiu’u 2024 Te Maire Martin 2024 2025 Luke Metcalf 2024 2025 2026 Marcelo Montoya 2024 2025 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2024 2025 CO Marata Niukore 2024 2025 2026 Adam Pompey 2024 2025 Demitric Sifakula 2024 2025 Jazz Tevaga 2024 Taine Tuaupiki 2024 2025 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2024 2025 2026 Ronald Volkman 2024 2025 Dylan Walker 2024 2025 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2024 2025

2024 recruits

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (All Blacks), Chanel Harris-Tavita (sabbatical), Kurt Capewell (Broncos)

2024 losses

Viliame Vailea (Cowboys), Bayley Sironen (Catalans), Brayden Wiliame (retired), Josh Curran (Bulldogs)

North Queensland Cowboys

Tom Chester 2024 Jake Clifford 2024 Reuben Cotter 2024 2025 Tom Dearden 2024 Robert Derby 2024 2025 Scott Drinkwater 2024 2025 2026 2027 Thomas Duffy 2024 2025 Kyle Feldt 2024 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 2024 Jack Gosiewski 2024 2025 Jake Granville 2024 Coen Hess 2024 Valentine Holmes 2024 2025 Zac Laybutt 2024 Luciano Leilua 2024 2025 Helium Luki 2024 PO Sam McIntyre 2024 Jordan McLean 2024 Jeremiah Nanai 2024 2025 2026 2027 Griffin Neame 2024 2025 D’Jazirhae Pua’avase 2024 2025 Reece Robson 2024 2025 Murray Taulagi 2024 2025 2026 Jason Taumalolo 2024 2025 2026 2027 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 2024 Chad Townsend 2024 Viliami Vailea 2024 2025 Semi Valemei 2024

2024 recruits

Jake Clifford (Super League), Viliami Vailea (Warriors)

2024 departures

James Tamou (retired), Peta Hiku (Hull KR), Mitch Dunn (unsigned), Ben Hampton (unsigned), Gehamat Shibasaki (unsigned), Jake Bourke (unsigned), Brendan Elliot (unsigned), Riley Price (Panthers)

Parramatta Eels

Daejarn Asi 2024 Dylan Brown 2024 2025 PO until 2031 Reagan Campbell-Gillard 2024 2025 Bryce Cartwright 2024 2025 Zac Cini 2024 Matt Doorey 2024 2025 Haze Dunster 2024 MO Wiremu Greig 2024 2025 Clint Gutherson 2024 2025 Brendan Hands 2024 2025 Morgan Harper 2024 J’maine Hopgood 2024 2025 Shaun Lane 2024 2025 MO Joey Lussick 2024 2025 Makahesi Makatoa 2024 Uinitoni Mataele 2024 2025 Ryan Matterson 2024 2025 PO Jirah Momoisea 2024 Mitchell Moses 2024 2025 2026 PO PO Joe Ofahengaue 2024 2025 Ofahiki Ogden 2024 Junior Paulo 2024 2025 2026 Will Penisini 2024 2025 PO Ky Rodwell 2024 Sean Russell 2024 2025 Bailey Simonsson 2024 Maika Sivo 2024 2025 MO CO Blaize Talagi 2024 PO Tevita Taumoepenu 2024 Kelma Tuilagi 2024 2025

2024 gains

Kelma Tuilagi (Sea Eagles), Morgan Harper (Sea Eagles).

2024 departures

Josh Hodgson (retirement), Jack Murchie (Huddersfield), Andrew Davey (retirement), Waqa Blake (unsigned), Samuel Loizou (unsigned)

Penrith Panthers

Paul Alamoti 2024 Nathan Cleary 2024 2025 2026 2027 Jack Cole 2024 2025 2026 Dylan Edwards 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Matt Eisenhuth 2024 James Fisher-Harris 2024 2025 2026 Luke Garner 2024 Mavrik Geyer 2024 2025 Harrison Hassett 2024 2025 Liam Henry 2024 2025 2026 Mitch Kenny 2024 Daine Laurie 2024 Moses Leota 2024 2025 2026 2027 Ativalu Lisati 2024 Jarome Luai 2024 Soni Luke 2024 2025 Liam Martin 2024 2025 2026 2027 Taylan May 2024 Jesse McLean 2024 2025 2026 Tyrone Peachey 2024 Brad Schneider 2024 2025 Lindsay Smith 2024 2025 2026 Scott Sorensen 2024 2025 2026 Brian To’o 2024 2025 2026 2027 Sunia Turuva 2024 Izack Tago 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Isaah Yeo 2024 2025 2026 2027

2024 recruits

Daine Laurie (Wests Tigers), Brad Schneider (Hull KR), Paul Alamoti (Bulldogs)

2024 departures

Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs), Jack Cogger (Knights), Spencer Leniu (Roosters), Jaeman Salmon (Bulldogs), Tom Jenkins (Knights), Chris Smith (unsigned), Eddie Blacker (unsigned), Zac Hosking (Raiders)

St George Illawarra Dragons

Corey Allen 2024 2025 Jack Bird 2024 MO Josh Coric 2024 Jack de Belin 2024 Ryan Couchman 2024 2025 Toby Couchman 2024 2025 Raymond Faitala-Mariner 2024 2025 Mathew Feagai 2024 Max Feagai 2024 Viliami Fifita 2024 2025 Sione Finau 2024 2025 Kyle Flanagan 2024 2025 Ben Hunt 2024 2025 Zac Lomax 2024 2025 2026 Francis Molo 2024 Michael Molo 2024 Ben Murdoch-Masila 2024 Blake Lawrie 2024 2025 2026 Jacob Liddle 2024 2025 MO Cody Ramsey 2024 Mikaele Ravalawa 2024 2025 2026 Daniel Russell 2024 MO Hame Sele 2024 2025 2026 Tyrell Sloan 2024 Jaydn Su’A 2024 Moses Suli 2024 Savelio Tamale 2024 Christian Tuipulotu 2024 2025

2024 recruits

Hame Sele (Rabbitohs), Kyle Flanagan, Raymond Faitala-Mariner (Bulldogs), Corey Allan (Roosters), Christian Tuipulotu (Sea Eagles)

2024 departures

Jayden Sullivan (Wests Tigers), Zane Musgrove (Warrington Wolves), Billy Burns (unsigned), Tyrell Fuimaono (unsigned), Jaiyden Hunt (Broncos), Nick Lui-Toso (unsigned), Tautau Moga (unsigned), Junior Amone (deregistered), Paul Turner (Featherstone Rovers)

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jai Arrow 2024 2025 2026 2027 Tom Burgess 2024 Michael Chee Kam 2024 Damien Cook 2024 2025 Tallis Duncan 2024 2025 Campbell Graham 2024 2025 2026 2027 Jye Gray 2024 Siliva Havili 2024 2025 Dean Hawkins 2024 Jacob Host 2024 2025 Lachlan Ilias 2024 2025 Alex Johnston 2024 2025 Josiah Karapani 2024 Sean Keppie 2024 2025 2026 Keaon Koloamatangi 2024 2025 2026 Ben Lovett 2024 Peter Mamouzelos 2024 2025 2026 2027 Taane Milne 2024 Latrell Mitchell 2024 2025 2026 2027 Shaquai Mitchell 2024 Davvy Moale 2024 2025 Tyrone Munro 2024 2025 Cameron Murray 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Isaiah Taas 2024 Tevita Tatola 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Leon Te Hau 2024 Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson 2024 Cody Walker 2024 2025 Jack Wighton 2024 2025 2026 2027

2024 recruits

Jack Wighton (Raiders), Sean Keppie (Sea Eagles)

2024 departures

Blake Taaffe (Bulldogs), Hame Sele (Dragons), Jed Cartwright (Knights), Daniel Suluka-Fifita (Bulldogs)

2025 departures

Thomas Burgess (Huddersfield)

Sydney Roosters

Egan Butcher 2024 2025 Nat Butcher 2024 2025 2026 2027 Lindsay Collins 2024 2025 2026 Angus Crichton 2024 Zach Dockar-Clay 2024 Michael Jennings 2024 Spencer Leniu 2024 2025 Luke Keary 2024 2025 Joseph Manu 2024 Terrell May 2024 Tyler Moriarty 2024 Junior Pauga 2024 2025 Victor Radley 2024 2025 2026 2027 Billy Smith 2024 2025 2026 2027 Brandon Smith 2024 PO Sandon Smith 2024 Joseph Suaali’i 2024 James Tedesco 2024 2025 Robert Toia 2024 2025 Daniel Tupou 2024 Sitili Tupouniua 2024 2025 2026 2027 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 2024 Sam Walker 2024 2025 Connor Watson 2024 2025 Naufahu Whyte 2024 2025 2026 Siua Wong 2024 2025 2026 Dominic Young 2024 2025 2026 2027

2024 recruits

Dominic Young (Knights), Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity), Spencer Leniu (Panthers), Michael Jennings (drugs ban)

2024 departures

Fletcher Baker (Broncos), Jake Turpin (Bulldogs), Corey Allan (unsigned), Nathan Brown (unsigned), Paul Momirovski (unsigned), Ben Thomas (unsigned), Jaxson Paulo (Sea Eagles), Matt Lodge (Sea Eagles), Paul Momirovski (Leeds Rhinos), Drew Hutchison (Bulldogs)

2025 departures

Joseph Suaalii (rugby), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR)

Wests Tigers

John Bateman 2024 2025 2026 Jahream Bula 2024 2025 2026 MO Tallyn Da Silva 2024 2025 2026 Adam Doueihi 2024 Latu Fainu 2024 2025 2026 2027 Samuela Fainu 2024 2025 2026 2027 Sione Fainu 2024 Josh Feledy 2024 2025 Lachlan Galvin 2024 2025 2026 Asu Kepaoa 2024 David Klemmer 2024 2025 MO Apisai Koroisau 2024 2025 2026 Justin Matamua 2024 2025 Jordan Miller 2024 2025 2026 Brent Naden 2024 2025 Justin Olam 2024 2025 2026 Isaiah Papali’i 2024 2025 Fonua Pole 2024 2025 Triston Reilly 2024 Alex Seyfarth 2024 2025 Aidan Sezer 2024 MO Jake Simpkin 2024 Charlie Staines 2024 2025 Jayden Sullivan 2024 2025 2026 2027 Starford To’a 2024 2025 2026 Brandon Tumeth 2024 PO Junior Tupou 2024 Alex Twal 2024 2025 2026 2027 Stefano Utoikamanu 2024 MO Brandon Webster-Mansfield 2024

2024 recruits

Jayden Sullivan (Dragons), Aidan Sezer (Leeds), Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Sea Eagles), Justin Olam (Storm)

2024 departures

Shawn Blore (Storm), Tuki Simpkins (unsigned), Brandon Wakeham (unsigned), Luke Brooks (Sea Eagles), Tommy Talau (Sea Eagles), Daine Laurie (Panthers), Aitasi James (Sea Eagles), Rua Ngatikaura (unsigned), David Nofoaluma (Salford)