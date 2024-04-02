The Roar
League
2024 NRL Transfer Centre: Lomax drops Dragons bombshell, Young gun inks mammoth Phins deal
9 hours ago
St George Illawarra have announced that star outside back Zac Lomax will depart the club at the end of the season, with several clubs now swirling to make the 24-year-old offers.

Lomax has been on the outer since new coach Shane Flanagan shifted him to the wing from his preferred centre role, and had asked for an immediate release from his deal, but instead agreed to stay until the end of this year.

“While Lomax will fulfill his contractual obligations with the Dragons for the 2024 season, his contracted years for 2025 and 2026 will be terminated with no financial contribution to be made by the club in these years, allowing him the freedom to explore opportunities with other clubs effective immediately,” said a statement from the club.

Dragons CEO Ryan Webb added that it gave security to both parties.

“By finalising this decision now, it provides both Zac and the club with clarity regarding the future, allowing us time to strategise for the upcoming seasons,” he said.

“This arrangement enables the Dragons to focus on refining our Top 30 roster and utilising additional cap space, while Zac can pursue his future endeavours with another club.”

The Dolphins have secured one of their brightest talents until 2028 with a new deal for 20-year-old half Isaiya Katoa.

The Tonga international had been one of the hottest properties on a sparse halves market, and with his former club Penrith looking for a Jarome Luai replacement, there had been plenty of chatter that a high profile return might have been on the cards.

Instead, the player will stay at Redcliffe for at least the next four seasons on a deal estimated to be worth $500,000 a year.

Brisbane are set to announce one of the biggest deals in their history with superstar fullback Reece Walsh to be given an upgrade that will see him become the best paid Bronco ever.

Walsh, who is currently injured after suffering a facial fracture in last week’s loss to Penrith, will land a mammoth $5.5m over five years, making him the first Brisbane player to top $1.1m in annual salary and tripling what he currently earns.

He was able to talk to rival clubs from November 1 of this year but after leaving Red Hill for the Warriors, then moving back last year, he had no interest in doing so and will ink his new deal imminently, according to the Courier-Mail.

He joins fellow half Ezra Mam in signing up long term at the Broncos, with the pair – both aged 21 – set to lead the club for the next five years at least.

Five-eighth Luke Metcalf has agreed to a new deal with the Warriors following a breakout 2023 season under Andrew Webster.

The Warriors announced on Monday that Metcalf will stay in Auckland until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

The 25-year-old had struggled to make a breakthrough at previous clubs Manly and Cronulla, but contributed six tries in 12 NRL games en route to the Warriors reaching last year’s preliminary final.

“I always just wanted someone to show me a bit of love and back me as a player,” Metcalf said in a club statement.

“I have to put the hard work in myself but when ‘Webby’ had that chat with me and let me know, ‘Hey we want you here long term’, I knew in my heart extending here is what I wanted to do.

“I can’t wait to re-pay the faith they’ve shown in me. I grew up idolising Shaun Johnson and now he’s my teammate … We’re building something pretty special here.”

The Warriors have also extended hooker Freddy Lussick‘s deal until the end of 2026.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 09: Luke Metcalf of the Warriors makes a break of the Tigers score a try during the NRL trial match between New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium on February 09, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Warriors five-eighth Luke Metcalf. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The Panthers have moved to extend one of their most promising local juniors with a three-year deal for centre Izack Tago.

The 21-year-old already has two premierships with Penrith and will now be signed up until the end of the 2028 season, locking him in as a key part of the club’s future.

“I’m extremely happy to re-sign with the club. Even though I was already signed here for a couple of years, it’s great to lock in my future at my home club for another few years,” he said.

More League

League

“Most of the team are Panthers juniors and we’ve all got a special relationship, so for me to stay here for as long as I can is something I’m excited about.”

Canterbury have added to their forward stocks with the signing of veteran Zane Tetevano and fellow prop Daniel Suluka-Fifita, who has been released by the Rabbitohs while Max King has re-signed until the end of 2027.

NRL Transfer Centre

Team by team, here’s how each club’s roster is shaping up. PO denotes player option, CO club option and MO mutual option.

Brisbane Broncos

Jesse Arthars202420252026
Fletcher Baker20242025
Patrick Carrigan20242025202620272028
Selwyn Cobbo20242025
Payne Haas202420252026
Kobe Hetherington20242025
Delouise Hoeter2024
Jaiyden Hunt20242025
Corey Jensen20242025
Jock Madden202420252026
Ezra Mam202420252026202720282029
Deine Mariner2024202520262027
Blake Mozer20242025
Corey Oates2024
Cory Paix20242025
Brendan Piakura2024202520262027
Jordan Pereira2024
Adam Reynolds20242025
Jordan Riki2024202520262027
Tristan Sailor20242025
Tyson Smoothy2024
Kotoni Staggs20242025
Martin Taupau2024
Ben Te Kura202420252026
Reece Walsh20242025202620272028
Billy Walters2024
Xavier Willison20242025

2024 recruits

Fletcher Baker (Roosters), Jaiyden Hunt (Dragons), Kurt Capewell (Warriors)

2024 departures

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Keenan Palasia (Titans), Tom Flegler (Dolphins), Logan Bayliss-Brow (unsigned), Kurt Capewell (Warriors)

Canberra Raiders

Nick Cotric2024
Jamal Fogarty202420252026
Emre Guler20242025
Corey Harawira-Naera20242025PO
Peter Hola2024
Albert Hopoate20242025
Zac Hosking202420252026
Corey Horsburgh2024202520262027
Sebastian Kris2024202520262027
Danny Levi20242025
Ata Mariota2024
Trey Mooney2024
Brad Morkos2024
Josh Papali’i2024MO
Hohepa Puru2024MO
Jordan Rapana2024
Simi Sasagi20242025
Pasami Saulo202420252026
Xavier Savage20242025
James Schiller2024
Morgan Smithies202420252026
Tom Starling20242025
Chevy Stewart202420252026MO
Ethan Strange20242025
Joseph Tapine2024202520262027PO
Matt Timoko20242025
Kaeo Weekes20242025
Elliott Whitehead2024
Zac Woolford2024
Hudson Young2024202520262027

2024 recruits

Simi Sasagi (Knights), Kaeo Weekes (Sea Eagles), Morgan Smithies (Wigan), Zac Hosking (Panthers)

2024 departures

Jarrod Croker (retired), Clay Webb (unsigned), Jack Wighton (Rabbitohs), Matt Frawley (Leeds), Harley Smith-Shields (Titans)

Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Addo-Carr20242025
Bailey Biondi-Odo2024
Matt Burton2024202520262027
Stephen Crichton2024202520262027
Josh Curran20242025
Sam Hughes2024
Drew Hutchison20242025
Kitione Kautoga20242025
Viliame Kikau202420252026
Jacob Kiraz2024202520262027
Max King2024202520262027
Liam Knight2024
Reed Mahoney202420252026
Kurt Mann20242025
Zac Montgomery2024
Karl Oloapu202420252026
Chris Patolo2024
Hayze Perham2024
Jacob Preston2024202520262027
Jaeman Salmon20242025
Jordan Samrani20242025
Toby Sexton2024
Jeral Skelton2024
Daniel Suluka-Fifita2024
Ryan Sutton20242025
Blake Taaffe20242025
Zane Tetevano2024
Jackson Topine2024
Connor Tracey202420252026
Jake Turpin20242025
Blake Wilson2024
Bronson Xerri20242025

2024 recruits

Stephen Crichton (Panthers), Blake Taaffe (Rabbitohs), Bronson Xerri (drugs ban), Stephen Crichton (Panthers), Jaeman Salmon (Panthers), Josh Curran (Warriors), Drew Hutchison (Roosters), Kurt Mann (Knights), Jake Turpin (Roosters), Poasa Faamausili (Dolphins), Connor Tracey (Sharks), Zane Tetevano (Leeds), Daniel Suluka-Fifita (Rabbitohs)

2024 departures

Jake Averillo (Dolphins), Raymond Faitala-Mariner (Dragons), Tevita Pangai jnr (retired), Kyle Flanagan (Dragons), Paul Alamoti (Panthers), Luke Thompson (Wigan), Corey Waddell (Sea Eagles), Braidon Burns (unsigned), Declan Casey (unsigned)

Cronulla Sharks

Daniel Atkinson20242025
Jayden Berrell2024
Blayke Brailey202420252026
Jesse Colquhoun2024
Kade Dykes20242025
Dale Finucane20242025
Braden Hamlin-Uele202420252026
Tom Hazelton2024CO
Royce Hunt20242025
Nicho Hynes202420252026202720282029
Sione Katoa202420252026
Oregon Kaufusi2024MO
William Kennedy20242025
Kayal Iro2024
Cameron McInnes20242025
Ronaldo Mulitalo20242025
Briton Nikora20242025
Niwhai Puru2024
Jesse Ramien202420252026
Toby Rudolf202420252026
Sam Stonestreet20242025
Siosifa Talakai202420252026
Siteni Taukamo2024
Braydon Trindall20242025
Jack Williams2024
Teig Wilton20242025

2024 recruits

Nil

2024 departures

Wade Graham (retired), Jensen Taumoepeau (unsigned), Matt Moylan (Leigh), Connor Tracey (Bulldogs)

The Dolphins

Euan Aitken2024
Jake Averillo202420252026
Jack Bostock20242025
Jesse Bromwich2024
Kenneath Bromwich20242025
Herbie Farnworth202420252026
Thomas Flegler2024202520262027
Tom Gilbert20242025202620272028
Harrison Graham20242025
Jamayne Isaako202420252026
Robert Jennings2024MO
Isaiya Katoa20242025
Felise Kaufusi20242025
Oryn Keeley202420252026
Josh Kerr20242025
Edrick Lee2024
Connelly Lemuelu20242025
Jeremy Marshall-King20242025
Anthony Milford2024
Mark Nicholls2024CO
Kodi Nikorima2024
Tesi Niu2024
Sean O’Sullivan20242025
Ray Stone2024
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow2024202520262027
Valynce Te Whare2024
Mason Teague2024MO
Jarrod Wallace2024

2024 recruits

Herbie Farnworth (Broncos), Tom Flegler (Broncos), Oryn Keely (Knights), Jake Averillo (Bulldogs)

2024 departures

Brenko Lee (retired), Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC), Poasa Faamausili (Bulldogs), JJ Collins (unsigned)

Gold Coast Titans

Tanah Boyd20242025
AJ Brimson202420252026
Jayden Campbell202420252026
Erin Clark20242025
Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui20242025
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui202420252026PO until 2033
Beau Fermor202420252026
David Fifita2024POPO
Jojo Fifita20242025
Kieran Foran2024
Ryan Foran20242025
Moeaki Fotuaika2024202520262027
Tony Francis20242025
Klese Haas2024
Jaimin Jolliffe202420252026
Brian Kelly202420252026
Alofiana Khan-Pereira202420252026
Keano Kini202420252026
Isaac Liu2024
Ken Maumalo20242025
Josiah Pahulu20242025
Keenan Palasia20242025
Chris Randall202420252026
Phillip Sami202420252026
Aaron Schoupp20242025
Harley Smith-Shields20242025
Treymain Spry2024
Joe Stimson2024
Sam Verrills202420252026
Thomas Weaver2024

2024 recruits

Keenan Palasia (Broncos), Harley Smith-Shields (Raiders)

2024 departures

Kruise Leeming (Wigan), Joe Vuna (unsigned).

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Josh Aloiai20242025
Jake Arthur20242025
Luke Brooks2024202520262027
Ethan Bullemor20242025
Gordon Chan Kum Tong2024
Daly Cherry-Evans20242025
Ben Condon20242025
Lachlan Croker202420252026
Reuben Garrick202420252026
Jamie Humphreys2024
Tolutau Koula202420252026PO
Karl Lawton2024
Matthew Lodge2024
Haumole Olakau’atu20242025202620272028202920302031
Brad Parker20242025
Taniela Paseka202420252026
Jaxson Paulo202420252026
Jason Saab202420252026
Josh Schuster2024202520262027
Toafofoa Sipley20242025
Tommy Talau20242025
Ben Trbojevic2024
Jake Trbojevic202420252026
Tom Trbojevic202420252026
Raymond Vaega2024
Corey Waddell2024

2024 recruits

Corey Waddell (Bulldogs), Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers), Tommy Talau (Wests Tigers), Jaxson Paulo (Roosters), Aitasi James (Wests Tigers)

2024 departures

Kelma Tuilagi (Eels), Morgan Harper (Eels), Kaeo Weekes (Raiders), Sean Keppie (Rabbitohs), Morgan Boyle (unsigned), Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Tigers) , Christian Tuipulotu (Dragons), Zac Fulton (Bradford)

Melbourne Storm

Nelson Asofa-Solomona2024202520262027MO
Shawn Blore202420252026
Joe Chan2024MO
Xavier Coates202420252026
Sua Fa’alogo2024202520262027
Bronson Garlick20242025
Harry Grant20242025PO
Jack Howarth2024202520262027
Jahrome Hughes202420252026
Dean Ieremia2024
Tui Kamikamica20242025
Eliesa Katoa2024202520262027
Josh King20242025
Chris Lewis2024
Trent Loiero20242025
Alec MacDonald20242025
Nick Meaney2024
Tepai Moeroa2024
Cameron Munster2024202520262027
Ryan Papenhuyzen20242025
Aaron Pene2024
Jonah Pezet20242025
Marion Seve2024
Reimis Smith2024
Young Tonumaipea2024
William Warbrick202420252026
Christian Welch20242025MO
Tyran Wishart20242025PO
2024 recruits

Shawn Blore (Tigers)

2024 departures

George Jennings (unsigned), Jordan Grant (unsigned), Tom Eisenhuth (unsigned), Tariq Sims (Catalans), Jayden Nikorima (Catalans), Justin Olam (Tigers)

Newcastle Knights

David Armstrong2024
Bradman Best2024
Jayden Brailey20242025
Paul Bryan20242025
Jed Cartwright20242025
Jack Cogger202420252026
Mathew Croker2024
Phoenix Crossland202420252026
Adam Elliott20242025
Tyson Frizell2024POMO
Dane Gagai2024
Tyson Gamble2024
Jackson Hastings20242025
Jack Hetherington20242025
Thomas Jenkins20242025
Brodie Jones2024
Riley Jones20242025
Dylan Lucas20242025
Krystian Mapapalangi2024
Myles Martin2024
Greg Marzhew202420252026
Kai Pearce-Paul20242025
Kalyn Ponga2024202520262027
Will Pryce20242025
Ryan Rivett2024
Daniel Saifiti202420252026
Jacob Saifiti2024202520262027
Leo Thompson20242025
Enari Tuala2024
2024 recruits

Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan), Will Pryce (Huddersfield), Tom Jenkins (Panthers), Jack Cogger (Panthers), Jed Cartwright (Rabbitohs)

2024 departures

Dominic Young (Roosters), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington), Adam Clune (Huddersfield), Simi Sasagi (Raiders), Lachlan Miller (Leeds), Fa’amanu Brown (Hull FC), Oryn Keeley (Dolphins), Kurt Mann (Bulldogs), Dane Aukafolau (unsigned), Hymel Hunt (unsigned), Jack Johns (unsigned)

NZ Warriors

Bunty Afoa20242025
Tom Ale20242025
Mitchell Barnett20242025
Rocco Berry202420252026
Kurt Capewell202420252026
Wayde Egan20242025
Addin Fonua-Blake202420252026
Jackson Ford20242025
Tohu Harris20242025
Chanel Harris-Tavita20242025MO
Shaun Johnson2024
Edward Kosi20242025
Jacob Laban2024
Ali Leiataua20242025
Freddy Lussick202420252026
Zyon Maiu’u2024
Te Maire Martin20242025
Luke Metcalf202420252026
Marcelo Montoya20242025
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad20242025CO
Marata Niukore202420252026
Adam Pompey20242025
Demitric Sifakula20242025
Jazz Tevaga2024
Taine Tuaupiki20242025
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck202420252026
Ronald Volkman20242025
Dylan Walker20242025
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak20242025

2024 recruits

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (All Blacks), Chanel Harris-Tavita (sabbatical), Kurt Capewell (Broncos)

2024 losses

Viliame Vailea (Cowboys), Bayley Sironen (Catalans), Brayden Wiliame (retired), Josh Curran (Bulldogs)

North Queensland Cowboys

Tom Chester2024
Jake Clifford2024
Reuben Cotter20242025
Tom Dearden2024
Robert Derby20242025
Scott Drinkwater2024202520262027
Thomas Duffy20242025
Kyle Feldt2024
Kulikefu Finefeuiaki2024
Jack Gosiewski20242025
Jake Granville2024
Coen Hess2024
Valentine Holmes20242025
Zac Laybutt2024
Luciano Leilua20242025
Helium Luki2024PO
Sam McIntyre2024
Jordan McLean2024
Jeremiah Nanai2024202520262027
Griffin Neame20242025
D’Jazirhae Pua’avase20242025
Reece Robson20242025
Murray Taulagi202420252026
Jason Taumalolo2024202520262027
Jamayne Taunoa-Brown2024
Chad Townsend2024
Viliami Vailea20242025
Semi Valemei2024

2024 recruits

Jake Clifford (Super League), Viliami Vailea (Warriors)

2024 departures

James Tamou (retired), Peta Hiku (Hull KR), Mitch Dunn (unsigned), Ben Hampton (unsigned), Gehamat Shibasaki (unsigned), Jake Bourke (unsigned), Brendan Elliot (unsigned), Riley Price (Panthers)

Parramatta Eels

Daejarn Asi2024
Dylan Brown20242025PO until 2031
Reagan Campbell-Gillard20242025
Bryce Cartwright20242025
Zac Cini2024
Matt Doorey20242025
Haze Dunster2024MO
Wiremu Greig20242025
Clint Gutherson20242025
Brendan Hands20242025
Morgan Harper2024
J’maine Hopgood20242025
Shaun Lane20242025MO
Joey Lussick20242025
Makahesi Makatoa2024
Uinitoni Mataele20242025
Ryan Matterson20242025PO
Jirah Momoisea2024
Mitchell Moses202420252026POPO
Joe Ofahengaue20242025
Ofahiki Ogden2024
Junior Paulo202420252026
Will Penisini20242025PO
Ky Rodwell2024
Sean Russell20242025
Bailey Simonsson2024
Maika Sivo20242025MOCO
Blaize Talagi2024PO
Tevita Taumoepenu2024
Kelma Tuilagi20242025

2024 gains

Kelma Tuilagi (Sea Eagles), Morgan Harper (Sea Eagles).

2024 departures

Josh Hodgson (retirement), Jack Murchie (Huddersfield), Andrew Davey (retirement), Waqa Blake (unsigned), Samuel Loizou (unsigned)

Penrith Panthers

Paul Alamoti2024
Nathan Cleary2024202520262027
Jack Cole202420252026
Dylan Edwards20242025202620272028
Matt Eisenhuth2024
James Fisher-Harris202420252026
Luke Garner2024
Mavrik Geyer20242025
Harrison Hassett20242025
Liam Henry202420252026
Mitch Kenny2024
Daine Laurie2024
Moses Leota2024202520262027
Ativalu Lisati2024
Jarome Luai2024
Soni Luke20242025
Liam Martin2024202520262027
Taylan May2024
Jesse McLean202420252026
Tyrone Peachey2024
Brad Schneider20242025
Lindsay Smith202420252026
Scott Sorensen202420252026
Brian To’o2024202520262027
Sunia Turuva2024
Izack Tago20242025202620272028
Isaah Yeo2024202520262027

2024 recruits

Daine Laurie (Wests Tigers), Brad Schneider (Hull KR), Paul Alamoti (Bulldogs)

2024 departures

Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs), Jack Cogger (Knights), Spencer Leniu (Roosters), Jaeman Salmon (Bulldogs), Tom Jenkins (Knights), Chris Smith (unsigned), Eddie Blacker (unsigned), Zac Hosking (Raiders)

St George Illawarra Dragons

Corey Allen20242025
Jack Bird2024MO
Josh Coric2024
Jack de Belin2024
Ryan Couchman20242025
Toby Couchman20242025
Raymond Faitala-Mariner20242025
Mathew Feagai2024
Max Feagai2024
Viliami Fifita20242025
Sione Finau20242025
Kyle Flanagan20242025
Ben Hunt20242025
Zac Lomax202420252026
Francis Molo2024
Michael Molo2024
Ben Murdoch-Masila2024
Blake Lawrie202420252026
Jacob Liddle20242025MO
Cody Ramsey2024
Mikaele Ravalawa202420252026
Daniel Russell2024MO
Hame Sele202420252026
Tyrell Sloan2024
Jaydn Su’A2024
Moses Suli2024
Savelio Tamale2024
Christian Tuipulotu20242025

2024 recruits

Hame Sele (Rabbitohs), Kyle Flanagan, Raymond Faitala-Mariner (Bulldogs), Corey Allan (Roosters), Christian Tuipulotu (Sea Eagles)

2024 departures

Jayden Sullivan (Wests Tigers), Zane Musgrove (Warrington Wolves), Billy Burns (unsigned), Tyrell Fuimaono (unsigned), Jaiyden Hunt (Broncos), Nick Lui-Toso (unsigned), Tautau Moga (unsigned), Junior Amone (deregistered), Paul Turner (Featherstone Rovers)

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jai Arrow2024202520262027
Tom Burgess2024
Michael Chee Kam2024
Damien Cook20242025
Tallis Duncan20242025
Campbell Graham2024202520262027
Jye Gray2024
Siliva Havili20242025
Dean Hawkins2024
Jacob Host20242025
Lachlan Ilias20242025
Alex Johnston20242025
Josiah Karapani2024
Sean Keppie202420252026
Keaon Koloamatangi202420252026
Ben Lovett2024
Peter Mamouzelos2024202520262027
Taane Milne2024
Latrell Mitchell2024202520262027
Shaquai Mitchell2024
Davvy Moale20242025
Tyrone Munro20242025
Cameron Murray20242025202620272028
Isaiah Taas2024
Tevita Tatola20242025202620272028
Leon Te Hau2024
Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson2024
Cody Walker20242025
Jack Wighton2024202520262027

2024 recruits

Jack Wighton (Raiders), Sean Keppie (Sea Eagles)

2024 departures

Blake Taaffe (Bulldogs), Hame Sele (Dragons), Jed Cartwright (Knights), Daniel Suluka-Fifita (Bulldogs)

2025 departures

Thomas Burgess (Huddersfield)

Sydney Roosters

Egan Butcher20242025
Nat Butcher2024202520262027
Lindsay Collins202420252026
Angus Crichton2024
Zach Dockar-Clay2024
Michael Jennings2024
Spencer Leniu20242025
Luke Keary20242025
Joseph Manu2024
Terrell May2024
Tyler Moriarty2024
Junior Pauga20242025
Victor Radley2024202520262027
Billy Smith2024202520262027
Brandon Smith2024PO
Sandon Smith2024
Joseph Suaali’i2024
James Tedesco20242025
Robert Toia20242025
Daniel Tupou2024
Sitili Tupouniua2024202520262027
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves2024
Sam Walker20242025
Connor Watson20242025
Naufahu Whyte202420252026
Siua Wong202420252026
Dominic Young2024202520262027

2024 recruits

Dominic Young (Knights), Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity), Spencer Leniu (Panthers), Michael Jennings (drugs ban)

2024 departures

Fletcher Baker (Broncos), Jake Turpin (Bulldogs), Corey Allan (unsigned), Nathan Brown (unsigned), Paul Momirovski (unsigned), Ben Thomas (unsigned), Jaxson Paulo (Sea Eagles), Matt Lodge (Sea Eagles), Paul Momirovski (Leeds Rhinos), Drew Hutchison (Bulldogs)

2025 departures

Joseph Suaalii (rugby), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR)

Wests Tigers

John Bateman202420252026
Jahream Bula202420252026MO
Tallyn Da Silva202420252026
Adam Doueihi2024
Latu Fainu2024202520262027
Samuela Fainu2024202520262027
Sione Fainu2024
Josh Feledy20242025
Lachlan Galvin202420252026
Asu Kepaoa2024
David Klemmer20242025MO
Apisai Koroisau202420252026
Justin Matamua20242025
Jordan Miller202420252026
Brent Naden20242025
Justin Olam202420252026
Isaiah Papali’i20242025
Fonua Pole20242025
Triston Reilly2024
Alex Seyfarth20242025
Aidan Sezer2024MO
Jake Simpkin2024
Charlie Staines20242025
Jayden Sullivan2024202520262027
Starford To’a202420252026
Brandon Tumeth2024PO
Junior Tupou2024
Alex Twal2024202520262027
Stefano Utoikamanu2024MO
Brandon Webster-Mansfield2024

2024 recruits

Jayden Sullivan (Dragons), Aidan Sezer (Leeds), Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu (Sea Eagles), Justin Olam (Storm)

2024 departures

Shawn Blore (Storm), Tuki Simpkins (unsigned), Brandon Wakeham (unsigned), Luke Brooks (Sea Eagles), Tommy Talau (Sea Eagles), Daine Laurie (Panthers), Aitasi James (Sea Eagles), Rua Ngatikaura (unsigned), David Nofoaluma (Salford)

