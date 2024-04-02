How to watch The Gathering: AFL boxing streaming information, start time, Kane Cornes, Dane Swan, Dale Thomas

A host of former AFL greats including Dane Swan, Kane Cornes and Anthony Rocca will step into the ring as the AFL’s Gather Round kicks off with ‘The Gathering’ in Adelaide on Wednesday night.

The card will begin at 7pm (AEDT), with nine fights scheduled for the night.

This is The Roar‘s guide to live streaming the event in Australia.

Held at Adelaide 36ers Arena in Adelaide, the card is intended as a lead-in to the AFL’s ‘Gather Round’, which sees all nine matches played in the city as part of a deal with the South Australian government.

The nine-fight card will see Swan take on former Collingwood premiership teammate Dale Thomas, while controversial media personality Cornes faces The Sunday Footy Show co-host and former Richmond and Western Bulldogs forward Nathan Brown.

Former Brisbane and Carlton hard nut Mitch Robinson battles one-time Tiger Kayne Pettifer, while the first AFL-flavoured fight of the night is Collingwood icon Anthony Rocca up against two-time North Melbourne premiership ruckman Corey McKernan.

The celebrity fights will be interspersed between actual professional boxing bouts, with the main event seeing Jamal Herring take on Jackson England for the WBO Global Super Featherweight title.

Full The Gathering Card (order from first fight to last)

Please note former AFL players’ fights are listed in bold

Sergei Vorobev vs Wes Capper (heavyweight)

Anthony Rocca vs Corey McKernan (heavyweight)

Alex Leapal Jr vs Joe Ageli (heavyweight)

Dane Swan vs Dale Thomas (heavyweight)

Joel Camilleri vs Joel Pavlides (middleweight)

Kane Cornes vs Nathan Brown (cruiserweight)

Jack Brubaker vs In Duck Seo (super welterweight)

Mitch Robinson vs Kayne Pettifer (cruiserweight)

MAIN EVENT: Jamal Herring vs Jackson England (WBO Global Super Featherweight title)

How to live stream The Gathering online

With the event exclusively on Stan Sport, your only way to catch all the action will be with a Stan Sport subscription – there will be no TV coverage of The Gathering.

Stan Sport only exists as an add-on to a main Stan subscription, so you will first need to purchase Stan for as little as $12 a month, then add the Stan Sport add-on for $15 extra per month.

New users will be able to start a 30-day free trial of both Stan and the Stan Sport add-on.

The Gathering is a Stan pay-per-view exclusive, so even existing Stan customers will need to purchase the fight in addition. That will set you back $50 – head here to purchase.

Unable to catch the action? Make sure to come back to The Roar, where we will have all the highlights from each fight as all the drama unfolds.