NRL Round 5 Teams: Tigers replace one rookie with another, Munster 'not a certainty' to return

The Wests Tigers will continue their policy of blooding young players by replacing breakout star Lachlan Galvin with another 18-year-old half, Latu Fainu.

Galvin is facing a ban of two matches for a hip-drop tackle in Monday’s win over Parramatta and will likely take the Early Guilty Plea, opening the door for off-season recruit Fainu – who has already represented Tonga – to make an NRL debut along brother Samuela.

It is not know yet whether he will start the game as a five eighth or come off the bench. Jayden Sullivan would be elevated to the starting role should coach Benji Marshall opt to use his latest teenager from the interchange.

Melbourne’s hopes of bringing down the Broncos on Thursday have received a huge boost with six players back on deck for the Round 5 clash at AAMI Park, headlined by their star halves duo.

Jahrome Hughes will return after serving his one-game ban for bumping a referee while fellow playmaker Cameron Munster is on track to make his first appearance for 2024.

Munster trained strongly with Melbourne on Monday but has one final hurdle to overcome. The Storm five-eighth is one of the key reasons Melbourne have not lost to their fierce rivals at home since 2016.

He hasn’t played this year due to an off-season groin injury and completed training without a problem on Monday. But it is not whether he can run that is the issue regarding his playing return. It is how he recovers from training.

“We will see how he pulls up tomorrow from training today. That is the key,” Storm general manager Frank Ponissi told AAP on Monday. “Today is the hardest he has gone. Whether he plays or he needs another week, we will just have to wait and see. He is not a certainty. All along we have said he has to get back to full training.”

Melbourne expect centre Reimis Smith to return from the rib injury that sidelined him mid-game against the Knights, and Joe Chan could return from the hand infection that required surgery.

Former Storm captain Christian Welch is expected to face the Broncos after shaking off concussion symptoms while Kiwi prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona is a chance to play after getting through two games at NSW Cup level to get back to full fitness following his hamstring tear.

Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston is out for as much as six weeks, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report, after tearing his hamstring while Canterbury will be without second-rower Jacob Preston for the same time period after it was revealed he played on with a broken jaw during the 20-16 loss to Souths on Good Friday.

Luke Metcalf has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg. Mechanism looked like direct blow/knee into shin.



Fracture sounding inevitable – would be best case 6 week recovery if “simple” fibula fracture & could extend beyond 10 weeks if more complex/tibia involved. pic.twitter.com/RHJJ06MPBZ — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 31, 2024

He is set to miss at least a month but more likely six weeks due to the hairline fracture while winger Josh Addo-Carr (concussion) is no certainty for this Friday’s Allianz Stadium fixture against the Roosters.

Dolphins utility Max Plath (2-3 matches for a hip drop) and Canterbury forward Kurtis Morrin (2-3 for a dangerous throw) are the only other players facing suspension.

Each player has carved a niche at their team for their work ethic in doing the dirty work around the ruck but are both likely to enter an early guilty plea to avoid risking a third week on the sidelines.

Raiders forward Zac Hosking (concussion) was a casualty of Sunday night’s loss to Cronulla while Warriors five-eighth Luke Metcalf could be set for a lengthy stint out after being sent for scans on his leg amid fears he suffered a fracture during the early stages of their win over Newcastle.

Round 4 teams

Melbourne vs Brisbane at AAMI Park: 8pm, Thursday April 4

Odds: Storm $1.53 Broncos $2.50 – odds via PlayUp

Storm: Cameron Munster (groin) is aiming to return while halves partner Jahrome Hughes will make his comeback from his one-game ban for pushing a referee. Their pack will also be strengthened by Christian Welch (concussion), Joe Chan (hand infection) and Nelson Asofa-Solomona (hamstring) being available although Craig Bellamy has been cagey about the Kiwi prop’s timeframe to return to NRL level from the NSW Cup.

Centre Reimis Smith (ribs) is another likely in for the Storm but Sua Fa’alogo will need another week out with his ankle problem.

Broncos: Payne Haas (knee), Reece Walsh (cheekbone) and Brendan Piakura (ankle) are likely to be out for at least three more weeks so no changes expected to the team which caned the Cowboys.

Canterbury vs Sydney at Accor Stadium: 6pm, Friday April 5

Odds: Bulldogs $3.30 Roosters $1.33 – odds via PlayUp

Bulldogs: Josh Addo-Carr (concussion) is again a doubtful proposition with Blake Wilson set to regain a wing spot if he’s out. Second-rower Jacob Preston (jaw) will be unavailable until mid May.

Roosters: Nat Butcher was charged with a careless high tackle from Thursday night’s loss to Penrith but is free to pay after copping a fine of $1000. Fellow forward Lindsay Collins is a slight chance to make an early comeback from a hamstring strain.

Newcastle vs St George Illawarra at McDonald Jones Stadium: 8pm, Friday April 5

Odds: Knights $1.48 Dragons $2.65 – odds via PlayUp

Knights: Kiwi prop Leo Thompson will return from a one-game ban while Dane Gagai sat out Sunday’s clash with the Warriors due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Dragons: Shane Flanagan is unlikely to make any changes to the team which upset Manly in Wollongong although the future of Zac Lomax remains up in the air with the disgruntled winger potentially asking for a release as early as this week.

South Sydney vs Warriors at Accor Stadium: 3pm, Saturday April 6

Odds: Rabbitohs $2.05 Warriors $1.77 – odds via PlayUp

Rabbitohs: Veteran winger Alex Johnston suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Canterbury and won’t be sighted until May while Shaquille Mitchell (concussion) is a maybe this weekend. Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson is likely to come in for Johnston on the left flank.

Warriors: Dylan Warriors did not suit up for Sunday’s stoush with the Knights due to an ankle problem while fullbacks Taine Tuaupiki (concussion) and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (hamstring) should be available. Andrew Webster said he was likely to put CNK back at fullback and revert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to centre while five-eighth Luke Metcalf (leg) faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines if scans confirm a fracture.

Manly vs Penrith at 4 Pines Park: 5.30pm, Saturday April 6

Odds: Sea Eagles $2.25 Panthers $1.65 – odds via PlayUp

Sea Eagles: Matt Lodge is closing in on a return from his knee injury while Josh Schuster looks set to stay in the NSW Cup for at least another week as he works his way back to full fitness after a disrupted pre-season.

Panthers: Kiwi prop James Fisher-Harris is unlikely to be back from his shoulder problem but second-rower Scott Sorensen is an outside chance to overcome his knee injury.

Max Plath was sin binned for this dangerous tackle on Phillip Sami.



???? Watch #NRLTitansDolphins on ch.502 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/B1ijnGXtqA

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/LGxmjo1sIW

???? MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/2iWIKTEoL9 pic.twitter.com/UDnGvdZYSk — Fox League (@FOXNRL) March 30, 2024

Dolphins vs Wests at Suncorp Stadium: 7.35pm, Saturday April 6

Odds: Dolphins $1.65 Tigers $2.25 – odds via PlayUp

Dolphins: Max Plath looks set to cop a two-game ban for a hip-drop tackle while Anthony Milford needs to prove his fitness after picking up a hamstring strain in the win over the Titans.

Tigers: Front-rower Alex Twal and hooker Jake Simpkin are available for selection after missing Round 4 due to the concussion protocols. Rookie pivot Lachlan Galvin is facing a ban of two matches, or three if he risks a judiciary challenge, for a hip-drop tackle in Monday’s win over Parramatta.

Cowboys vs Gold Coast at QCB Stadium: 4.05pm, Sunday April 7

Odds: Cowboys $1.15 Titans $5.50 – odds via PlayUp

Cowboys: With Heilum Luki (ankle), Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (Achilles) and Coen Hess (knee) sidelined long term, Todd Payten will have to call up players from the Queensland Cup if he wants to swing the axe after their lacklustre loss to Brisbane.

Titans: Front-rower Keenan Palasia (thigh) could be coming back to bolster the pack after missing the loss to the Dolphins.

Canberra vs Parramatta at GIO Stadium: 6.15pm, Sunday April 7

Odds: Raiders $1.72 Eels $2.10 – odds via PlayUp

Raiders: Elliott Whitehead sat out Sunday’s trip to Cronulla with a calf problem. Winger Albert Hopoate (arm) is aiming to return as well while Zac Hosking is under a concussion cloud.

Eels: No returning players on the horizon for Brad Arthur as he looks to negotiate a short turnaround after the Easter Monday meeting with the Tigers.

Bye – Sharks

Braden Hamlin-Uele (knee) and Dale Finucane (concussion) are hoping to return in Round 6 while suspended second-rower Briton Nikora will definitely be back. Fellow forwards Royce Hunt (calf) and Toby Rudolf (ankle) will remain on the sidelines for a few more weeks.