Super Over EPIC sees Namibia squeak past Oman in T20 World Cup thriller, Windies narrowly avoid minnows' massive upset

Namibia have squeaked past Oman in the most dramatic match of the T20 World Cup so far, with veteran David Wiese’s clutch all-round performance in the Super Over sealing victory.

Oman batted first and were knocked over for 109, Ruben Trumpelmann taking 4-21 off his four overs, including wickets off the first two balls of the innings.

In reply Namibia seemed to be cruising towards victory, needing just 18 off the last 18 balls, but faced an inspiring bowling performance from Mehran Khan (3-7 off four overs) to nearly capitulate at the close.

With just five required from the final over and six wickets in hand, Mehran first had the set Jan Frylinck chopping on for 45, before wicketkeeper Zane Green faced a dot and was then trapped LBW.

Watching the carnage from the non-striker’s end, Wiese finally reclaimed the strike with two balls left and four still required for victory, with a straight drive hitting the stumps at the non-striker’s end to reduce a probable winning boundary to two.

Mehran again came up clutch on the last ball as Wiese played and missed, but wicketkeeper Naseem Khushi, standing up to the stumps couldn’t collect a sharply bouncing ball cleanly, allowing the Namibian pair to scramble through for the tying single.

As Mehran reacted furiously to the near-miss, Wiese attempted to try for an ambitious second run, but partner Malan Kruger had gone too far past the popping crease at the striker’s end.

Wiese was again the hero in the Super Over, blasting a four and a six for 13 off just four balls along with captain Gerhard Erasmus as Namibia 0-21 off their six balls.

Given the ball as well, Wiese completed his Player of the Match-winning performance, bowling Khushi and conceding just four from his first five balls before a consolation six off the last from Oman captain Aqib Ilyas.

In the earlier match, Roston Chase steered the West Indies through a nervy chase in their T20 World Cup opener in Guyana, seeing off a brave effort by unfancied Papua New Guinea.

Chase made an unbeaten 42 off 27 balls as the tournament co-hosts sealed a five-wicket win with an over to spare, but it was not plain sailing as they chased down a modest target of 137.

When Sherfane Rutherford fell off the final ball of the 16th over, his side still needed 40 runs off the last four overs and the game appeared to be heading for a nail-biting conclusion.

But Chase showed no signs of nerves as he finished things off in relative comfort, hitting four boundaries and a six in his last seven deliveries in a dramatic gear shift.

PNG, ranked 20th in the world by the International Cricket Council, were asked to bat first and reached 8-136 after losing three wickets in the powerplay.

Their innings was built around a knock of 50 from Sese Bau, while wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga chipped in 27 not out from No. 7.

Andre Russell and Alzarri Joseph took two wickets apiece for the Windies – the latter slightly expensive but responsible for cleaning up Bau – and Akeal Hosein one for nine in his three overs.

Alei Nao put early pressure on the home side when he had Johnson Charles for a golden duck before Brandon King (34) and Nicholas Pooran (27) chipped away at the target.

Papua New Guinea’s bowlers kept pace off the ball as the scoring slowed and when Doriga collected a pair of smart catches standing up to see off captain Rovman Powell and Rutherford in quick succession, it looked like game on.

Russell smashed his fourth ball for six to kick-start the counter, before Chase opened his shoulders in a decisive 18th over. After claiming two for 10 from his first three overs, captain Assad Vala was taken for 18 in his last visit, leaving Chase standing tall at the close.

