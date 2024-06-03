Beale in, Marky Mark snubbed as Schmidt names first Wallabies squad

Joe Schmidt has selected 16 players from the two Super Rugby teams that have missed the finals to keep training ahead of this winter’s Tests.

According to media reports the Kiwi coach has rewarded Kurtley Beale for a return to Super Rugby with Western Force by requiring him to turn to continue training.

In a bold move Schmidt, appears to have turned his back on star winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, who will snub rugby at the end of this season to join the Sydney Roosters NRL team in 2025.

Marky Mark was one of the Wallabies best in 2023 although his form has waned as part of the wooden spoon Waratahs

Flyhalves Tane Edmed and Ben Donaldson have been named – although the leading contenders for the contentious No.10 spot – Noah Lolesio and Carter Gordon, plus Tom Lynagh, are sure to come into the reckoning after the finals.

It makes sense that Schmidt would keep Edmed active with the No.10 jersey being such a key job – but it’s hard to imagine he’s any higher than fifth choice.

Schmidt has previously suggested his squad for the Wales would be entirely made up of home based players.

It was reported by the Sydney Morning Herald that Nic White, Bayley Kuenzle, Hamish Stewart, Carlo Tizzano and Izack Rodda were also included from the Force.

The other Waratahs named were Dylan Pietsch, Charlie Gamble, Jake Gordon, Miles Amatosero, Langi Gleeson and Lalakai Foketi. The Herald did not name Jed Holloway, while injured players such as Angus Bell, Max Jorgensen and Dave Porecki were not considered.

An RA spokesman told The Roar that they had yet to lock in the timing of the announcement of Schmidt’s first squad with that dependent on how deep the Australian teams go into the Super Rugby finals.

This is in keeping with previous years. As a guide, Eddie Jones named 33 players in his first full squad in April 2023 and 36 ahead of The Rugby Championship.

The call up of Amatosero comes as just reward after his progress this season.

The Waratahs brought the giant lock home from Clermont in France and he has made it clear being a Wallaby is front of mind.

“Playing for Australia is all I want. I’ve always said, ‘Man, I wish one day I could be a Wallaby,’” he said.

Schmidt has acknowledged that he needs to repair some damaged egos after Australia’s dismal World Cup campaign.

“We are going to have some players who will have been put on the back foot by that and if we can grow through the Welsh games and then I know how tough the Rugby Championship is. I’ve worked my way through the last couple and they have been really competitive,” he said.

“What we’ve got in front of us is really challenging and I’m excited about trying to help those young guys build their confidence and the repeatability of really positive performances.”

Beale missed the Cup as he battled off field issues but Schmidt recently hinted that he would be keen to see what impact he could have as he aims to add to his 95 Test caps.

“Kurtley’s just finding his feet again … but I’ve coached teams against Kurtley, and he’s shredded us,” said Schmidt.

“I know what he’s capable of. I’ve seen it in (a) Test (in Melbourne) a few years ago with Ireland.

“He scored from about 40 metres out, ripping a decent hole in our defence.

“I think it will take a little bit of time for him to find his feet, particularly as it’s a new team (Force) for him as well. It takes a while to slot in and get comfortable.”

Beale has made it clear he wants to add to his Test tally and has had discussions with Schmidt.

“I think being out (for that period) has enabled me to put a lot of focus on my physical and mental wellbeing,” Beale said.

“I’ve trained a lot, I did a lot of mental work in terms of making sure I’m in the right headspace.

“And being away from the game, it actually made me appreciate the game a lot more, which is really nice.

“I’m just absolutely loving being back playing rugby.”