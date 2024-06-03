Harley heads to Tribunal: Eagles to challenge star's two-match ban for sling tackle

West Coast will head to the AFL Tribunal in an attempt to downgrade star midfielder Harley Reid’s two-match suspension for his sling tackle on St Kilda’s Darcy Wilson.

Reid landed himself in hot water during the third quarter of the Eagles’ loss, when he slung the young Saint into the ground to concede a free kick for a dangerous tackle.

The incident was graded as careless conduct with high contact and high impact, the latter charge upgraded despite Wilson playing out the game due to the potential to cause injury.

However, the Eagles confirmed on Monday they will be challenging the sanction at the AFL Tribunal, though they will only attempt to have the charge downgraded from ‘high’ impact to ‘medium’, which would see his suspension cut from two matches to one.

Pending the appeal, Reid will miss games against North Melbourne and Essendon, with the ban also ruling him ineligible for the AFL Rising Star Award, for which he was a heavy favourite.

The incident was the low point of a frustrating second half for Reid in the Eagles’ loss to the Saints, with the 19-year old prodigy heavily tagged by Marcus Windhager in the second half and held to just three disposals, while giving away four free kicks, having racked up 17 to half time, including 13 in the second quarter alone.

Reid’s ban continues a nightmare weekend for the prestigious award, with another leading contender in Western Bulldogs forward Sam Darcy likewise copping a two-match suspension for a late hit on Collingwood’s Brayden Maynard.

Reid was also cited for two instances of making careless contact with an umpire, for which he was fined a combined $3750 should he submit an early guilty plea to both.

Reid was the only player handed a suspension by the MRO out of Saturday’s matches, with Hawthorn’s Changkuoth Jiath fined $1250 for his slight headbutt on Adelaide’s Mitch Hinge.