NRL Power Rankings: Round 13 - Eels surge back into playoff equation, Cowboys regain their mojo, dark night for Knights

The Origin period drives a wedge down the middle of the NRL premiership but there is still plenty to be gleaned from the five matches that made up Round 13.

Parramatta were the big movers after Mitchell Moses’ return ensured their losing streak ended at five.

If he stays on the field, the Eels are a fighting chance of recovering from their 4-8 start to the season which cost Brad Arthur his job to sneak into the finals.

North Queensland are another team that is impossible to pick – their weakened line-up bested the Roosters’ also reduced-strength team at Allianz Stadium on Sunday with debutants and players who barely get a look-in doing plenty of damage.

Jake Clifford has one of the better kicking games in the NRL but can’t get a start with Tom Dearden and Chad Townsend ahead of him. If the losses start piling up again when the first-choice pair reunite, it could be time to give him an extended shot, particularly with Townsend in the twilight of his career and off contract at season’s end.

Heading in the opposite direction in rankings land are the Knights of Newcastle. Kalyn Ponga is an elite attacking weapon but even he wouldn’t be able to turn that ineffective rabble into an offensive threat.

They are nowhere near the danger zone after a 6-6 split in the first half of their season but the constant chopping and changing of their halves is creating a team that looks like it only just met when they run onto the park.

Team by team, here’s how the Power Rankings stack up after Round 13.

1 Panthers (last week 1): It’s hard to be critical of Penrith losing to the Dragons when they had six Origin stars out (including Nathan Cleary) as well as a couple of other regular first-graders.

At some point, the production line of talent needs to refresh and newer Panther cubs need to earn their stripes at NRL level the hard way.

2 Sharks (2): Another tough to be too harsh on them kinda game – the Sharks without Nicho Hynes’ creativity are gummy. Two losses on the trot means it’s crucial to get back to something resembling top form this weekend in Brisbane against the Broncos.

3 Roosters (3): They were disjointed in their preps for Sunday’s stoush with the Cowboys with Luke Keary away in Origin camp before returning for game day and James Tedesco doing the opposite.

Sam Walker looked like he’s ready for Origin himself with the way he dismantled the Cowboys in the first half but then proved why, at 21, he is still a year or perhaps more or way by failing to ice the match in the second period.

4 Broncos (4): After losing to the Titans, they had the bye but never looked like losing against those easybeats who seem to surrender the two competition points on an automatic basis irrespective of who they come up against.

5 Storm (5): They are also coming off a last-start loss but played themselves back into form against the bye. The Knights will continue that process for them when they drop by Melbourne this weekend.

6 Raiders (8): Back them if they are playing against anyone below them on these rankings, home or away.

They should have lost that game to the Dolphins three or four times over but like many of the politicians from the national capital, they can squirm their way out of any tight situation.

8 Sea Eagles (7): With Tom Trbojevic only a few weeks away from a return, Manly have a mini chance to make some inroads when they face an Origin-addled Penrith this weekend then take on St George Illawarra and Souths before their next bye.

8 Dolphins (6): Two losses on the trot to the Warriors and Raiders could come back to bite them when the finals equation is finally finalised.

Anthony Milford received what is a rare start these days at five-eighth and was a non-factor, leaving too much of a playmaking load on the 20-year-old shoulders of Isaiya Katoa.

9 Warriors (9): Made it three on the trot by smashing the bye and with seven regular first-graders back on deck this weekend against a Cowboys team on a short turnaround, fortunes are suddenly looking up for the Auckland club.

10 Bulldogs (11): They continued their habit of performing at their best when expectations are low by smashing the Knights in Newcastle.

More power to you, Reed Mahoney. If dopey forwards, particularly Knights ones who you have conned twice now, keep getting themselves sent to the sin bin for taking your verbal bait, keep throwing out those hooks (it’s the only hooking a hooker does these days).

11 Eels (16): The transformation now that Mitchell Moses has returned in the No.7 jersey could not have been more staggering.

Parramatta looked like Parramatta again and with Clint Gutherson back busting his gut at the back, this is a side that could get on a roll and mow down some of the over-achieving fast starters like the Dolphins and Raiders.

12 Cowboys (12): That’s three on the trot and after uninspiring wins over Souths and the Tigers, their Sunday comeback victory over the Roosters was probably their best of the season for those gorgeous rugby league commodities of grit and guts.

Can they get the balance right when the Origin stars are back is the big question.

13 Dragons (14): It’s about time Shane Flanagan gave some of the club’s young talent a run and the twin pairs of Toby and Ryan Couchman and Max and Mat Feagai gave St George Illawarra a burst of youthful energy.

They had been rolling out the consistently oldest team in the NRL up until their Round 13 upset over the more depleted Panthers.

14 Titans (13): They had the bye but in typical Titans fashion, they drop a spot even though they didn’t lose.

15 Knights (10): For anyone who witnessed their attacking “prowess” on Friday night, you have my deepest sympathies.

If they were a cricket team, they would be all right-arm medium, over the wicket, gun-barrel straight. There was no variation whatsoever and they were easy picking for the Canterbury defence even when the Dogs twice had a player off in the sin bin.

16 Rabbitohs (15): Had the bye, no coaches got sacked, no negative headlines. That’s a good week.

17 Wests (17): Had the bye, just eked out a win to get their first competition points in two months.