Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 live scores

The Toronto Raptors will look to take care of their home court in Game 2 of the NBA Finals series, against the Golden State Warriors, who aim to keep the series in check. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 10am (AEST).

The Raptors came away with a huge win in Game 1 over the defending champions, and while the Warriors were playing without Kevin Durant, these teams are more closely matched than it may appear on the surface.

While Durant was out, that was mitigated by the fact Kawhi Leonard was nowhere near his best. He finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, so he was still strong, but having virtually knocked the Milwaukee Bucks out on his own during the Conference finals, he wasn’t at his absolute best.

Toronto came away with a nine-point victory in the series opener on the back of Pascal Siakam 32 points on an incredible 14 of 17 shooting.

The Raptors defence was also outstanding when it needed to be, and against a team like the Warriors who can get hot from the floor in an instant, it’s completely necessary to have that in stretches to keep them quiet.

With no Durant, it makes the task of defending Golden State easier, but still not straightforward, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the key men heading into Game 2.

They shot a combined 55 points in Game 1 on 16 of 33 shooting from the field, but weren’t aggressive enough, and didn’t attempt to get Draymond Green involved in the contest.

The work of Siakam in Game 1 threw a spanner in the works to this series match-up wise. The Warriors would have come in thinking if they put Green on Leonard, they would have gone a long way to winning, but adjustments will need to be made to keep both of them – and Kyle Lowry – quiet during the second match.

Prediction

The Raptors were strong in Game 1, and really look like they are going to give the Warriors a run for their money in this series. With the fitness of Durant still questionable, I’ll take the Raptors to go up 2-0 and hold a strong advantage as they head out on the road.

Raptors by 8.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of Game 2 from 10am (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.

Game information

Tip-off: 10am (AEST)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV: Live ESPN

