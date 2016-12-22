We’re all feminists now: Cricketing pregnancy debate scraping the barrel

“We want you to comment on the pregnancy thing with female cricketers.”
“I think it’s a fabricated gender issue.”
“It was a bit over the top wasn’t it?”
“Yes.”
It’s easy to jump on the feminist bandwagon these days. No longer the preserve of bra burners, now a simple social media post will suffice. Stretch to a front-page headline and even the most conservative of broadsheets can be transformed into a liberal bastion of women’s rights.
No opportunity presented itself better than the recent furore around Cricket Australia’s pregnancy policy. Here was surely blatant sexism, as stark as it gets? Corral the troops, muster the pitch-forks and unite against this injustice, for these were easy pickings.
Only they weren’t. There are flaws in the governing body’s pregnancy policy (or non-policy as it turns out – a work in progress) and Cricket Australia have conceded as much. Most of the coverage, however, was blind to the full story of ongoing negotiations and fell for the oldest trick in the lobbying union’s book – out-of-context sensationalism.
There are grounds, enshrined in law at both a state and federal level, in which an employer can legally refuse to employ a pregnant woman. These relate to whether an employee is unable to perform the requirements of the job, or if there are health and safety issues.
There is no suggestion, however, that Cricket Australia has ever tried to refuse a pregnant player a contract, on lawful grounds or otherwise; the handful of players that have been contracted while pregnant report back reasonably favourably on their experience. This is not a legal issue, but a policy one, and it is a policy that is not yet fully developed, as with most aspects of the women’s game.
Cricket Australia are arguably a victim of their own success, and the role that the ACA have played is no small part in making women’s cricket contracts the most lucrative of any sport in the country.
It can be argued that progress has not been quick enough, or that Cricket Australia has failed to adequately consult those that are affected by any such policy, but the assertion that the governing body is actively discriminating against female players is a frivolous one.
The Australian Cricketers’ Association want leverage in the negotiations, so what better way than to portray the Cricket Australia as the bad guys in a public light. This is a common tactic in union negotiations, but can be a reckless one.
The reaction to this ‘rogue’ clause has been over the top, for the most part misconstrued, and most importantly, is unlikely to help the women’s cause. This much at least most contracted female cricketers believe.
In the past few days we have been offered snippets of player opinions from a handful of marquee names – from Ellyse Perry, who spoke in typically measured tones of how well looked after female cricketers are, and from Grace Harris, who in the past has been known to offer some more passionate remarks, but who also gave a balanced opinion of the status quo.
The consensus is clear – the clause is nothing scandalous. There is progress that still needs to be made (on maternity leave, contract length, and stipulations on behaviour) as there always has been, but there is a bigger picture to fight for. Nothing will be achieved with negotiations completely stalled, as they are now.
What really riles most female sportswomen is the huge, short-lived fuss over often trivial points that grab the headlines for a day, but which fail to analyse the bigger issues. In a world of fast-moving consumerism and a non-stop news cycle, reacting to these headlines, not the substance of a matter, is becoming far too common. Click-bait, if you must.
If the media wants to earn its feminist stripes, we need to dig a little deeper. What’s written on paper is not the problem, it’s what’s not. We need to be asking better questions – on the prevailing attitudes towards pregnant players, for instance.
Are they made to feel a burden, a financial incumbency, or that they should feel guilty for depriving another player of a contract? And how about the consistency in attitudes and policies between teams – between the national, WBBL and state set-ups – or between players even? Would a fringe state player feel as comfortable taking pregnant leave as a lynchpin of a side?
Talking to the players themselves is imperative, but something which neither CA nor ACA appear to have done enough of.
Pregnancy aside, another concern that needs more attention is the provision for part-time professionals, those juggling school, studies, and other careers alongside their cricket. As cricket’s demands increase, the number of players having to decide between cricket and an alternative career are growing.
It’s a big enough gamble when there’s a full-time, fully paid job at the end of it, let alone when there isn’t. Ultimatums issued to those having to decide between domestic cricket and AFL, two part-time pursuits at this stage, suggests there is room for improvement.
For the most part, however, the support is there, often behind the scenes and out of the spotlight – education stipends, health insurance and other benefits for all female contracted players are better than any other women’s sport in Australia. The game is growing, but no female player believes it should be full time, yet. It will be, but it won’t happen overnight.
The role of the ACA is vital, and an all inclusive Memorandum of Understanding welcome, for there has been a feeling for some time that women’s rights are being used as emotive pawns in a broader battle.
Despite this, in no other country do domestic female players get any representation; in most, neither do the internationals. That the Director of England Women’s Cricket felt the need to criticise Cricket Australia carried a slight irony, considering player representation beyond the 18 internationals is non-existent in England, let alone contracts that have ever even considered a player’s pregnancy.
The fourth estate, too, play a vital role in scrutinising the actions of the authorities, and must continue to do so, just without the hyperbole. In sport, and female sport especially, such coverage is imperative for its continued development. Players must be held to account for on-field performances, and the administration for their off-field management.
Praise where it’s due, constructive criticism where it is not. Shouting down the governing body without foundation is a dangerous path.
One of the biggest difficulties for a predominantly male media in an age in which the profile of women’s cricket is rapidly increasing, is how to critique without crossing into the murky waters of sexism.
Jumping at any loosely feminist cause is not the solution. Scrutiny and coverage consistent with the standards afforded to any male athlete, or their contract, is something to aim for. Pregnancy is unique to females and is harder to navigate, but comparing pregnant cricketers’ wives, or office employees even, to pregnant cricketers is absurd; these persons aren’t contracted to play a physically exertive sport to earn a living. This is a whole new world, which needs a whole new way of thinking.
That women’s sport has hit the front page of a national broadsheet shows that the women’s game is more meaningful than ever before. But that it’s hit the front pages in such a hollow form does it few favours. Dig a little deeper, acknowledge the strides that have been made and suggest a path for further progression.
Most importantly, let the player’s voices be heard; the ACA plays a part in that, but so does CA. Vilifying one over the other helps no one, least of all the women involved.
December 22nd 2016 @ 6:36am
Baz said | December 22nd 2016 @ 6:36am | ! Report
I think we have to think of cricket as a contact sport and hope the worse dont happen. For me this is where the risk is from preg women playing hence the need for CA to know.
The right process not sure but its important but overall they seem to be doing good things.
I think cricket australia are doing a good job to promote my second favourite sport.
Streaming games online and WBBL are all good.
December 22nd 2016 @ 7:39am
Rabbitz said | December 22nd 2016 @ 7:39am | ! Report
For me, this is the nub of the issue:
“What really riles most female sportswomen is the huge, short-lived fuss over often trivial points that grab the headlines for a day, but which fail to analyse the bigger issues. In a world of fast-moving consumerism and a non-stop news cycle, reacting to these headlines, not the substance of a matter, is becoming far too common. Click-bait, if you must.”
Main stream and social media are now simply vehicles for “click-bait” journalism and opinion presented as fact.
Thus all popular sport is subject to the same “short-lived fuss over often trivial points”. There is no appetite for journalists to dig and present deeper stories, flash out two or three fluff pieces a day and the editor will be happier than if a piece with facts and research is presented every couple of weeks.
This is not peculiar to women’s sport. Moreover, it is a sad indictment of the FOMO, must be entertained 24 hours-a-day psyche that western society has degenerated into.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:10am
George said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:10am | ! Report
The key issue is that they are paid pittance in comparison to males.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:21am
Basil said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:21am | ! Report
Consumer demand = renumeration.
I like to have I hit of tennis but no one would pay to watch me play even though I may put as much effort as on the court as pros do.
We can’t force demand for ourselves if it’s not there just because we feel entitled to it.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:46am
George said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:46am | ! Report
But sufficient $ to make a living would be handy, if, say, you were dedicated to that sport full-time, and employed by a super-rich organisation to do so by Cricket/Tennis Australia.
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:05am
I hate pies said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:05am | ! Report
I’d be very happy to dedicate myself to golf full time if someone was willing to pay me to do it.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:40am
George said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:40am | ! Report
Point being CA *does* already employ female cricketers.
December 22nd 2016 @ 1:25pm
Rod said | December 22nd 2016 @ 1:25pm | ! Report
How much should girls be paid. Do we actually know what they are being paid
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:08am
Dutski said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:08am | ! Report
I disagree Basil. Sure there are market forces that will come into play but what women’s cricket at the national and international level is really in an establishment phase. So if we are talking about this in a consumer/business sense there is a certain amount of seed funding needed to establish the product. That’s how I see the issues around wages etc. once the leagues are established it will be time to discuss pay based on performance, but if we are serious about establishing the game then investment is needed.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:06am
I hate pies said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:06am | ! Report
Sport as a product never works. Sport requires tribalism, nationalism, pride and desire to succeed.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:33pm
Christov said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:33pm | ! Report
After looking at north sydney oval as compared to adelaide oval last night is all the subjective evidence i need. Once there are more bums on seats, more viewership, and sponsor money flowing they will be rewarded.
Nothing, however, stopping female athletes getting the sponsorship dollars, media gigs etc that comes from being a pro athlete. I would argue there is equal interest in womens and mens tennis and finally they are getting paid accordingly. Instead of demonising CA the media and sport should be garnering interest in thewbbl which if they really wanted to promote the game should be called something different and not branded as womens bbl. Why not big slap league or something similar. Having a brand separate from the mens game will help their cause.
P.s. i do believe they should be paid, say, the minimum wage of a nrl player, which is quite good pay. CA does have the funds. I did some digging and the last financial report i saw they made 10 million, i think it was 2014-15 year
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:45am
Mike Dugg said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:45am | ! Report
It took male athletes decades and even a century to earn the big money they do now. Women have to spend the time and work at it
December 22nd 2016 @ 3:18pm
Chris Kettlewell said | December 22nd 2016 @ 3:18pm | ! Report
Actually not a bad point. Men were playing international cricket for over a century before Kerry Packer came along and and began the transition to a sport where the players were actually paid decently, and even once that happened remuneration for players has still been a slow, gradual growth over time to where it is now. It’s silly to think they should just turn around and pay the women heaps to make them “equal with the men” just like that.
December 22nd 2016 @ 3:24pm
George said | December 22nd 2016 @ 3:24pm | ! Report
You don’t see IT professionals ‘spending the time’ to earn big bucks.
December 22nd 2016 @ 5:29pm
Oingo Boingo said | December 22nd 2016 @ 5:29pm | ! Report
Just another case of lefty main stream media beating up a another sexism story to sell their clapped out dying newspapers and cause more division within society.
Women just have to accept that , when it comes to almost all elite physical sport they will never ever ever be able to compete against men so they always be considered to be worth less as they can never be the pinnacle.
In saying that it doesn’t mean they don’t have equally competitive outcomes amongst themselves, it just means quite a large percentage of the population won’t ever be overly interested.
That’s just human nature.
December 22nd 2016 @ 6:46pm
Basil said | December 22nd 2016 @ 6:46pm | ! Report
I’m outraged! How Sexist!
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:18pm
CALM CHEEN said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:18pm | ! Report
Im not sure if you’re actually taking the P here Basil , but Ive Gotta agree with OB here.
Not sexism at all , just the truth , if that offends you well so be it. .
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:07pm
Basil said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:07pm | ! Report
Pure unbridled sarcasm mate.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:35pm
Christov said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:35pm | ! Report
Yes, i agree. Interest can grow but ig wont be above mens sport. How much are netballers paid? Just out of interest
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:02pm
CALM CHEEN said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:02pm | ! Report
Its like arguing that Iron ore miners should get just as much per ton as gold miners , just because they do the same amount of work getting it out of the ground .
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:19pm
Christov said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:19pm | ! Report
I was just wondering champ, ill just google next time
December 22nd 2016 @ 4:50pm
American Dave said | December 22nd 2016 @ 4:50pm | ! Report
That is some pretty poor logic. It does assume that the playing field, more broadly in life, has been equal.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:55pm
Oingo Boingo said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:55pm | ! Report
I’m not sure what your implying or if your actually referring to my posts AD .
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:24am
Chris Kettlewell said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:24am | ! Report
I think in general CA are actually doing a very good job with the women’s game. They’ve really managed to promote the WBBL in a way that they’ve been able to get to a point where women can start looking at moving from semi-pro to pro. But it’s still at that delicate point, and it’s probably something they need to be careful of not putting too much pressure on women who want to juggle other work (or even a winter sport) rather than go full-time professional.
But it’s also the sort of thing that people can’t be in too much of a hurry with. Knee-jerk reactions wanting more money and full-professional systems for female cricketers when the crowds and TV money just isn’t there to support it will likely result in the whole thing going under. CA is doing a good job of growing the women’s game, but it needs to be grown gradually over time and that means it’s a bit of a year by year prospect, hopefully each year growing a bit more than the one before and on the back of that continually reviewing all aspects of the game to try and make it better, both on and off the field.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:48am
BrainsTrust said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:48am | ! Report
The biggest issue I would have with womens pay in cricket is Cricket Australia has been rolling in cash basically since about 2010 and didn’t act on it till recently. Even now its still a pittance. Male Big Bash on the other hand had hundreds of millions dollar in losses in the same period, this was justified by it being an investment.
How are the womens contracts that lucrative when Netball beats them hands down.
In terms of wealth Netball has a fraction of the money Cricket Australia has.
The number of people who are paid to write articles saying how incredible the Male Big Bash is, even though its a lot of the players are fly in and out rather than dedicated compared to their male IPL and womens big bash counterparts.
Despite the fact that the Male Big Bash seems to have the biggest promotional budget in the country, the Womens version pulled off quite decent ratings. Of course the TV deal was already set before the ratings, but the same thing happened when the Big Bash was first developed, Nine owned all the cricket TV rights, so all money Cricket Australia put into it went straight to Channel Nine who onsold it to Foxtel.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:31am
I hate pies said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:31am | ! Report
How have the ratings for the BBL compared with the WBBL for the first couple of games? The issue with saying that CA has been rolling in cash is that that cash was generated by the male game. It sounds like the old union line of you should pay me more just because you have money, regardless of the value that I create for your business.
December 22nd 2016 @ 12:33pm
BrainsTrust said | December 22nd 2016 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
So Exhibit A the male Big Bash seemd to spend 100m dollars a year and gets back 50m in revenue.
Exhibit B the womens Big Bash would be lucky to be run on 5 million a year, the revenue would be negligible.
Which is doing the best job?
December 22nd 2016 @ 4:04pm
Marco said | December 22nd 2016 @ 4:04pm | ! Report
The expenses of the 2 comps would be similar minus the pay
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:48am
Chris Kettlewell said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:48am | ! Report
The WBBL had good ratings for the WBBL. Doesn’t remotely compare to the BBL which would have had many times the ratings, plus in 2 games so far we’ve had a sellout in Homebush (something like 27k) and well over 40,000 at Adelaide. The women’s game doesn’t get anything like that.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:16am
johnnie said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:16am | ! Report
I think the ACA forgot to consult their own players on this – surprise surprise. I’m not sure bowlers will be too comfortable bowling to pregnant batters – imagine if they bowled a ball, struck the batter in the process due to batter error, or pitch variation, and caused a termination of pregnancy? Bowlers would be aware of this risk, and keen to avoid it. I’d imagine CA asked the women what they wanted, and didn’t bother consulting with the incompetence at the ACA… and that’s where we got status quo from?