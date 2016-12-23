Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores, blog

Nice lose two players in stoppage time, as Balotelli loses it over red card

It’s the festive season and it will be Christmas comes early when the Brisbane Roar host the Western Sydney Wanderers, as the Roar look to close the gap on league leaders Sydney FC. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 8pm AEDT.

If the Roar win tonight they can really put the heat on the Sky Blues who won’t play until Boxing Day. However, the ladder leaders are sitting comfortably, undefeated and on top of the ladder.

John Aloisi’s team comes into this game after getting past the Central Coast Mariners on Sunday, and they haven’t lost since Round 2.

On the flip side the Wanderers have won just the one game in their last nine, which included a draw against the Roar just a few weeks ago, on that day it was Jumpei Kusakami who earned a point for Western Sydney, cancelling out Jamie Maclaren’s earlier penalty.

The goal meant Maclaren has now scored eight goals in five matches for the Roar against the Wanderers and he must be looked to as a danger man for this clash.

These teams have great history against one another, they played a thrilling final last year that culminated in a high scoring affair, with this year’s earlier contest being a close encounter I am expecting another cracking game between these two sides.

It could come down to their defensive capabilities, Brisbane has only conceded 11 goals this season which is equal second best in the league, while the Wanderers have leaked 21 goals with only Perth Glory and Central Coast shipping more goals this year.

Both sides have scored 15 apiece this year so they have the attacking pieces to claim a win here. Aloisi certainly won’t be taking any chances, prior to tonight’s game he has vowed to show no mercy.

“I’m not sure whether they’re feeling pressure or not, we can’t worry about that. They’re a good side, they’ve got very good players going forward,” Aloisi said.

“If you give them space or time, they’ll hurt you.

“We’re playing at home, we know we’re strong at home, we’ll be taking the game to the Wanderers and try to keep them on the back foot and play to our ability.”

Prediction

This game is shaping as a cracker, I’m going to take the Roar at home to win.

Brisbane 2-1

