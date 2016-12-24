Gallen eyes super fight with Sonny Bill

Paul Gallen has called for Sonny Bill Williams to meet him in a super bout of football stars after the Cronulla hardman took his boxing record to 7-0.

Gallen scored an impressive victory over Gold Coast-based Kiwi Ryan Carr-Ketu with a fourth round knockout at Southern Cross Group Stadium on Friday night.

The 35-year-old will retire from the NRL at the end of the 2017 season and is hoping to meet cross-code star Williams in a fight later next year.

“I’m going back to footy now, I’ve got two weeks off and then I’ve got a big season ahead of me,” Gallen said.

“Then this time next season we’ll weigh it up.

“We want to do it (a fight with Williams), everyone wants to see it so let’s make it happen.

“It’s got to the stage where it’s got to happen. I’m not planning on having too many more fights.”

After a bitter lead-up in which the two fighters engaged in a war of words, Friday’s bout was often spiteful with Carr-Ketu leading with his head on several occasions.

He was warned a few times by the referee and Gallen accused Carr-Ketu of headbutting at least four times.

“He headbutted all the time, by the end he was leading with his head,” Gallen said.

“But I got the win and that’s what I care about.”

Gallen came out to a hero’s welcome at his NRL side’s home ground, following Carr-Ketu’s verbal jibes in the lead up.

Carr-Ketu insulted the Shire and referred to Gallen as “the head bogan”, as well as making reference to the Sharks peptide scandal, none of which endeared the adopted Queenslander to the parochial crowd.

Carr-Ketu controlled the early going, using his superior reach to land a couple of nice lefts.

However, from there it was all Gallen who stood and delivered a flurry of big blows, to which his opponent couldn’t respond.

From the second round onwards Gallen looked the superior fighter and by the end of the third round Carr-Ketu seemed unsteady on his feet.

With several of his Sharks teammates, including Andrew Fifita and Chris Heighington, watching on from ringside, Gallen came into the fourth smelling blood in the water and finished off his opponent 43 seconds into the round.

“I just timed myself, picked my punches well, he punched hard, I’ve got to give him credit for that, he hit me a few times,” Gallen said.

“It didn’t tickle. He did punch well that first round. But I just felt that pressure I applied to him, I gradually got on top of him. I just had to take my time.”