Highlights: Paul Gallen takes boxing record to 7-0

Paul Gallen has taken his professional boxing record to 7-0 with an impressive knockout win over Ryan Carr-Ketu at Sydney’s Southern Cross Group Stadium.

The Cronulla NRL skipper dominated Friday night’s bout from the second round and knocked his 34-year-old opponent down 43 seconds into the fourth.

Gallen outclassed Carr-Ketu with a flurry of body shots, for which he had no answer.

The 35-year-old came out to a hero’s welcome at his NRL side’s home ground, following Carr-Ketu’s verbal jibes in the lead up.

The pair exchanged strong words over the past week and Carr-Ketu insulted the Shire and referred to Gallen as “the head bogan”, as well as making reference to the Sharks peptide scandal.

Carr-Ketu controlled the early going, using his superior reach to land a couple of nice lefts.

However, from there it was all Gallen who stood and delivered a flurry of big blows, to which his opponent couldn’t respond.

From the second round onwards Gallen looked the superior fighter and by the end of the third round Carr-Ketu looked unsteady on his feet.

With several of his Sharks teammates, including Andrew Fifita and Chris Heighington, watching on from ringside, Gallen came into the fourth round smelling blood in the water and made light work of his opponent.