Adelaide United vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

Reigning A-League champions Adelaide United are rooted to the bottom of the ladder and face the unenvious task of trying to beat the undefeated Sydney FC. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.
The only positive that Adelaide can take into tonight’s home contest against Sydney FC is the fact that they nearly beat the premiership favourites several rounds ago at Allianz Stadium.
On that occasion, Sydney were lucky to escape with a nil-all draw at home against an Adelaide side that has only one victory next to its name this season.
Adelaide are currently a shadow of their former selves. Earlier this year, Adelaide was rightfully proclaimed the A-League’s best team after defeating the Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 in the grand final.
Since that historic win, Adelaide has secured just one victory against Wellington to go along with three draws and seven defeats. To be fair, the Reds have lost plenty of talent since emerging as A-League champions and are currently rebuilding a once formidable squad.
Sydney FC meanwhile continues to go from strength to strength. They are comprehensively outplaying teams home and away, with their recent demolition of Perth Glory the latest evidence pointing to what seems an inevitable conquest of the A-League championship.
Graham Arnold’s men are firing on all cylinders but tonight’s contest does represent a danger game for the Sky Blues. Adelaide does remain one of the few teams to have held Sydney scoreless so the Reds will be quietly confident of causing an upset at home.
If Adelaide hopes to limit Sydney’s efficiency in possession, they will have to shut down Milos Ninkovic. The Sydney FC playmaker only trails Melbourne Victory’s Marco Rojas for assists thus far and he is enjoying his football under Graham Arnold. If Ninkovic is allowed to dictate terms, Sydney should be favoured to open Adelaide right up.
Prediction
Adelaide just hasn’t been able to hit the heights of last season’s championship-winning run. At home, they deserve respect but Sydney at the moment remain too difficult to tip against it.
Sydney to win 2-1
9:44pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:44pm | ! Report
Three added minutes of misery for Adelaide….
Adelaide 0
Sydney 4
9:42pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:42pm | ! Report
89′ – All the yellow cards awarded have gone to Sydney FC with O’Neill the latest to get booked.
Adelaide 0
Sydney 4
9:40pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:40pm | ! Report
87′ – Both teams going through the motions. Sydney had this wrapped up by the 55th minute. Gulf in class between the two sides is huge as the table rightfully suggests.
Adelaide 0
Sydney 4
9:37pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:37pm | ! Report
85′ – Adelaide continue to search for that maiden goal tonight. Not clinical enough. Adelaide in a deep hole. It will take time to recover.
Adelaide 0
Sydney 4
9:35pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:35pm | ! Report
82′ – Before this thrashing, Adelaide would have been pretty proud of their record against Sydney FC. Adelaide though have fallen apart tonight, like many teams before them this season to Sydney FC….
Adelaide 0
Sydney 4
9:33pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:33pm | ! Report
80′ – Plenty of soul searching for Adelaide to do. Simon and Ibini have come on for Sydney. Every member of Sydney’s squad contributing. Too good.
Adelaide 0
Sydney 4
9:31pm
Stevo said | 9:31pm | ! Report
Matt Simon coming on. Fireworks.
9:30pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:30pm | ! Report
77′ – Sydney could finish with five or six goals tonight. Adelaide just going through the motions here as they experiment in attack given that the game is all but lost for the hosts.
Adelaide 0
Sydney 4