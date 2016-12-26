Adelaide United vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

Reigning A-League champions Adelaide United are rooted to the bottom of the ladder and face the unenvious task of trying to beat the undefeated Sydney FC. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.

The only positive that Adelaide can take into tonight’s home contest against Sydney FC is the fact that they nearly beat the premiership favourites several rounds ago at Allianz Stadium.

On that occasion, Sydney were lucky to escape with a nil-all draw at home against an Adelaide side that has only one victory next to its name this season.

Adelaide are currently a shadow of their former selves. Earlier this year, Adelaide was rightfully proclaimed the A-League’s best team after defeating the Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 in the grand final.

Since that historic win, Adelaide has secured just one victory against Wellington to go along with three draws and seven defeats. To be fair, the Reds have lost plenty of talent since emerging as A-League champions and are currently rebuilding a once formidable squad.

Sydney FC meanwhile continues to go from strength to strength. They are comprehensively outplaying teams home and away, with their recent demolition of Perth Glory the latest evidence pointing to what seems an inevitable conquest of the A-League championship.

Graham Arnold’s men are firing on all cylinders but tonight’s contest does represent a danger game for the Sky Blues. Adelaide does remain one of the few teams to have held Sydney scoreless so the Reds will be quietly confident of causing an upset at home.

If Adelaide hopes to limit Sydney’s efficiency in possession, they will have to shut down Milos Ninkovic. The Sydney FC playmaker only trails Melbourne Victory’s Marco Rojas for assists thus far and he is enjoying his football under Graham Arnold. If Ninkovic is allowed to dictate terms, Sydney should be favoured to open Adelaide right up.



Prediction

Adelaide just hasn’t been able to hit the heights of last season’s championship-winning run. At home, they deserve respect but Sydney at the moment remain too difficult to tip against it.



Sydney to win 2-1