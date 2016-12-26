Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor need each other

The late Muhammad Ali, bless his soul, once said: “champions aren’t made in gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them – a desire, a dream, a vision.”

Who better than to fulfil Muhammad Ali’s definition of a champion than his heir apparent, Conor McGregor? Or the defensive architect and undefeated boxing legend that is Floyd Mayweather? They both speak volumes – the world titles they have, the money they have earned.

Pitting the two against each other would elevate their statuses and ultimately for the victor, entrench their own legacy as one of the greatest athletes of all time, similar to Ali.

From every angle McGregor taking on the perennial boxing king of his generation in Floyd Mayweather is a dream bout for both mixed martial arts and boxing fans.

This is a tantalising matchup, a promoter’s dream financially. Leonard Ellerbe, Chief Executive Officer of Mayweather Promotions, through ESPN has questioned McGregor’s interest in fighting Mayweather, “Conor McGregor can say anything he wants to but he has a boss and his name is Dana White.”

The question remains: who really is in control of the negotiations? Both fighters will give you different answers.

Mayweather has admitted on air to Showtime’s boxing analyst Steve Farhood, in May of this year, “we do not really know as of right now [if the fight will eventuate], but there has been a lot of talk and hopefully we can make the fight happen.”

Fitting in the fight and the immense media obligations this event would bring in 2017, should present no dilemma. Mayweather and McGregor are two of the hardest working athletes living today.

Before vacating his former featherweight belt, McGregor was the most active champion in the UFC, capable of fighting at multiple weight classes.

Mayweather is a retired fighter, but the temptation to surpass Rocky Marciano’s 49 wins without a loss is surely too great to pass up.

The real stumbling block is the money issue, which is to be expected with two supremely successful athletes. Mayweather is talking $100 million, McGregor has matched his call – neither are willing to fold.

For a crossover fight from mixed martial arts to the squared circle, with the names of Mayweather and McGregor headlining the event, $200 million is more than achievable.

Add in, however, the UFC carrying huge debt (approximately $4 billion), after WME-IMG purchased the UFC juggernaut from Zuffa and the deliberations become more entangled.

With any two promotions, not just the UFC, Showtime or Mayweather Promotions – middle ground can be hard to achieve.

Billed as ‘The Fight of the Century’ fielding Manny Pacquiao against Mayweather, Showtime and HBO finally reached an agreement, years after the fight’s expiree date.

Mayweather produced a boxing masterclass upon Pacquiao, who struggled to close the reach advantage favouring his opponent. Mayweather’s neat jab and straight right hand had him guessing, yet Pacquiao still had his moments, with his signature overhand left stunning Mayweather the few times it did land.

McGregor is similar to Pacquiao – he excels with his slip left hand, bears a southpaw stance and prefers to press the action. What McGregor has which Pacquiao does not, however, is height and youth on his side.

Age waits for no man: Mayweather will be competing as a 40-year-old boxer next year if he were to test himself against McGregor.

McGregor is far from an easy opponent and to succeed against him. Mayweather must be calculated and, to the dismay of the regular spectator, a chess player.

There is a certain point of invincibility which fighters can build up, which makes them feel unbeatable.

McGregor’s self-belief mirrors Ali’s, albeit with some differences. Mayweather flaunts his luxurious lifestyle and has supreme confidence in his boxing abilities.

Love them or hate them, McGregor and Mayweather are two of a kind.

The press conferences themselves, which will collide the egos of McGregor and Mayweather, could provide more value than the actual fight. Sooner or later, it is time to box or conversely, start the promos.