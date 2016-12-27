Melbourne City vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne City hosts Perth Glory in a matchup that promises plenty of goals. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.
Defensive issues have plagued Melbourne and Perth in recent weeks, so expect a high scoring contest between two teams desperate to get back into the winner’s circle.
After a promising start to the season, the Glory find themselves outside the top six after last week’s heavy defeat to league leaders Sydney FC at home.
After attaining an early lead, Sydney FC showcased their premiership credentials by scoring 4 consecutive goals en route to a comprehensive 4-1 victory in Perth.
City meanwhile is coming off a well-deserved 2-1 defeat to rivals Victory. Despite opening the scoring through Tim Cahill, City once again were opened up far too easily in defence and could have easily conceded three or four goals against a team that they dispatched easily back in round two.
Melbourne’s defensive woes stretch back to the game against Brisbane three rounds ago where they were lucky to secure a score draw at home. Against Sydney FC and Melbourne of late, City are far too passive playing out from the back and this allows opposition teams to press and force John van’t Schip’s men into turning over possession cheaply.
Whilst City’s performance improved in the second half against Victory, they were still opened up comfortably by their rivals in the second half, and this ultimately led to their third defeat of the A-League campaign.
Indeed City can ill-afford to underestimate Perth tonight. The Glory have performed well at AAMI Park this season, securing an upset win over City in round 3 to go along with a draw against Victory several rounds later.
Prediction
Perth’s performances though have fallen significantly over the past few rounds and City should win tonight if attacking stars Bruno Fornaroli and Cahill are serviced well.
City to win 3-1
9:13pm
PENALTY CITY
PENALTY CITY
City 2
Glory 2
9:12pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:12pm | ! Report
59′ – Brandan now comes on for Muscat who has endured a torrid game. Brandan will add more spice to City’s attack. He scored a screamer against Sydney a few weeks back.
City 2
Glory 2
9:10pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:10pm | ! Report
57′ – Marinkovic comes on for Taggart as Perth make their first change. Kilkenny meanwhile for City misses badly with an effort he should have done better with.
City 2
Glory 2
9:07pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:07pm | ! Report
54′ – City once again rocky at the back as Castro in possession causes enormous havoc. City eventually clear but unconvincingly. This puts City’s attack under big pressure to score 3 or 4 goals a match to counteract defensive weakness. Same goes for Perth.
City 2
Glory 2
9:05pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:05pm | ! Report
52′ – Fair to say that both City and Glory are not known for their defensive steel. Attacking quality though is strong on both sides.
City 2
Glory 2
9:03pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:03pm | ! Report
49′ – Fornaroli will be cursing to himself given his penalty could have allowed City to hold a 3-1 lead. Instead, a great save from Reddy and second later, Perth equalise. Can the Uruguayan make amends?
City 2
Glory 2
9:00pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:00pm | ! Report
47′ – City are really struggling to hold on to leads and its costing them a lot of competition points.They led against Sydney, Victory and Perth and have thus far failed to close games out when in front. Tongyik still struggling to adapt to the speed of A-league football.
City 2
Glory 2
8:59pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:59pm | ! Report
SECOND HALF KICKOFF
What can we expect from a match that has delivered so much already?
City 2
Glory 2
8:46pm
Swanny said | 8:46pm | ! Report
The best half of football this season . Castro genius
Cahill header
kamal v poor Marc warren
Fornarili a great goal and missing a pen
Liam reddy having a good one .
8:46pm
This is a game where anything is possible.
This is a game where anything is possible.
8:44pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:44pm | ! Report
A dramatic and thoroughly entertaining first half comes to a close and City and Perth go into the break all square at 2 all. City could have been 3-1 up but Fornaroli had his penalty saved and then seconds later, Castro makes City pay dearly. City in an attacking sense are playing very well. In defence however, they are at sea as Castro and company cause tremendous havoc. All to play for in the second half!
City 2
Glory 2
8:43pm
HALFTIME
HALFTIME
City 2
Glory 2