Melbourne City vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

    Melb City V Perth

    MELBOURNE RECTANGULAR STADIUM, MELBOURNE, VIC, 27 DECEMBER 2016

    		  
    Melb City 56' Perth
    2 LIVE SCORE 2
    2 HALF TIME SCORE 2
    11 SHOTS 7
    6 SHOTS ON GOAL 4
    5 FOULS 8
    2 CORNERS 3
    0 OFFSIDES 1
    62 POSSESSION 38

    Melbourne City hosts Perth Glory in a matchup that promises plenty of goals. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.

    Defensive issues have plagued Melbourne and Perth in recent weeks, so expect a high scoring contest between two teams desperate to get back into the winner’s circle.

    After a promising start to the season, the Glory find themselves outside the top six after last week’s heavy defeat to league leaders Sydney FC at home.

    After attaining an early lead, Sydney FC showcased their premiership credentials by scoring 4 consecutive goals en route to a comprehensive 4-1 victory in Perth.

    City meanwhile is coming off a well-deserved 2-1 defeat to rivals Victory. Despite opening the scoring through Tim Cahill, City once again were opened up far too easily in defence and could have easily conceded three or four goals against a team that they dispatched easily back in round two.

    Melbourne’s defensive woes stretch back to the game against Brisbane three rounds ago where they were lucky to secure a score draw at home. Against Sydney FC and Melbourne of late, City are far too passive playing out from the back and this allows opposition teams to press and force John van’t Schip’s men into turning over possession cheaply.

    Whilst City’s performance improved in the second half against Victory, they were still opened up comfortably by their rivals in the second half, and this ultimately led to their third defeat of the A-League campaign.

    Indeed City can ill-afford to underestimate Perth tonight. The Glory have performed well at AAMI Park this season, securing an upset win over City in round 3 to go along with a draw against Victory several rounds later.

    Prediction
    Perth’s performances though have fallen significantly over the past few rounds and City should win tonight if attacking stars Bruno Fornaroli and Cahill are serviced well.

    City to win 3-1

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    9' GOAL - Tim Cahill (Melb City)

    16' YELLOW CARD - Marc Warren (Perth)

    21' GOAL - Diego Castro Giménez (Perth)

    28' YELLOW CARD - Manny Muscat (Melb City)

    36' GOAL - Bruno Fornaroli (Melb City)

    39' GOAL - Diego Castro Giménez (Perth)

    43' YELLOW CARD - Dino Djulbic (Perth)

    46' YELLOW CARD - Neil Kilkenny (Melb City)

    47' YELLOW CARD - Ruon Tongyik (Melb City)

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers covering football, tennis and rugby league. When he isn't live blogging he's busy at work at @Boldtutor.