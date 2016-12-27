Melbourne City vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne City hosts Perth Glory in a matchup that promises plenty of goals. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.

Defensive issues have plagued Melbourne and Perth in recent weeks, so expect a high scoring contest between two teams desperate to get back into the winner’s circle.

After a promising start to the season, the Glory find themselves outside the top six after last week’s heavy defeat to league leaders Sydney FC at home.

After attaining an early lead, Sydney FC showcased their premiership credentials by scoring 4 consecutive goals en route to a comprehensive 4-1 victory in Perth.

City meanwhile is coming off a well-deserved 2-1 defeat to rivals Victory. Despite opening the scoring through Tim Cahill, City once again were opened up far too easily in defence and could have easily conceded three or four goals against a team that they dispatched easily back in round two.

Melbourne’s defensive woes stretch back to the game against Brisbane three rounds ago where they were lucky to secure a score draw at home. Against Sydney FC and Melbourne of late, City are far too passive playing out from the back and this allows opposition teams to press and force John van’t Schip’s men into turning over possession cheaply.

Whilst City’s performance improved in the second half against Victory, they were still opened up comfortably by their rivals in the second half, and this ultimately led to their third defeat of the A-League campaign.

Indeed City can ill-afford to underestimate Perth tonight. The Glory have performed well at AAMI Park this season, securing an upset win over City in round 3 to go along with a draw against Victory several rounds later.

Prediction

Perth’s performances though have fallen significantly over the past few rounds and City should win tonight if attacking stars Bruno Fornaroli and Cahill are serviced well.



City to win 3-1