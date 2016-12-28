Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League live scores, blog

We might be in the middle of the festive season, but after their classic derby win at AAMI Park, Melbourne Victory will look to finish off the round in style against the dangerous Central Coast Mariners. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEDT).

The Victory come into this one following a great win over their rivals Melbourne City earlier this month.

They came from behind in that one to score the win, and have a good record against tonight’s opponents. They’re undefeated in their last nine against the Central Coast which might explain why they are the short priced favourites to win tonight’s fixture.

They also come into this game undefeated in their previous five league matches, with four wins and a draw continuing to keep the undefeated Sydney FC honest at the top of the table.

It will be important for coach Kevin Muscat to make sure his side doesn’t get complacent heading into this game, as the Mariners who currently sit ninth will be more than capable of taking advantage of a lapse in concentration.

Some questions will need to be answered as the game goes on and one of them is how will the Victory go off an 11-day break since their last contest? Surely with the scoring power of Besart Berisha, Marco Rojas and James Troisi there will be no problems for the Victory in this one.

Especially when you consider that the Mariners haven’t won against the Victory in Melbourne since 2009, they also have just one clean sheet and one of the worst defences in the competition.

If they are going to win tonight it is going to have to be through the strike power of Roy O’Donovan – when on song he is one of the most dangerous players in the competition.

He’ll need some support from former Melbourne player Connor Pain and Fabio Ferreira to try and spark Paul Okon’s side though.

Prediction

This game looks set to be a cracker, however on current form, the Victory will be too good in this one.

Victory 2-1

Join The Roar for live coverage of this game from 7:50pm (AEDT).