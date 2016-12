It only took 48-seconds for reigning champ Amanda Nunes to deal returning former title-holder Ronda Rousey a winning, and possibly career-ending blow.

Nunes took the lead early in the fight and didn’t let up, recording a dominant victory that saw the referee call a stoppage even though Rousey was still on her feet.

It could spell the end of Rousey’s once-dominant career, given such a disappointing result after her 13-month hiatus since losing her title to Holly Holm in November 2015.