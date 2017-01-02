Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

Having finally broken their BBL06 drought, the Adelaide Strikers will be looking to notch up a second consecutive win as they travel south to lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7.10pm (AEDT).

Thanks to a brilliant team bowling display, the Strikers were able to defend a below-par total with the bat in their New Year’s Eve clash against the Sydney Sixers, preventing them from slumping to the 0-3 start that may have ended their finals hopes before they began.

With figures of 2/10 off his 4 overs, the recalled Ben Laughlin was the pick of the Strikers pacemen, but it was gangly quick Billy Stanlake who turned the match the Strikers way, bowling with sizzling pace and bounce which made him a nightmare to face for the Sixers batsmen.

After a dominant BBL05 campaign that launched him into Australia’s ODI and T20I teams, Travis Head has endured a frustrating start to BBL06, and with the Strikers batting an area of concern, he will hope the new year ushers in a change in his lacklustre form.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile have slumped to successive losses since kicking off their 2015-16 campaign in style against the Sixers, and as a result only net run rate separates them from the Strikers on the ladder.

Their defeat to the Brisbane Heat earlier this week became a horror show, with Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum belting a bewildered Hurricanes attack all about the Gabba, including (in the case of one Lynn monster) onto the roof.

The Hurricanes’ batting has looked solid all tournament, with Tim Paine excelling up the order and most of his teammates chipping in, but the bowling looks one-paced and vulnerable – only spinners Cameron Boyce and Clive Rose managing economy rates below 9.5 runs per over.

Prediction

The Strikers look to have finally found their mojo against the Sixers, and their extra bowling class and dangerous top order should see them notch up their second successive victory.

With the Hurricanes strength being their dynamic batting unit that has managed to rack up competitive totals in all their matches so far this season, and the Strikers a bowling attack that ran through the Sixers like a knife through butter, the ‘canes innings could well be where this match is decided.

Can Brad Hodge inspire his charges for the second game running as they roar back into contention for the BBL finals? Or will the Hurricanes bounce back from their successive defeats to taste victory in front of their home crowd?

Join The Roar from 7.10pm AEDT to find out the answer to these questions and much, much more, and why not chip in with your thoughts by commenting in the section below?