Adelaide 36ers vs Illawarra Hawks: NBL live scores

The NBL season might only have six rounds left, but we are no closer to working out who will finish where and the puzzle will only get harder to solve when the league-leading Adelaide 36ers host the Illawarra Hawks. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:30pm (AEDT).

To think that just two months ago the Hawks and 36ers were the two teams sitting right at the bottom of the table with the finals starting to look beyond them.

But in a tip of the hat to just how crazy and close this league is, the Hawks and 36ers have rediscovered their flare on offence that everyone knew they had and put up points like defence wasn’t being played.

The 36ers in particular, have been incredible with Jerome Randle, Nathan Sobey and big man Daniel Johnson who is a strong chance to be named centre in the NBL’s first team at the end of the season leading the way.

Randle has been one of the league’s best over the last six weeks, with the 36ers flying to the top and sitting on a record of 11 and 7, having won eight straight before they were demolished by Melbourne United in their last clash.

Like the 36ers, the Hawks have been an exciting team to watch on court and much of their form revival has been down to the awesome form and shooting ability – particularly from behind the arc of Rotnei Clarke.

The worry for the Hawks though is their depth is lacking a little. AJ Ogilvy hasn’t been at his best this season, and their defensive presence is lacking with inconsistency on display from Michael Hollyfield.

It means they have been putting up slightly inconsistent results, the club sitting third with a record of ten wins and nine losses.

After beating the lifeless Sydney Kings on the road during the Christmas round, they came out last week and were taken to the cleaners at home by the understrength Perth Wildcats, conceding 95 points and again showing their weakness on the defensive end.

Prediction

Adelaide are sitting at the top of the table for a reason and have been in some sensational form despite their last start loss. So long as Jerome Randle is somewhere near his best, they will have the Hawks measure at home.

Both sides are brilliant on offence so it could be a ridiculously high scoring game with very little defence played.

36ers by 9.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this all important NBL match from 7:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.