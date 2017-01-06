Australia vs Pakistan: Cricket live scores, blog, 3rd Test – Day 4

A battling century from Younis Khan and loss of overs to rain had Pakistan eyeing a draw, but Australia finished Day 3 of the SCG Test in the driver’s seat. Follow all the action of the fourth day’s play on The Roar from 10am (AEDT).
Rain ruined nearly half of the day’s play in Sydney, but the remaining time was enough to see Younis and Nathan Lyon come to the party for their respective teams.
Younis became the first cricketer in the history of the game to score a century in each of the Test-playing countries – if we include the UK and West Indies as one – when he notched up the 34th ton of his career.
It was a fine blend of attack and defence, a knock that was typically Younis Khan, especially when in full flow, and one which has likely extended his career after he scored just one fifty in the final eight innings of 2016.
Pakistan however, probably should have ended the day in a much better position, especially when the in-form Azhar Ali had the side in a position of strength with his third-wicket stand of 146 with Younis.
The pair had issues with their running between the wickets on the second day as well, but survived David Warner’s fielding misses. They were not so lucky on Day 3, as Mitchell Starc and Peter Handscomb combined well to run Azhar out.
From there on, none of the other batsmen afforded Younis the support he needed.
Captain Misbah-ul-Haq played a shot he would like to forget in a hurry, Asad Shafiq was brilliantly caught by Steven Smith off Steve O’Keefe, and then Sarfaraz Ahmed nicked one to the gully off Mitchell Starc to reduce Pakistan to six wickets down.
Younis was still at the crease when Lyon bagged a couple more wickets, lower-order batsmen Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.
Rain is predicted for the fourth day but armed with a good lead, Australia will look to quickly bat again and gain another 200-odd runs.
With the pitch becoming tougher as the game has worn on, Pakistan will need to bat out of their skins to then save themselves from the ignominy of a 3-0 whitewash.
10:25am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 10:25am | ! Report
The news from Sydney is that Matt Renshaw has a concussion and won’t play any further part in this Test.
10:05am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 10:05am | ! Report
10:12am
jameswm said | 10:12am | ! Report
Difference is Deano it’ll be 25 and sunny from 1pm onwards. When it rains in Melbourne, it keeps reaining.
Did we get 5 days of sunshine in the Melbourne test?
10:14am
Dan said | 10:14am | ! Report
I recall during the Boxing Day match, Shane Warne and Mark Taylor having a good natured war of words about which test was better (Melbourne or Sydney) and Warne remarking that the SCG loses more overs to rain than anywhere else in the world. Wonder if there’s any truth to that.
10:15am
Paul D said | 10:15am | ! Report
Just had a look on the BOM and while it’s still heavy at the moment it should stop raining in about 20 mins and there’s no rain anywhere to be found once this lot passes over. Should be out in an hour or two.
10:03am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 10:03am | ! Report
Good morning & welcome to the live coverage of this fourth day’s play of the SCG Test between Australia and Pakistan.
Pakistan will resume at 8/271 with Younis Khan and Yasir Shah looking to get the side closer to Australia’s 8/538.
And as James mentions below, it’s raining in Sydney for now. So no play just yet.
10:09am
jameswm said | 10:09am | ! Report
Hi Suneer, Ch 9 just said the curator thinks the radar doesn’t look great. My weather app says 40% chance of rain at 11, cloud (but no rain) at 12, and sun from 1pm onwards. I think we’ll get a fair bit of play in.
10:20am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 10:20am | ! Report
Thanks for that. Someone needs to make a weather alarm app (unless it already exists) which rings five minutes before play, that had been interrupted by weather, resumes. A good snooze never hurt anyone waiting for these rain delays.
9:55am
jameswm said | 9:55am | ! Report
Oh yeah forgot about this!
Currently raining solidly in Sydney, bt supposed to clear between 11 and 12 and be sunny the rest of the day. Might cost us up to an hour, but we could make up a lot of it this evening.