Former Waratah and Crusader Ben Volavola signs with Melbourne Rebels

Itoje pulls off one of a kind block with his foot

Fiji representative Ben Volavola has signed with the Melbourne Rebels for the upcoming 2017 Super Rugby season.

The utility back has previously played in the Super Rugby competition with the Waratahs from 2013 to 2015 for seven caps, and with the Crusaders last year for eight.

Volavola was born in Australia but returned to Fiji at age nine and has played 14 matches for the Fijian national side, including all four of their matches at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

The 25-year-old typically plays as either a fly-half or full-back.

The Rebels said they were excited to add a player of Volavola’s talent and experience to their squad ahead of the 2017 season.

“Ben brings a wealth of experience from two successful Super Rugby programs and will provide value to the Melbourne Rebels in his versatility across the backline,” said Baden Stephenson, the Rebels’ Rugby manager.

“He was hungry for another opportunity at this level so we feel that Ben’s talent and drive will be a good fit for the Rebels.”

Volavola said he was glad to get the chance to play for the Rebels.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my career in Melbourne,” said Volavola.

“I’m excited by the chance to grow my game at a club that has a great record for nurturing and developing elite players under head coach Tony McGahan and I look forward to learning from Morgan Turinui.”