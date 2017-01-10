Aviva Premiership Week 12 wrap

A lot of action happened over the New Year period, with consequences at both the top and bottom of the league. Here is the wrap from Week 12 in the Aviva Premiership.

Newcastle 30-34 Wasps

A New Year’s Eve cracker was on show at Kingston Park, as the Falcons played the second of the top two in consecutive matches. As they did against Sarries, Newcastle more than acquitted themselves and were unfortunate not to come away with more than two points.

Two tries in the first four minutes from Sonatane Takalua and Marcus Watson stunned a Wasps side looking to return to the top of the table. Danny Cipriani and Christian Wade tries then swung the game back in Wasps’ favour, only for Rob Vickers to get the home side’s noses back in front four minutes later.

Thomas Young’s score rounded off a pulsating 40 minutes of rugby with Newcastle a point to the good 22-21. Jimmy Gopperth, a halftime substitute for Cipriani, got the bonus point try for Wasps six minutes into the second half as the lead changed hands once again.

Gopperth and Elliot Daly both struck penalties as Wasps looked to put the game to bed but a Joel Hodgson penalty was added to in the last minute by Mark Wilson’s converted try to set up a barnstorming finish and give Newcastle a very deserved couple of bonus points.

Bath 11-17 Exeter

A late James Short double continued Exeter’s momentum as Bath fell to defeat in front of a sell out crowd. Bath started strongly, but didn’t trouble the scorers until George Ford’s 19th-minute penalty. He doubled the lead after an infringement at a scrum before winger Semesa Rokoduguni scored a powerful unconverted try after good work from Ben Tapuai.

Exeter came out in the second half stronger, but it seemed the Bath defence had their number before prop Luke Cowan-Dixon sent Short over for his first try in the corner, which Gareth Steenson converted. That brought the scoreline to 11-10 in the host’s favour after Steenson had earlier scored a penalty.

There was one last sting in the tail as Short crossed again in the 77th minute to win the game and leapfrog Bath into third.

Sale 23-24 Bristol

After winning their first game of the season last weekend, Bristol doubled their tally with victory over now relegation rivals Sale. This was all despite Sale taking a 18-0 lead after a penalty try following a series of infringements at consecutive five-metre scrums.

Denny Salomona once again showed why Sale were so keen to sign him as he got his second score in as many games, this one was not converted but the Sharks did add a penalty. Tom Varndell then equalled Mark Cueto as the all-time record scorer in the Premiership to give Bristol some renewed hope and Jason Woodward converted to add to his penalty of a couple minutes earlier to ensure the deficit was only eight at the break.

A Jonny Leota try and James Mitchell penalty looked to be enough for the Sharks but Bristol didn’t lie down. Almost immediately Rhodri Williams scored a converted try before Max Crumpton shocked the AJ Bell stadium, giving Bristol a vital win.

Gloucester 12-13 Northampton

A penalty try in the 73rd minute proved to be the decisive incident in this New Year’s Day encounter by teams that would love to return to former glories.

All Gloucester had to show for their territorial advantage in the first half were three penalties from Freddie Burns. The second half saw the home team lose their discipline as Stephen Myler converted two easy penalties before Burns punished another offside from the Saints to put Gloucester up 12-6 with 15 minutes to go, and Northampton not really threatening.

With one of their first meaningful attacks of the game, Gloucester wing David Halifonua was adjudged to have committed a deliberate knock on, a decision that cost him a yellow card and his team a penalty try and ultimately the game.

Leicester 12-16 Saracens

Owen Farrell scored all the Champions points, 11 from the tee and a try in the second half, to win a tight game at Welford Road.

In a first half that was dominated by well-drilled and strong defences, the points were shared as Owen Williams and Farrell kicked two penalties apiece. Both kickers also missed very presentable chances, with Williams’ misses proving to be the costlier of the two. To make matter worse, Manu Tuiliagi lasted only eight minutes into the game before hobbling off with what has since proven to be a season-ending injury.

A Ben Youngs mistake was seized upon by Saracens after his poor pass put his team in trouble. After a quick recycle, Farrell picked out Dan Cole in the back line and the prop was no match as he went through to score his converted try. Williams and Farrell traded penalties but Sarries had enough to hold on and claim the win to join Wasps at the top of the table

Worcester 24-17 Harlequins

Worcester got a vital win over Harlequins, especially after the Bristol result. Dean Hammond’s converted try and Ben Te’o’s unconverted try in either half were added to by three penalties, Ryan Mills sending the Warriors into a 21-0 lead.

Charlie Matthews scored Quins’ first points in the 61st minute from close range, which fly half Tim Swiel converted, but Mills quickly pushed Worcester further ahead with his fourth penalty of the afternoon.

Alofa Alofa got Quins’ second converted try of the game with just under five minutes remaining and Tim Swiel kicked a penalty in the 80th minute to ensure they took something back with them to the Stoop.

Worryingly for Harlequins, this was their 12th defeat in 13 away games and they now have to contend with a run of games without Jamie Roberts, Chris Robshaw, Jack Clifford and George Merrick, who all picked up knocks.