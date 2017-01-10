How to go about picking the best NRL fantasy team

With the New Year upon us, the 2017 NRL season is only a few months away and that means some readers will be starting to think about what the year might have in store for their NRL teams. Or, alternatively, they might be starting to think about fantasy land.

As a loyal Dragons supporter, any glimmer of hope for the season ahead was largely removed with the loss of NSW Cup premiership-winning coach Jason Demetriou to the Brisbane Broncos and retention of Paul ‘Mary’ McGregor as NRL coach.

Demetriou clearly had the knack of taking a squad and building a team which was clearly lacking in the NRL team last year with McGregor failing to promote young talent until finally being forced to do so by injuries.

Things are only getting worse during the off-season in Wollongong with big prop Mose Masoe picking up ACL injury complications and young half Drew Hutchinson injuring his ACL, expected to be out for most of the season.

NRL Fantasy provides all followers with a chance to be the coach, and to have a year of hope ahead regardless of what team they follow. So my thoughts have turned to selecting a team.

Bye rounds less problematic

This year the dreaded major bye rounds are improved with non-Origin players from the Rabbitohs and Eels playing in all three major bye rounds – Round 12, Round 15 and Round 18.

Non-Origin players from the Bulldogs, Sharks, Storm and Roosters play in two of the three major bye weeks so will also be valuable for teams chasing overall points. Finally, Origin players from the Broncos, Raiders, Titans, Sea Eagles, Knights, Cowboys, Panthers, Dragons, Warriors and Wests Tigers only miss one club match this year.

There is also a great choice available this year in up and coming hookers, halves and wingers at affordable prices with a likely cap raised from $6.8M to $7M this year.

In the last two years, when I had a ray of hope for the Dragons season, numerous Dragons players found their way into my squads but this year I am finding it difficult to find a place for even one of the men in red and white.

Hooker

After toying with other options I have finally opted for Cameron Smith at $631,000 despite his age as captain at hooker.

Front row

Despite their low ranking, the Eels and Rabbitohs’ front-row options look attractive because of the bye rounds and there are a number of younger, low-priced bench forwards from last year who may see more time on the park, equating to more points.

Second row

My second-row choices have focussed on dual-position players who can also play either centre or front row who are in short supply this year with the bench all second-row cheapies. This is aimed at making the front row, second row and centres self-supporting to limit the need for replacements.

Halves

Plenty of cheap options here and no gun half features in my team for the start of the season.

Centres

Not many good affordable players here although Jack Bird at $335,000 is good value, particularly if he ends up at fullback for the Sharks.

Fullback/wing

There are plenty of great choices here at affordable prices, with the bargain buy being Jarryd Hayne at $200,000.

So start dreaming, pick your team, choose your strategy and remember that unlike a number of NRL coaches such as McGregor, you will have true job security.

Finally, a word of advice: after making it into the top 2,000 players last year I ran out of trades and faded to finish in the top 5,000, so pick your team carefully and save those trades.