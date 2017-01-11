Brad Hodge throws in the towel for Adelaide Strikers final hopes

Adelaide Strikers captain Brad Hodge says his side’s Big Bash finals hopes have turned to dust after their fourth defeat of the season.

The Strikers’ two-wicket loss to the Melbourne Stars at the MCG on Tuesday night has left them sixth on the ladder with just two games remaining.

Their only real chance of making the finals is to claim big victories over the Melbourne Renegades at home and the Sydney Thunder away while hoping for other results to fall their way.

A finish outside the finals would be a major disappointment for the Strikers and their 42-year-old captain.

The Strikers topped the BBL ladder in each of the past two seasons but stumbled in the finals on both occasions.

“I’m not even sure what the result is. I thought we were pretty much dust after today,” Hodge said.

“Probably, the reality is that that’s true. But look, we’ll go out and see what we can do. I guess it’s in the gods’ hands at the moment and we’ll see what happens.”

With last season’s spin hero Adil Rashid unavailable due to England Test duties, the Strikers have also been struck by injuries to strike paceman Kane Richardson (back) and spinner Jon Holland (ankle).

Allrounder Travis Head and towering quick Billy Stanlake have been called into Australia’s one-day side, while England recruit Chris Jordan’s campaign is over after he suffered a hamstring injury.

But the Strikers are likely to have been buoyed by their first look at Jordan’s replacement, New Zealand legspinner Ish Sodhi.

Sodhi took 2-25 in four overs against the Stars and showed some handy fielding to run out Kevin Pietersen.

And in another positive, Richardson has returned to the nets and could prove a valued contributor, especially after the Strikers’ bowlers were unable to ice the game against the Stars.

“He’s been sadly missed, I suppose,” Hodge said.

“He’s a pretty professional T20 cricket player. Probably in situations like (tonight), that’s where that experience comes in pretty important.”