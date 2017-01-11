WATCH: Match-winning try on the siren during a grand final

The Regshuis Rugby Team produced an incredible come from behind victory during the final of the University of Pretoria Koshuis League against Sonop in 2015.

Regshuis, the team in red, was one point behind with less than a minute on the clock when their prop Hulmer Jacobs picked up the ball and found his teammate Jaco Beukes with a pop pass.

The outside centre raced away down the sideline, beating two defenders and diving over for the match-winning try.

This was the first time Regshuis had won the final since the tournament’s inception in 1981 with the Fritz Eloff Wisseltrofee.