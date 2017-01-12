No Dee-grets over tough AFL camp, despite brick to the head

The Demons take on Carlton, with the former riding high and chasing a fairytale finals berth . (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

Christian Salem got hit in the head by a brick.

Dom Tyson dislocated his kneecap.

But Melbourne captain Nathan Jones has called the AFL club’s pre-season camp “one of the best experiences I’ve had in 12 years in the system”.

Simon Goodwin ordered his side undertake the boot camp prior to Christmas, a two-day ordeal that involved sleep deprivation, a long-haul hike with bricks in their backpacks and more.

If the test was designed to push the emerging Demons side to the limit, it worked.

Tyson is yet to re-join training and Salem suffered his third concussion of the year.

But to Jones, it’s a worthwhile price to pay given injuries can happen at any time during an AFL player’s career.

“We (went) into the camp not intending to get an injury out of it but you can look at that whole pre-season period and the chances are someone is going to get injured,” he said.

“You’re always pushing the envelope.

“It was obviously designed to test the group both mentally and physically, I guess take us out of our comfort zone and challenge us in unfamiliar circumstances.

“Most of the players saw it that way and the real benefits of it will come down the track and hopefully it’s something we can draw on when we’re under pressure.

“Accidents happen and you can’t foresee those injuries, those boys will recover.

“Christian is already back in the main group and it’s been reported with Dom that he is recovering really quickly and his rehab has progressed in the last week and he will be back as soon as possible.”

Jones explained Salem’s concussion came from not following orders correctly.

“I don’t think he’d packed his pack properly. Instead of putting the brick down the bottom, he put it up the top,” he said.

“He bent down to get something and with the loose weight at the top, the brick’s flung forward and smashed him in the back of his head, which is unfortunate.”